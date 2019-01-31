Nancy Pelosi: Replacing “Normandy Barriers” with “Normandy Fencing” is OK – Not a Wall…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts shifting the semantic granules to avoid a political loss. The financing for, and construction of, a see-through fencing system (Trump’s position) is the request of DHS and Border Patrol, and supported by the vast majority of Americans.
Today, Speaker Pelosi starts by claiming no wall will ever be permitted, then garbles her way through a pretzel response by saying “Normandy Barriers” being replaced by “Normandy See-Through Fencing”, is ok. She’s trying to avoid a political loss. Watch:
.
This is the clearest indication that Pelosi knows: (a) she’s losing the argument; and (b) the topic is now politically hazardous to her team. It is clear that Predator Trump also smells blood in the political water. He sees Pelosi trying to claim a “Normandy Fence” is not a wall. He strikes:
bend the knee…Sad Clown…45 is the Master VSG!!
Nancy’s favorite word is the “Word”. Hahaha.
Boy, does she tell it like it is, “Above us is the sky and what we are standing is the ground”. I can’t help but laugh at the obvious things in life we people always point out to be some great discovery.
If the her favorite word is the “Word”, then why does she promote coexist and promote abortion, isn’t that an oxymoron?
Nancy’s sadness=a win for America! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZo1d2uVJFw&t=11s
I would prefer to her about her demise.Hopefully she would then be buried under one of the Wall’s pillars.
By the way, she would really suck on that old game show ‘Password’
Lastly, my favorite saying and we’re all guilty of is when you lose something we always say, “Well, it’s gotta be her somewhere”. Whenever I catch myself saying this, I respond, “No sh*t Sherlock”
“There’s 600 miles of something”. No sh*t Nancy!
Reminds me of my wife. Whenever she drops something, it’s never “I dropped it!” or anything like that. Nope. It’s “It fell!” Nothing to do with her, it was just that bad old gravity acting up again. 😀
I think Pelosi is more like “YOU dropped that thing, how dare you”.
Now I understand PT’s quote from this morning! MOAB Tweet
She sounds like she is OK with Normandy barrier.
She says “protect the border.”
She says it is about the “opportunity cost” of the money.
All three of these are consistent with the idea that walls work.
What am I missing? Besides my 5pm Miltown?
I wish someone with the smarts would chart the opportunity cost for all the spending that bat approves. Wise spending is now paramount, ha!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Barely anyone knows the wall new construction is currently being built additionally old panels are being replaced with new MAGA Panels. The president touches on this but no one seems to get it. I’ve watched Laura Ingraham and Cavuto both dismiss when someone says wall currently being built. Today Cavuto “corrected’ the President saying, “he must have meant proposed construction”. This white house has the worst messaging I’ve ever seen. The American people need to understand the wall is already being built. The dems and MSM don’t want Americans to know
I think P. Trump purposefully confuses the issue to keep his opponents off guard. He has said on many numerous occasions that he is building our wall, don’t worry about it. It is just that the Dems think he is lying because they believe their own press.
I would be I'd be sick to my stomach 10% in, so I'm going to pass.
Ha ha Miltown-Old school!!!!!!!
My favorite aunt used to take Miltowns! She was a hoot and lots of fun! Haven’t heard that name in about 30 years. LOL
Normandy barriers/fences are worthless. People can climb right through them or walk around them. They do not prevent any foot traffic at all. We need either a wall or a substantial impenetrable fence/barrier to prevent illegal aliens from getting through the border.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a6028/us-southern-border-fence-tech-map/
I see what you mean.
Fortunately our POTUS isn’t an idiot and has no intention of obeying Sad Nancy.
Looks like his planned “fence” (now back to WALL, lol) is the previous one, with concrete 6 ft down to prevent tunneling… at least in particularly dicey parts of border
I think PDJT just headfaked Pelosi. What he wants, because it is what CBP wants, is steel slat barrier ‘fencing’ with anticlimb top plates set in a six food deep concrete filled trench The kind now being installed.
What Pelosi offered in this video is ‘Normandy fencing’ derivative of the German antitank anti landing craft devices. Normandy fence stops vehicles but NOT people on foot. Itbis in places now where CPB has hight vision images of busses pulling up on the Mexican side, disgorging people who clamber over the Normandy ‘fence into the US. Useless for drug smuggling by human mules, MS13, human trafficers, and caravans of illegal aliens.
