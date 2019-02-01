Panda Beans – Chinese State Companies Purchase 5 Million Metric Tons of Soybeans….

After a round of trade discussions with the Trump administration, China has decided to emphasize the panda face. It must be noted, as we review this decision, the second largest exporter of soybeans is Brazil…. that would be the same Brazil that just elected another economic nationalist, Jair Bolsonaro.
The U.S. is the #1 exporter with harvests exceeding 108 million metric tons. Brazil just happens to be the worlds #2 exporter, with harvests exceeding 86 million metric tons.
Imagine what could happen if nationalist President Trump and nationalist Jair Bolsonaro had a phone call and actually coordinated a unified and nationalist trade position toward China? {{{nudge, nudge – wink, wink – say no more, say no more}}} Wait… wha?
According to multiple media reports, Beijing is agreeing to an initial purchase of 5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans as a show of good faith:
WASHINGTON – China has agreed to resume purchases of U.S. soybeans following talks Thursday between President Trump and Beijing’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He. It will start off by purchasing 5 million metric tons.
“Five million tons of soybeans per day,” Trump told reporters at a Oval Office meeting with Liu. “That’s going to make our farmers very happy. That’s a lot of soybeans.”
The administration had few other specific concessions to report following the meeting but claimed that it had made significant progress toward an eventual deal.
China had cut back its purchases of soybeans back in July, with the number reaching zero in November, but restarted its purchases in December following a cooling-down of the trade war by both sides. Reuters reported that China ultimately purchased 23 million tons in 2018.
The administration also announced that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be traveling to China early next month to follow up on the talks. (read more)
Well played Mr. President…. well played !!
Brilliant strategery.
Way too funny !
Now it’s time for President Trump to pour the vociferous praise upon Chairman Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Liu He who made a decision based on an economic landscape without any options; and not a single media pundit could ever put two+two together.
This administration is epic !
Watch:
That’s alotta Tofu!
Tofu and a whole array of eats and delicacies that Chinese cuisine uses soy beans for.
This is a no-brainer for China. The fact that it took Trump to FINALLY pull it off just shows how pathetic past American Presidents and their Admins. have been.
Pathetic is an understatement. Traitorous is probably a more accurate term, IMHO.
And Bought off with Bribes……..
sunnydaz—Yes. I maintain that Trump is the standard for what all future American presidents should be like. And actually all countries leaders too.
LOL!!! No need to even think “EXOTIC” or delicacies!
They use the soy meal to feed pigs and chickens, just as we do here in the US. Real exotic stuff that soy meal!
It’s a win- win. EXACTLY what should have been happening all these decades with China….WIN-WIN.
Not this suicidal “China Wins- U.S. Loses” crap that every other American President went for.
And this is *major* reason why Trump needs to be re-elected in 2020. Cuz I do not trust any other Admin. to stick with the Win-Win program, considering the train wreck performance of ALL of them since the 80’s.
This needs to become the norm as far as our trade with China, and 4 years ain’t gonna do it.
Exactly!]
Nothing short of reelection will keep the Chinese Kickbacks from reversing Trump’s Trade Deal.
Eight years *might* be enough time to get China on a more realistic, even footing w/ the rest of the world. Or at least on the *path* to do that.
Really, for China’s own good, China needs to do that.
Can we hear several loud rounds of BOOOs for the Bush Crime Family Administrations: HW (’41) and W (’43) ???
Too many here hold the Bushies in rapt veneration as “patriots” and solid Repubs when they are merely thieves and scoundrels feathering their own nest!
Well, they are in indeed ‘solid Republicans; theiving scoundrels feathering their own nests. But “patriots”; not so much.
I was done with them, when they did that whole “brother from another mother” schtick with bubba.
Knowing what we know,about the Clantons, how could anyone embrace them like the Bushes did, unless they were just as souless?
this is the first president since R Reagan that doesn’t bluff. Piglosi will soon find this out. “Look, a squirrel” while the wall is being built with the 20B through the army corp of engineers. San Diego should be done by Christmas, and large sections in NM are going up right now.
LOOK NANCY!
DENTURE GRIP!!!!!!
OVER THERE!!!!
NO. Over there now.
No we’ve never had an honest broker running the show as smart as this one.,best honest broker ever. Say what you mean and do what you say…
And for those of you who question capabilities to meet quotas farmers never turn over their crops unless it’s a total loss. they store them safely in round bins.
LikeLike
Sonny knows the facts or he wouldn’t be there doing MAGA!
In the case of Soybeans, they’ve been storing them in massive horizontal pods laying on the ground. [FoxBusiness]
LikeLike
Not where I live and bins are being built as fast as possible. They store in bins perfectly for a couple of years depending on product demand and whether it etable🥃
Thanks for the info!
I love the way President Trump gives every side a way to come out of a dispute as equal.
