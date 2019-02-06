President Trump Delivers Remarks to the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – 3:00pm EST Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump will travel to the state department to deliver remarks before the ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.
In 2017 the 79 member coalition joined the U.S. in the formation of a strategy to defeat ISIS known as the “D-ISIS campaign.” Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (embed) – Global News Livestream
.
Advertisements
Never enough winning…
LikeLiked by 9 people
The best, most effective President ever…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hello Mitch……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pay attention, Mitch – Mkay?
LikeLike
How did we get so lucky to have this man as President and his family in the White House? I pinch myself everyday.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And what UniParty person will follow him?
LikeLike
SOS Pompeo would be my choice. It appears to me that he gets MAGA and KAG, nearly as much as the inventor of the concepts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SOS Pompeo is MUCH better that Pence. He has my vote!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
perot, no uniparty person will follow him.
his successor wil either be a marxist or another MAGA candidate.
it will be up to the American voter.
LikeLike
It has been a long time since I’ve heard of any bombings in Baghdad. The people there must be relieved. So, how soon can all the refugees that came here go back? They should go home now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Christians in Syria are more vulnerable than ever before with the government in danger of collapsing. The Syrian government has been the one to protect minority groups, including Christians. If the Syrian government were to lose power to the Islamic State, not only would there be hundreds of thousands more refugees, but tens and tens of thousands more would be slaughtered by ISIS. Russian President Vladimir Putins policies to uphold Syrias government might save Christian lives. Pray for the Christians in Syria.”
– Rev. Franklin Graham (Sep 30, 2015)
“Russias Putin Jet Fighters Are Pulverizing Muslim Terrorists. Putin Wins Obama Loses. So why is the U.S. complaining about Russia for bombarding these broad alliance of hardline Islamist groups, which includes both Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham? What is most embarrassing for the U.S. is that these seized the very weapons from U.S.-supplied so-called secular rebels as a result of Americas botched train-and-supply program. The Russians are basically trying to correct Obamas stupid mistakes. America cant complain because its al Qaeda and thats who this war is supposed to be against. It is for this reason I say For Putin I loved and Obama I hated!”
– Walid Shoebat [Sep 29, 2015]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walid Shoebat, also said that obama only admitted a handful of the Christians in danger in the middle east. Instead we had a flood of muslims. The number of muslims admitted per year DOUBLED after 9/11!!! 😡
https://web.archive.org/web/20150914213919/https://www.conservativereview.com/commentary/2015/05/1m-immigrants-from-muslim-countries
LikeLike
They’ve been decimated!
🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopefully, but even President Trump says they will always be around – we need to keep on top of this – remember how they came to rise – who was funding them – evil begets evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As of January this year there has been quite literally just a few hedgerows in the lower Euphrates riverbank that has ISIS patrols. They haven’t had full control of a village for weeks.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:Syrian_Civil_War_detailed_map
Trump isn’t the first to declare ‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria
Russia and Iran declared ISIS was defeated last autumn.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-putin/putin-declares-complete-victory-on-both-banks-of-euphrates-in-syria-idUSKBN1E027H
And the nations of Europe and Turkey stopped buying ISIS oil sometime around summer 2017, so that was essentially their de facto statement on the situation in Syria. They can play innocent all they want, however some one had to purchase all that oil. And Obama wasn’t in office anymore so it wasn’t the United States….
LikeLike
I trust the policy developed by President Trump, Secretary of State Pompeo along with the guidance of the close circle of policy advisors that POTUS has assembled.
However, results will speak more loudly than all promises combined, and so far, the policies of this President have produced better results in the ME than any of his predecessors.
LikeLike
M15P4LDW the May 15th Prophecy Video told you the Dealmaker would come in and defeat ISIS with 100% Accuracy, here is an update https://515loupe.wordpress.com/2019/02/06/515-loupe-2-6-2019/
LikeLike
ISIS was created in Langley, VA. …. the Enemy Within.
LikeLike
This gives the history of the betrayal after 9/11
https://therightscoop.com/the-real-reason-why-pam-geller-was-not-invited-to-cpac/
“…Frank Gaffney prepared a dossier on Norquist and Suhail Khan, The article is titled “A Jihadist in the Heart of the Conservative Movement.” …..”
….
There is also this:
-DHS Whistleblower Philip Haney: P.C. Killed Investigation That Might Have Stopped San Bernardino Attack
LikeLike