Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam Tells Staff He is Staying for the Duration….

According to the AP Virginia Government Ralph Northam has informed his staff he has weathered the storm and will be remaining as governor to complete his term.
(AP 4:10pm EST) A senior official in Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration says the governor has told his top staff that he does not plan to resign over a racist photo despite intense pressure to step down.
The official says Northam told his Cabinet during a Friday afternoon meeting that he intends to stay. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Northam has faced widespread calls to step down over after his medical school yearbook page with a racist photo surfaced last week. It shows one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.
Northam said last Friday that he was in the picture. On Saturday, he denied he was in the picture and said he was not immediately resigning but left his long-term fate unclear. (link)
Excellent news!
The True Face of the Democrat Party….
is Black Face……….
Always has been.
Never forget…Socialism for the people, Fascism for the leaders, and the people are too dumb to see it.
Or, as the NYT calls it, dark makeup.
As if it’s the equivalent of choosing the wrong shade of Max Factor for your complexion.
LOL
Charles Revlon would be applauded!!!!!!!!!!!
Probably best he stays as his Lt Gov just had another woman go public and say he raped her too.
Violent rapists like him don’t stop with one victim.
They realized that next in line after the three would resign would be a Republican. So now # 1 and #3 can stay (no racism anymore) and #2 must go since it involves sexual assault and the whole nation is watching after the Kavanaugh fiasco.
It’s too bad, I heard #2 was eloquent.
So was Hitler
and clean
Yes. F—k that B—ch is straight from Demosthenes. Very eloquent.
You’re thinking of the late Demosthenes Barry of DC right?
If #2 goes, and # 1 and # 3 stay, there will no doubt be a riot, so get your popcorn ready.
Excellent point! If they force the black #2 RAT pol out and not the two (#1 and #3) white ones, that will be racism on a whole new level. Totally agree. Get the popcorn!
He thinks okkkasio’s communist manifesto has saved him.
He thinks it’s okay to serve his term now; I say let him have it; by the end of it, he will be dead. He shouldn’t mind tho, he can still be made comfortable.
These “people” are straight outta hell.
Black leadership in this country sold out a long time ago. It’s never about “justice” it’s always about the power of victimhood.
With el segundo on terminal glide there’s no upside to forcing out Coonman Northam. Besides he may be willing to cut some sweet deals now.
These episodes NEVER result in justice (for either the rightfully or wrongfully accused), they just keep pointing out the complete rottenness of the Left.
But of course, the Left would never have become this rotten if it weren’t for the MSM.
Good news, let him stay there and do much damage!
He can’t leave. 😉
I told you Sundance over a week ago that he wouldn’t resign even though you said he was finished, period. He has no shame and the Dems and media circle the wagon to protect him, while he disappears from sight for a few days. I forgive you, Sundance, for your mistake.
More damage to the Dem brand by him staying. He’ll be like Agent Orange
Exactly my thought, I’ve been hoping he would not resign.
If Northam remains, then he beomes the face of Dem hypocrasy about infanticide and racism, and PDJT will pound his 2020 opponent mercilessly on those issues.
Dr. Northam is thinking only about himself, not the ‘greater Dem good’. No different than RINOs like McCain and Romney.
PDJT just might take down the whole Uniparty before he is done—something beyond even my lofty expectations of him.
I suspect even if the victim had documentary proof of the alleged assault, the Lieutenant Governor would insist on staying on and the cowardly Democrats would lack the integrity to demand he step down.
OK, I’ll comment. Again, as a long-time resident of the Old Dominion…
For every political with an ‘R’ after your name, if you have any pride or guts, print Northam’s statement, make numerous copies, and laminate them all. If and when you’re asked about anything remotely involving you and racism, keep your mouth shut, hand them a copy, and walk away.
Brilliant plan, Gunner….simply brilliant!
Time to eat that rice cake! 😀
Pass the chitlins
All the leftist presstitutes are in a huddle now…deciding how to defend this rapist.
They’ll have to drag Kavanaugh in, and they’ll try to say…but, but, didn’t Kavanaugh do the same? Of course not. But they’ll do it anyway.
Sorry this is the wrong thread. So much racism, raping, etc., can’t keep my demonRATS straight.
ATTENTION ALL VIRGINIA NEWBORNS
_________________________________
The mass evacuation from Virginia has been temporarily called off. Doctor Ralph “Coonman” Northam will not be returning to practice as of yet
Be aware the State is still filled with democrats, so all newborns are advised to keep an emergency kit of blankets, diapers and formula ready in case the need to flee arises again
Stay safe, and stay away from from democrats
Rejoice Treepers.
Northam staying in office negates any 2020 election narrative that Democrats are defenders of the downtrodden.
Fairfax’s Rape scandal destroys the Democratic Party meme as the champion of the #MeToo crowd.
Good News for Republicans everywhere!
second accuser against Fairfax means he’s gone.
Northam & Herring stay on.
Let’s see how the Black voters of Virginia react to racial dynamic.
No, it sadly does not.
Non-whites will continue to vote for the Democrats in lopsided numbers. This does not change anything for them (just as the unemployment numbers mean nothing for them) and will be completely forgotten by 2020. Demography and tribalism, based primarily on race (with whites as the primary targets of resentment and envy), all thanks to massive legal immigration and illegal immigration, is the future of the United States.
