More About Ohr….

Fox News Catherine Herridge files a report covering the relationships between Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, Bruce Ohr and the DOJ and FBI.

  1. Lou Zimmer says:
    January 31, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Catherine Berridge is one of the very few true journalists out there. If she reports it I believe it.

  2. Bogeyfree says:
    January 31, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    How does not every American with any common sense not see that this was a….

    FRAME JOB!

    Please, please Mr. President kick their ass. You have sworn to uphold our Constitution, so if crimes have been committed, I along with at least 62M Americans are counting on you to honor that oath.

    • freepetta says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      Lock them up! All of them!!

    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:15 pm

      Where in the Constitution is power enumerated to the POTUS to “kick ass?”

      THE only power enumerated to the POTUS with regards to criminal acts is the power to pardon.

      President (not king) Trump, can NOT honor both his oath and your desire.

      • cboldt says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:22 pm

        “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” Executive power is the power to enforce law. Not to make it, and not to judge violations, but to charge, and if convicted in court, to administer the penalty.

        • KnowSERENoFear says:
          January 31, 2019 at 3:37 pm

          OK…you quoted the first sentence in Article II but then neglected everything after that enumerates the powers bestowed to the Executive branch.

          I guarantee you will NOT find: “Executive power is the power to enforce law” either designated to the Executive branch or the POTUS.

          • Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
            January 31, 2019 at 3:42 pm

            Which of the three branches of government does the Department of Justice fall under?

          • Ratiocinations says:
            January 31, 2019 at 3:43 pm

            What contrived nitpicking!

            Bogeyfree and cboldt above are asking POTUS, D.J. Trump to use every means (political and legal) at his disposal to bring penalties and inconveniences on these people who have violated the Constitution and tried to manipulate our republic for their own private objectives.

            They didn’t advocate in any way an abuse of Presidential powers.

          • cboldt says:
            January 31, 2019 at 3:58 pm

            “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed”

          • Bryan Alexander says:
            January 31, 2019 at 4:52 pm

            Article 1, Section 8, Clause 18:

            “To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.”

            Article 2, Section 2, Clause 2:
            “He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law: but the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments. ”

            Article 2, Section 3:
            “He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper; he shall receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States. ”

            The Congress passes the laws, the President sees that the laws are followed. If not, his appointees prosecute the criminals. This is Basic Civics:101. I’m not sure if you are simply ignorant of the Constitution or are a Troll.

            • Heika says:
              January 31, 2019 at 5:18 pm

              “The Congress passes the laws, the President sees that the laws are followed. If not, his appointees prosecute the criminals. This is Basic Civics:101. I’m not sure if you are simply ignorant of the Constitution or are a Troll.”

              So… what happens again if the President does not see that the laws are followed? OH right…”His appointees prosecute the criminals”. So on basics, just tell me who those appointees are right now?

              Oh right, that would be Wray, Rosenstien et al? Please correct me if I am wrong.

          • farrier105 says:
            January 31, 2019 at 5:04 pm

            “;he (the President) shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.”

            This is 18th Century English that COMMANDS the President of enforce the laws. It isn’t an option. A liberal asked me if the President could be impeached if he did not enforce sanctions against Russia. I said they could, and cited Article II, Section 3 as quoted above. “Faithfully executed” means ENFORCE the laws.

      • butch cassidy says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:25 pm

        Wow what a really thought out response.

      • Justin Green says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        Article 2, Section 3?
        …; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,…

      • Nicole says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:06 pm

        The FBI/DOJ reports and works for the pleasure of the President of the United States. Therefore, President Trump has the power and duty to micro manage the FBI/DOJ by definition.

        • Heika says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:21 pm

          This is all great, except for the small problem of him being the target of the Counter Intelligence Investigation ‘they’ (those who work for him to do his bidding) are conducting on him. Quite the mess really.

          • Nicole says:
            January 31, 2019 at 5:26 pm

            NO…that is fake news…PDJT is not concerned about Mueller…since Mueller’s special counsel is illegal. This is implied by Mark Levin, Greg Jarrett, Sidney Powell and the list is long…P/T would win in the Supreme Court. P/T used Sessions and Mueller to set the perfect stage for prosecutions/indictments and for all the criminals to destroy themselves (for 2-years) with their testimonies and also to educate the public and the list is long.

