Photos Surface of Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam Wearing ‘Blackface’, or ‘KKK Outfit’….

The irony jumps from the headlines. On the first day of black history month; and only a few days after Democrat Governor Ralph Northam was openly advocating for the murder of infant babies; a medical school yearbook picture surfaces of Governor Northam wearing either: “blackface” or a “KKK hood”.

How Virginia (GOPe) republican candidate Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie did not find and expose this during the 2017 campaign is quite remarkable. Big League Politics was the first to find them, and the yearbook pictures have been verified by The Virginian Pilot:

VIRGINIA – A photo from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook shows two men, one in blackface and one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, on the same page as the governor. The photo, which The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of Friday from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library, comes from the 1984 yearbook, the year Northam graduated.

On the half-page set aside for Northam, there is a headshot of him in a jacket and tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and a third of him sitting casually on the ground, leaning against a convertible. The fourth photo on the half-page has two people, one wearing white Ku Klux Klan robes and a hood, the other with his face painted black. The person with the black face is also wearing a white hat, black jacket, white shirt with a bow tie and plaid pants. Both are holding canned drinks. It’s unclear who the people in costume are. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon. (read more)

Update: Governor Northam delivers the following statement:

Thanks for confirming our story, read the original at: https://t.co/Hvq3LXDGUq — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) February 1, 2019

Advertisements