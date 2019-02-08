Second Victim Comes Forward – Accuses Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of Rape…

Moments after the embattled Virginia Governor tells staff he will remain in office, a second victim/accuser, Ms. Meredith Watson, comes forward against the embattled Lieutenant Governor with claims he raped her in 2000.
Somewhere, in a meeting tonight, the words “F dem b.itches” will be uttered.
Or “fu*k her too”
You and Zorro nailed it.
But I think the moment Fairfax heard the news, he said that, in various combinations.
Richard Pryor said it best, “ A black guy has an answer for everything, FU*K IT”
Or , “Hey Fairfax, you’re 5 minutes are up!”
strange how the focus shifts now to Fairfax. he resigns, Coonman picks his successor, then Coonman resigns and the state is kept safely blue.
No, Northram does not pick successor. VA State law says President Pro tempore serves as LT. Gov. The current office holder is Steve Newman, a Republican. He gets to hold his Senate seat and all voting privileges as a Senator while serving as LT. Gov.
good info
No, the office is vacant until the next election. The President pro tem of the Senate presides temporarily over the Senate (guess that explains the name). There is no process for a successor. The AG is next in line to succeed the Governor if he doesn’t complete his term.
http://thebullelephant.com/cuccinelli-got-governor-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works/
The office would remain vacant pending a special election in November. The President Pro Tempore of the Senate, a Republican, would serve as Acting Lieutenant Governor until a successor is elected.
No special election this Nov. if the Senate remains in GOP control Newman will serve until the end of 2021.
That’s what Cooch says but I see conflicting language in the code and the Constitution of Virginia specifies that Acts of Assembly takes precedence over the generic succession language in the Constitution.. I suspect the Virginia Supreme Court would have to issue a declaratory judgment.
Bottom line is Virginia probably needs to amend its Constitution or pass a new succession act to clarify the situation.
Cooch was the AG in VA.
I know. I voted for him multiple times. He also tried to lead a floor revolt against the President at the 2016 Republican National Convention and covered the breast of Virtus because he thought it was racy. He’s not exactly a good guy.
We must all insist on due process. And process there shall be. Let’s show these lefties how it is done.
Yup, DUE PROCESS PEOPLE! Sounds like a trap to me!
Would not a white governor and white attorney general accused of racism get to stay in office; but a black lt. governor accused or sexual abuse must resign, be itself racist? Especially for the black community?
White privilege. Democrat style.
(As posted on previous page)
It does leave dems in trouble, as POTUS is pushing hard to get his approval numbers up in the black community. If his black approval numbers (pushing about 40%) translate into votes, the dems are in electoral college trouble.
As conservatives, we must resist the temptation to take the bait here. If we really believe in due process, we have to give this demonrat the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.
Exactly. That way we can move infanticide back into the news cycle where it belongs.
I have to agree. I don’t want to, but…you’re right. 🙂
I have to say I find it kind of funny the increase in number of Democrats getting eaten by their own party and the primary has not even started yet…
Exactly. Guilty or not, this entire thing smells like a setup of some sort by Democrats. At the very least they want to cry “hypocrites!” at the conservatives because of what happened with Judge Kavanaugh.
Virginia… Our New Motto
Forgive, Forget, and Vote for a Dem
Zaza
Yes. Just heard two local university liberal students here in my city of Richmond say we should ‘move on.’
I can only imagine what would be going on in Richmond if these were three Republicans. We already had antifa blocking streets 2 years ago because of the confederate statues on Monument Ave. They would be out in force if these KKK Dems, rapists and baby killers had an ‘R’ after their names.
“Virginia is for black perverts”
At least Fairfax didn’t toss ice at anyone.
OH, no, when you’ve lost Corey Booker…
Fartacus, what about your little groping problem?
Hey Booker, is your buddy Keith Ellison hiding in the closet about now? He too had 2 accusers, complete with police reports….were you insisting he drop out of the race for Mn AG?? No, didn’t think so, you fraud!!
Why are the white dudes getting away with their indiscretions?
Because black face covers well for infanticide?
Bingo. After the Kavanaugh fiasco the Dems can’t afford to keep Fairfax in office.
Maybe they will just wait it out with Northam and Herring and then get a Sharia Somalian, Hispanic or some other ethnicity to run for 2022.
Read my post below on what happens if LT. Gov. resigns in VA according to state law.
I’m waiting for Hirono to appear and tell men everywhere to shut up.
Let’s just enjoy the silence.
It’s too bad he wasn’t in Congress, there’s a fund to make this all go away.
I hope they all stay around until their next election. Great fodder, both in O & D.
Are the demonrats raciss or sumthin? Why should the black dude resign and the white dudes stay? That is not right….