So Trump goes back to wall. Then Pelosi says not a dime for wall, while redefining Normandy fencing to include the steel slat barriers Trump actually wants. He gets what he wants and she says see, not a penny for wall. She plays a child word game like Humpty Dumpty. Doubt PDJT cares about that.
They only work if you have heavy artillery and machine gun pill boxes behind them. However they did not stop the invasion of Normandy.
PDJT is too smart to allow anything less than a 30 foot wall/fence.
Had to look up Miltown. I need a scrip to make it to 2020.
Wordplay. She said POTUS said congress is irrelevant. He never said that or anything near that. He said they are wasting their time if there is no wall money. She is a liar, just no one will call her out.
LikeLiked by 13 people
62million+ of us call her a liar every day on social media. I think that counts for something.😁
Congress IS irrelevant. Didn't they have a show vote and go home yesterday? They have proven themselves to be non-essential government employees.
Zactly. They only "remembered" their "relavantcy" in the wee hours of Nov. 9 2016.
Normandy fence? Ha ha ha ha ha! She is losing more than the argument.
yes…30ft steel slat fence plus highway…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Normandy fence would be fine if it was wired with 250KV.
Ha ha refried beaners
Maybe she can crawl under on her knee pads; Knee Pad Nancy. Then Schumer can pick her up on the other side; Upchuck.
Maybe she can borrow some knee pads from Kamala.
Soon she'll be naming parts of the border after the five code names of the Normandy landing: Omaha, Utah, Juno, Gold, and Sword.
She is pathetic.
https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-the-new-normandy-style-border-fence-runs-through-parts-of-eastern-24653481.html
Look at the picshttps://c8.alamy.com/comp/BC31JP/the-new-normandy-style-border-fence-runs-through-parts-of-eastern-BC31JP.jpg
Arg here we go this is what Pelosi is referencing The President is rightfully calling BS.
That might work for stopping certain vehicles but any person,even kids,could just climb right over it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was going to say, WTH is that? That is BS…..unless that is 100 feet tall anyone could climb over that!
They were built as vehicle barriers.
I was reading that they are pretty easy to get up and over with ramps… *sighs
“normandy barrier”
If the caption on that picture is correct, these were put into place in 2009! What a complete waste of money!
So, are there many amphibious landing craft in the desert??? 🤔🤔🤔
Quite honestly – that looks like something my grandkids would play on!
“The new Normandy-style fence, one of the vehicle barrier designs, runs along the Mexican border next to the original line-of-sight border monuments in eastern Arizona, just west of the San Bernadino Wildlife Refuge.”
So Nancy wants to prevent vehicles but not people?
This would work if a border patrol is place there with an automatic weapon and directions to shoot anybody who tries to cross it.
Does Border Patrol say this is effective at keeping illegal immigrants out?
Opportunity Cost of Money! – She says with a straight face!
I don’t see this as her blinking. I think she just means to say “Normandy barriers”, but her aging mind blurts out “Normandy fence.” Normandy barriers are useless against humans. They are meant to stop vehicles.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Correct. Absolutely useless against an invasion of illegals or drugs. Winning
Unless, as speculated above, she will proceed to redefine steel slate plus steel anticlimb plate as Normandy barriers in order to declare a word salad victory—after all, there are still made of steel and still stop vehicles.
Un FREAKING believable.
Wall spelled backwards is L—LAW
Something Nancy wants no part of! MAGA keep winning
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
llama.
This is just the latest of countless examples of the Dem’s bastardization of the language to suit their evil intentions. Also recently: murder of a newly born baby is an abortion.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Tower of Babel was built (Yes, you did build that.) by the Demonrats! Speaking the truth begets clear speaking, something VSG Trump does every day. MAGA/KAG!!!
Q&A exactly! The left changes the definition of existing words and creates new ones constantly. Post birth abortion used to be called murder. Affordable healthcare was neither. Net neutrality wasn't neutral. Racist can only be applied to whites. Pro-choice is really pro-death of the unborn! Wasteful government spending is called investment. Tax cuts are called lost revenue, etc!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
In my mind there is a difference between a fence and a wall. A fence is a low structure while a wall is generally higher and more impenetrable.
But let Pelosi call it whatever she wants; just the fund the $5.8 billion + request.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought the difference was a wall isn’t see through but a fence is.
The steel slat walls presently being built is see through with the slats 6 inches apart set in 15 foot deep concrete with criss- crossed rebar and embedded sonic detectors . The border agents requested the see through aspect.
The double fencing around the federal prison I worked at was 25 feet tall filled in the middle with razor wire.
IMO I think the Dems see that the evidence is coming out about the possible conspiracy to take down a sitting President, based on the recent fox video and recent leaks so it may be deal time…..
President gets the wall and no impeachment
President digs no deeper on the suspected conspiracy
Personally I would say NO DEAL Mr. President
LikeLiked by 5 people
The wall is important and believe that Trump can make the case and win the case to get it built without exchanging for bringing justice to people that were leading sedition.
So, I guess Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think that trying to convince taxpayers we have a severe shortage of Central American criminals and welfare recipients is a good idea?
LikeLiked by 8 people
We already have sections of Normandy Fence or Normandy Barrier on our southern boarder. They are vehicle barriers and will does nothing to impede pedestrian invaders.
Ahhhh . . . as the worm squirms.
LikeLiked by 4 people
"will does" . . . love it . . . ooops!
Trump doesn’t scare me about CRIMINALS flooding into America from the southern border … !!!!
https://www.timesheraldonline.com/2018/12/13/da-murder-defendants-were-trying-to-start-ms-13-subset-in-contra-costa/
No … MS-13 does …
when heespanick MURDER becomes commonplace in Nancy’s neighborhood … she might want a wall. A REAL wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it. He is such a ⚺ buster.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This woman should be at home, enjoying her retirement as her mind and speech facilities are clearly on the decline…OMG, she is the poster child for age/term limit on our gov’t officials (right next to RBG as well)
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Speaker cannot speak
LikeLiked by 8 people
For all the doubters out there.
PDJT has once again shown that he truly is in a class of his own.
It is unlikely that any President in history as achieved so much, and delivered on as many campaign promises as your President.
This has been achieved in spite of the immense wall 😉 of resistance. Whether that be by RINOs, DONKEYs or the Lizards in the MSM.
The U.S.A. was blessed when PDJT took that ride down the escalator.
God bless PDJT
Amen!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here! Here! I've been drinking to that for two years. Hope I don't pass out and miss the next SIX! MAGA BABY!!!
How about we just bring the troops and give them permission for live fire to repel the invasion. Ugly Nancy – it is on your head. You had the option to help us repel this invasion with non-lethal means. You own it. You better take your drug cartel money and run. Enough is enough. You are done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a Bumbling idiot, cannot even string one sensible sentence and she is the Speaker Of the House. God Help Us
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of border security, The newly elected President of Mexico was supposed to strengthen their 36 entry points into their southern border. Have we seen anything to show that President has acted in good faith on his promise? He has a lot to lose if he doesn’t do what he’s supposed to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it possible that Nanny State Pelosi is the result of a 1970’s San Francisco LSD experiment gone bad?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ugh, ugh, ugh
LikeLiked by 1 person
'scuse me while I kiss this guy 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
If a Government committee set out to design a horse, the finished product would be a camel.
With three legs.
Normandy barrier? That is not a slat or a wall it's a speed bump.
Yeah! Then the snakes can say " See!! A wall doesn't work ! "
OK, once I get on a Sol bender I just cannot stop.
And this applies beautifully today:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, wrong one.
I actually don’t get the Chuck one.
This one is pretty clear, though:
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found an old PEOPLE Magazine with photos of Trump’s wedding to Melania. It is in the one with the memorial cover to Johnny Carson. Only 15 years ago and he looked a lot younger.
He would have been in his late 50’s then———-and minus the weight of the world and the non-stop flack and hate coming against him,
Tecate.
Just watching her mannerism, the flailing hands everywhere and listening to her constant stumbling in every sentence are all tells that she knows {{{they}}} are in trouble or she is trying to mask some serious medical conditions. Or it could be both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She's old and it is showing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She always communicates that way. She is a mental midget. A disaster.
Fences are OK, as long as they are made from 1/2-inch thick carbon steel and fifty feet high, supplemented with Democrat technology of M18 mines and electrified concertina wires on the enemy side.
I don’t think that the “see-thru” barriers are going to prevent drugs from freely being passed thru the “barrier”. Even small children can easily get through. I do believe that the president wants to add a real wall at some time in the future if this one is ineffective.
The real purpose of this negotiation, IMO is to change the immigration law for which he needs the congress. He doesn’t need congress to build the wall. No need for any emergency either.
Multiple effects:
1. Stops 80-90% of easy, walk through illegal entry.
2. Funnels law breakers to more difficult locations (where we will watch).
3. Psychological Impediment – will you pay a coyote $3,000 if you’ll have to scale a 30′ fence?
4. Slows entrants down – so border patrol can catch them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope—-they tried passing baby dolls through——heads wont fit through, so small kids won't fit.
Lying Nancy claims to be concerned about the cost of The Wall, but she caused the government shutdown that cost government over $11 billion. Stupid, Lying Nancy.
Nancy Pelosi—-blah, blah, blah.
President Trump—-Very Stable Genius. (and totally amazing. Truly cannot believe his stamina of spirit, soul, and body!)
I’m not sure rubbing her face in it is wise.
But posting the crime statistics (murders) for Mexico, Tijuana, etc. very effective and factual foundation the Liberal MSM won’t touch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Border agents have said a fence is a bunch of BS and not entirely effective. What they want is a WALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just rename the metal, see through ,25 foot high, razor wire topped barrier ,that is set in concrete 15ft deep, a “reinforced border fence” and be done with it. Two can play the semantics game.
Who needs a Normandy fence when ya gott'a wall
Walls work 🙂
Walls work 🙂
Is this real?
https://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/drug-smugglers-suv-stuck-atop-border-fence/story?id=17618147
Wait a minute; did she say cost benefit analysis?…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as it's not a "Jersey" barrier.
What is her deal? Isn’t she pushing eighty? Isn’t she a billionaire ? What is her motivation? She’s a sick sick person. I cannot fathom why she’s not traveling and enjoying her family right now. ( even though they all travel together on Air Force taxpayer funded vacations )
They are owned. Their chits are being called in.
………….
You may be an ambassador to England or France
You may like to gamble, you might like to dance
You may be the heavyweight champion of the world
You may be a socialite with a long string of pearls
But you’re gonna have to serve somebody, yes indeed
You’re gonna have to serve somebody
Well, it may be the devil or it may be the Lord
But you’re gonna have to serve somebody
Bob Dylan: Gotta Serve Somebody
She seems to be practicing for when she will (in her own private delusionally world) be Madame President Pelosi! O.K. NUTCASE! all that insane hand waving around your foolish words just reminds us of that guy trying to perform sign language at the Madellafuneral. HE was more coherent thsn you are, Dear!
I am so sick of this manipulating sickly power lusting fake Pelosi. She is pathetic and predictable. A complete fraud.
If cliffs and rivers separate people–aren't they immoral as well?
Just wait til she has to explain to Tom Steyer that President Trump didn’t buy his Normandy fence proposal. And wasted all that donkey-donor money. PDJT needs to post an image of a donkey tied to a Normandy fence.
Synonyms of wall.
barricade, barrier, fence, hedge. Words Related to wall. bar, pale, paling. block, chain, clog, crimp, deterrent, drag, embarrassment, encumbrance, handicap, hindrance, hurdle, impediment, inhibition, interference, let, obstacle, obstruction, roadblock, stop, stumbling block, trammel.
I feel Pelosi sits in there quite well.
Nancy,
Learn to code.
Lets give the border patrol red capes and teach them to yell “Ole”…
I know it will never happen, but wouldn’t it be fun to take Pelosi down to the border and show her the very effective barriers now in place, and ask her to pick the one she likes best 🙂
Hey there sad nancie, June 1944 called, and someone in Germany wants their Normandy Barrier’s back.
Heres my kinda border wall idea , it would need to be arenas so we can pay for the wall with charging for admission , https://youtu.be/yILUFrrBg8w?t=473