Coonman is staying and Poonman is praying.
What a pleasure this all is.
Can’t the medical profession take Northam’s doctors license since he’s a pediatrician and he would take part in a new baby’s death if the mother agreed. Isn’t that against every moral law on earth? He would let a living baby die. That is a horror.
P.S. I love babies…give them all to me. I love the smell of new babies. I love to cuddle and rock them. The miracle of consciousness growing in God’s creation. Love is the Law.
Do you love the smell of dirty diapers? 😉
Good. The longer he stays in office the better. A gift that keeps on giving.
Good News for ‘Coonman’. He’s gonna make it full term.
Not such Good News for you nearly born however!
This is good news, actually. The top three Democrats are a gift. Think of these clowns trying to govern or administer their duties over the next three years. Will Virginia’s black legislators want to be seen in photos with the Governor or Attorney General? Will women legislators want to be seen with the Lieutenant Governor? This is great stuff if Virginia’s Republicans play it right.
It won’t matter one bit to them… He’s got a D after his name…they’ll give us the old…we’ve forgiven…moved on. Complete BS.
If he had an R after his name, he’d be long gone.
Time to turn the Gillespie truck ad on the democrats.
ms.watson steps up…
https://www.rt.com/usa/451020-virginia-fairfax-rape-accusations/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome
His wife made the decision, just like the moonwalk call.
He’ll just buy the Cliff Notes booklets.
If this is true I fear that Northam will go hard Left to atone for past sins despite the fact that he ran as a moderate, center-Left compromiser… I expect his promise for an “honest discussion on race” (whatever that means) to result in the taxpayer getting bilked for more money to fund misguided minority programs expiating Coonman’s guilt. A typical progressive, using other people’s money to solve the problems they made.
Bulwarker, I think you’re right.
He wil have to submit to every demand they make of him; Sharpton and Jackson will be after him like flies on ****. But not a thing will be said about the real crime; that he’s a cold blooded murderder of newborn infants.
VA about to go red in 2020. and by red I mean Trump.
in other news..Northam has been cast in a role for the re-make of the color purple…
He- coons are pretty vicious. The white guys will skate and the brutha will be forced out. What say you Corey Booker? This keeps getting better.
Why isn’t anyone mentioning the Florida Lt Governor that resigned for blackface photos? Maybe the Washington Post could recognize Gov DeSantis for his action?
OF COURSE he should not resign. As far as the costumes are concerned, at the time there was NOTHING wrong with making fun of blacks, and the garb was totally aligned with the eternal Democrat foundations of racism, slavery…and they founded the KKK. How can Democrats get upset by period-correct jokes about themselves? We all know how. Hypocrisy, lies, denial, and back stabbing are as vital to the modern elected Democrat as slavery and racial terrorism.
The longer the trio of racist/rapist demonrat clowns stay on in Virginia, the bigger the red wave should be in that state. At least in a normal world that would be the case.
This is good news for Republicans actually.
In true Democrat fashion, the party has decided to lynch their black lieutenant governor instead of punishing the white racist 😉
The duration?
The duration of what, the Klan meeting?
Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam
The TRUE face of the Democrat Party!
☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
😲BABY KILLER‼️😲
😡RACIST‼️😡
☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
Northam’s chief argument to staff that he was not in the racist yearbook picture: The people were holding beers in their right hands, and he is left-handed https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/darrensands/virginia-gov-ralph-northam-survival-plan … via @darrensands
But he writes with his right hand?
Like we’re stupid enough to believe this is an “unauthorized leak?’ Puhleez!
Virginia Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam Tells Staff He is Staying for the Duration….
What a coincidence, the third trimester babies seek the same thing!!!
Can’t believe Virginians are OK with a guy who had a picture of the KKK on his college page- in the 80’s no less.
Who goes by the name of “Coonman”.
Forget the blackface, KKK pic should have done him in- and still should- AFAIC.
These people are sick.
Good, when he comes up for re-election perhaps the spineless Republican research department can crawl out from under their beds and make some factual attack ads.
And this my friends is how Trump and a few congress coat tails take back Virginia in 2020. Thank-you Mr. Northam for being the poster child for democRAT racism in Virginia.
Not just VA., but *everywhere*.
Dem Racism EVERYWHERE.
And who TF cares wether it’s him in the picture or NOT?
The fact that the picture is *there* is enough for me.
KKK: an org. that threatened and murdered black people- among others- for decades.
Current Gov. of VA. had a picture of them in his College Yearbook in the 1980’s.
And that’s OK? If you’re a Democrat, apparently it IS Okay.
What is the over/under for the total number of victims that will make claims against Fairfax. I say 3.5.
Aged like a fine cheese.
Northam will only resign if it is proven that he was the clansman. I see this as 15-1 against. I like longshots.
What are the odds on the trifecta?
I’m still waiting for someone to do facial recognition tests on Northam.
Virginians will never forget. Elections are incoming.
I predict Northam, Fairfax and Herring will all begin to receive letters like this soon:
Dear ________________, I intend to run for the public office of _______________ in the State of Virginia. Please do not show up to any of my campaign rallies to support me. I do not need your kind of help.
Sincerely,
SOME PEOPLE HAVE NO PRIDE! NORTHAM IS SELFISH!!
