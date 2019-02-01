Photos Surface of Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam Wearing ‘Blackface’, or ‘KKK Outfit’….

The irony jumps from the headlines. On the first day of black history month; and only a few days after Democrat Governor Ralph Northam was openly advocating for the murder of infant babies; a medical school yearbook picture surfaces of Governor Northam wearing either: “blackface” or a “KKK hood”.
How Virginia (GOPe) republican candidate Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie did not find and expose this during the 2017 campaign is quite remarkable. Big League Politics was the first to find them, and the yearbook pictures have been verified by The Virginian Pilot:
VIRGINIA – A photo from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook shows two men, one in blackface and one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, on the same page as the governor.
The photo, which The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of Friday from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library, comes from the 1984 yearbook, the year Northam graduated.
On the half-page set aside for Northam, there is a headshot of him in a jacket and tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and a third of him sitting casually on the ground, leaning against a convertible.
The fourth photo on the half-page has two people, one wearing white Ku Klux Klan robes and a hood, the other with his face painted black. The person with the black face is also wearing a white hat, black jacket, white shirt with a bow tie and plaid pants. Both are holding canned drinks.
It’s unclear who the people in costume are.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon. (read more)
It goes to show everyone Republicans and Conservatives aren’t the racists!! It’s literally in black and white.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s Stacy2020lbs on the left!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah she’s a beaut.
LikeLike
For Giggles….Remember Megan Kelly was Fired for just talking about black face
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s fair is fair! He must resign. Remember this:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/01/24/florida-secretary-state-resigns-over-blackface-photos/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.6f6426a9f81b
LikeLike
Julia – Exactly – but watch the demons circle the wagons around this guy and insist that everyone deserves a second chance, blah, blah, blah. He’s their poster boy for full term abortion, so they can’t throw him under the bus, now can they?
LikeLike
If he does not resign .. he’s an open wound for every democrat running in 2020, especially the ones running for POTUS.
This is delicious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All I can say is that it is a good thing [for Governor Ralph Northam] that he is a Democrat and not a Republican, because if he were a Republican, there would be a Liberal Media Lynching faster than you can say “Russian Collusion”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We should just stand back and watch the left defend this, get screen shots, save the videos and those should be used forever to show who the left really is.
Let them try to get out of this. Every thing they say will be used against them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We all know who the democrats are. They proudly murder healthy full term babies. They fight against securing our borders from human traffickers, drug smugglers and massive hoards of illegals. They fight the president at every turn, They should rename their party, “The Democratic Party of Satan.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“By the early 70s, pseudo religious socialist and race agitator Jim Jones moved his People’s Temple HQ from Ukiah to San Francisco. The move led Jones and the Temple to become politically influential in San Francisco politics culminating in the Temple’s instrumental role in the mayoral election victory of Democrat George Moscone in 1975. Moscone subsequently appointed Jones as the chairman of the San Francisco Housing Authority Commission.
Democrat darling Jim Jones was able to gain public support and contact with prominent politicians at the local and national level. For example, Jones and Moscone met privately with vice presidential candidate Walter Mondale on his campaign plane days before the 1976 election leading Mondale to publicly praise the People’s Temple.
First Lady Rosalynn Carter also personally met with Jim Jones on multiple occasions, corresponded with him about Cuba and spoke with him at the grand opening of the Temple’s San Francisco headquarters.
In September 1977, California assemblyman Willie Brown served as master of ceremonies at a large testimonial dinner for Jim Jones attended by Governor Jerry Brown. About a year later, in November of 1978, Jones and some 900 of his cult followers were found dead.”
Yes Devilbat, THAT Jim Jones, the Guyana suicide cult leader.
The Democratc Party has been dancing with Satan for a long, long time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His resignation from office should be called for by his peers and the media, or they will have just gone on the record themselves that this type of disgusting behavior is Ok.
It’s not Ok.
Resign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How was this still a thing in 1984? I don’t remember anyone thinking black face and KKK attire was even remotely funny. He is certainly an original Democrat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TProst – my thoughts exactly! I know where I was in 1984 and what I was doing and I would have been a little bit older than he, but I would never have thought this was funny or appropriate even back then! By the early 1970″s, in my college years, NONE of this would have been acceptable. Weird.
