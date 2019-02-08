House Judiciary Committee Hearing – DOJ Oversight 12:30pm EST Livestream…

The House Judiciary Committee has a DOJ oversight hearing scheduled for today at 12:30pm EST. No-one is sure if AAG Matthew Whitaker will be in attendance due to the antagonistic politicization announced by Chairman Jerry Nadler with a threatened subpoena after Whitaker agreed to voluntarily testify.
The hearing is scheduled for 12:30pm with a direct livestream embed below:
Why are the Rs outnumbered 24-10 on this committee? Isn’t the balance normally closer to 50%?
I think Nancy changed that
It’s in the rules Pelosi put out. The committies no longer have to take member’s scheduling conflicts into consideration; Democrats can schedule the hearings at their liesure.
There are 24 D’s and 17 R’s.
Roll call was called when half of the R’s weren’t present.
Nasty Nadler.
Polish Rifle — what difference does it make if the Republicans are “outnumbered” in “numbers”. They’re ALWAYS outnumbered. Ever heard of Paul Ryan? Mitch McConnell? Mitt Romney? Jeff Flake? Susan Collins? Lisa Murkowski? They can be in a committee of 10 “Republicans” and 1 Democrat and the Democrat’s agenda passes unanimously.
Even when the Democrats lose (elections) they win in the House and Senate. So “R’s” and “D’s” after a name means nothing. They’re ALL Democrats so far as what legislation gets passed.
This has been a good week for the Deplorables. The first big hyped hearing for Dems needed big punches to land, but in the end it has been a dud with Nadler exposed as a liar regarding his subpoena threat (Ranking Member Collins nicely laid that all out in his opener).
The removal of (D-MN), IIhan Abdullahi Omar from the 5th Congressional District in her participation in marriage fraud. | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/removal-d-mn-iihan-abdullahi-omar-5th-congressional-district-her-participation-marriage-fraud
60,303 signatures so far
sorry I posted to wrong thread.
petition closed?
😦 thanks I’ll see if there’s another one that’s open.
Lol. Bringing up Gregg Jarretts book
Weasel answer Stone raid.
NJF- weasel?? This guy comes across as a scumbag. WTF kind of answer was that about the Stone raid? He sounds like MUELLER. Screw that!
… and shouldn’t he know about IRS debacle with Lois Lerner?
Yep. Whitaker basically endorsed the FBI raid of Stone while knowing the left are allowed to turn themselves in. This doesn’t bode well for Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Firefly & Marygrace- I am not liking this hearing one bit. Not at all. Whittaker is doing a very poor job of defending himself.
Whitaker is doing a good job of protecting himself- albeit not a gifted lawyer at deflecting, evading and sloppy refusals to answer. He’s doing a great job of defending Rosenstein scope letter, the Mueller investigation, and the FBI. Whitsker is also letting a PTrump be called “best friend” of Stone and “consigliere “ wrt Manafort. Can’t wait to see what PTrump tweets. The Barr confirmation didn’t seem to deter the Mueller or FBI from their thug tactics.
You have to carefully read between the lines.
The Democrats are trying to nail Whitaker for being a political hack installed in the DOJ by Trump to interfere in the Mueller investigation and/or feed information to Trump about the investigation.
Whitaker has to carefully thread the needle here to avoid that image or label. That also means he can’t be hostile and/or unhelpful to the Democrats’ questioning and then be helpful and forthcoming to the Republicans’. This hearing is likely to be a waste of time on all accounts because of that reason.
Cho, what this hearing is doing is showing the country what the dems will look and act like in other hearings for the next 2 years. Not a good look.
Can’t believe that we had any faith in this jerk. He’s just another Deep State Swamp Rat. And not a particularly bright one at that. Where the hell do these guys come from?
“Your Five Minutes is Up!”
This “5 minutes” comment might have entertained those of us in the Treehouse and it was definitely “in your face” … but just imagine for a minute if you were watching Eric Holder, during one of his many hearings where he regularly defended the corruption of the Obama administration, making this same comment. Your stomach would’ve turned at the arrogance of that comment. View this testimony through the prism of that non-partisan 20% of the country whom we are trying to bring around and help them see reality. Whittaker is a dope and a horrible witness. He defended the method in which the FBI raided Roger Stone’s house. This is all you need to know. I don’t care what Rush says!
He suggested that there is some more information about Stone, that public doesn’t know
LikeLike
Nadler, Jones, Lee, Jeffries and company are just grandstanding.
We know it. They know it. So no reason not to laugh at it.
They are absolutely pathetic.
Also, you seem not to know of the nasty Nadler subpoena trick pulled yesterday and today.
Maybe you’re mistaking TCTH for HuffPo?
Isn’t little Jeffries a snotty piece of work…
If an R spent 5minutes screeching their own opinion and not asking a question until he time is up I would be pissed at the Congressman for wasting my the viewers time and the witnesses. The witness is their to answer questions not be lectured too for 5 minutes.
Then can do a speech on the house floor at certain time of day on various subjects. Thats when that lecture should be happening not at a Question and Answer committee session.
Justin stated “I don’t care what Rush says”
And you shouldn’t
Trust your own eyes and ears.
The pundits ” opinion” should not ever get in the way of facts.
I think the reason he made the 5 minute remark is because that was part of the deal he made with the committee to come testify.
Justin- agree with you. Whittaker seems incapable of defending himself let alone doing something to deflect the attacks from the Dems. Sorry, but our President Trump does not need someone like this on his team.
Would have been nice to have had some reps with brass ones when they had the committee……..what, who am I kidding…….
“We didn’t go to the same Law School!” Whittaker Killing it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTH? The DOJ was formed under Ulysses Grant…which would make it’s formation in like the 1870’s-80’s.
The Committee let this slide, but this Rep. Richmond is a dunce. He is attempting to race-bait, gender bait, and is talking about the civil rights division and transgenders?!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ was created in the First Congress of the United States in 1789 with the creation of the Office of the Attorney General, but it was not fully authorized until 80 years later around 1870.
Whittaker STEAMS Sheila so much she lectures him!
“You need to behave appropriately.”
🤣🤣🤣
You can tell Nadler is a weasel that got beat up and bullied his whole life . Has a bad case of little mans syndrome and didn’t have the guts to become a police man . Good thing I don’t live in DC I would hate to see him out in public .
The best help I gave my patience was turning off FOX news , No more , When we come back
Bombshell , Who ever thought the Sicilian Mafia could be reeled in , Too Strong , Too Big had their hands in all of government , But they finally went too far and the worm turned , they lost their
protection over night and Boom , So be patient PDJT is hooking more fish everyday .
Nadler spent his life being bullyed – probably because he was fat. Now he’s lost some weight but still has the “I was bullied as a kid and now I’m taking revenge” state of mind.
Jefferies “ Trump’s best friend, Rodger Stone lied to Congress.”
AG Whittaker “True”
What? Best Friend?
Corect answers, immediately!!
I didn’t see that, left the room.
Roger Stone hasn’t been convicted of anything. He’s yet to go to court.
Grand juries don’t convict of crimes.
The Dems throw that stuff out all the time, knowing it is not the truth. Corrections, if any, get buried. Thus their propaganda holds.
Whittaker is not that fast on his feet under questioning by the Demonics. He did not disagree when they called Roger Stone President Trump’s best friend. Nor did he object or disagree when they referred to Cohen as consigliere. These are basic tactics from the left to engage in questions like this and he should have been prepared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! He should have been prepared. The Demoncrats knowingly took advantage.
cove- Our President Trump deserves better than this!
It is not Whittaker’s place to nitpick the propaganda on PDJT that they are tossing out. He is not close enough to PDJT to get into that kind of water-muddying stuff.
Lulu- I’m sorry, but I really expected more from Whittaker than this fumbling defense. He needs to do a lot better than this if he’s going to be on the team.
So the purpose of this entire “chit” show is to embarrass President Trump? I am so embarrassed that our country is run by these people!
fb, yes.
David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island
What a fine example of a Democrat Congressman.
“The American people are asking ‘Just how is it that Mr. Whitaker was made acting AG in violation…’”
No, Mr. Cicilline, this American citizen is wondering how you were elected to Congress.
Wicked, ugly little creature.
IMHO, Matthew Whitaker is killing it…taking none of their bullsh*t and sticking right back in their their corrupt, demonic faces! I like him!
Me too.
Plus, the insanity of Nadler holding this hearing when Whittaker will be gone in less than a week proves it is a show to try and embarrass POTUS.
Whittaker refuses to play that game.
Good for him.
Who are you?
Where did you come from?
And how the heck did you..?
Three questions and no question mark in the transcript, CSPAN?
They’re trying to turn it into a confirmation hearing that they didn’t get to have. If I was Matthew, I’d them all to go Eff themselves!
That’s Probably because @RepJeffries is not from planet Earth.
As mentioned up the thread, Jeffries is snotty. Old-fashioned word. I stand by it.
This hearing is exactly why Trump won and most people have tuned out politicians.
It is an embarrassment to the country.
However, the threat from Democrats to personally destroy (and remove from the public square) anyone who does not share their political ideology is a threat to our Republic….and very similar to the behavior in countries that govern by oppression and tyranny of the worst nature.
The Dems are ricing high today, or so they think, but this is an ugly display of the worst kind of partisanship, sarcasm, baseless innuendo, ad hominem attacking, witness intimidation….the works. The Dems are not showing well.
riding high
This is still not looking good for Dems. No substance to their mess.
That’s probably why President Trump didn’t seem too concerned about it – LOL!
More rope to hang themselves with come 2020
Wow,.. says Mueller is honorable. He’s deep state.
What I ask myself every single time a bureaucrat says this is, “How would you know?”
In this case, Whitaker was as clueless as Sessions during most of the investigatory reign of Muellera.
Now, as AG, he is only overseeing process and let’s face it, both RR and Muellar have probably hidden all kind of things from his view, esp. process.
The one thing NO American should EVER be able to accept is that a special counsel hired active supporters of Trump’s opponent and that the guy writing up the final report has prejudices so wide and deep his word cannot be trusted.
