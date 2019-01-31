Nancy Pelosi: Replacing “Normandy Barriers” with “Normandy Fencing” is OK – Not a Wall…

Posted on January 31, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts shifting the semantic granules to avoid a political loss.  The financing for, and construction of, a see-through fencing system (Trump’s position) is the request of DHS and Border Patrol, and supported by the vast majority of Americans.

Today, Speaker Pelosi starts by claiming no wall will ever be permitted, then garbles her way through a pretzel response by saying “Normandy Barriers” being replaced by “Normandy See-Through Fencing”, is ok.  She’s trying to avoid a political loss. Watch:

This is the clearest indication that Pelosi knows: (a) she’s losing the argument; and (b) the topic is now politically hazardous to her team.  It is clear that Predator Trump also smells blood in the political water.  He sees Pelosi trying to claim a “Normandy Fence” is not a wall.  He strikes:

119 Responses to Nancy Pelosi: Replacing “Normandy Barriers” with “Normandy Fencing” is OK – Not a Wall…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    bend the knee…Sad Clown…45 is the Master VSG!!

  2. FofBW says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Now I understand PT’s quote from this morning! MOAB Tweet

  3. TheLastDemocrat says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    She sounds like she is OK with Normandy barrier.

    She says “protect the border.”

    She says it is about the “opportunity cost” of the money.

    All three of these are consistent with the idea that walls work.

    What am I missing? Besides my 5pm Miltown?

    • Crabby says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      I wish someone with the smarts would chart the opportunity cost for all the spending that bat approves. Wise spending is now paramount, ha!

      • Bullseye says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:19 pm

        Barely anyone knows the wall new construction is currently being built additionally old panels are being replaced with new MAGA Panels. The president touches on this but no one seems to get it. I’ve watched Laura Ingraham and Cavuto both dismiss when someone says wall currently being built. Today Cavuto “corrected’ the President saying, “he must have meant proposed construction”. This white house has the worst messaging I’ve ever seen. The American people need to understand the wall is already being built. The dems and MSM don’t want Americans to know

        • auscitizenmom says:
          January 31, 2019 at 4:29 pm

          I think P. Trump purposefully confuses the issue to keep his opponents off guard. He has said on many numerous occasions that he is building our wall, don’t worry about it. It is just that the Dems think he is lying because they believe their own press.

      • MattyIce says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:28 pm

        I would be I’d be sick to my stomach 10% in, so I’m going to pass.

    • wendy forward says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      Ha ha Miltown-Old school!!!!!!!

    • Rachel Guess says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      Normandy barriers/fences are worthless. People can climb right through them or walk around them. They do not prevent any foot traffic at all. We need either a wall or a substantial impenetrable fence/barrier to prevent illegal aliens from getting through the border.

      https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/a6028/us-southern-border-fence-tech-map/

      • josco scott says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:24 pm

        I see what you mean.
        Fortunately our POTUS isn’t an idiot and has no intention of obeying Sad Nancy.

        Looks like his planned “fence” (now back to WALL, lol) is the previous one, with concrete 6 ft down to prevent tunneling… at least in particularly dicey parts of border

        Like

        • ristvan says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:05 pm

          I think PDJT just headfaked Pelosi. What he wants, because it is what CBP wants, is steel slat barrier ‘fencing’ with anticlimb top plates set in a six food deep concrete filled trench The kind now being installed.
          What Pelosi offered in this video is ‘Normandy fencing’ derivative of the German antitank anti landing craft devices. Normandy fence stops vehicles but NOT people on foot. Itbis in places now where CPB has hight vision images of busses pulling up on the Mexican side, disgorging people who clamber over the Normandy ‘fence into the US. Useless for drug smuggling by human mules, MS13, human trafficers, and caravans of illegal aliens.

          So Trump goes back to wall. Then Pelosi says not a dime for wall, while redefining Normandy fencing to include the steel slat barriers Trump actually wants. He gets what he wants and she says see, not a penny for wall. She plays a child word game like Humpty Dumpty. Doubt PDJT cares about that.

      • joebkonobi says:
        January 31, 2019 at 5:05 pm

        They only work if you have heavy artillery and machine gun pill boxes behind them. However they did not stop the invasion of Normandy.

        PDJT is too smart to allow anything less than a 30 foot wall/fence.

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Had to look up Miltown. I need a scrip to make it to 2020.

  4. Crabby says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Wordplay. She said POTUS said congress is irrelevant. He never said that or anything near that. He said they are wasting their time if there is no wall money. She is a liar, just no one will call her out.

  5. Elric VIII says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Normandy fence? Ha ha ha ha ha! She is losing more than the argument.

