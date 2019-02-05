Senator Mitch McConnell Announces He is “Especially Proud” of Legislation Rebuking President Trump…

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces he is “especially proud” of passage for his amendments requiring the U.S. military to continue operations in Afghanistan and Syria:

(Tweet Link)

The bill passed 77-yea, 23-nea. [Vote Tally Here] The only Republican who voted against perpetual war in the middle east and supported President Trump was Rand Paul.

Every time this happens victims of battered conservative syndrome start a process of reconciling the reason for their abuse by excusing and justifying their abuser, Mitch McConnell.

Let’s be clear, CTH has watched this process, on a very granular level, for well over a decade; specifically about Senator McConnell. Mitch McConnell doesn’t give a hoot what any voter, constituent, or member of the national electorate thinks about his action. He is entirely unfazed and bound to a power ideology that sets him above all considerations.

Senator Mitch McConnell, just like all of the power brokers within the DC beltway, views himself as your ruler. Until we purposefully accept the nature of this abusive relationship nothing will change, ever. Reminder…

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has one major career alliance that has been unbroken and unchanged for well over two decades. That alliance is with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and specifically with CoC President Tom Donohue. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]. Mitch McConnell is stealthily working against the efforts of President Donald Trump. The effort is to support his primary Wall Street financial benefactor, Donohue. However, Mitch McConnell cannot directly be connected to underhanded efforts against President Trump because it would lead to: (A) questions about a confrontation; and (B) public exposure. [ex. think about how McConnell is blocking President Trump from recess appointments] To remind ourselves how Minority and Majority Senator McConnell took down the threat of the Tea Party revisit these old articles: CNN Part I and CNN Part II both showcase how McConnell works. Then do some research on how McConnell worked with Haley Barbour in Mississippi [SEE HERE]. Yes, Democrats are the opponents. However, the far more urgent MAGA enemy is Mitch McConnell….