      • Bryan Alexander says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:12 pm

        ARTICLE 2, Section 3.
        “he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

        The president appoints the Attorney General and the Senior Department of Justice staff (subject to Senate Confirmation). The President also appoints the Unites States Attorneys. Together, all of these people investigate and try cases in court in front of duly appointed Federal Judge.

        It IS the job of the president (thru his Justice Department appointees) to investigate and prosecute criminals. Go back to junior high and study your civics.

        • Heika says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:24 pm

          Being ‘right’ is fine and good, but that is not how things are going on here. The problem is that the system is not operating according to the civics lessons. The AG, and DOJ top level are all investigating the sitting president in Counter Intelligence Operation and that is what has turned this whole thing into a mess. Trump has the sword of Damocles hanging over his head because of it. If he acts upon his actual power, what will happen? We would love him to of course, but what don’t we know about? For some reason Rosenstein seems to have thrown cold water on him doing so. What threats are going on?

      • JonS says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:53 pm

        Who left the troll gate unlocked?

    • Guy Bee says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:34 pm

      How is it a handful of loud, foul mouth liberals can control Congress, DOJ, FBI, CIA, and the rest of them? Makes no sense. If this were reversed, the entire cadre would be treated like Roger Stone. How is it these people are so much louder, stronger, meaner, tougher, and slippery than the GOP wimps?

      Liked by 3 people

    • sucesfuloser says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:26 pm

      71 million. To know him is to love him.

    • Mary Morse says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      The FRAME JOB gets worse and more apparent. On November 19, 2018, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office gave a briefing…

      From the briefing, and as reported by Llama blog:
      …”According to Nikolai Atmonyev, an advisor to Russia’s General Prosecutor, Browder’s criminal organization was established in Russia in 1997, and it “aims to carry out serious economic crimes both on Russian territory and abroad.” Russian authorities are looking into companies located in Cyprus, Latvia, and Switzerland as part of their investigation. But what might be more troubling and reminiscent of the Boston bombings when FBI Director Robert Mueller ignored Russia’s warnings about Tamerlan Tsarnaev, is that Russian authorities contacted U.S. officials about Browder multiple times over the course of the last two years.

      (translated)
      “…we hope that the new leadership of the Justice Department will be more professional in assessing the activities of William Browder and will grant our request because besides the crimes that Browder committed here in Russia, we also have information about his crimes [that] Browder and his associates committed in the United States, damaging this country.

      In May 2016, in Moscow US embassy staff were informed about the transnational criminal network led by Browder and Ziff brothers’ investments being involved in that criminal network. This meeting was attended…was organized…was attended by Christopher Grossman, Kate [unintelligible] and Scott [unintelligible].

      In July 2016, we sent over 1,000 pages of materials about tax fraud and other financial crimes committed by Browder and the Ziff fund in Russia and the United States, we sent these, pages and pages of documents to the Justice Department but we have not received any reaction as of yet.

      Also, we sent additional materials in Aug 2016. We also reminded that we had sent these materials four times to our American colleagues in Nov 2016 and Jan, March, and May 2017.

      We discussed these issues with the US Justice Department in a video conference call in 2016 and June 2017. We also relayed this information to Jeff Sessions who was the Attorney General until recently.”
      https://jimmysllama.com/2018/11/20/11973/

      I don’t recall any mention of this in the MSM. If I could bold the cited dates, I would. What happens if the dates of communication between the Russian Prosecutors Office and US gov’t. are overlaid with the known time line of the counter-intelligence investigation (hiring of Fusion GPS, Fusion hiring of Nellie, FBI to London to meet Steele w/Nuland’s approval on July 5, 2016, the opening of the investigation at the end of July 2016, Bruce and Nellie with Steele for breakfast on July 30, 2016, Brennan’s moves, especially in August, etc…) ?

      Nuts that we get the information from the Russian government rather than American Pravda. Guess they don’t want to talk about the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Russia. Putin raise the issue at Helsinki in July 2016 and heads exploded.

      • Mary Morse says:
        January 31, 2019 at 5:16 pm

        Also from the Llama report linked above:
        …”The other thing to note here is that the U.S. embassy staff in Moscow were notified by the Russians about Browder’s alleged criminal network the month before the Trump tower meeting so feel free to dive into that can of worms. It certainly doesn’t prove anything but it does make the month of May 2016 a bit murkier than it already was; Fusion GPS received its first payment from Perkins Coie, Fusion hired Christopher Steele, and Robert Otto’s hacked State Department emails revealed that Bill Browder (or someone else) had been stalking Veselnitskaya’s home days before the Trump tower meeting.”…

        Lots of interesting information at this blog for anyone interested.

