President Trump and First Lady Melania Announce Guests for State of Union Address…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announce their guests for the State of the Union Address to be held tomorrow night:
Matthew Charles – Matthew Charles’s life is a story of redemption. In 1996, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for selling crack cocaine and other related offenses. While in prison, Matthew found God, completed more than 30 bible studies, became a law clerk, taught GED classes, and mentored fellow inmates.
On January 3, 2019, Matthew was the first prisoner released as a result of the First Step Act.
Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, and Madison Armstrong – Gerald and Sharon David of Reno, Nevada, were tragically murdered in their home in Nevada by an illegal immigrant in January 2019. The terrible loss has devastated both their community and three generations of their family who will be represented at the State of the Union: the Davids’ daughter Debra, granddaughter Heather, and great-granddaughter Madison.
Grace Eline – Everyone who knows Grace would tell you that she has always been special. Wherever she goes, she brightens the room with her kind heart and infectious smile. At an early age, she decided that she wanted to forgo gifts at her birthday parties, and instead ask for charity donations.
At 9 years old, Grace was diagnosed with Germinoma, a germ-cell brain tumor, and in May 2018, Grace started cancer treatment. Throughout the rest of the year, Grace stayed positive and strong, making the rounds in the hospital, cheering up other patients, and always having a smile for the many caring medical professionals who treated her. Grace recently finished chemotherapy and today shows no evidence of the disease. She is determined to help other children who are fighting cancer.
Ashley Evans – Ashley Evans has struggled with opioid and substance abuse for much of her life. In 2017, she was pregnant and suffered a relapse. Her recovery began with the birth of her daughter along with the help of Brigid’s Path, a medical care facility in Kettering, Ohio. Ashley has persevered and overcome many obstacles to maintain her sobriety. She is passionate about sharing her story of hope. On February 9, 2019, Ashley will celebrate 1 year and 1 month in recovery and on February 15, 2019, she will be reunited with her daughter full-time.
Elvin Hernandez – Elvin Hernandez is a Special Agent with the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations division. He has more than 18 years of Federal law enforcement experience investigating narcotics, gangs, and human trafficking. During his current 7-year assignment, Elvin has conducted numerous successful international human trafficking investigations involving transnational organized crime groups.
Roy James – Roy James is the Plant Manager of the Vicksburg Forest Products lumber facility. He had worked at the sawmill for 26 years and become Vice President of Operations when he was told that the facility would close its doors.
Thankfully, last year, Vicksburg was designated an Opportunity Zone through provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The plant soon reopened and Roy was hired to oversee the entire facility.
Timothy Matson – Timothy Matson joined the Pittsburgh Police Department in 2005 and made the SWAT team in 2016. As a key member of the SWAT team, he would breach the entrance during raids, a very dangerous task. In October 2018, Tim responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and saved countless lives in that heinous, anti-Semitic attack.
Judah Samet – Judah Samet is a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. In October 2018, he survived the horrific shooting that killed 11 members of his community. Judah is also a survivor of the Holocaust. Judah immigrated to Israel after the war and was present for the declaration of the Israeli State in 1948. He served as a paratrooper and radio man in the Israeli Defense Forces and moved to the United States in the 1960s.
Joshua Trump – Joshua Trump is a 6th grade student in Wilmington, Delaware. He appreciates science, art, and history. He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future. His hero and best friend is his Uncle Cody, who serves in the United States Air Force.
Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name. He is thankful to the First Lady and the Trump family for their support.
Tom Wibberley – Tom Wibberley is the father of Navy Seaman Craig Wibberley, a Seaman killed on the U.S.S. Cole. Craig grew up in Williamsport, Maryland, and enjoyed fly fishing, snow skiing, and working with his father on old Corvettes. He had a passion for computer science and decided to join the Navy to serve his country and pursue an opportunity to further his training in computers. Craig served aboard the U.S.S. Cole with distinction and was accepted to the Navy Information Technician School. His commander planned to recommend him for Officer Candidate School. However, on October 12, 2000, Craig and 16 fellow members of the crew were killed in a terrorist attack. Craig was only 19. After Craig’s death, a scholarship fund was created that gives out four $1,000 scholarships each year to students studying computer science.
Alice Johnson – President Trump granted Alice Johnson clemency on June 6, 2018. Alice had been serving a mandatory life sentence without parole for charges associated with a nonviolent drug case. During her nearly 22 years of incarceration, Alice accomplished what has been called an “extraordinary rehabilitation.” After her release, she was overjoyed to be reunited with her family. She has now dedicated her life to helping those who are in a similar position as she was and giving a voice to the criminal justice reform movement.
What a wonderful group of people. They are survivors of different pasts and paths and are all inspirational.
Yep, that’s nice. These are people who can personally attest to what PDJT has done for them. They represent many more.
