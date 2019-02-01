Panda Beans – Chinese State Companies Purchase 5 Million Metric Tons of Soybeans….

After a round of trade discussions with the Trump administration, China has decided to emphasize the panda face.  It must be noted, as we review this decision, the second largest exporter of soybeans is Brazil…. that would be the same Brazil that just elected another economic nationalist, Jair Bolsonaro.

The U.S. is the #1 exporter with harvests exceeding 108 million metric tons. Brazil just happens to be the worlds #2 exporter, with harvests exceeding 86 million metric tons.

Imagine what could happen if nationalist President Trump and nationalist Jair Bolsonaro had a phone call and actually coordinated a unified and nationalist trade position toward China?  {{{nudge, nudge – wink, wink – say no more, say no more}}}  Wait… wha?

According to multiple media reports, Beijing is agreeing to an initial purchase of 5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans as a show of good faith:

WASHINGTON – China has agreed to resume purchases of U.S. soybeans following talks Thursday between President Trump and Beijing’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He. It will start off by purchasing 5 million metric tons.

“Five million tons of soybeans per day,” Trump told reporters at a Oval Office meeting with Liu. “That’s going to make our farmers very happy. That’s a lot of soybeans.”

The administration had few other specific concessions to report following the meeting but claimed that it had made significant progress toward an eventual deal.

China had cut back its purchases of soybeans back in July, with the number reaching zero in November, but restarted its purchases in December following a cooling-down of the trade war by both sides. Reuters reported that China ultimately purchased 23 million tons in 2018.

The administration also announced that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be traveling to China early next month to follow up on the talks.  (read more)

Well played Mr. President…. well played !!

Brilliant strategery.

Way too funny !

Now it’s time for President Trump to pour the vociferous praise upon Chairman Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Liu He who made a decision based on an economic landscape without any options; and not a single media pundit could ever put two+two together.

This administration is epic !

Watch:

81 Responses to Panda Beans – Chinese State Companies Purchase 5 Million Metric Tons of Soybeans….

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    That’s alotta Tofu!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. sunnydaze says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    It’s a win- win. EXACTLY what should have been happening all these decades with China….WIN-WIN.

    Not this suicidal “China Wins- U.S. Loses” crap that every other American President went for.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 1, 2019 at 10:36 pm

      And this is *major* reason why Trump needs to be re-elected in 2020. Cuz I do not trust any other Admin. to stick with the Win-Win program, considering the train wreck performance of ALL of them since the 80’s.

      This needs to become the norm as far as our trade with China, and 4 years ain’t gonna do it.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        February 1, 2019 at 10:46 pm

        Exactly!]

        Nothing short of reelection will keep the Chinese Kickbacks from reversing Trump’s Trade Deal.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          February 1, 2019 at 10:51 pm

          Eight years *might* be enough time to get China on a more realistic, even footing w/ the rest of the world. Or at least on the *path* to do that.

          Really, for China’s own good, China needs to do that.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • Old Codger says:
        February 1, 2019 at 11:59 pm

        Can we hear several loud rounds of BOOOs for the Bush Crime Family Administrations: HW (’41) and W (’43) ???

        Too many here hold the Bushies in rapt veneration as “patriots” and solid Repubs when they are merely thieves and scoundrels feathering their own nest!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          February 2, 2019 at 12:23 am

          Well, they are in indeed ‘solid Republicans; theiving scoundrels feathering their own nests. But “patriots”; not so much.

          I was done with them, when they did that whole “brother from another mother” schtick with bubba.

          Knowing what we know,about the Clantons, how could anyone embrace them like the Bushes did, unless they were just as souless?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • davidb says:
      February 1, 2019 at 10:37 pm

      this is the first president since R Reagan that doesn’t bluff. Piglosi will soon find this out. “Look, a squirrel” while the wall is being built with the 20B through the army corp of engineers. San Diego should be done by Christmas, and large sections in NM are going up right now.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  3. Fools Gold says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    And for those of you who question capabilities to meet quotas farmers never turn over their crops unless it’s a total loss. they store them safely in round bins.

    Like

    Reply
  4. belle819 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    I love the way President Trump gives every side a way to come out of a dispute as equal.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. treehouseron says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I always watch “RFDTV” because it’s very supportive of President Trump (even though I’m not a farmer)…. I set the t.v. to boot up to that channel because I don’t want to watch channels I don’t support.

    Anyways, I noticed last week that they were talking about how the EU has been buying a ton of Soybeans lately, and the farmers are very very happy.

