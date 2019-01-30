Horror – Virginia Governor Endorses Post Birth Abortion…

This is the second time in two weeks when we have seen an actual public policy discussion where Democrats are casually advocating for ‘post-birth abortion’. I can’t even type about this level of sheer horror without praying…. Madness. Evil madness. How is this conversation even possible?
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is a pediatrician, is asked about a new State bill (thankfully it failed) that would have lifted all restrictions on third trimester abortions in Virginia.
If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother”
Mengele and Sanger must be looking up from their pits and smiling..
You have to wonder if Mengele and Sanger are Northam’s parents.
Yank his medical license… like right now…
Yes!
Obama’s fundamental transformations continues.
These are horrible people
This guy is a pediatrician? He needs to be investigated. He’s likely a sociopath. I wonder if any babies have died “accidentally” under his care?
4% or less of the 882K abortions in 2018 were because the mother had a health related issue.
Let that sink in. 847k babies died unnecessarily and the NY Senate CELEBRATED their ability to extend that #, killing babies up to the day they’re born.
Ghoulishly sick f***s!
Horrific to even entertain doing this to newborn…….
I’m really starting to have problems. Please explain this to me again?
Satanic! Straight up!!!!!!!
I would not be surprised if you start seeing mega bombings of PLANNED BUTCHERHOOD facilities. This is sickening.
If the baby has been delivered ie BORN there is no “post birth abortion” it is MURDER
Far as I’m concerned it’s murder before the baby is born.
And it’s a baby…a human baby…not a “fetus”.
And the human baby is NOT the mother’s body.
Infanticide. Animals eat their young.
Agree 1000%
Why don’t they just call it what it is?! We’re Demon-crats and we’re for murdering babies! Deal with it! VERY Special place in He// for these folks…
I wonder why these woman who find this “murder” acceptable didn’t/don’t undergo permanent sterilization before creating an innocent victim. This goes beyond evil. Don’t want the child, put it up for adoption after its birth.
We need to start a recall campaign right now against Northam. I strongly believe that the Democrats have become a party of monsters. These people want to turn Americans into sacrificers to Moloch.
As the prophet Jeremiah wrote of the pagans (32:35): “And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Moloch which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.”
This was God’s injunction to the Israelites (Judah), and to us: You shall not make your children pass through the fire to Moloch….
DemonCrats.
And NY and VA who want to pass this god awful bill do not believe in executing convicted murders? They will spend oodles of tax payer dollars to prevent it. But killing a newborn baby is just a passing thought! Truly disgusting!!
Diabolic!
The evil that is the Democrat party is limitless.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/30/va-gop-defeats-bill-allowing-abortions-until-birth/
IT go tabled…
The number of abortions performed have been halved since about 1990. This is planned parenthood trying to keep their business viable by expanding the pool of infants to kill. It still won’t work because it’s abhorrent to more people every year.
significant Serial Killer
At this point, it can no longer be denied that the Left is EVIL. They are demonic. They are murders.
Justice would be emulating Joshua, who went from city to city giving terms to the Moloch worshippers. They could cease and submit, or die. If they did not submit, Joshua led the Israelite troops to kill every single man in the city. Wipe them out. Leave nothing. That would be justice.
I’ve been sending this interview and the Kathy Tran clip out all day to everyone I know. That’s what a Democrat vote gets you. That’s what a republican that votes to pass a budget giving half a billion dollars to Planned Parenthood annually gets you. We either have a country or we don’t
I was a resident of the Old Dominion long before it became this disgusting, evil shade of blue that it is today. But, trust me folks, as I’ve said before, it makes no difference what state we discuss, the left proves daily they emitted from the bowels of hell.
May God help us.
The governor should be brought before a governing medical ethics committee since he is a doctor!
What an animal!
From above: “The infant would be kept comfortable.” WTF?
Every time I think of this I want to run screaming out into the deep freeze. Is blatant child murder seriously going to be the new trend sweeping the nation. God, help us.