LikeLike
A real demokkkrat.Not his fault,it is in his dna.
LikeLike
No mention of the infanticide, so I guess we’re all cool with that
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a comment relating to Governor Northam’s two political issues that said his favorite film was “Partial Birth of a Nation”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CTH, very good. Partial birth of a nation. None of this is funny, but that was good. I might go watch it…I’m betting a lot of people don’t even know what you meant.
LikeLike
mild – I noticed that too. Much greater outrage over this than the fact that he’s ok with killing babies…sick, sick media scumbags.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Castro just HAD to get the word republican in there.
Btw, what is it with the name Castro? They’re ALL from hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NBC Nightly News broadcast’s reporter described the website/source of the yearbook info as being –
“far right”
Is that an attempt to discredit whoever found and shared the old Northam info?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Narrative! Must maintain narrative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call bs. They know, in the end, he will have to resign, but they’re not gonna give him up without throwing as much negativity at us as they can.
Predictable as nighttime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Is that an attempt to discredit whoever found and shared the old Northam info?” ~S
Any website to the right of Mao is rightwing extremist hate site. That according to the gatekeepers of the internet Goggle-Skynet and echoed in the “mainstream news.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disparate impact: a far greater portion of Black babies are aborted relative to white babies.
Across the decades, we have heard from lots and lots of white people about how great abortion is for Black people. What a cure for poverty! Kill off your people!!
There is actually a movement in the Black community to not be into abortion.
“MAAFA 21” is an example.
http://www.maafa21.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population,” Margaret Sanger – founder of Planned Parenthood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of “woke” black folks know this and talk about it. Nick Cannon and Kanye West are two that I can recall right off the top of my head. Why the hell the rest of them don’t wake up and realize what is being done I don’t know. I think the percentage of abortions is about 70% black/non-white babies. So sad.
LikeLike
P.S. – But, you know that Sanger was Hildabeast’s hero, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gov. Northam is probably the one in blackface as he is about 6 foot tall and that person in the KKK outfit looks to be much shorter.
LikeLike
Think he’s in the dunce hat …doesn’t show teeth when he smiles …
blackface shows teeth …
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the anti-Gillespie pickup truck ad so effectively demonstrates, the Left just can’t help accusing our side of what THEY are actually guilty of. This is priceless!
LikeLiked by 4 people
In 2013, Northam came under fire from civil rights groups for refusing to shake hands with his black Republican opponent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The left truly is the part of evil. Inset really ugly four letter words to describe how I feel about the left here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The lieutenant governor is black and would take over so that will increase the pressure on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you see any leftist out there defending this or making excuses get a screen shot!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can I say.. I’m so DISGUSTED, by a Democrat.. wanting “infanticide, AND,, Now this coming out, Joseph Goebbels, Alfred Rosenberg, Under the Gleichschaltung process,would of been proud.. Mother trucking DemoRats, THEY are the REAL *Nazism* & Communists! I hope this country WAKES the F**K up after the recent revelations, TO WHAT IS HAPPENING! Sry for the caps this is just .. Well we’ve seen this before in history,,
LikeLiked by 2 people
The GOPe ignores these things by the hypocrite Commies when found ….or…does not bother to look for it
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since the Lieutenant Governor is a Democrat, it will be easy for them to get rid of him. The real question is hubris – are they arrogant enough to keep him? Simply to show off that they can get away with anything?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cameltoe’s tweet didn’t age well now did it.🤣.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lawton, you just won the internet tonight!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hold him to it, Kammie. #HeelsUpHarris
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, man – that’s priceless. I can’t wait to see Krazy Kamala back peddle on this one now. Hilarious!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He fooled you, Kamala!
LikeLike
Apologies are not enough. Time for Northam to be held to the Democrat standard and resign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Noooo, not yet! Lets get all their excuses documented!
Let them be on the record defending this guy.
