President Trump Delivers Remarks to the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – 3:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on February 6, 2019 by

Today President Donald Trump will travel to the state department to deliver remarks before the ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

In 2017 the 79 member coalition joined the U.S. in the formation of a strategy to defeat ISIS known as the “D-ISIS campaign.”  Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link (embed) Global News Livestream

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, ISIS, Islam, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Syria, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks to the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – 3:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Never enough winning…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. 1herder says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    The best, most effective President ever…..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Hello Mitch……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. mostlyogauge says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    How did we get so lucky to have this man as President and his family in the White House? I pinch myself everyday.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Perot Conservative says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    And what UniParty person will follow him?

    Like

    Reply
  6. quintrillion says:
    February 6, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    It has been a long time since I’ve heard of any bombings in Baghdad. The people there must be relieved. So, how soon can all the refugees that came here go back? They should go home now.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Carson Napier says:
    February 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    “Christians in Syria are more vulnerable than ever before with the government in danger of collapsing. The Syrian government has been the one to protect minority groups, including Christians. If the Syrian government were to lose power to the Islamic State, not only would there be hundreds of thousands more refugees, but tens and tens of thousands more would be slaughtered by ISIS. Russian President Vladimir Putins policies to uphold Syrias government might save Christian lives. Pray for the Christians in Syria.”
    – Rev. Franklin Graham (Sep 30, 2015)

    “Russias Putin Jet Fighters Are Pulverizing Muslim Terrorists. Putin Wins Obama Loses. So why is the U.S. complaining about Russia for bombarding these broad alliance of hardline Islamist groups, which includes both Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham? What is most embarrassing for the U.S. is that these seized the very weapons from U.S.-supplied so-called secular rebels as a result of Americas botched train-and-supply program. The Russians are basically trying to correct Obamas stupid mistakes. America cant complain because its al Qaeda and thats who this war is supposed to be against. It is for this reason I say For Putin I loved and Obama I hated!
    – Walid Shoebat [Sep 29, 2015]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Golden Advice says:
    February 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    They’ve been decimated!

    🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      February 6, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      Hopefully, but even President Trump says they will always be around – we need to keep on top of this – remember how they came to rise – who was funding them – evil begets evil.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Jason Ross says:
    February 6, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    As of January this year there has been quite literally just a few hedgerows in the lower Euphrates riverbank that has ISIS patrols. They haven’t had full control of a village for weeks.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:Syrian_Civil_War_detailed_map

    Trump isn’t the first to declare ‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria
    Russia and Iran declared ISIS was defeated last autumn.
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-putin/putin-declares-complete-victory-on-both-banks-of-euphrates-in-syria-idUSKBN1E027H

    And the nations of Europe and Turkey stopped buying ISIS oil sometime around summer 2017, so that was essentially their de facto statement on the situation in Syria. They can play innocent all they want, however some one had to purchase all that oil. And Obama wasn’t in office anymore so it wasn’t the United States….

    Like

    Reply
  10. GB Bari says:
    February 6, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    I trust the policy developed by President Trump, Secretary of State Pompeo along with the guidance of the close circle of policy advisors that POTUS has assembled.

    However, results will speak more loudly than all promises combined, and so far, the policies of this President have produced better results in the ME than any of his predecessors.

    Like

    Reply
  11. May15thProphecy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    M15P4LDW the May 15th Prophecy Video told you the Dealmaker would come in and defeat ISIS with 100% Accuracy, here is an update https://515loupe.wordpress.com/2019/02/06/515-loupe-2-6-2019/

    Like

    Reply
  12. GenEarly says:
    February 6, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    ISIS was created in Langley, VA. …. the Enemy Within.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s