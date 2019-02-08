Second Victim Comes Forward – Accuses Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of Rape…

Moments after the embattled Virginia Governor tells staff he will remain in office, a second victim/accuser, Ms. Meredith Watson, comes forward against the embattled Lieutenant Governor with claims he raped her in 2000.

(Source Link)

198 Responses to Second Victim Comes Forward – Accuses Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of Rape…

  1. Zorro says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Somewhere, in a meeting tonight, the words “F dem b.itches” will be uttered.

    Reply
  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Reply
  3. DiogeneseVindicated says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    We must all insist on due process. And process there shall be. Let’s show these lefties how it is done.

    Reply
  4. Guyski says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Would not a white governor and white attorney general accused of racism get to stay in office; but a black lt. governor accused or sexual abuse must resign, be itself racist? Especially for the black community?

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      White privilege. Democrat style.
      (As posted on previous page)

      Reply
    • WRB says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:11 pm

      It does leave dems in trouble, as POTUS is pushing hard to get his approval numbers up in the black community. If his black approval numbers (pushing about 40%) translate into votes, the dems are in electoral college trouble.

      Reply
  5. AccountabilityPlease says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    As conservatives, we must resist the temptation to take the bait here. If we really believe in due process, we have to give this demonrat the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.

    Reply
  6. Zaza says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Virginia… Our New Motto

    Forgive, Forget, and Vote for a Dem

    Reply
    • flova says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      Zaza

      Yes. Just heard two local university liberal students here in my city of Richmond say we should ‘move on.’

      I can only imagine what would be going on in Richmond if these were three Republicans. We already had antifa blocking streets 2 years ago because of the confederate statues on Monument Ave. They would be out in force if these KKK Dems, rapists and baby killers had an ‘R’ after their names.

      Reply
    • Michael Todaro says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      “Virginia is for black perverts”

      Reply
  7. Zorro says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    At least Fairfax didn’t toss ice at anyone.

    Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Reply
  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Reply
  10. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Why are the white dudes getting away with their indiscretions?

    Reply
  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Reply
  12. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    I’m waiting for Hirono to appear and tell men everywhere to shut up.

    Reply
  13. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    It’s too bad he wasn’t in Congress, there’s a fund to make this all go away.

    Reply
  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Reply
  15. Random Comment says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    I hope they all stay around until their next election. Great fodder, both in O & D.

    Reply
  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Reply
  17. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Are the demonrats raciss or sumthin? Why should the black dude resign and the white dudes stay? That is not right….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

      This is exactly wha5 8 am thinking! How is this going to play our to the voters to see 2 white guys excused for things others have resigned and yet the 1 black guy is forced out?

      Are dems in va trying to line up who will become next Lt Gov first and then the Gov resign?

      I am finding the double standard on black face truly disgusting. Many have now been outed in the last week, in VA and Hollyweird, with no consequences. If this continues there will be zero credibility next time a GOP is out fir same.

      Reply
  18. MostlyRight says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Has #MeToo even touched Conservatives? I’ve seen a bunch of Hollywood celeb types in blackface over this last new cycle but I don’t think any of them were conservatives. Republican actual KKK members? Last notable KKK member I can think of was Dem Robert Byrd.

    Reply
  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    And another one.

    Reply
  20. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    And another one.

    Reply
  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Just so you know, Northram does not pick successor. VA State law says President Pro tempore serves as LT. Gov. The current office holder is Steve Newman, a Republican. He gets to hold his Senate seat and all voting privileges as a Senator while serving as LT. Gov.

    Reply
  22. IrishEyesSouth says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Impeach them all since they’re too self-righteous to see their own failings. Make Virginia Red Again! (MVRA) ❤️

    Reply
  23. Rose says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    I’ve worked with abused women and victims of sexual abuse, these women’s stories have a ring of truth. An incest survivor would never submit to the same abuse from a man willingly as she suffered from a parent. A predator never stops at one or two, more will come forward.

    Reply
  24. burnett044 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Infanticide …rape…black face..racism….
    which one will get the most news coverage?

    Reply
  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Reply
  27. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Uh oh!!!!!!

    Reply
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Ken Cuccinelli: Got governor trouble? Here’s how Virginia’s succession law works
    https://www-washingtonexaminer-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/ken-cuccinelli-got-gov-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works?_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D&amp_js_v=a2&amp_gsa=1#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fopinion%2Fop-eds%2Fken-cuccinelli-got-gov-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works

    Excerpt:

    If the lieutenant governor were elevated to the governorship or if the lieutenant governor resigned — now a genuine possibility — then the current president pro tempore of the State Senate “assumes the duties” of the lieutenant governor. Note that the president pro tempore does not assume the office of lieutenant governor. It is a subtle difference, but the office of lieutenant governor would be left open until the next statewide election in 2021.

    The current president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate is Sen. Steve Newman of the Lynchburg area. Newman is a Republican — a mild-mannered conservative who is well-liked on both sides of the aisle.

    Interestingly, he would not have to give up his Senate seat as he assumed the duties of the lieutenant governor. That means that he would get his vote as a state senator, and he would also get to vote to break any ties that arise in the chamber.

    Reply
  29. footballfan33 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    How was this alleged rapist allowed to continue roaming the Duke campus after multiple rapes? What kind of “man” does this? Did all the women remain silent, or did they report it and the school gave him a pass?

    Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Reply
  31. ristvan says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Well, this looks like a fact lock compared to double door Ford’s recovered unverifiable Kavanaugh memories. Law firms do not ever put out unverified statements.
    Fairfax is going down. Only questions are when and how hard. The more he fights, the worse it is for Dems. And he looks to want to fight, based on today’s statements. GOOD.

    Reply
  32. burnett044 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    do not be surprized to see many Dems want Fairfax gone..they got to get this out of the news

    Reply
  33. Margaret Berger says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    There is black face and then there is black face standing next to a person in a klan hood. Someone dressing up as Michael Jackson or Diana Ross for a costume party or contest so what. An adult putting a picture of a “klansman” on their personal year book page reeks of racism and white privilege.

    Someone saying an infant born alive by mistake will be made comfortable while the mother and the doctors figure out if they are going to kill it and if they are going to kill it how will they do it, is as depraved as you can get. Premeditated murder.

    Reply
  34. Convert says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    I cannot pop the corn fast enough. Understand that the Dem party in VA will probably have to force out the one BLACK GUY while the Blackface wearing white gov. and AG stay in office! I tell you, if the stupid Republicans in VA can’t take back the governorship and gain some seats back in the state house in the midst of this kind of complete catastrophic dumpster fire of Dems, they should disband and forget it.

    Reply