This is horrific. Especially for the unborn child. But liberals will cheer this as ‘progressive,’ not understanding Margaret Sanger’s vision (most liberals I know have never heard of Margaret Sanger) and not understanding that this is one more step toward communism. The desensitizing of harming human life, the elimination of religion, soon the confiscation of weapons. Building a wall is immoral but killing a child after is is born is not. Soon it will be ok to kill others, maybe those who don’t agree with you politically. My family escaped the communists in Europe and they always told us that the communists will infiltrate the US through the education system. Then religions will not be allowed to exist. Then they take away guns. Then there is talk of a collective, socialism. It’s all happening and most people do not realize it. Liberals think socialism has not worked because the ‘right ‘ people have not been in charge. Of course they think they are the ‘right’ people. I am physically ill over this.
If it had passed my cold anger wouldve turned white hot .
I want these people to pay dearly for what they’ve done and are doing .
Molech, was its name and all through history it has never left. Principalities, powers, rulers of spiritual darkness. You don’t have to pray or worship in some specific way to worship molech, other than sacrifice babies. You shut down the sacrifice, it gets angry at his followers. The evil increases as the sacrifices increase. The more heinous the better. With God almost completely off the books it should get really interesting. I wouldn’t doubt soon we see older children killed as they need grows, heck we are pretty much there now.
Also, what can be shaken will be shaken. Meaning, if you are of double mind, you will be separated from Christ. The believers from unbelievers. But, that’s only if you take the Bible seriously. If not, no biggie.
So, a full term baby is delivered alive and resuscitated, the mother and doctor have a discussion, and the mother may then make the decision to kill the baby. My question is: how long does the mother have to make the decision? Ten minutes? An hour? Two hours? A day? A week? Should smart-mouthed teenagers be worried? It may sound like I am making light of this, but I am serious. Perhaps we should have a discussion with this doctor’s mother.
NOTE WELL: as soon as the unspeakable is openly brought up in public discussion, people begin to be inured to it. It is one reason why leftists bring up every kind of disgusting topic.
We are slowly being conditioned to accept the unacceptable. Fight back.
I have some questions or the governor:
What murders, if any, do you think the government should be involved in?
If a mother decides not to have her infant killed right after birth, is she allowed a grace period in which she can change her mind?
If so, how long should that grace period be?
If the father of the newly born infant doesn’t want his child to be murdered does he have any recourse to prevent it from occurring?
Didn’t that Adolf Hitler guy have similar views?
Really?!
Is anyone actually surprised that the homicidal ghouls of the Progressive party, close cousins to the most murderous regimes the world has ever known, would be a.o.k. with the murder of innocent child either just before or just after being born?!
This is just SOP, another day of dispensing death and misery for them, the pathetic and dangerous lot that they are.
“Oh, trust us, we really do not want to take your guns away!”
This from the party that gleefully sells itty-bitty baby parts for profit, and sees nothing wrong with it.
May they all go straight to hell!!
This is making me sick. Legalizing murder?
The New York law and any other similar state laws permitting the killing of post birth infants are unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment equal protection clause. That post birth baby had the same rights we all do. Why is no one talking about this?
I keep thinking something will wake women up about how sick this is, how there’s nothing “feminist”– pro-woman– motivating such a monstrous ‘solution’ to any problem she might have.
I do want to point out, however, an interesting point someone made on Twitter today: Democrats would love to bring abortion front and center for the election again, as they do every 4 year s, because they know it rallies their base. And they REALLY don’t want to talk about immigration or the economy. I think that’s a good point. Just food for thought…
Let’s start calling people like this what they are…
EVIL!!!
“The infant would be kept comfortable”. OMG! He acknowledges that this is a baby, and nonchalantly talks about caring for the child as negotiations take place whether or not to murder him or her. I am physically ill that anyone, especially a pediatrician, can discuss murdering children without batting an eye. He is a disgusting retrobate.
THE PEOPLE OF VIRGINIA MUST STOP
THIS LEGALIZED MURDER.
The communist democrat party is now
pushing PAGAN HUMAN SACRIFICE
of human babies.
This is pure devil worship.