Prospective jurors undergo questioning by the defense and the prosecution. The people on Muellar’s team were biased before they began and any DOJ that allowed that will never have my respect or trust.
The lawyers in D.C know who’s who and what’s what. They all know Mueller – they know exactly what’s going on. The Republican Party didn’t want to know officially what’s in the mueller scope letter. Likewise Whitaker knows what’s going on and just wants to get out of dodge because he did nothing to stop it.
This hearing is such a joke. It is very clear that there is extreme bias and hostility toward Whitaker from the Dems. If I were him, I would feign an emergency and leave the hearing…
Disgraceful to see such hate and divisiveness directed toward Whitaker.
Can’t watch. Would you say it’s more or less of a Democrat dumpster fire than the Kavanaugh hearing?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Whitaker playing hard to get. Great theatre.
OTOH, this is an embarrassment, and a waste of tax dollars.
Shit like this is why PDJT won.
Swillwell sure likes to follow order with “repeat after me”!
A wannabe tyrant.
Of his HS student council. .
He’s an order-taker which is why I call him “Swallowswell.”
He would seem to be a potential matchup with the lt gov of VA.
Whitaker handled that one well….
“I’m not a puppet to repeat your words.”
Yeah, when he “wants,” not when he “should.”
Trust Stealth Matt.
LOL!! And some STILL continue to believe, only because they don’t want to admit they are wrong. Don’t worry…I’m sure the military tribunals are secretly arresting these people, incarcerating them, and then trotting them out whenever they need to make a public appearance. Then they go right back to serving their “secret prison” time as “proven” traitors and criminals / sarc. “Trust the spam”
CNN was obviously tipped off – probably someone tipped off the former assistant to Comey that works there now.
This is the most prescient and compelling House hearing I’ve witnessed. Questions I have is why many of these points were not raised prior to loosing the house to the -‘rat. Excluding the tranny related question which is always a tell where the former is “concerned”. If Barr doesn’t pursue the criminals many of us here know about, with certainty – they will all walk. I have nothing to indicate Graham now chair of sen. judiciary committee, has it in him. Huber and Horowitz thus far are Missing in action. More, it’s preposterous to think Whittaker didn’t discuss Mueller et al. As it concerns a matter of criminality of this sheer breadth and complexity it’s more insulting to believe otherwise. Whittaker should have stated as much. And I will THANK McClintok for his question that wasn’t even close to properly responded to.
We will know about Barr before too long because even AOC could figure out there is something seriously wrong going on.
I wish he would tell old Lieu to GO TO HELL! What an a**hole!
Why are we, the American people, not invading congress & removing these marxist tyrants?
He knows all this is theater and does not who is R or D. He is enjoying the show and making them ugly frustrating. He has nothing to loose here.
Had to turn it off.
Just couldn’t justify watching pettiness and vindictiveness when there is so much to do before new snow storm heads in this weekend. Those Democrats, they really don’t care about anything but narrative.
Not looking away, just can’t stand to watch adults act like high school bullies.
I did the same. This kind of thing –the stupid theater in committees–before Trump took office but these goons are now succeeding in tearing the country apart. They won’t be laughing when their streets burn, which is what I fear, a civil war w/in a decade.
I probably need to Bessie, it’s making my blood pressure go up!
Theses Dems are a damn disgrace!!!
Shelia Jackson: I’m gonn ask you a series of questions and you will answer the question with yes or no, understand Mr Whitaker:
Shelia1st question: how old are you?
Whitaker: but Mrs Jackson
Shelia to Nadler: make him answer the question!
Nadler: Answer the question with a yes or no Mr. Whitaker!
Pay attention- this is what we are going to have to put up with for the next 2 years because the stupid Republicrats can’t figure out how to run offense. Why are the people on “our” side so weak?
Also- Whittaker’s answers vis a vis the SWAT raid on Roger Stone are absolutely UNFORGIVABLE and INDEFENSIBLE.
When you said, “weak,” I recalled the magazines and their profiles of the newly named vice-presidential candidate to Mitt Romney, one Paul Ryan. They showed him doing his extreme workout and then lifting weights. Yeah, THAT GUY, the weak SOB.
R weakness is part of the Uniparty plan. It comes down to if there is anyone that has the ability to organize the patriots. So far no one has come forward. I’m planning on totalitarian Demosocialism in 2021.
Agree on the Stone answer. Soooooo dissapointing.
Whitaker should just start playing Hiliary Clinton and say I don’t recall! This is beyond ludicrous!
Folks, always remember that the questions or statements demonrats make during committee hearing like this are for the purposes of getting that 10 second sound clip on all the fake news MSM networks, not for the few people actually able to watch the hearings. It’s all about the optics.
OMG, how I hate Jayapal. She should have gone into acting.
Don’t come to this country illegally and you won’t lose your little bratt, easy as that. Dumb biotch Democrat with her fake tears make me sick. “Who the hell cares” is what Whitaker should say.
Whittaker is getting slammed. Slice it and dice it however you want. This Jayapal b**** is ripping him a new one. He really needs to take control of the conversation. It is really embarrassing to watch him screw up like this.