This is exactly wha5 8 am thinking! How is this going to play our to the voters to see 2 white guys excused for things others have resigned and yet the 1 black guy is forced out?
Are dems in va trying to line up who will become next Lt Gov first and then the Gov resign?
I am finding the double standard on black face truly disgusting. Many have now been outed in the last week, in VA and Hollyweird, with no consequences. If this continues there will be zero credibility next time a GOP is out fir same.
It doesn’t work that way in Virginia state law. See my post below.
The LT. Governor is not replaced if he resigns. It remains open until the next election and the duties are exercised by the President of the Senate – a Republican.
Has #MeToo even touched Conservatives? I’ve seen a bunch of Hollywood celeb types in blackface over this last new cycle but I don’t think any of them were conservatives. Republican actual KKK members? Last notable KKK member I can think of was Dem Robert Byrd.
And another one.
And another one.
Just so you know, Northram does not pick successor. VA State law says President Pro tempore serves as LT. Gov. The current office holder is Steve Newman, a Republican. He gets to hold his Senate seat and all voting privileges as a Senator while serving as LT. Gov.
Newman is chair of the Senate Committee on Education and Health.[1][2] Over his decades in the state legislature, Newman gained a reputation as a staunch conservative and a member with a talent for consensus-seeking and negotiation.[2] In 2006, he was a sponsor of the Marshall-Newman Amendment, which banned same-sex marriage in Virginia.[2][3] He opposed Medicaid expansion in Virginia.[4] He opposed 2014 legislation to decriminalize marijuana in Virginia.[5]
In January 2016, Newman was elected president pro tempore of the Senate of Virginia.[2][6] The main duty of the pro tem is to preside over the state Senate when the lieutenant governor of Virginia (who is the president of the Senate) is unable to do so.
Mapped out in full in this article on what happens if VA LT. Gov. resigns.
http://thebullelephant.com/cuccinelli-got-governor-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works/
Impeach them all since they’re too self-righteous to see their own failings. Make Virginia Red Again! (MVRA) ❤️
I’ve worked with abused women and victims of sexual abuse, these women’s stories have a ring of truth. An incest survivor would never submit to the same abuse from a man willingly as she suffered from a parent. A predator never stops at one or two, more will come forward.
Infanticide …rape…black face..racism….
which one will get the most news coverage?
Careful Jr. Due Process!
Uh oh!!!!!!
Ken Cuccinelli: Got governor trouble? Here’s how Virginia’s succession law works
https://www-washingtonexaminer-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/ken-cuccinelli-got-gov-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works?_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D&_js_v=a2&_gsa=1#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fopinion%2Fop-eds%2Fken-cuccinelli-got-gov-trouble-heres-how-virginias-succession-law-works
Excerpt:
If the lieutenant governor were elevated to the governorship or if the lieutenant governor resigned — now a genuine possibility — then the current president pro tempore of the State Senate “assumes the duties” of the lieutenant governor. Note that the president pro tempore does not assume the office of lieutenant governor. It is a subtle difference, but the office of lieutenant governor would be left open until the next statewide election in 2021.
The current president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate is Sen. Steve Newman of the Lynchburg area. Newman is a Republican — a mild-mannered conservative who is well-liked on both sides of the aisle.
Interestingly, he would not have to give up his Senate seat as he assumed the duties of the lieutenant governor. That means that he would get his vote as a state senator, and he would also get to vote to break any ties that arise in the chamber.
How was this alleged rapist allowed to continue roaming the Duke campus after multiple rapes? What kind of “man” does this? Did all the women remain silent, or did they report it and the school gave him a pass?
Go after an Affirmative Action AA male student at Duke? For rape?
No.
Well, this looks like a fact lock compared to double door Ford’s recovered unverifiable Kavanaugh memories. Law firms do not ever put out unverified statements.
Fairfax is going down. Only questions are when and how hard. The more he fights, the worse it is for Dems. And he looks to want to fight, based on today’s statements. GOOD.
do not be surprized to see many Dems want Fairfax gone..they got to get this out of the news
There is black face and then there is black face standing next to a person in a klan hood. Someone dressing up as Michael Jackson or Diana Ross for a costume party or contest so what. An adult putting a picture of a “klansman” on their personal year book page reeks of racism and white privilege.
Someone saying an infant born alive by mistake will be made comfortable while the mother and the doctors figure out if they are going to kill it and if they are going to kill it how will they do it, is as depraved as you can get. Premeditated murder.
I cannot pop the corn fast enough. Understand that the Dem party in VA will probably have to force out the one BLACK GUY while the Blackface wearing white gov. and AG stay in office! I tell you, if the stupid Republicans in VA can’t take back the governorship and gain some seats back in the state house in the midst of this kind of complete catastrophic dumpster fire of Dems, they should disband and forget it.