      • reed walker (@reedwal47429223) says:
        January 31, 2019 at 5:36 pm

        Seems to me, the reason Herr Mueller et al would’ve ignored the repeated attempts by the Russkies to warn of the Tsaernev brothers unfettered access in/out of Chechnya or Kyrgyzstan or wherever. Was, In point of fact, that Mueller probably was hoping the Russkies would STFU about the Tsaernev brothers. Given they were OBVIOUSLY being setup by the fbi as PATSIES to be blamed for the Boston Bombing.

  3. noelicannoli says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Unless Mr. Barr acts, there will be no consequences. A lot is riding on the man’s integrity.

  4. @ChicagoBri says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Unless I’m missing something, this seems like no big deal to me.

    • MAGA Truth Seeker says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      Mrs. Ohr is accessing the NSA Database to spy on American citizens for no good cause. You find nothing wrong with this? This evidence leads to even further proof that Mrs. Ohr most likely was the one who mistook the real Cohen being in Prague.

      • purpleibby says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:14 pm

        No doubt, and not just the candidate, but his wife and kids! This is soviet type stuff!

      • @ChicagoBri says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:23 pm

        I heard nothing in the report that Mrs. Ohr accessed the NSA database. If I did miss that, then I withdraw my comment; otherwise its just everyday politics.

        • Sandra-VA says:
          January 31, 2019 at 3:28 pm

          You need to read all the prior research on this site to get caught up on what we already know.

        • not2worryluv says:
          January 31, 2019 at 3:52 pm

          I believe looking at the charges against Roger Stone is “everyday politics” but haven’t heard about FBI using terrorist tactics to arrest Mrs. Ohr, who were directly hired by the Clintons or Mr. Ohr who was an employee of the United States Government…….oh, I forgot the USGovernment was then run by Obama, Lynch and the Clintons The Trifecta of criminal politicians..

        • Mojo says:
          January 31, 2019 at 4:58 pm

          Nellie was looking at their travel. Keep in mind she’s a contractor. Ask yourself: Where would she find that kind of info? Who holds that kind of database? Who would be able to access it? And what justification would be necessary to access it?

        • Firefly says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:31 pm

          You are correct there is nothing in the report about data access. The point being made is this new information conflicts with previous sate emend by the Dems. My take is the Dems are always use weasel wording (especially Schiff) and will say something to explain away the inconsistencies with more weasel words. Interesting information but no big deal. Eve Sundance didn’t say anything about the significance. It just shows more political gamesmanship.

          Saying you need to read all the prior research is not helpful. In fact it sounds like your astute eabout the prior resarch to understand this has nothing to do with data access issue – iother than it is speculated to involve the Ohrs.

      • Bogeyfree says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:44 pm

        Read Tracey Beanz article as she possibly connects a few more dots that could lead to some bigly charges maybe even Sedition IMO.

      • dd_sc says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:09 pm

        And therein lies the larger problem. Half the population doesn’t have a problem with Ohr et al accessing the NSA database to spy on people.

      • farrier105 says:
        January 31, 2019 at 5:18 pm

        If that is true, we have them on the DNC hack because Cohen was sent to Prague to payoff the Russian hackers. Add to that Mueller’s July 18, 2016 date is wrong for when Wikileaks received the stolen emails, the show should be over.

        Adam Carter gave me a copy of the Excel type spreadsheet Wikileaks used to date and number the FOUR (4) separate tranches of emails received from unknown subjects.

        2016-05-23 10,520 emails
        2016-05-25 11,936 emails
        2016-08-26 13,357 emails
        2016-09-26 8,240 emails
        Hash total 44,053 emails—Hash total equals total of emails on Wikileaks site.

        I’ll be running some tests this weekend to see last change dates on emails. The 9/26/2016 tranche is probably the batch Craig Murray picked up. I was hoping for a date in that month.

    • Chad says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      You’re from Chicago!? No surprise you’re so lost! I mean… this is easy to see!!! Unless… you don’t WANT to see it!?

    • gary says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      how about adam schiffty lying about when the ohrs began their dirty work?

