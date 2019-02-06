President Trump Delivers Remarks to the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – 3:00pm EST Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump will travel to the state department to deliver remarks before the ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

In 2017 the 79 member coalition joined the U.S. in the formation of a strategy to defeat ISIS known as the “D-ISIS campaign.” Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (embed) – Global News Livestream

