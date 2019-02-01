Panda Beans – Chinese State Companies Purchase 5 Million Metric Tons of Soybeans….

After a round of trade discussions with the Trump administration, China has decided to emphasize the panda face. It must be noted, as we review this decision, the second largest exporter of soybeans is Brazil…. that would be the same Brazil that just elected another economic nationalist, Jair Bolsonaro.

The U.S. is the #1 exporter with harvests exceeding 108 million metric tons. Brazil just happens to be the worlds #2 exporter, with harvests exceeding 86 million metric tons.

Imagine what could happen if nationalist President Trump and nationalist Jair Bolsonaro had a phone call and actually coordinated a unified and nationalist trade position toward China? {{{nudge, nudge – wink, wink – say no more, say no more}}} Wait… wha?

According to multiple media reports, Beijing is agreeing to an initial purchase of 5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans as a show of good faith:

WASHINGTON – China has agreed to resume purchases of U.S. soybeans following talks Thursday between President Trump and Beijing’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He. It will start off by purchasing 5 million metric tons.

“Five million tons of soybeans per day,” Trump told reporters at a Oval Office meeting with Liu. “That’s going to make our farmers very happy. That’s a lot of soybeans.” The administration had few other specific concessions to report following the meeting but claimed that it had made significant progress toward an eventual deal. China had cut back its purchases of soybeans back in July, with the number reaching zero in November, but restarted its purchases in December following a cooling-down of the trade war by both sides. Reuters reported that China ultimately purchased 23 million tons in 2018. The administration also announced that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be traveling to China early next month to follow up on the talks. (read more)

Well played Mr. President…. well played !!

.

.

Brilliant strategery.

Way too funny !

Now it’s time for President Trump to pour the vociferous praise upon Chairman Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Liu He who made a decision based on an economic landscape without any options; and not a single media pundit could ever put two+two together.

This administration is epic !

.

Watch:

.

Advertisements