    • chzheadproud67 says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      The “big” deal is that Nellie was most likely using the NSA database to conduct her “opposition” research—illegally spying on American citizens (Trump family) looking for something, anything they can “twist” into a crime. She then gives her ill gotten goods to Steele who then launders it as “intelligence” and most likely embellished it & puts it into a “dossier” which is then given back to the DOJ/FBI as “russian” sourced “facts” so the FBI can now use it to obtain a FISA warrant (illegally spying on yet another American citizen)….it’s all poisoned fruit trying to be legitimatized by passing it through enough “sources”

      • Tom H says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:29 pm

        The big question is whether or not those clowns on the committee asked her about her methods in doing this research. I can’t imagine that they didn’t know about the abuse by contractors, as reported by Admiral Rogers and Judge Collyer. Did anyone specifically ask her about using the gov’t spying resources and ask her about the Ham radio license. These committees really need to hire trained litigators to conduct these depositions, rather than Congressmen who have no clue. That’s what the Watergate Committee did…they hired Sam Dash to conduct the depositions.

      • justlizzyp says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:35 pm

        The only ‘nit’ I have to pick with your post is that the FISA warrant was used to spy on far more than just one American citizen. That warrant allowed them to spy on Page, everyone he contacted and anyone those people contacted. Over the course of a year, but with the authority to go back to communications before the warrant was issued. That should horrify every American.

        • MightyMustardSeed says:
          January 31, 2019 at 4:16 pm

          Just lizzy P,
          Even more terrifying is that ‘the small group – Mueller’ have for almost 3 years kept it secret that President Donald J Trump is the target of a Fisa.

      • Bogeyfree says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:47 pm

        But was not the purpose of this whole fraud to undermine and take down a Presidential candidate and then a sitting President?

        • MightyMustardSeed says:
          January 31, 2019 at 4:25 pm

          Bogey,
          Yes. Now consider the November 2016 visit by Mike Rogers to Trump Tower (unannounced to the outgoing President), and Chuck Schumer’s early January 2017 THREAT to President – elect Donald J Trump.

          “The new leader of Democrats in the Senate says Donald Trump is being “really dumb” for picking a fight with intelligence officials, suggesting they have ways to strike back, after the president-elect speculated Tuesday that his “so-called” briefing about Russian cyberattacks had been delayed in order to build a case.

          “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday evening on MSNBC”

          The DS was coordinated, and effective immediately upon Trump’s nomination.

          • Mary Morse says:
            January 31, 2019 at 5:28 pm

            Let’s not forget that Chuckie, back in the day, intervened in an investigation into William Browder’s late business partner’s bank related to missing Russian funds, IIR.

      • reed walker (@reedwal47429223) says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        agreed. add to this the “circular journalism” of the isikoff/yahoo and bullish*tfeed involvement used to prop up the specious claim the oppo “research” had been validated. I think the nsa searches can be established as felonious and info obtained under false pretexts. clearly, crimes were committed.

        • Bogeyfree says:
          January 31, 2019 at 4:22 pm

          What I hope comes out as well if they dig back through the NSA database and what people were spied upon and if the names of Ryan and Roberts comes back, many might just say,

          Hmmm……………………………………………………………………………………….

    • Sandra-VA says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      It is at the heart of #Spygate. Click that label under this story to see all the other reporting that you might have missed.

      In short, Brennan kicked off an operation to get rid of Candidate Trump which morphed into get rid of President Trump using international spies, DNC/HRC money via Perkins Coie, the FBI and DOJ.

      The Dossier was the slander to be used to tweak all of us into not voting for Candidate Trump because of suspicious activity in Russia… unfortunately, the reporters they were leaking parts of it too didn’t bite hard enough. So, Brennan and co went into overdrive and invented “Muh Russia”.

      Ohr connections prove it was all a frame job.

      Liked by 8 people

    • TNGal says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      How would it be received if the FBI had been investigating Chelsea and her husband?

    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      Primarily under oath corroboration for previous testimony by others

      Testimony right out of Nellie’s Ohr’s own mouth that she as wife of No 4 at DOJ:

      1) was indeed working with FusionGPS specifically on the Trump project
      2) was investigating not just the candidate but his family
      3) additional confirmation that the Ohrs’ meeting with Steele happened before Crossfire Hurricane and FISA were initiated and that info was passed

      Also interesting is she testified she was researching the TRAVEL of Trump family members.
      How did she research the travel?

      We don’t know until we see the transcripts and find out if someone asked her to identify her research sources.

