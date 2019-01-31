Nancy Pelosi: Replacing “Normandy Barriers” with “Normandy Fencing” is OK – Not a Wall…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts shifting the semantic granules to avoid a political loss. The financing for, and construction of, a see-through fencing system (Trump’s position) is the request of DHS and Border Patrol, and supported by the vast majority of Americans.

Today, Speaker Pelosi starts by claiming no wall will ever be permitted, then garbles her way through a pretzel response by saying “Normandy Barriers” being replaced by “Normandy See-Through Fencing”, is ok. She’s trying to avoid a political loss. Watch:

This is the clearest indication that Pelosi knows: (a) she’s losing the argument; and (b) the topic is now politically hazardous to her team. It is clear that Predator Trump also smells blood in the political water. He sees Pelosi trying to claim a “Normandy Fence” is not a wall. He strikes:

