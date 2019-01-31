President Trump Delivers Message on Current Border Security Crisis….

Posted on January 31, 2019 by

President Trump delivers a video message in concert with a series of public tweets surrounding the ongoing issues with border security funding.

.

37 Responses to President Trump Delivers Message on Current Border Security Crisis….

  1. freepetta says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    A vote for Demonrats is a vote for the ruination of our beautiful country.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:22 pm

      party of late term abortion crime drugs and voter fraud!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      Rather, it is a vote for the EXTINCTION of America, by killing off ever more babies, by not stopping murderers and drug dealers, by wanting to limit health care by putting the government in charge, which will guarantee a rise in the death rate.

      It is also a vote for the philosophical and moral extinction of America, to be replaced with a United States of Communism, where religion is oppressed, basic rights do not exist because they cause “unfairness” in society, and mediocrity or worse is considered the norm.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • modustollenz says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      is there any part of the democrat party redeemable? look at what they stand for (abortion/infanticide, open borders, ruinous economic policies, climate change nonsense, etc.) and the dishonest tactics they employ (corrupting DOJ/FBI, gestapo-style raids on their political enemies, slanderous charges on political candidates and judicial nominees), I could go on. Name me one democrat that is someone that you could have an honest discussion and walk away saying “i may disagree with their point of view but they seem like a decent person…”?!? maybe they exist but i do not see any democrat at the national level that would fall in that category.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    straight forward and true! if not for Fake News, theyd have nothing…and the world would be a safer place!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. churchladyiowa says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    “Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall!!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Dekester says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    I am sitting by the fire, listening to beautiful classical music. Our dog has been walked and the chores taken care of.

    I now have the pleasure of reading Sundances wonderful writings, and the fine posts of the true PDJT supporters.

    Thank you all.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Neil M. Dunn says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    From Fox News blog, 114+ kg Fentanyl captured at AZ border = enuf to kill 57 million = Need Wall.
    https://insider.foxnews.com/2019/01/31/record-fentanyl-seizure-mexico-arizona-border-enough-kill-57-million?nmsrc=email&pos=3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_campaign=scoop&utm_medium=email

    Calculation: Lethal dose of Fentanyl = 2 mg. There are 1,000 mg in a gram.
    So 1000 mg/ 2 mg = 500 lethal doses/gram . There are 1,000 grams in a kilogram(kg)
    So 500 LD/gm x 1,000 gm/kg = 500,000 lethal doses/kg
    Then 500,000 LD/kg x 114.3 kg = 57,150,000 deaths.

    https://www.oxfordtreatment.com/fentanyl/lethal-dose/

    Like

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      yes, but the Dems point to the fact that this was carried in a Truck over the border… No wall would have stopped this… This is what they argue

      Like

      Reply
      • andyocoregon says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:42 pm

        But, part of President Trump’s enhanced security measures would. Hiring more border agents at ports of entry would catch more contraband.

        Like

        Reply
      • Ken Lawson says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:43 pm

        Did anyone ask them how a truck can climb a wall?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Zippy says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:48 pm

        Right, because catching a portion of the drugs at points where there is actual border control resulting in the statistic of most drugs being caught there means that there are no drugs coming across areas where there is no control whatsoever. SURE… Think about how I-G-N-O-R-A-N-T that claim is!!!!

        Dims know they are dealing with the large percentage of under-educated, low IQ electorate who CANNOT reason as well as the propagandized, normal IQ portion who might be able to, but are too damned closed minded to try.

        Show them this, NOT that it would do any good:

        Like

        Reply
        • Mac says:
          January 31, 2019 at 4:57 pm

          These illegals should be caught, flogged on the spot, and then be thrown back across the border, battered and bleeding, into that garbage dump on the other side. The U.S. would be better off if we just closed the border with Mexico, period, and allowed anyone caught crossing illegally to be shot on sight.

          Like

          Reply
        • Zippy says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:22 pm

          Feds make biggest fentanyl bust in U.S. history near Mexico border
          31 Jan 2019

          https://kdvr.com/2019/01/31/feds-make-biggest-fentanyl-bust-in-u-s-history-near-mexico-border/

          “U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have made their biggest fentanyl bust ever, capturing nearly 254 pounds.”

          Record fentanyl bust in Nebraska finds enough doses to kill an estimated 26 million people
          25 May 2018

          https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/25/health/nebraska-fentanyl-bust/index.html

          “The Nebraska State Patrol seized nearly 120 pounds of the drug fentanyl — enough to kill about 26 million people, according to estimates by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.”

