Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam Tells Staff He is Staying for the Duration….

Posted on February 8, 2019 by

According to the AP Virginia Government Ralph Northam has informed his staff he has weathered the storm and will be remaining as governor to complete his term.

(AP 4:10pm EST) A senior official in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration says the governor has told his top staff that he does not plan to resign over a racist photo despite intense pressure to step down.

The official says Northam told his Cabinet during a Friday afternoon meeting that he intends to stay. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Northam has faced widespread calls to step down over after his medical school yearbook page with a racist photo surfaced last week. It shows one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

Northam said last Friday that he was in the picture. On Saturday, he denied he was in the picture and said he was not immediately resigning but left his long-term fate unclear. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, VA Scandal. Bookmark the permalink.

75 Responses to Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam Tells Staff He is Staying for the Duration….

  1. DJT2020 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Excellent news!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Carson Napier says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Probably best he stays as his Lt Gov just had another woman go public and say he raped her too.

    Like

    Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    February 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    They realized that next in line after the three would resign would be a Republican. So now # 1 and #3 can stay (no racism anymore) and #2 must go since it involves sexual assault and the whole nation is watching after the Kavanaugh fiasco.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. PInky1920 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    He thinks okkkasio’s communist manifesto has saved him.

    He thinks it’s okay to serve his term now; I say let him have it; by the end of it, he will be dead. He shouldn’t mind tho, he can still be made comfortable.

    These “people” are straight outta hell.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      Black leadership in this country sold out a long time ago. It’s never about “justice” it’s always about the power of victimhood.

      With el segundo on terminal glide there’s no upside to forcing out Coonman Northam. Besides he may be willing to cut some sweet deals now.

      These episodes NEVER result in justice (for either the rightfully or wrongfully accused), they just keep pointing out the complete rottenness of the Left.

      But of course, the Left would never have become this rotten if it weren’t for the MSM.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Right to reply says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Good news, let him stay there and do much damage!

    Like

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    He can’t leave. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    I told you Sundance over a week ago that he wouldn’t resign even though you said he was finished, period. He has no shame and the Dems and media circle the wagon to protect him, while he disappears from sight for a few days. I forgive you, Sundance, for your mistake.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      More damage to the Dem brand by him staying. He’ll be like Agent Orange

      Like

      Reply
    • ristvan says:
      February 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

      If Northam remains, then he beomes the face of Dem hypocrasy about infanticide and racism, and PDJT will pound his 2020 opponent mercilessly on those issues.
      Dr. Northam is thinking only about himself, not the ‘greater Dem good’. No different than RINOs like McCain and Romney.
      PDJT just might take down the whole Uniparty before he is done—something beyond even my lofty expectations of him.

      Like

      Reply
  8. mikeyboo says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I suspect even if the victim had documentary proof of the alleged assault, the Lieutenant Governor would insist on staying on and the cowardly Democrats would lack the integrity to demand he step down.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Gunner says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    OK, I’ll comment. Again, as a long-time resident of the Old Dominion…

    For every political with an ‘R’ after your name, if you have any pride or guts, print Northam’s statement, make numerous copies, and laminate them all. If and when you’re asked about anything remotely involving you and racism, keep your mouth shut, hand them a copy, and walk away.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. faithfuldiscerner says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Time to eat that rice cake! 😀

    Like

    Reply
  11. PInky1920 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    All the leftist presstitutes are in a huddle now…deciding how to defend this rapist.

    They’ll have to drag Kavanaugh in, and they’ll try to say…but, but, didn’t Kavanaugh do the same? Of course not. But they’ll do it anyway.

    Like

    Reply
  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    ATTENTION ALL VIRGINIA NEWBORNS
    _________________________________

    The mass evacuation from Virginia has been temporarily called off. Doctor Ralph “Coonman” Northam will not be returning to practice as of yet

    Be aware the State is still filled with democrats, so all newborns are advised to keep an emergency kit of blankets, diapers and formula ready in case the need to flee arises again

    Stay safe, and stay away from from democrats

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Nessie509 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Rejoice Treepers.
    Northam staying in office negates any 2020 election narrative that Democrats are defenders of the downtrodden.
    Fairfax’s Rape scandal destroys the Democratic Party meme as the champion of the #MeToo crowd.
    Good News for Republicans everywhere!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Spirit of TJ says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      second accuser against Fairfax means he’s gone.
      Northam & Herring stay on.
      Let’s see how the Black voters of Virginia react to racial dynamic.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Recent Republican says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      No, it sadly does not.

      Non-whites will continue to vote for the Democrats in lopsided numbers. This does not change anything for them (just as the unemployment numbers mean nothing for them) and will be completely forgotten by 2020. Demography and tribalism, based primarily on race (with whites as the primary targets of resentment and envy), all thanks to massive legal immigration and illegal immigration, is the future of the United States.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. MACAULAY says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Coonman is staying and Poonman is praying.

    What a pleasure this all is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. quintrillion says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Can’t the medical profession take Northam’s doctors license since he’s a pediatrician and he would take part in a new baby’s death if the mother agreed. Isn’t that against every moral law on earth? He would let a living baby die. That is a horror.

    Like

    Reply
  16. titan28 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Good. The longer he stays in office the better. A gift that keeps on giving.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Rock Knutne says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Good News for ‘Coonman’. He’s gonna make it full term.

