Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam Tells Staff He is Staying for the Duration….

According to the AP Virginia Government Ralph Northam has informed his staff he has weathered the storm and will be remaining as governor to complete his term.

(AP 4:10pm EST) A senior official in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration says the governor has told his top staff that he does not plan to resign over a racist photo despite intense pressure to step down. The official says Northam told his Cabinet during a Friday afternoon meeting that he intends to stay. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Northam has faced widespread calls to step down over after his medical school yearbook page with a racist photo surfaced last week. It shows one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood. Northam said last Friday that he was in the picture. On Saturday, he denied he was in the picture and said he was not immediately resigning but left his long-term fate unclear. (link)

