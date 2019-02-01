Photos Surface of Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam Wearing ‘Blackface’, or ‘KKK Outfit’….

Posted on February 1, 2019 by

The irony jumps from the headlines.  On the first day of black history month; and only a few days after Democrat Governor Ralph Northam was openly advocating for the murder of infant babies; a medical school yearbook picture surfaces of Governor Northam wearing either: “blackface” or a “KKK hood”.

How Virginia (GOPe) republican candidate Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie did not find and expose this during the 2017 campaign is quite remarkable.  Big League Politics was the first to find them, and the yearbook pictures have been verified by The Virginian Pilot:

VIRGINIA – A photo from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook shows two men, one in blackface and one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, on the same page as the governor.

The photo, which The Virginian-Pilot obtained a copy of Friday from the Eastern Virginia Medical School library, comes from the 1984 yearbook, the year Northam graduated.

On the half-page set aside for Northam, there is a headshot of him in a jacket and tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and a third of him sitting casually on the ground, leaning against a convertible.

The fourth photo on the half-page has two people, one wearing white Ku Klux Klan robes and a hood, the other with his face painted black. The person with the black face is also wearing a white hat, black jacket, white shirt with a bow tie and plaid pants. Both are holding canned drinks.

It’s unclear who the people in costume are.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.  (read more)

Update:  Governor Northam delivers the following statement:

377 Responses to Photos Surface of Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam Wearing ‘Blackface’, or ‘KKK Outfit’….

Older Comments
  1. freepetta says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    It goes to show everyone Republicans and Conservatives aren’t the racists!! It’s literally in black and white.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    For Giggles….Remember Megan Kelly was Fired for just talking about black face

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. thelastbesthope says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    If he does not resign .. he’s an open wound for every democrat running in 2020, especially the ones running for POTUS.

    This is delicious.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. BurmaShave2 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    All I can say is that it is a good thing [for Governor Ralph Northam] that he is a Democrat and not a Republican, because if he were a Republican, there would be a Liberal Media Lynching faster than you can say “Russian Collusion”.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Kleen says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    We should just stand back and watch the left defend this, get screen shots, save the videos and those should be used forever to show who the left really is.

    Let them try to get out of this. Every thing they say will be used against them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      February 1, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      We all know who the democrats are. They proudly murder healthy full term babies. They fight against securing our borders from human traffickers, drug smugglers and massive hoards of illegals. They fight the president at every turn, They should rename their party, “The Democratic Party of Satan.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        February 1, 2019 at 8:11 pm

        “By the early 70s, pseudo religious socialist and race agitator Jim Jones moved his People’s Temple HQ from Ukiah to San Francisco. The move led Jones and the Temple to become politically influential in San Francisco politics culminating in the Temple’s instrumental role in the mayoral election victory of Democrat George Moscone in 1975. Moscone subsequently appointed Jones as the chairman of the San Francisco Housing Authority Commission.
        Democrat darling Jim Jones was able to gain public support and contact with prominent politicians at the local and national level. For example, Jones and Moscone met privately with vice presidential candidate Walter Mondale on his campaign plane days before the 1976 election leading Mondale to publicly praise the People’s Temple.
        First Lady Rosalynn Carter also personally met with Jim Jones on multiple occasions, corresponded with him about Cuba and spoke with him at the grand opening of the Temple’s San Francisco headquarters.
        In September 1977, California assemblyman Willie Brown served as master of ceremonies at a large testimonial dinner for Jim Jones attended by Governor Jerry Brown. About a year later, in November of 1978, Jones and some 900 of his cult followers were found dead.”

        Yes Devilbat, THAT Jim Jones, the Guyana suicide cult leader.

        The Democratc Party has been dancing with Satan for a long, long time.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  6. Boknows says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    His resignation from office should be called for by his peers and the media, or they will have just gone on the record themselves that this type of disgusting behavior is Ok.

    It’s not Ok.