  7. Scott Lyddon says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Opportunity Cost of Money! – She says with a straight face!

  8. Mark1971 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    I don’t see this as her blinking. I think she just means to say “Normandy barriers”, but her aging mind blurts out “Normandy fence.” Normandy barriers are useless against humans. They are meant to stop vehicles.

  9. freepetta says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Un FREAKING believable.

  10. lotbusyexec says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Wall spelled backwards is L—LAW
    Something Nancy wants no part of! MAGA keep winning

  11. Q&A says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    This is just the latest of countless examples of the Dem’s bastardization of the language to suit their evil intentions. Also recently: murder of a newly born baby is an abortion.

    • Suite D says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      The Tower of Babel was built (Yes, you did build that.) by the Demonrats! Speaking the truth begets clear speaking, something VSG Trump does every day. MAGA/KAG!!!

    • Bubby says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:19 pm

      Q&A exactly! The left changes the definition of existing words and creates new ones constantly. Post birth abortion used to be called murder. Affordable healthcare was neither. Net neutrality wasn’t neutral. Racist can only be applied to whites. Pro-choice is really pro-death of the unborn! Wasteful government spending is called investment. Tax cuts are called lost revenue, etc!

  12. Kenji says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    A “fence” and/or “Normandy fence” is NOT a barrier. Build the border WALL now!

  13. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    In my mind there is a difference between a fence and a wall. A fence is a low structure while a wall is generally higher and more impenetrable.

    But let Pelosi call it whatever she wants; just the fund the $5.8 billion + request.

  14. Bogeyfree says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    IMO I think the Dems see that the evidence is coming out about the possible conspiracy to take down a sitting President, based on the recent fox video and recent leaks so it may be deal time…..

    President gets the wall and no impeachment

    President digs no deeper on the suspected conspiracy

    Personally I would say NO DEAL Mr. President

  15. California Joe says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    So, I guess Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think that trying to convince taxpayers we have a severe shortage of Central American criminals and welfare recipients is a good idea?

  16. bakocarl says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    We already have sections of Normandy Fence or Normandy Barrier on our southern boarder. They are vehicle barriers and will does nothing to impede pedestrian invaders.

    Ahhhh . . . as the worm squirms.

  17. Kenji says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Trump doesn’t scare me about CRIMINALS flooding into America from the southern border … !!!!

    https://www.timesheraldonline.com/2018/12/13/da-murder-defendants-were-trying-to-start-ms-13-subset-in-contra-costa/

    No … MS-13 does …
    when heespanick MURDER becomes commonplace in Nancy’s neighborhood … she might want a wall. A REAL wall.

  18. CNY3 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    I love it. He is such a ⚾️ buster.

  19. chzheadproud67 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    This woman should be at home, enjoying her retirement as her mind and speech facilities are clearly on the decline…OMG, she is the poster child for age/term limit on our gov’t officials (right next to RBG as well)

  20. USA-Trump says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    The Speaker cannot speak

  21. Dekester says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    For all the doubters out there.

    PDJT has once again shown that he truly is in a class of his own.

    It is unlikely that any President in history as achieved so much, and delivered on as many campaign promises as your President.

    This has been achieved in spite of the immense wall 😉 of resistance. Whether that be by RINOs, DONKEYs or the Lizards in the MSM.

    The U.S.A. was blessed when PDJT took that ride down the escalator.

    God bless PDJT

  22. Silent Entity says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    How about we just bring the troops and give them permission for live fire to repel the invasion. Ugly Nancy – it is on your head. You had the option to help us repel this invasion with non-lethal means. You own it. You better take your drug cartel money and run. Enough is enough. You are done!

  23. teaforall says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    What a Bumbling idiot, cannot even string one sensible sentence and she is the Speaker Of the House. God Help Us

  24. MAGA Truth Seeker says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Speaking of border security, The newly elected President of Mexico was supposed to strengthen their 36 entry points into their southern border. Have we seen anything to show that President has acted in good faith on his promise? He has a lot to lose if he doesn’t do what he’s supposed to do.

  25. Zorro says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Is it possible that Nanny State Pelosi is the result of a 1970’s San Francisco LSD experiment gone bad?

  26. srmikeinohio says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    If a Government committee set out to design a horse, the finished product would be a camel.

  27. Pale rider says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Normandy barrier? That is not a slat or a wall it’s a speed bump.

  28. josco scott says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    OK, once I get on a Sol bender I just cannot stop.

    And this applies beautifully today:

  29. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Just watching her mannerism, the flailing hands everywhere and listening to her constant stumbling in every sentence are all tells that she knows {{{they}}} are in trouble or she is trying to mask some serious medical conditions. Or it could be both.