LikeLike
Demokkkrats
LikeLiked by 1 person
How this POS could get elected governor is mind boggling. The Dems have no shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Next Governor of Virginia
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=PrXoKkiJ&id=1B8521BB52D3BD46DAE79C31431E0DB522A4414D&thid=OIP.PrXoKkiJZOkynEZi-Gwh6wHaKX&q=images+justin+fairfax&simid=608022592975668013&selectedIndex=8
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin Fairfax…Lieutenant Governor
LikeLike
LikeLike
Forgot this,
“I love how Democrats always complain that the GOP uses fear tactics… then they use fear tactics to show Republicans as monsters; if they aren’t throwing wheel chair bound grandmas off cliffs they’re running over children.”
LikeLike
This was 2017 Governor race ad in Virginia Northam (D) vs Gillespie (R). Run here in Virginia two weeks plus before the vote.
One of the most despicable Democrat ads I’ve ever seen in my 46 years of voting (11 cycles) TEN of which were for democrat tickets.
I awoke in 2015 when I viewed and listened to Candidate Trump. 🙂
LikeLike
K, looks like we have a parade…
LikeLike
Looks like today in this one instance we agree. Now what about Robert Sheets Bird?
LikeLike
“Remember the Northam ads against Gillespie that showed minority kids getting run down by a dude in a truck with a confederate flag? Talk about projection.”
– Katie Pavlich –
LikeLiked by 2 people
Instead of calling themselves “progressives”, it should be “projectionists”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to know who held this back 3-4 months ago. They did not just find this. Wife and I have mom of a good friend who lives in SW Virginia on the New River. Whole family is huge democrats. We don’t talk politics. But I’m sure she voted for him in November. I would never ask her about him.
LikeLike
Here’s my take on this (as a VA resident before it went blue). Again, this is my OPINION only — no facts to back it up; so please, a little slack, OK?
Gillespie’s people (he was the anointed R that ran against Northam) knew full well about this photo. Seriously, how could they not? A fifth grader with a computer could have found this. Gillespie is an entrenched establishment politician…he just has an R after his name.
McAuliffe (a Clinton lackey) was Northam’s predecessor. Northam was ensured that that photo would not see the light of day prior to the election … and was also ensured that the election was his thanks to northern VA counties. And, Gillespie, you ask? Did he just roll over, or did McAuliffe and his ilk have something on him? You tell me…after all, how in the hell did he and his people miss this photo?
Anyway, McAuliffe never told Northam that that photo would, indeed, see the light of day when it was time to place a black lieutenant governor — more left than Northam, by the way — into the governor’s mansion. Two years in…this gives the new extreme left governor two years to finish out the term…then run successfully for a new four-year term. Thus, six years for the new governor of VA, Justin Fairfax. That is, unless someone worth their salt can challenge him. (For those of you who don’t know, the VA governor serves one four-year term … no reelection).
So, thank you, Ralphie, you’ve served your masters well…even if you didn’t mean to.
(VA election experts, feel free to correct me if I got the procedures wrong…and if I did, I apologize in advance).
LikeLike
Very astute, Gunner!
LikeLike
Excellent, Gunner!
LikeLike
I live in VA. Gunners opinion makes sense to me. Gillespie is a no Trump supporter.
He is an establishment hack. He nearly lost the primary to Trumper Corey Stewart. Probably would have lost to Stewart had Wagner not been in the race. Always wondered if Wagnet wasnt there for that purpose … to make sure Gillespie won. Gillespie distanced his deep state self from POTUS. He brought in George W Bush fo campaign for him. My guess is Trumpsters stayed home. I voted for Gillespie but only because a cear friend asked me not to sit it out. I loaned him my vote so to speak. VA is gone. A blue state now.
I have posted this here before. In 2013. I voted for Cucinneli on a machine. The check mark came up for McAuliff. Only by chance did i notice. Thinking i must have touched the wrong box, i backed out and WATCHED my finger touch Cucinelli. Check mark came up for McAuliff. Backed up. REPEAT. SAME RESULT. Yowled for a poll worker . Fourth time machine accepted my vote. I think. I refused the “I voted” sticker because as i told the poll worker. “I am not sure I did ” Next time i went to vote the machines were gone but McAuliff was governor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, all this was covered up through the election. Magically, this page from his yearbook is released on first day of Black History Month. The Virginia Lt. Governor is ready, willing and able waiting in the wings.