    • Firefly says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      The Dems stated that there were no contacts prior to the election. The verbiage is not clear leaving room to play word games. You’re right to question what’s the big deal. Don’t let the other commments like go read up on this or that- or bringing up the speculative data data base access deter you. The video clip and comments aren’t giving a straight answer about what’s the big deal- other than inconsistencies. The Dems will be able to easily explain away and obfuscate the discrepancies- theus renderin this not to be a big deal.

      It’s an old trick to arrogantly tell someone to go read this or that making you feel dumb. The persons saying it don’t know themselves- else they would have suscintly explained with a linked article or reference.

      • Leane Kamari says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:55 pm

        No way to explain away hard evidence!!! DOJ/FBI persons not complicit in the coup have it already, so does the Nunes et al.

        • Firefly says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:21 pm

          Without pointing to articles and saying just go read is being arrogant. As I pointed out and yud do saying where to eat up is helpful and linked or titles of articles is helpful. Saying just go read up is a brush off.

          It’s also a brush off to go on with other unrelated data.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        January 31, 2019 at 5:12 pm

        What? Advising someone to read the previous articles here by clicking a link under this article is “arrogantly” telling them to read this or that to make them feel dumb?

        No, it is trying to be helpful. There is a COLOSSAL amount of material to digest and if someone asks about it, clearly not knowing the linkage to other aspects of the case, then advising where to find it is not being arrogant. I also provided a short synopsis along with the assistance as to where to find all the rest of the materials.

        Absolutely not an attempt to make anyone feel dumb!

        • Firefly says:
          January 31, 2019 at 5:37 pm

          “You need to read all the prior research on this site…”
          I could say the same thing to you- but I won’t because it’s arrogant and meant to demean and belittle. The person had a point- the video doesn’t have anything to do with accessing the data base.

  5. Mark L. says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    So often the case its not what is said but what is left out. By itself background checks I’m sure are routine. How was the information obtained. And what else were they searching for to help support a false Dossier?

    Serenity now

    • MightyMustardSeed says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      Mark, Serenity? I have nightmares.

      Think Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia Evelyn Farkas.

    • Bryan Alexander says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:19 pm

      Background checks are what duly appointed law enforcement personnel to to confirm information freely given by someone.

      Political opposition research is looking for information NOT in the public domain to be used AGAINST that candidate.

      The $64,000,000,000 question right now is whether anyone at the justice department is asking Fusion GPS/Nellie Ohr WHERE she was looking and if she used ANY Intelligence Community resources to do her work. If she did, she committed felonies. It is THAT simple.

  6. freepetta says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    No surprise there!! I’m sure Nellie was in CYA mode.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Bogeyfree says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    IMO if there is clear evidence of crimes and Barr does not act then IMO PT should immediately fire Barr and find someone, anyone who is an honorable attorney, who respects and honors the rule of law and our Constitution.

    Surely there is one person out there that is not a snake and obliged to the DS!

  8. Greg1 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    WOW !

    Trump’s kids were part of his business associates. If someone were illegally researching them to see if they had dealings with “suspect” people, that’s bad enough.

    Melania is a stay at home Mom as I understand it. What POSSIBLE reason could Fusion GPS have for investigating Melania?

    The only thing that comes to mind is that they were looking for blackmail material to use on Donald Trump.

    Yes, they thought there was the possibility of blackmail against Trump. Not from the “Russians”, from the Americans, Hilary and her ilk, who were looking for absolutely anything to use against Donald Trump. It’s the only thing that makes sense. Melania was never an election issue…….

    This info was never supposed to see the light of day.

    Hilary was never supposed to lose……..

    Thank God, literally, that she lost.

    We need Donald Trump. This man FIGHTS for the American people!

    • margarite1 says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:40 pm

      Hence the stories for which Melania has been awarded damages and received published apologies for. If those had been true I have to think we’d have a totally different Presidency. It’s their MO – probably used with John Roberts to allow Obamacare.

    • Dutchman says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      Greg1, Based on your post, it reads like you may benefit from doing some more research in this sites,archives, on the ‘pee dossier’, and how it was constructed.

      They research A’s travel, thru the 702 searches of the data base. They find A was in a specific location, during a 3 day period.

      Then, they search various ‘bad actors’, to see if any of THEM were in close proximity during same period.
      They then research the AREA, to come up with a PLAUSIBLE place where A COULD have met with bad actor, without leaving a paper trail.