  30. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Fences are OK, as long as they are made from 1/2-inch thick carbon steel and fifty feet high, supplemented with Democrat technology of M18 mines and electrified concertina wires on the enemy side.

  31. mindrivel says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    I don’t think that the “see-thru” barriers are going to prevent drugs from freely being passed thru the “barrier”. Even small children can easily get through. I do believe that the president wants to add a real wall at some time in the future if this one is ineffective.

    The real purpose of this negotiation, IMO is to change the immigration law for which he needs the congress. He doesn’t need congress to build the wall. No need for any emergency either.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Multiple effects:

      1. Stops 80-90% of easy, walk through illegal entry.

      2. Funnels law breakers to more difficult locations (where we will watch).

      3. Psychological Impediment – will you pay a coyote $3,000 if you’ll have to scale a 30′ fence?

      4. Slows entrants down – so border patrol can catch them.

    • NC Patriot says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Nope—-they tried passing baby dolls through——heads wont fit through, so small kids won’t fit.

  32. andyocoregon says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Lying Nancy claims to be concerned about the cost of The Wall, but she caused the government shutdown that cost government over $11 billion. Stupid, Lying Nancy.

  33. Landslide says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Nancy Pelosi—-blah, blah, blah.

    President Trump—-Very Stable Genius. (and totally amazing. Truly cannot believe his stamina of spirit, soul, and body!)

  34. Perot Conservative says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    I’m not sure rubbing her face in it is wise.

    But posting the crime statistics (murders) for Mexico, Tijuana, etc. very effective and factual foundation the Liberal MSM won’t touch.

  35. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Border agents have said a fence is a bunch of BS and not entirely effective. What they want is a WALL.

    • DeAnna Vaughn says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      Just rename the metal, see through ,25 foot high, razor wire topped barrier ,that is set in concrete 15ft deep, a “reinforced border fence” and be done with it. Two can play the semantics game.

  36. sDee says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Who needs a Normandy fence when ya gott’a wall
    Walls work 🙂

  37. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Wait a minute; did she say cost benefit analysis?…..

  38. Gbear says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    As long as it’s not a “Jersey” barrier.

  39. Scarlet says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    What is her deal? Isn’t she pushing eighty? Isn’t she a billionaire ? What is her motivation? She’s a sick sick person. I cannot fathom why she’s not traveling and enjoying her family right now. ( even though they all travel together on Air Force taxpayer funded vacations )

    • sDee says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      They are owned. Their chits are being called in.
      ………….

      You may be an ambassador to England or France
      You may like to gamble, you might like to dance
      You may be the heavyweight champion of the world
      You may be a socialite with a long string of pearls

      But you’re gonna have to serve somebody, yes indeed
      You’re gonna have to serve somebody
      Well, it may be the devil or it may be the Lord
      But you’re gonna have to serve somebody

      Bob Dylan: Gotta Serve Somebody

  40. Didgusted says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    She seems to be practicing for when she will (in her own private delusionally world) be Madame President Pelosi! O.K. NUTCASE! all that insane hand waving around your foolish words just reminds us of that guy trying to perform sign language at the Madellafuneral. HE was more coherent thsn you are, Dear!

  41. Heika says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    I am so sick of this manipulating sickly power lusting fake Pelosi. She is pathetic and predictable. A complete fraud.

  42. drawfortruth says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    If cliffs and rivers separate people–aren’t they immoral as well?

  43. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Just wait til she has to explain to Tom Steyer that President Trump didn’t buy his Normandy fence proposal. And wasted all that donkey-donor money. PDJT needs to post an image of a donkey tied to a Normandy fence.

  44. Heika says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Synonyms of wall.

    barricade, barrier, fence, hedge. Words Related to wall. bar, pale, paling. block, chain, clog, crimp, deterrent, drag, embarrassment, encumbrance, handicap, hindrance, hurdle, impediment, inhibition, interference, let, obstacle, obstruction, roadblock, stop, stumbling block, trammel.

    I feel Pelosi sits in there quite well.

  45. Kris says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Nancy,
    Learn to code.

  46. Californian7 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Lets give the border patrol red capes and teach them to yell “Ole”…

  47. L4grasshopper says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    I know it will never happen, but wouldn’t it be fun to take Pelosi down to the border and show her the very effective barriers now in place, and ask her to pick the one she likes best 🙂

  48. RobInPA says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Hey there sad nancie, June 1944 called, and someone in Germany wants their Normandy Barrier’s back.

  49. tommy says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Heres my kinda border wall idea , it would need to be arenas so we can pay for the wall with charging for admission , https://youtu.be/yILUFrrBg8w?t=473