    However, i already knew that because President Trump cleared that with Junker several months ago when he flew to the White House.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Lonely panda 🐼

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Win-win because now we can turn Chinese men into a bunch of soy boys.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. joebkonobi says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    I just wish one former President would come out and say “He’s doing things we never dreamed of”!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • guest4ever says:
      February 1, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      ROFLOL!!! Don’t hold your breath!!! Not one of them is in his league!!! We are so genuinely blessed by God to have VSGDJT. And we ALL have a lot of work to do to get this country back on track, with God’s help!!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      February 1, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      That’s like saying “look at us, we are the crooks who f’d the country side up” on purpose….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      February 1, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      Jimmy Carter, at times, has came close to saying it. He probably won’t but I think out of all the former Presidents still alive, I respect him the most. It may just be because he’s the farthest out of office, but regardless he’s been pretty straight up the last year or so.

      Like

      Reply
      • Fools Gold says:
        February 2, 2019 at 12:03 am

        Bush jr. Topped it all off and is the prick who offloaded all of our factory jobs with NAFATa and Chinese relations. Personally witnessed it. He’s a Sombitch just like his father. Jimmy carter was just a big dumb ass with a liberal peanut in his ass.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Reposted from yesterday’s thread
    … I’m taking a Victory Lap, Sundance!
    =====
    CHINA TRADE-TALKS – Soybean Purchase Commitment:

    China will buy “Five million tons of soybeans. Per day.”

    That’s like 1 MILLION DUMP TRUCK LOADS … EVERY DAY!
    =====
    WHOA: Soybean Deliveries won’t last more than 3 weeks
    … Which would consume our entire national production: 108 million metric-tons
    … with nothing left for domestic use and consumption!

    Top 5 Global Countries only produce 270 Million Metric Tons:

    https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/world-leaders-in-soya-soybean-production-by-country.html

    [NOTE: Notwithstanding the Deputy Premier’s “Per day” comment, China was ONLY committing to a one-time purchase of 5 Million Tons.]
    =====
    RUH-ROH: A USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal might
    … Jointly cut Export Deals for our Combined 195 Million-Ton Soybean Production
    … equal to 70% of the top-5 Country Production
    … or 16 TIMES #4 China’s Production.

    [Sooo, did China really have a CHOICE?]

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. guest4ever says:
    February 1, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    “This administration is epic!” I agree Sundance!! So is our VSGPDJT!!! God bless, guide, and protect him!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. oncefired says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Pork is the major staple food in China, most of the soybeans they purchase are actually fed to pigs. I am by far no expert on pigs. While they were trying to stick it to our farmers and in turn PDT. They imported crops from other third world countries figuring they could feed them other things while freezing the US out. Long story short – not sure if any connection was made, but they had major disease spread throughout China and kill off a large percentage of their pigs, so a massive scramble to import pork was under way (as everyone probably knows, they own Smithfeild here in the US). They basically have to start from scratch on their pig farms, so I don’t think they will experiment with what they feed the pigs anymore. Brazil’s crop is harvested earlier then the US and what they import is not enough, so they have to import US soybeans. This whole debacle could have forced them to the table much quicker. Communists Countries is all about control of the population, worse case scenario for Leaders is to have a population of 1.2 billion people starving.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      February 2, 2019 at 12:09 am

      Had a cousin who was s commercial pig farmer in the 70’s who sold thru their broker. In those deals you feed Hogg’s exactly to broker/buyer specs. Smithfield is no different. Do you think those peg farmers are gonna import feed over the ocean? No it’s grown locally per broker/buyer specs..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. fred5678 says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Now with increased soy exports, domestic price went up a tad.

    Hardest hit — American soy boys.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 1, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Well, it seems very clear to me that Trump has an incredible grasp of the complexity and scope of China-US trade. Those suggesting he did not have what it took to be president will be crying in their milk when this MAGA deal is done. Truly a multi-talented President!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      February 2, 2019 at 12:04 am

      Yeah and he’s got some real ringers with Navarro Mnuchin and Ross….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Fools Gold says:
        February 2, 2019 at 12:36 am

        No, he hired them smart great patriotic wolverines to do exactly what he demanded of them and I’m giving POTUS all the credit for his MAGA agenda and leadership. I do love the wolverines tho! 🍻

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Old Codger says:
      February 2, 2019 at 12:11 am

      TRUMP learned more real politics doing his first real estate project in NYC (with his money on the line!!!) than the entire bunch of pimp-weasel US senators learn in a lifetime of “scratch my back,I’ll scratch yours'” DC politics!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Fools Gold says:
        February 2, 2019 at 12:30 am

        Yes Trump had a billion dollar business he created and was responsible for. He managed his business legally and did his employees right and recruited talent just like his cabinet staff. He is also ethical and moral about it. I guess I’m prejudiced because he’s in my generation and seen it all unfold. Ever seen any of those types congress? All i have to do to recognize Crooked dumbass congressmen is to listen and watch them speak on topics they don’t know Adam Schiff about.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      February 2, 2019 at 12:39 am

      He’s showing his predecessors up, as he is all over TRADE, whereas they didn’t know schiff about it, and just,went along with whatever the CoC told them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. snailmailtrucker says:
    February 2, 2019 at 1:05 am

    The Art of The Deal !

    Like

    Reply