    Not such Good News for you nearly born however!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Roadagent says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    This is good news, actually. The top three Democrats are a gift. Think of these clowns trying to govern or administer their duties over the next three years. Will Virginia’s black legislators want to be seen in photos with the Governor or Attorney General? Will women legislators want to be seen with the Lieutenant Governor? This is great stuff if Virginia’s Republicans play it right.

    Like

    Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      It won’t matter one bit to them… He’s got a D after his name…they’ll give us the old…we’ve forgiven…moved on. Complete BS.

      If he had an R after his name, he’d be long gone.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. OmegaManBlue says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Time to turn the Gillespie truck ad on the democrats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Perot Conservative says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    His wife made the decision, just like the moonwalk call.

    Like

    Reply
  22. sundance says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      He’ll just buy the Cliff Notes booklets.

      Like

      Reply
    • bulwarker says:
      February 8, 2019 at 5:54 pm

      If this is true I fear that Northam will go hard Left to atone for past sins despite the fact that he ran as a moderate, center-Left compromiser… I expect his promise for an “honest discussion on race” (whatever that means) to result in the taxpayer getting bilked for more money to fund misguided minority programs expiating Coonman’s guilt. A typical progressive, using other people’s money to solve the problems they made.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • PInky1920 says:
        February 8, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        Bulwarker, I think you’re right.

        He wil have to submit to every demand they make of him; Sharpton and Jackson will be after him like flies on ****. But not a thing will be said about the real crime; that he’s a cold blooded murderder of newborn infants.

        Like

        Reply
  23. Luminary says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    VA about to go red in 2020. and by red I mean Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  24. burnett044 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    in other news..Northam has been cast in a role for the re-make of the color purple…

    Like

    Reply
  25. looseends660722553 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    He- coons are pretty vicious. The white guys will skate and the brutha will be forced out. What say you Corey Booker? This keeps getting better.

    Like

    Reply
  26. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Why isn’t anyone mentioning the Florida Lt Governor that resigned for blackface photos? Maybe the Washington Post could recognize Gov DeSantis for his action?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Doc Moore says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    OF COURSE he should not resign. As far as the costumes are concerned, at the time there was NOTHING wrong with making fun of blacks, and the garb was totally aligned with the eternal Democrat foundations of racism, slavery…and they founded the KKK. How can Democrats get upset by period-correct jokes about themselves? We all know how. Hypocrisy, lies, denial, and back stabbing are as vital to the modern elected Democrat as slavery and racial terrorism.

    Like

    Reply
  28. MAGAbear says:
    February 8, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    The longer the trio of racist/rapist demonrat clowns stay on in Virginia, the bigger the red wave should be in that state. At least in a normal world that would be the case.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Piper77 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    This is good news for Republicans actually.

    Like

    Reply
  31. LarryInMt says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    In true Democrat fashion, the party has decided to lynch their black lieutenant governor instead of punishing the white racist 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Dave Huff says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    The duration?

    The duration of what, the Klan meeting?

    Like

    Reply
  33. G. Combs says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam

    The TRUE face of the Democrat Party!

    ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
    😲BABY KILLER‼️😲
    😡RACIST‼️😡
    ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. wtd says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Northam’s chief argument to staff that he was not in the racist yearbook picture: The people were holding beers in their right hands, and he is left-handed https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/darrensands/virginia-gov-ralph-northam-survival-plan … via @darrensands

    But he writes with his right hand?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. JMC says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Like we’re stupid enough to believe this is an “unauthorized leak?’ Puhleez!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Deplore Able says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam Tells Staff He is Staying for the Duration….

    What a coincidence, the third trimester babies seek the same thing!!!

    Like

    Reply
  37. sunnydaze says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Can’t believe Virginians are OK with a guy who had a picture of the KKK on his college page- in the 80’s no less.

    Who goes by the name of “Coonman”.

    Forget the blackface, KKK pic should have done him in- and still should- AFAIC.

    These people are sick.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Rose says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Good, when he comes up for re-election perhaps the spineless Republican research department can crawl out from under their beds and make some factual attack ads.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Rockitz says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    And this my friends is how Trump and a few congress coat tails take back Virginia in 2020. Thank-you Mr. Northam for being the poster child for democRAT racism in Virginia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. sunnydaze says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    And who TF cares wether it’s him in the picture or NOT?

    The fact that the picture is *there* is enough for me.

    KKK: an org. that threatened and murdered black people- among others- for decades.

    Current Gov. of VA. had a picture of them in his College Yearbook in the 1980’s.

    And that’s OK? If you’re a Democrat, apparently it IS Okay.

    Like

    Reply
  41. looseends660722553 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    What is the over/under for the total number of victims that will make claims against Fairfax. I say 3.5.

    Like

    Reply
  42. wtd says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Aged like a fine cheese.

    Like

    Reply
  43. looseends660722553 says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Northam will only resign if it is proven that he was the clansman. I see this as 15-1 against. I like longshots.

    What are the odds on the trifecta?

    Like

    Reply
  44. IrishEyesSouth says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Virginians will never forget. Elections are incoming.

    Like

    Reply
  45. andyocoregon says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    I predict Northam, Fairfax and Herring will all begin to receive letters like this soon:

    Dear ________________, I intend to run for the public office of _______________ in the State of Virginia. Please do not show up to any of my campaign rallies to support me. I do not need your kind of help.

    Sincerely,

    Like

    Reply
  46. freepetta says:
    February 8, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    SOME PEOPLE HAVE NO PRIDE! NORTHAM IS SELFISH!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s