    Resign.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. TProst says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    How was this still a thing in 1984? I don’t remember anyone thinking black face and KKK attire was even remotely funny. He is certainly an original Democrat!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      TProst – my thoughts exactly! I know where I was in 1984 and what I was doing and I would have been a little bit older than he, but I would never have thought this was funny or appropriate even back then! By the early 1970″s, in my college years, NONE of this would have been acceptable. Weird.

      Like

      Reply
    • John says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      A real demokkkrat.Not his fault,it is in his dna.

      Like

      Reply
  8. mildtosevere says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    No mention of the infanticide, so I guess we’re all cool with that

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      There was a comment relating to Governor Northam’s two political issues that said his favorite film was “Partial Birth of a Nation”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • PInky1920 says:
        February 1, 2019 at 9:14 pm

        CTH, very good. Partial birth of a nation. None of this is funny, but that was good. I might go watch it…I’m betting a lot of people don’t even know what you meant.

        Like

        Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:31 pm

      mild – I noticed that too. Much greater outrage over this than the fact that he’s ok with killing babies…sick, sick media scumbags.

      Like

      Reply
  9. dogsmaw says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Sepp says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    The NBC Nightly News broadcast’s reporter described the website/source of the yearbook info as being –

    “far right”

    Is that an attempt to discredit whoever found and shared the old Northam info?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Henry says:
      February 1, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Narrative! Must maintain narrative!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      I call bs. They know, in the end, he will have to resign, but they’re not gonna give him up without throwing as much negativity at us as they can.

      Predictable as nighttime.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 1, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      “Is that an attempt to discredit whoever found and shared the old Northam info?” ~S

      Any website to the right of Mao is rightwing extremist hate site. That according to the gatekeepers of the internet Goggle-Skynet and echoed in the “mainstream news.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. TheLastDemocrat says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Disparate impact: a far greater portion of Black babies are aborted relative to white babies.

    Across the decades, we have heard from lots and lots of white people about how great abortion is for Black people. What a cure for poverty! Kill off your people!!

    There is actually a movement in the Black community to not be into abortion.

    “MAAFA 21” is an example.
    http://www.maafa21.com/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Revelation says:
      February 1, 2019 at 7:58 pm

      “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population,” Margaret Sanger – founder of Planned Parenthood.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        February 1, 2019 at 8:35 pm

        Lots of “woke” black folks know this and talk about it. Nick Cannon and Kanye West are two that I can recall right off the top of my head. Why the hell the rest of them don’t wake up and realize what is being done I don’t know. I think the percentage of abortions is about 70% black/non-white babies. So sad.

        Like

        Reply
  12. lawton says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Gov. Northam is probably the one in blackface as he is about 6 foot tall and that person in the KKK outfit looks to be much shorter.

    Like

    Reply
  13. unnamed source says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. crewdog 52 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    As the anti-Gillespie pickup truck ad so effectively demonstrates, the Left just can’t help accusing our side of what THEY are actually guilty of. This is priceless!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Kleen says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    In 2013, Northam came under fire from civil rights groups for refusing to shake hands with his black Republican opponent.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. WestTXPatriot says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    The left truly is the part of evil. Inset really ugly four letter words to describe how I feel about the left here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. lawton says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    The lieutenant governor is black and would take over so that will increase the pressure on him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Kleen says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    If you see any leftist out there defending this or making excuses get a screen shot!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. crossthread42 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Can I say.. I’m so DISGUSTED, by a Democrat.. wanting “infanticide, AND,, Now this coming out, Joseph Goebbels, Alfred Rosenberg, Under the Gleichschaltung process,would of been proud.. Mother trucking DemoRats, THEY are the REAL *Nazism* & Communists! I hope this country WAKES the F**K up after the recent revelations, TO WHAT IS HAPPENING! Sry for the caps this is just .. Well we’ve seen this before in history,,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. InAz says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    The GOPe ignores these things by the hypocrite Commies when found ….or…does not bother to look for it

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Anon says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Since the Lieutenant Governor is a Democrat, it will be easy for them to get rid of him. The real question is hubris – are they arrogant enough to keep him? Simply to show off that they can get away with anything?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. technerd55 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Apologies are not enough. Time for Northam to be held to the Democrat standard and resign.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Kleen says:
    February 1, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Demokkkrats

