Horror – Virginia Governor Endorses Post Birth Abortion…

Posted on January 30, 2019 by

This is the second time in two weeks when we have seen an actual public policy discussion where Democrats are casually advocating for ‘post-birth abortion’.   I can’t even type about this level of sheer horror without praying…. Madness. Evil madness.  How is this conversation even possible?

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is a pediatrician, is asked about a new State bill (thankfully it failed) that would have lifted all restrictions on third trimester abortions in Virginia.

If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Choose Life, Cultural Marxism, Legislation, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

47 Responses to Horror – Virginia Governor Endorses Post Birth Abortion…

  1. 4EDouglas says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Mengele and Sanger must be looking up from their pits and smiling..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Gov Jay says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Yank his medical license… like right now…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Doug says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Obama’s fundamental transformations continues.
    These are horrible people

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Gadsden says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    This guy is a pediatrician? He needs to be investigated. He’s likely a sociopath. I wonder if any babies have died “accidentally” under his care?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. tax2much says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    4% or less of the 882K abortions in 2018 were because the mother had a health related issue.
    Let that sink in. 847k babies died unnecessarily and the NY Senate CELEBRATED their ability to extend that #, killing babies up to the day they’re born.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. oldschool64 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Ghoulishly sick f***s!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. MM says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Horrific to even entertain doing this to newborn…….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Mark L. says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    I’m really starting to have problems. Please explain this to me again?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Deary me says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    If the baby has been delivered ie BORN there is no “post birth abortion” it is MURDER

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. KP Smith says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Why don’t they just call it what it is?! We’re Demon-crats and we’re for murdering babies! Deal with it! VERY Special place in He// for these folks…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Janie M. says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    I wonder why these woman who find this “murder” acceptable didn’t/don’t undergo permanent sterilization before creating an innocent victim. This goes beyond evil. Don’t want the child, put it up for adoption after its birth.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Molly says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    We need to start a recall campaign right now against Northam. I strongly believe that the Democrats have become a party of monsters. These people want to turn Americans into sacrificers to Moloch.
    As the prophet Jeremiah wrote of the pagans (32:35): “And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Moloch which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.”

    This was God’s injunction to the Israelites (Judah), and to us: You shall not make your children pass through the fire to Moloch….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. fanbeav says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    And NY and VA who want to pass this god awful bill do not believe in executing convicted murders? They will spend oodles of tax payer dollars to prevent it. But killing a newborn baby is just a passing thought! Truly disgusting!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. John says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    The number of abortions performed have been halved since about 1990. This is planned parenthood trying to keep their business viable by expanding the pool of infants to kill. It still won’t work because it’s abhorrent to more people every year.

    Like

    Reply
  18. 10en6ixty6ix says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    significant Serial Killer

    Like

    Reply
  19. Cetera says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    At this point, it can no longer be denied that the Left is EVIL. They are demonic. They are murders.

    Justice would be emulating Joshua, who went from city to city giving terms to the Moloch worshippers. They could cease and submit, or die. If they did not submit, Joshua led the Israelite troops to kill every single man in the city. Wipe them out. Leave nothing. That would be justice.

    Like

    Reply
  20. starfcker says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    I’ve been sending this interview and the Kathy Tran clip out all day to everyone I know. That’s what a Democrat vote gets you. That’s what a republican that votes to pass a budget giving half a billion dollars to Planned Parenthood annually gets you. We either have a country or we don’t

    Like

    Reply
  21. Gunner says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    I was a resident of the Old Dominion long before it became this disgusting, evil shade of blue that it is today. But, trust me folks, as I’ve said before, it makes no difference what state we discuss, the left proves daily they emitted from the bowels of hell.

    May God help us.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Joe S says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    The governor should be brought before a governing medical ethics committee since he is a doctor!

    What an animal!

    From above: “The infant would be kept comfortable.” WTF?

    Like

    Reply
  23. riverelf says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Every time I think of this I want to run screaming out into the deep freeze. Is blatant child murder seriously going to be the new trend sweeping the nation. God, help us.