Hey you gotta be smart to take the loss and do battle another day. Ever said uncle in a wrestling match as a kid?
LikeLike
He understands that things don’t have to be Zero sum. China does not have to lose for us to win, if they work with us they can win too. Unfortunately China likes to play cut throat and that doesn’t work with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump’s relatively unique approach [no one else has geopolitically demonstrated it like POTUS] is his creative capability for inventing new ways for counterparts to economically (and defensively) win.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey I always said say what you mean and mean what you say. That’s why I love him.
Like the way you put that, it’s a deal that works for us but doesn’t put it there face.
belle,
“I love the way President Trump gives every side a way to come out of a dispute as equal.”
I agree. The Chinese are smart fortune cookies to take that option (on trade) …. Dems and Pelosi …. not so much (on government shutdown),
I always watch “RFDTV” because it’s very supportive of President Trump (even though I’m not a farmer)…. I set the t.v. to boot up to that channel because I don’t want to watch channels I don’t support.
Anyways, I noticed last week that they were talking about how the EU has been buying a ton of Soybeans lately, and the farmers are very very happy.
However, i already knew that because President Trump cleared that with Junker several months ago when he flew to the White House.
Here’s the news article, check this out. The EU approved using Soybeans to make fuel out of… and is buying them from the U.S.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!
https://www.agweb.com/article/european-union-to-purchase-us-soybeans-for-biofuel-production/
Awesome!
GREAT contribution, Ron!
Implication: This deal with the EU will TERMINATE China’s ability to delay their Soybean purchases to put our farmers in a Discount-or-Die bind at the end of their harvests.
• The EU will simply DISPLACE China as buyer and convert the soybeans to fuel.
• China will then have to massively slaughter their hogs for lack of feed.
• We then get to charge a YUGE premium for pork exports to China.
This farming ag stuff is hard to understand but like you mentioned it’s all connected together. The farmers of course have a good grasp on it, that’s one reason they support the President so much. They know he’s doing the right thing for them.
President Trump’s no farmer but his brilliance as a leader is he listens to the competent people he puts around himself. He’s getting good Farming advice from somewhere (Perdue?) . Hell I think last week at his farming speech he said that if he doesn’t understand something Sonny explains it to him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chinese Communist hog raisers are facing huge problems with African Swine Fever.
It could literally wipe them out. We raise two herds, one of American Mulefoot Hogs and the other of Mangalitza Hogs. We have helped others start herds of Mulefoot, the rarest of the US indigenous hog breeds. They were literally one day from extinction because the Corps of Engineers wouldn’t let Mr. Halliday keep them on islands in the Mississippi like he had for so many years. He had collected twenty or more bloodlines. He went to ship them all…….a lady in South Dakota found out and bought the entire herd and the rest is history. They are back……
Got carried away…. https://www.economist.com/china/2019/02/02/a-swine-fever-epidemic-like-chinas-would-enrage-farmers-elsewhere
God bless.
Mike Rock
Rock Creek Mill and Heritage Farm
God bless you, Mike!
BKR…sweet: winning.
Soybeans are like donuts: Is there anything they CAN’T do??? (Other than make millenials more masculine…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have 3 nephews in the farming business. They do a combine 1.5 million acres of farm land and excuvator work for drainage. I check in with them from time to time to see what’s up. Best folks you ever met and ain’t got nuthin bad to say about this POTUS. If you hear otherwise from a farmer you’re a lying sack of Adam.
Man if you watch RFDTV all they talk about all day is farm news… and every single guest… let me put that different
EVERY
SINGLE
GUEST
Is nothing but supportive of President Trump. I’ve seen a couple, where they have to report something negative, they’ll say “Well… I mean, this isn’t the President’s fault of course, but …. this happened. I’m sure it’ll get better.”
They are unbelievably supportive. They know he’s got their back and nobody’s had their back for a LONG TIME.
I really love their classic tractor show.
It’s a great channel, sometimes late at night they have a Model train t.v. show too that’s amazing. I like the country music shows too they run…
I have a 1975 ih574 diesel. Works just like it did new after a little work on it.,Perfect for moving hay round bales, bush hogging, road work and logging timber for my sawmill.
Watch the ones from Rural Heritage Magazine, about draft horses.
Yup, my other weakness!
God bless
Farmers are the Salt of the Earth and the best of the USofA. I spend hours watching the farming and homesteading channels on youtube. Best family people and renews my faith in the human species. God Bless them all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ron,
Drop me a note.
Mike
Lonely panda 🐼
Win-win because now we can turn Chinese men into a bunch of soy boys.
Really doesn’t the world at this point have enough.
the soyboys don’t procreate so it’ll fix itself eventually…
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do or die. That’s their choice when dealing with an honest broker…I’ll remind the populous don’s don’t like the dies part now that they’ve tasted the good life. Keep in mind they only have one TV channel sort of like us…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
ROFLOL!!! Don’t hold your breath!!! Not one of them is in his league!!! We are so genuinely blessed by God to have VSGDJT. And we ALL have a lot of work to do to get this country back on track, with God’s help!!!