It looks like the Dems are intentionally eating one of their own.
LikeLike
The dems are aborting Northam because his abortion comments polled so poorly that ending his political life is justified. The pictures – under wraps until today – are being used to effect his demise. He is being killed off by his own G3. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely
LikeLike
Bloomburg reporting that he was also know as “Coon man” or “pig daddy”,: Gov. Ralph Northam’s nickname at VMI was … coon man ,pig daddy
Twitchy › 2019/02/01 › more-y…
2 hours ago · Ralph Northam’s nickname as “Coonman”: … Ralph Northam, but here’s a reminder of what she *used* to …
LikeLike
News breakingon your radio dial , coon man hires creepy porn lawyer
LikeLike
Not Michael Avenatti again.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The NAACP, Harris and Castro have called for him to resign….he’s toast.
It will a very “teachable” moment if others try to save him.
Pop that corn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Candace Owens:”So excited it’s #BlackHistoryMonth, a time to reflect on every horrific event done to the black community at the hands of the Democrats.
If we truly want to honor our history, we need to actually LEARN it and #BLEXIT.
Stop voting for the monsters that destroy our communities.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That photo is from 1984. What we thought was funny and harmless at that age, may not be the case today. I personally would give him and anyone else a pass.
LikeLike
You are nuts. No pass. Florida’s newly elected (R) SOS had to resign over a Halloween costume posing as a Katrina survivor. No dice. What’s fair is fair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m suggesting it should have never started with anyone, Ms. Julia.
LikeLike
Divine justice!
A very light sentence for promoting infanticide.
LikeLike
No one on the left yesterday saw the TV clip of Dr. Infanticide. I guess if he said it dressed in a KKK hood or Black Face they would have not seen that one either. These Socialist Dems all got the same talking points and stand firm with the same lie. The Socialist Dems Party talked about Dr. Infanticide running for President in 2024 if Trump was re-elected in 2020. The bad news is that the Lt. Gov is farther left than Dr. Infanticide if he becomes governor.
LikeLike
“Coonman”?
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/02/coonman.php
LikeLike
LikeLike
So what motivated this governor to boldly defend live birth infanticide?
According to the folks over at BigLeagePolitics between 2012 and 2017 he received some $1,996,000 in campaign contributions from Planned nonParenthood.
LikeLike
They should do Prince Harry in the Nazi uniform next.
LikeLike
Its sad that he can murder all the babies he wants. Demokkkrats cheer that
But a 30 year old picture may end his career
I would think, that currently murdering babies would be worse, no?
So messed up!
But he deserves it!
I hope this destroys his career forever.
LikeLike
But if he resigns he’ll just go back to killing babies!
LikeLike
You can stick a fork in this guy. He’s done!
LikeLike
I’m a little upset that there was so much outrage on our side at the term post birth abortion. Why? Because THIS IS WHAT PARTIAL BIRTH ABORTION ACTUALLY WAS!!! On paper it was done a certain way, sure. But there’s no live procedural auditing going on. They induce labor. And by the end there’s a dead newborn with a hole in the top of the skull where it’s brain got sucked out by a vacuum pump. We were played for fools. I don’t know how many of those babies were delivered alive and then killed. But many were. I’m just sayin. This procedure isn’t new.
LikeLike
What kind of a human being let alone medical doctor could wilfully kill a baby either born or unborn?
LikeLike
I was in my thirties in 1984. It wasn’t the dark ages, and he wasn’t some country hick.
I can’t imagine someone who is smart enough to be in medical school would think that was a good idea.
LikeLike
Anyone think God doesn’t listen?
LikeLike
Dan Bongino just announced that he had a the pic of Northam in hood and gown in Oct of ’18. He said he couldn’t run with it because he couldn’t confirm the email he received of the picture. Damn pesky journalistic standards!
LikeLike
Makes we wonder if the President has a little opposition research group in the White House (Conway anyone) with a bunch of opposition research to dispense at opportune times. Once they call attention to themselves nationally, they get a Trump boat anchor decorated like a life preserver.
LikeLike