“Illegal immigrant” = enemy invader
We know this. You’re on the wrong thread, unless you care to tie it in.
The invaders tie in with everything.
You’re right, in context. It does tie into much. I guess I was hoping that this thread could focus on the primary topic of SD’s article.
Amen! Your thoughts are welcome here as far as I’m concerned, Carson. I noted that the family members of a couple killed just last month by an illegal invader are included among the guests.
What an awesome and varied group..All of them are people that Americans of all ages can learn from & look up to as great role models like America used to have..
And certain democrats are inviting illegal alien criminals to be their guests
What a perfect contrast
I hope PDJT has made sure ICE is aware of the Dems guests’ … just sayin’ …
Normally Quiet Observer, from your lips to God’s ears because it would a fantastic way for ICE to take them and embarrass the democrats. Hey, why not. They are illegals no matter how good a person or people they may be, but they are still invaders and must be deported.
Yamiche Alcindor ✔ @Yamiche
Trump plans to discuss 5 top areas at SOTU: 1) Stopping illegal immigration 2) Protecting workers and trade deals including trade w/ China & USMCA 3) Asking Congress to produce an infrastructure bill 4) Lowering healthcare costs 5) Ending foreign wars & national security issues.
32 1:34 PM – Feb 1, 2019
Everything Trump does is just common sense and it drives libs nuts.
Very much agreed, wmingpt, I cannot think of one thing he has done or proposed that,when evaluated objectively, isn’t anything but common sense.
That’s why he won the election in the first place!
To me this is whiny lefty hand-holding in a circle stuff……ANOTHER IVANKA PRODUCTION?
FORGET THIS STUFF I SAY,. THE PRESIDENT NEEDS TO MAKE A VERY TOUGH HARD HITTING SPEECH on border wall, troops draw-down, etc. This reads like a little old ladies’ knitting club gathering.. I think the President needs to directly confront this awful CONGRESS,
When I want my men to remember something important, to really make it stick, I give it to them double dirty. It may not sound nice to some bunch of little old ladies at an afternoon tea party, but it helps my soldiers to remember. You can’t run an army without profanity; and it has to be eloquent profanity. An army without profanity couldn’t fight its way out of a piss-soaked paper bag. As for the types of comments I make, sometimes I just, By God, get carried away with my own eloquence.
– George S. Patton
While I love Patton, I highly doubt he was as good a leader as George Washington, and Washington was very much against profanity. In fact, his soldiers suffered severe punishment for using it. Without Washington, America would not have won the Revolution. He is the epitome of a great leader and every leader could learn from him.
Trump makes is own decisions and since he has had success with the what the guests have overcome is what he did the last time and it resonated with us. He is already confronting the Congress in more ways than one and that is why they are sooo desperate to do the dirty on him but it won’t happen but coming back on them.
PDJT is restoring hope to the forgotten and the dismissed. To hold up ex cons and drug addicts as examples of redemption and forgiveness is such a beautiful thing. I also love that young Mr. Trump will be there too. I love our president’s sense of humor and can’t wait to hear what he says about the youngster’s challenges and blessings.
” During his current 7-year assignment, Elvin has conducted numerous successful international human trafficking investigations involving transnational organized crime groups.”
Nancy will not be pleased.
And the Democrats will bring their three most popular subjects…..gloom, despair and agony!
Cloaked in lies, mendacity and calumny.
Here ya go:
Dang, beat me to it.
Sharon, perfect!
Deep dark depression, excessive misery.
Reminds me of this. Gloom, despair and agony
I thought it was mediocrity, grievance, and covetousness.
B..b..b..b..but orange man bad! He’s a racist!
Actions speak louder than words. What a wonderful thing to see our President honor everyday heroes and forgotten folks from all walks of life.
I will honor him by eagerly watching his address to our country.
God bless our President.
Thats quite a lineup from President Trump. Each one a thematic exclamation point for the substance of his SOTU speech.
I can’t stop looking at the photo of Matthew Charles. He beams. He seems filled with a calm serenity and strength. It is a wonderful photo. I wish him the best in his new life.
not a welfare shopper among them!
G-d bless them and our wonderful President and First Lady
Well done Mr. President! So much looking forward to your SOTU speech Stand strong sir, we’re with you(and indecently, standing strong is your best protection! We’re with you sir!)
Truly exceptional people. Nothing more to say. Excellent choices.
Some of these guests have unfortunately joined a club no one wants to join; the Angel family members. And they joined it since President Trump’s SOTU last year.
Without appropriate action, how many more people will have to become Angel moms and dads, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, of illegal aliens victims by the time we hear another SOTU?
A lot of these look designed to pull at heart strings to prove Trump has a heart. interspersed with these softies will be hard gut punches to the left side. I’m watching SOTU with 4 chronic TDS sufferers. It should be interesting.