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Humble Maine Farmer says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    How this POS could get elected governor is mind boggling. The Dems have no shame.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Dennis Leonard says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Forgot this,
      “I love how Democrats always complain that the GOP uses fear tactics… then they use fear tactics to show Republicans as monsters; if they aren’t throwing wheel chair bound grandmas off cliffs they’re running over children.﻿”

      Like

      Reply
    • Skippy says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      This was 2017 Governor race ad in Virginia Northam (D) vs Gillespie (R). Run here in Virginia two weeks plus before the vote.

      One of the most despicable Democrat ads I’ve ever seen in my 46 years of voting (11 cycles) TEN of which were for democrat tickets.

      I awoke in 2015 when I viewed and listened to Candidate Trump. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  28. dogsmaw says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    K, looks like we have a parade…

    Like

    Reply
  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    “Remember the Northam ads against Gillespie that showed minority kids getting run down by a dude in a truck with a confederate flag? Talk about projection.”

    – Katie Pavlich –

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Brant says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    I want to know who held this back 3-4 months ago. They did not just find this. Wife and I have mom of a good friend who lives in SW Virginia on the New River. Whole family is huge democrats. We don’t talk politics. But I’m sure she voted for him in November. I would never ask her about him.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Gunner says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Here’s my take on this (as a VA resident before it went blue). Again, this is my OPINION only — no facts to back it up; so please, a little slack, OK?

    Gillespie’s people (he was the anointed R that ran against Northam) knew full well about this photo. Seriously, how could they not? A fifth grader with a computer could have found this. Gillespie is an entrenched establishment politician…he just has an R after his name.

    McAuliffe (a Clinton lackey) was Northam’s predecessor. Northam was ensured that that photo would not see the light of day prior to the election … and was also ensured that the election was his thanks to northern VA counties. And, Gillespie, you ask? Did he just roll over, or did McAuliffe and his ilk have something on him? You tell me…after all, how in the hell did he and his people miss this photo?

    Anyway, McAuliffe never told Northam that that photo would, indeed, see the light of day when it was time to place a black lieutenant governor — more left than Northam, by the way — into the governor’s mansion. Two years in…this gives the new extreme left governor two years to finish out the term…then run successfully for a new four-year term. Thus, six years for the new governor of VA, Justin Fairfax. That is, unless someone worth their salt can challenge him. (For those of you who don’t know, the VA governor serves one four-year term … no reelection).

    So, thank you, Ralphie, you’ve served your masters well…even if you didn’t mean to.

    (VA election experts, feel free to correct me if I got the procedures wrong…and if I did, I apologize in advance).

    Like

    Reply
    • JMC says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Very astute, Gunner!

      Like

      Reply
    • Julia Adams says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Excellent, Gunner!

      Like

      Reply
    • Yy4u says:
      February 1, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      I live in VA. Gunners opinion makes sense to me. Gillespie is a no Trump supporter.
      He is an establishment hack. He nearly lost the primary to Trumper Corey Stewart. Probably would have lost to Stewart had Wagner not been in the race. Always wondered if Wagnet wasnt there for that purpose … to make sure Gillespie won. Gillespie distanced his deep state self from POTUS. He brought in George W Bush fo campaign for him. My guess is Trumpsters stayed home. I voted for Gillespie but only because a cear friend asked me not to sit it out. I loaned him my vote so to speak. VA is gone. A blue state now.

      I have posted this here before. In 2013. I voted for Cucinneli on a machine. The check mark came up for McAuliff. Only by chance did i notice. Thinking i must have touched the wrong box, i backed out and WATCHED my finger touch Cucinelli. Check mark came up for McAuliff. Backed up. REPEAT. SAME RESULT. Yowled for a poll worker . Fourth time machine accepted my vote. I think. I refused the “I voted” sticker because as i told the poll worker. “I am not sure I did ” Next time i went to vote the machines were gone but McAuliff was governor.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • G3 says:
      February 1, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      And, all this was covered up through the election. Magically, this page from his yearbook is released on first day of Black History Month. The Virginia Lt. Governor is ready, willing and able waiting in the wings.