    Like

    Reply
  24. dogsrule says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    This is horrific. Especially for the unborn child. But liberals will cheer this as ‘progressive,’ not understanding Margaret Sanger’s vision (most liberals I know have never heard of Margaret Sanger) and not understanding that this is one more step toward communism. The desensitizing of harming human life, the elimination of religion, soon the confiscation of weapons. Building a wall is immoral but killing a child after is is born is not. Soon it will be ok to kill others, maybe those who don’t agree with you politically. My family escaped the communists in Europe and they always told us that the communists will infiltrate the US through the education system. Then religions will not be allowed to exist. Then they take away guns. Then there is talk of a collective, socialism. It’s all happening and most people do not realize it. Liberals think socialism has not worked because the ‘right ‘ people have not been in charge. Of course they think they are the ‘right’ people. I am physically ill over this.

    Like

    Reply
  25. USMC1833 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    If it had passed my cold anger wouldve turned white hot .
    I want these people to pay dearly for what they’ve done and are doing .

    Like

    Reply
  26. Pale rider says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Molech, was its name and all through history it has never left. Principalities, powers, rulers of spiritual darkness. You don’t have to pray or worship in some specific way to worship molech, other than sacrifice babies. You shut down the sacrifice, it gets angry at his followers. The evil increases as the sacrifices increase. The more heinous the better. With God almost completely off the books it should get really interesting. I wouldn’t doubt soon we see older children killed as they need grows, heck we are pretty much there now.

    Like

    Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      January 30, 2019 at 7:08 pm

      Also, what can be shaken will be shaken. Meaning, if you are of double mind, you will be separated from Christ. The believers from unbelievers. But, that’s only if you take the Bible seriously. If not, no biggie.

      Like

      Reply
  27. trapper says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    So, a full term baby is delivered alive and resuscitated, the mother and doctor have a discussion, and the mother may then make the decision to kill the baby. My question is: how long does the mother have to make the decision? Ten minutes? An hour? Two hours? A day? A week? Should smart-mouthed teenagers be worried? It may sound like I am making light of this, but I am serious. Perhaps we should have a discussion with this doctor’s mother.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    NOTE WELL: as soon as the unspeakable is openly brought up in public discussion, people begin to be inured to it. It is one reason why leftists bring up every kind of disgusting topic.

    We are slowly being conditioned to accept the unacceptable. Fight back.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Elaine Keller says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    I have some questions or the governor:

    What murders, if any, do you think the government should be involved in?

    If a mother decides not to have her infant killed right after birth, is she allowed a grace period in which she can change her mind?

    If so, how long should that grace period be?

    If the father of the newly born infant doesn’t want his child to be murdered does he have any recourse to prevent it from occurring?

    Like

    Reply
  30. GREENMIRROR says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Didn’t that Adolf Hitler guy have similar views?

    Like

    Reply
  31. RobInPA says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Really?!

    Is anyone actually surprised that the homicidal ghouls of the Progressive party, close cousins to the most murderous regimes the world has ever known, would be a.o.k. with the murder of innocent child either just before or just after being born?!

    This is just SOP, another day of dispensing death and misery for them, the pathetic and dangerous lot that they are.

    “Oh, trust us, we really do not want to take your guns away!”

    This from the party that gleefully sells itty-bitty baby parts for profit, and sees nothing wrong with it.

    May they all go straight to hell!!

    Like

    Reply
  32. suehrs says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    This is making me sick. Legalizing murder?

    Like

    Reply
  33. jazzbogie says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    The New York law and any other similar state laws permitting the killing of post birth infants are unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment equal protection clause. That post birth baby had the same rights we all do. Why is no one talking about this?

    Like

    Reply
  34. Convert says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    I keep thinking something will wake women up about how sick this is, how there’s nothing “feminist”– pro-woman– motivating such a monstrous ‘solution’ to any problem she might have.
    I do want to point out, however, an interesting point someone made on Twitter today: Democrats would love to bring abortion front and center for the election again, as they do every 4 year s, because they know it rallies their base. And they REALLY don’t want to talk about immigration or the economy. I think that’s a good point. Just food for thought…

    Like

    Reply
  35. The Red Pill says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Let’s start calling people like this what they are…

    EVIL!!!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Enoughisenough says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    “The infant would be kept comfortable”. OMG! He acknowledges that this is a baby, and nonchalantly talks about caring for the child as negotiations take place whether or not to murder him or her. I am physically ill that anyone, especially a pediatrician, can discuss murdering children without batting an eye. He is a disgusting retrobate.

    Like

    Reply
  37. 335blues says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    THE PEOPLE OF VIRGINIA MUST STOP
    THIS LEGALIZED MURDER.
    The communist democrat party is now
    pushing PAGAN HUMAN SACRIFICE
    of human babies.
    This is pure devil worship.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s