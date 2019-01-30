Horror – Virginia Governor Endorses Post Birth Abortion…

This is the second time in two weeks when we have seen an actual public policy discussion where Democrats are casually advocating for ‘post-birth abortion’. I can’t even type about this level of sheer horror without praying…. Madness. Evil madness. How is this conversation even possible?

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who is a pediatrician, is asked about a new State bill (thankfully it failed) that would have lifted all restrictions on third trimester abortions in Virginia.

If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother”

Great news! A Virginia bill that would have removed all protections for babies in the womb, and even allowed abortion on babies 9 months in utero during active labor, has been defeated. https://t.co/mhEP4I9owN — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 30, 2019