      They then write a total fiction; A traveled to this location, and was there for 3 days, during that stay he met with X (bad actor) and exchanged $ for info, for sex, got his orders, whatever. Its total fabrication.

      But, when investigated, can NOT be disproven; A WAS there, bad actor WAS there, and we can not say they DIDN’T meet.
      This is why there were HUNDREDS or even THOUSANDS of searches; most didn’t give them a basis for creating their fantasy narratives; they needed a framework of verifiable facts, upon which to drape their tissue of lies.

      THATS why they were searching Melania and the kids; looking for irrefutable facts, to build upon.

    • justlizzyp says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      The latest far left hot take is that Melania is somehow Trump’s ‘handler’. I’m not kidding. According to them he was recruited or compromised back when he was married to Ivana.

    • Bogeyfree says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      What is really amusing, after nearly 2 years of trying to get dirt on PT and any member of his family, NOTHING has come out!

      Think about that. The Trumps who touch hundreds of executives and leaders of other countries and after two years of following their every travel move they find ZERO. ZERO!!

      PT and his family just may be the most honorable, straight shooters we have ever seen.

      What I love is the Dems surely had to think they would get something on one of the Trumps and thus all their surveiling would get buried.

      Now after striking out and PT winning the election, all of their evil doings just may come back and explode in their face assuming Barr believes in the rule of law.

      IMO the evidence sure seems to keep pointing in the direction of a conspiracy to take down a Presidential candidate and also a sitting President of the US.

      I’m hopeful that that alone statement if true is important enough for Barr to act.

      • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:28 pm

        The Trumps who touch hundreds of executives and leaders of other countries and after two years of following their every travel move they find ZERO. ZERO!!

        TWO YEARS???

        Try 40.

        Donald Trump taught Kim Kardashian what being a media whore is all about.

        Literally 1000s of “journalists” have been sniffin his behind for decades and not one ever caught wind of anything criminal nor treasonous (not to mention a racial slur)

        The IRS has not found one indication of illegal activity in either US or abroad.

        And not one agent–NOT ONE— from any of the US “17 Intelligence Agencies” ever caught even a hint of Trump’s side gig as a ‘Russian Spy”

        Of course Trump was deep undercover hosting a reality TV show making it hard to catch his scent—a true master of tradecraft!

        Yet…….he finally met his match.

        A semi-retired British FOP figured it all out in only 2 months.
        And all he needed was a bag o’ Hillary cash and a flip phone.

      • madeline says:
        January 31, 2019 at 4:42 pm

        When Nellie Ohr finished her testimony one of the members should have called the Marshalls and had her arrested. She admitted to a crime.

  9. CNY3 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Vile, Corrupt alphabet agencies need to be completely emptied and restocked with people we the people choose after scrutinizing their resumes with a fine-toothed comb.

  10. LafnH20 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Contradicting Democratic CLAIMS….

  11. TomA says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    OK, now ask who Nellie was talking to on her ham radio? Hint, the British used this same technique to communicate with resistance fighters operating in France and the Netherlands during WWII.

  12. Disgusted says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    why did both Katherine and Harris both end their connective tissue thing at the FBI? Not either of them remembering to connect Obamas and Clintons, Comey, Brennan, Clapper. Why?

    • vikingmom says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      The media is all part of the plan to protect those higher up the chain. That’s why they are focusing on lower level participants…Nellie and Bruce are going to be thrown under the bus because they are expendable. Their only chance is to go public with ALL they know and start naming.names of WHO ordered them to do what they did.

      • VegasGuy says:
        January 31, 2019 at 3:39 pm

        Sorry BUT……The only way either of them are going to “cooperate (ahem)” & give up the ghost, is by one or both of them (or some of the others that were found to have committed crimes), getting indicted. Short of that, NONE of the slimy traitors are ever going to be brought to Justice. It’s how they roll in the Swamp & it ain’t changing.

        Seen any results from the meager referrals that have been sent out so far…..?? Didn’t think so & I recommend not holding your breath……you will only turn blue the same the way the Dems are attempting to turn the Country.

        POTUS NEEDS to release the goods on these criminals & he needs an AG (a REAL one)to get on them like a bulldog.