      It looks like the Dems are intentionally eating one of their own.

      Like

      Reply
  33. strangebrwer57 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Bloomburg reporting that he was also know as “Coon man” or “pig daddy”,: Gov. Ralph Northam’s nickname at VMI was … coon man ,pig daddy
    Twitchy › 2019/02/01 › more-y…
    2 hours ago · Ralph Northam’s nickname as “Coonman”: … Ralph Northam, but here’s a reminder of what she *used* to …

    Like

    Reply
  34. strangebrwer57 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    News breakingon your radio dial , coon man hires creepy porn lawyer

    Like

    Reply
  35. Vito Romano says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  36. JoD says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    The NAACP, Harris and Castro have called for him to resign….he’s toast.
    It will a very “teachable” moment if others try to save him.
    Pop that corn!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Kleen says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Candace Owens:”So excited it’s #BlackHistoryMonth, a time to reflect on every horrific event done to the black community at the hands of the Democrats.

    If we truly want to honor our history, we need to actually LEARN it and #BLEXIT.

    Stop voting for the monsters that destroy our communities.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Abster says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    That photo is from 1984. What we thought was funny and harmless at that age, may not be the case today. I personally would give him and anyone else a pass.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Brenda Taylor Johnson says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    No one on the left yesterday saw the TV clip of Dr. Infanticide. I guess if he said it dressed in a KKK hood or Black Face they would have not seen that one either. These Socialist Dems all got the same talking points and stand firm with the same lie. The Socialist Dems Party talked about Dr. Infanticide running for President in 2024 if Trump was re-elected in 2020. The bad news is that the Lt. Gov is farther left than Dr. Infanticide if he becomes governor.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    So what motivated this governor to boldly defend live birth infanticide?
    According to the folks over at BigLeagePolitics between 2012 and 2017 he received some $1,996,000 in campaign contributions from Planned nonParenthood.

    Like

    Reply
  42. G3 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    They should do Prince Harry in the Nazi uniform next.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Kleen says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Its sad that he can murder all the babies he wants. Demokkkrats cheer that

    But a 30 year old picture may end his career

    I would think, that currently murdering babies would be worse, no?

    So messed up!
    But he deserves it!
    I hope this destroys his career forever.

    Like

    Reply
  44. California Joe says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    You can stick a fork in this guy. He’s done!

    Like

    Reply
  45. BSR says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    I’m a little upset that there was so much outrage on our side at the term post birth abortion. Why? Because THIS IS WHAT PARTIAL BIRTH ABORTION ACTUALLY WAS!!! On paper it was done a certain way, sure. But there’s no live procedural auditing going on. They induce labor. And by the end there’s a dead newborn with a hole in the top of the skull where it’s brain got sucked out by a vacuum pump. We were played for fools. I don’t know how many of those babies were delivered alive and then killed. But many were. I’m just sayin. This procedure isn’t new.

    Like

    Reply
  46. California Joe says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    What kind of a human being let alone medical doctor could wilfully kill a baby either born or unborn?

    Like

    Reply
  47. MfM says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    I was in my thirties in 1984. It wasn’t the dark ages, and he wasn’t some country hick.

    I can’t imagine someone who is smart enough to be in medical school would think that was a good idea.

    Like

    Reply
  48. Henry says:
    February 1, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Anyone think God doesn’t listen?

    Like

    Reply
  49. oldschool64 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Dan Bongino just announced that he had a the pic of Northam in hood and gown in Oct of ’18. He said he couldn’t run with it because he couldn’t confirm the email he received of the picture. Damn pesky journalistic standards!

    Like

    Reply
  50. John says:
    February 1, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Makes we wonder if the President has a little opposition research group in the White House (Conway anyone) with a bunch of opposition research to dispense at opportune times. Once they call attention to themselves nationally, they get a Trump boat anchor decorated like a life preserver.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