That’s like saying “look at us, we are the crooks who f’d the country side up” on purpose….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Bush jr. Topped it all off and is the prick who offloaded all of our factory jobs with NAFATa and Chinese relations. Personally witnessed it. He’s a Sombitch just like his father. Jimmy carter was just a big dumb ass with a liberal peanut in his ass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reposted from yesterday’s thread
… I’m taking a Victory Lap, Sundance!
=====
CHINA TRADE-TALKS – Soybean Purchase Commitment:
China will buy “Five million tons of soybeans. Per day.”
That’s like 1 MILLION DUMP TRUCK LOADS … EVERY DAY!
=====
WHOA: Soybean Deliveries won’t last more than 3 weeks
… Which would consume our entire national production: 108 million metric-tons
… with nothing left for domestic use and consumption!
Top 5 Global Countries only produce 270 Million Metric Tons:
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/world-leaders-in-soya-soybean-production-by-country.html
[NOTE: Notwithstanding the Deputy Premier’s “Per day” comment, China was ONLY committing to a one-time purchase of 5 Million Tons.]
=====
RUH-ROH: A USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal might
… Jointly cut Export Deals for our Combined 195 Million-Ton Soybean Production
… equal to 70% of the top-5 Country Production
… or 16 TIMES #4 China’s Production.
[Sooo, did China really have a CHOICE?]
Saw it, do you really think our honest broker POTUS don’t see thru the farming stuff crap on soy beans. The farmers have stock to sell now and if soybeans are the game we farmer will be right in on the best crop for investment. There is not only 5 state that can produce soybeans in mass. By the way those Chinese need rice too and rice crops here are easily converted to cotton or sorybeann every where in the Midwest.
👍🏼
If we weren’t devoting so much land for corn, to make ethanol, could probably grow more soybeans, yes?
LikeLike
I’m sure POTUS is talking to people who have told him straight up to push SoyBeans because yall can make it happen.
LikeLike
“Free Market Capitalism IS the Best Path to Prosperity” Animal Spirits !.
“This administration is epic!” I agree Sundance!! So is our VSGPDJT!!! God bless, guide, and protect him!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pork is the major staple food in China, most of the soybeans they purchase are actually fed to pigs. I am by far no expert on pigs. While they were trying to stick it to our farmers and in turn PDT. They imported crops from other third world countries figuring they could feed them other things while freezing the US out. Long story short – not sure if any connection was made, but they had major disease spread throughout China and kill off a large percentage of their pigs, so a massive scramble to import pork was under way (as everyone probably knows, they own Smithfeild here in the US). They basically have to start from scratch on their pig farms, so I don’t think they will experiment with what they feed the pigs anymore. Brazil’s crop is harvested earlier then the US and what they import is not enough, so they have to import US soybeans. This whole debacle could have forced them to the table much quicker. Communists Countries is all about control of the population, worse case scenario for Leaders is to have a population of 1.2 billion people starving.
Had a cousin who was s commercial pig farmer in the 70’s who sold thru their broker. In those deals you feed Hogg’s exactly to broker/buyer specs. Smithfield is no different. Do you think those peg farmers are gonna import feed over the ocean? No it’s grown locally per broker/buyer specs..
Now with increased soy exports, domestic price went up a tad.
Hardest hit — American soy boys.
For an extended definition for the new Treepers this week:
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Soy%20Boy
alternate to soy boi: metrosexual
You Savage !
Well, it seems very clear to me that Trump has an incredible grasp of the complexity and scope of China-US trade. Those suggesting he did not have what it took to be president will be crying in their milk when this MAGA deal is done. Truly a multi-talented President!
Yeah and he’s got some real ringers with Navarro Mnuchin and Ross….
No, he hired them smart great patriotic wolverines to do exactly what he demanded of them and I’m giving POTUS all the credit for his MAGA agenda and leadership. I do love the wolverines tho! 🍻
TRUMP learned more real politics doing his first real estate project in NYC (with his money on the line!!!) than the entire bunch of pimp-weasel US senators learn in a lifetime of “scratch my back,I’ll scratch yours'” DC politics!
Yes Trump had a billion dollar business he created and was responsible for. He managed his business legally and did his employees right and recruited talent just like his cabinet staff. He is also ethical and moral about it. I guess I’m prejudiced because he’s in my generation and seen it all unfold. Ever seen any of those types congress? All i have to do to recognize Crooked dumbass congressmen is to listen and watch them speak on topics they don’t know Adam Schiff about.
He’s showing his predecessors up, as he is all over TRADE, whereas they didn’t know schiff about it, and just,went along with whatever the CoC told them.
At best they were all ignorant and at worst completely compromised.
The Art of The Deal !