          Weight Of War: Soldiers’ Heavy Gear Packs On Pain
          12 Mar 2011

          https://www.npr.org/2011/04/10/134421473/weight-of-war-soldiers-heavy-gear-packs-on-pain

          Soldiers and Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan routinely carry between 60 and 100 pounds of gear including body armor, weapons and batteries.

          ——–

          So, if 120 pounds would kill 26 million Americans, using grade school math, 250 pounds would kill over 54 million Americans.

          Now, lets assume the illegals crossing the border on foot are a bunch of total wimps compared to our soldiers and they can only manage a mere 10 pounds each of fentanyl in the backpacks seen in that video I linked to above. That would then require a WHOPPING total of 25 guys on foot crossing in a totally uncontrolled border area to bring in 250 pounds. Can they manage 25 pounds each? That would require only ten of them.

          See what happens when you actually f’ing THINK about the issue!!!!

          Like

          Reply
        • fred5678 says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:25 pm

          After seeing the AR-15/AK47 type weapons in this video (I am NOT encouraging this but…) I am actually surprised that groups of armed US citizens — mostly Texans — have not taken up arms to shoot a few of these coyotes/cartel smugglers.

          Didn’t Texas fight for independence from Mexico a few decades back??? THGius is an armed invasion — plain and simple.

          Like

          Reply
      • Bullseye says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:52 pm

        Dems / Nan just demagogue the issue trying to confuse the American people. All Border Patrol say we need a wall/fencing Nan says they say we don’t. It’s ludicrous. Hopefully Americans see thru this. How does anyone believe a wall does not block ingress /egress. I’m mean really..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  6. srmikeinohio says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    The crime rate for illegals should be 0 %. as not one of them should be in our Country in the first place… PERIOD !!!
    MAGA !

    Like

    Reply
  7. CorwinAmber says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    My Wall of Dreams: build it and they will NOT come!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Mac says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Becoming? Becoming? Hell, ‘Rats have been supporting those things since I was a kid in the 60’s. In a decent society, there would be a bounty on those racist, white-hating, gun-grabbing, criminal-coddling, America-despising pedophile scum. As it is, I bet Pelosi and Schumer blanch every time they see an American they don’t know personally. That is because they are well aware of what their treasonous behavior really merits from the American people, whom they have sold out for criminal foreigners.

    May God damn them all to the deepest and hottest pits of Hell.

    Like

    Reply
  9. andyocoregon says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Dummycrats’ Hypocrisy.

    Like

    Reply
  10. KimmyK says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Thank you Lord Jesus for PDJT and answered prayers!

    With everything going on lately, I cannot imagine where we would be right now if the hildabeast had won.

    Lord, please forgive us and help us fight the EVIL that is upon us. Through all of this, may more people come to find You and Your Eternal Truth. In Jesus Precious Name, Amen

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Perot Conservative says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Very good.

    We should have been having something like this every 2 days during the Shutdown!

    Same with cold hard FACTS like the murder rate per year in Mexico, Tijuana, etc.

    And bring Netflix into it! “My fellow citizens, Mothers, Fathers, you’ve seen Narcos and other numerous movies on Netflix and elsewhere. Gangs. Dangerous gangs. A d we want to protect our young people and our Seniors.”

    Who’s sleeping. Stephen Miller, KellyAnne Conway, COS, Bearded Guy?

    Like

    Reply
    • Kalbo says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:08 pm

      Hmmm. Really?

      IIRC President Trump and many of his team were beating the drum for a wall. Daily. Including over the holidays.

      The uniparty shunned all negotiations.
      – D-Rats simply stonewalled.
      – RepubliCONs as usual NEVER embrace President Trump’s policies. Many sided with D-Rats. As usual. (It is a uniparty system)

      The good news is, we’ll have a wall.

      Personally, totally trust President Trump. He has not and will not let us down!

      Like

      Reply
  12. Binkser1 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    I would personally label the Democrat Party, “The Party of Death.” Killing unborn babies, killing people through drugs that come through our border, illegal alien crime, etc. Fits them to a T.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Tiffthis says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    The late term abortions are dividing the Hollywood liberals- my man is a Hollywood liberal- The last 2 weekends I’ve seen women up in each other’s faces defending and opposing the late term abortions- (obvi I am just sipping and smiling while this happens)

    Like

    Reply
  14. fred5678 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    GREAT USE of video of invaders/traffickers in this message!!

    I have urged my CongressCritter and Senators to use videos on the floor of the Senate and House to drive this argument home.

    American voters need IMAGES to get the message. Pelosi cannot argue against IMAGES.

    After you comment here, also send a comment here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

    Like

    Reply