    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      It’s called “The Napolitano Effect”

    • elizabethraynorshort says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      You are correct. This whole thing started when Brennan gave an EC (electronic communication) allegedly received by him (from whom? Clapper? lol) to FBI Counterintelligence (probably Criminal McCabe). I have always believed that Nellie wrote the Dirty Dossier and laundered it through Steele to make it look like “intelligence” rather than a fairytale she concocted from a former scenario used by Simpson with input from Crooked’s people and maybe some cherries on top from Steele. Don’t forget , the lovely Nellie Ohr is a Clown. And who was she talking to on that ham? They are ALL co-conspirators in a plot to overturn an election and take over USG by subterfuge and any other method necessary. This is seditious conspiracy and treason by all of them and their other co-conspirators.

  13. emet says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Who gave her access to govt databases? who directed or permitted their use for opposition research?

    • Sandra-VA says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:25 pm

      That is another interesting dynamic. In 2015, there was a change to the rules which allowed the FBI access to RAW intelligence. It is suspected that FusionGPS was an FBI contractor and thus given access to that material (see the FISA Court report on said abuse).

    • perpetuaofcarthage says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Did it say anywhere that Nellie Ohr admitted that she was using government databases to do her research?

      Like

    • Bogeyfree says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      Also how many times over the past 10 years was GPS given access to the database?

      I would start by asking O what agency or company did he use to build his database that Maxine told everybody about.

    • madeline says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      Doesn’t matter who gave her… she knew what she was doing was illegal. Her husband works #4 for the DOJ they both knew. Start with her, arrest her. Then watch them all fall.

  14. Joe says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    *yawn*

    Shltlibs are allowed to break the law and kill babies.

    Burn it down.

  15. bearlodgeblog says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    ChiBri I agree. This is standard mainstream oppo research.

    The news to me is that Fox continues to be shut out of the substantive leaks, but Fox still gets the Nunes interviews and other breaking public Spygate announcements. Maybe the narrative engineers on the right want their story to spread to a wider audience? Or originating from a non-Fox source? Trump himself breaks a lot of important mainstream news through CNN and NBC, throwing them a bone. I’d like to know the thinking behind these strategies. I credit SD w/teaching many about the role of the narrative engineers.

  16. frank field says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Sundance Sir:

    What about British Intelligence and the obama (small O), administrations’ plotting against America, Trump and Treepers?

    DRAIN IT

    PS: This site really is The Last Refuge

    • Sandra-VA says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:26 pm

      Click one of the labels (spygate, for example) under the current story and you will find a couple of years worth of additional materials 😉

  17. paulraven1 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    This story and all its unfolding developments are happening entirely outside the public consciousness. Almost in a parallel universe. Watergate gripped the nation. This un-Godly mess, multiple times worse, is like a poetry slam taking place in some obscure nightclub.

    • fanbeav says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:42 pm

      It’s not gripping the nation because the liberal media refuses to report on it. Watergate was against a republican – thus the 24/7 coverage!

    • justlizzyp says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      It’s a ‘perfect storm’ of reasons to ignore or discount it. First and foremost, acknowledging the story would mean admitting that Saint Barack of Obama was in fact a scuzzy, dirty fighting political animal and not the Light Bringer. Second, it would mean that Glass Ceiling Breaker Clinton was also not the iconic paragon of virtue that they want to believe she is. Both Obama and Hillary appeal to everyone who believes they’ve been discriminated against because of race or gender, so seeing them ‘win’ is vindication to many. Add to that the fact that the media has spent the past 10 years downplaying or denying any hint of scandal with either of the two Icons – to backtrack now would mean they’d have to own up to their role. That they were wrong and that they actually lied, as well as proving that they really didn’t do their ‘jobs’. Never gonna happen. They’ve all doubled down on ‘lalalalalalalala I can’t hear you!’

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      Or, all of the Robert Ludlum rolled into one. Even Road to Gandolfo.

  18. SR says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Nothing would happen until Mueller shop is closed. Mueller needs to provide some ammunition to democrats and RINO otherwise all they are thinking that PTrump would burn the town what they did

  19. Uncle Max says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Hey SD, how do these revelations tie to or into the unmasking scandal that predates the spring of 2016. I mean, Rogers stopped it when he found it, but the REAL scandal or rock left to be noticed by the media is: this unmasking and contractor spying likely PREDATED Trump running for office… and Trump likely not the only target… right? I mean, we are looking at the coverup mechanism ( FISA court abuse) at the tail end of likely several years of abuse, are we not?

    To me, the coup against Trump is the coverup and insurance policy, to coverup and thwart the investigation into or discovery of, a multi-year abuse of NSA data and a extra-legal spy syndicate on who knows how many targets, no? If not, why not? How far back does this stuff go? Is it too much to wonder why it would have ” started” with electing Hillary? I’m not thinking so. I’m guessing this whole thing was systemic… and even routine… to the point of when Rogers put a stop to it, big players at DOJ and FBI stepped in to ensure some fig leaf ( FISA court) to try to give the Hillary administration some cover… and of course, that even failed MORE and disastrously when she didn’t win, and a CYA move for plausible deniability in case Roger’s actions turned into anything under President Hillary,… quickly moved to major OH SHIT coverup and how do we stop Trump/ coup / oh shit… from Nov 8th thru Jan 20th … and then they just kinda kept at it , spinning plates, and Mueller… and now ??? They’ve been running the clock…. spinning those plates… and with no way to stop .. They have DOJ and a handful of Federal Judges on their side, and the media, but even with all of that… it’s getting tenuous.

    I think a LOT of the DOJ folks and even higher ups KNOW this all goes back waaaay too far, and the implications of it all coming out, justify, in their minds, covering it all up.. Hillary, emails, FISA, all of it, because all of it goes back a few years… and the Obama White House, the State Dept, the CIA and NSA and DOJ were all in on a HUGE illegal mess. Yes, some judges too.

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      January 31, 2019 at 3:51 pm

      In October, 2016 Hillary said: ” If that f – – – ing bastard wins, we all hang from nooses!”

      For once, she told the truth and this explains the lengths the dims will go to to protect each other. No depth too low.

    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:54 pm

      Sharyl Attkisson has made this same exact connection.

      The FISA report makes it clear that the misuse of the NSA database was not unique.
      It appears Trump was just another.
      It was the Obama’s administration’s (and perhaps Bush’s as well) personal political Willy Wonka Factory. In addition, I think access to it may have been “sold” to others…..businesses, foreign interests, etc….hence all the “contractors”.

      I still don’t understand whyDNI Coats (as reported) agreed to release even the redacted version of this report but it has been essentially ignored for the most part.

      Like the Awan Scandal a giant steaming pile of shit that everyone pretends isn’t laying in the middle of the floor.

      Absolutely breathtaking.

    • Leane Kamari says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      Scalia thought he was spied on. They could, they would and they did spy on everybody they where interested in. Minimum on all Republican candidates as well.

  20. Will says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    The Founders would be shooting by now.

  21. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Did House investigators ask Nellie Ohr what methods she used to research the travel and associates of the Melania Trump and the Trump children?

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    So, two things …

    1). They did oppo research on Trump’s wife and kids, and I can only assume they found nothing — because if anything was there it would have come out during the election.

    2). When do we find out if they were accessing a governnent Intel database (as a contractor), unmasking, etc to illegally obtain private data on American citizens for political purposes?

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      When Nunes first saw whatever intel and said we would be shocked, I pondered including by comment here that what if they saw Barron with his first Playboy?

    • Bogeyfree says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      Read Tracey Beanz article, her opinion may help to connects some dots

    • Leane Kamari says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Fusion GPS Simpson’s wife went to the WH the day after the NSA data base search for FBI contractors was shut down. Went to Loretta Lynch and some Democrat campaign person, the visitor records showed. Don’t remember the persons name. Comey slipped as much in a testimony as well.

  23. Herbert Kroll says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Ultimately, I want to see justice done or Vince Foster and Seth Rich. This counter attack should not be just some more tit-for-tat.

  24. Truthfilter says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    What kind of options do the Trump children have as private citizens in terms of seeking legal action?

    • Justin Green says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      This ^^^
      For the life of me, I cannot figure out why NONE of the victims here have sued for civil rights violations.

      Where the hell is the ACLU? Oh yeah, protecting the right to kill babies and shoot cops.

  25. strangebrwer57 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Another lame brain

  26. Bogeyfree says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    With all the news breaking on Nellie and Bruce Ohr, Fusion GPS and the 3 FBI guys, now may be the perfect time for PT to build that PDB (Presidential Daily Briefing) binder that Sundance talked about and recommended.

    The binder plus what has been hitting the press might just possibly connect most of the “conspiracy speculation dots” that even Barr can’t refuse to investigate.

  27. Augie says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    In the past, I’ve been impatient for the President to act and frustrated with the interlocking side shows going on. I haven’t much cared for the “He’ll handle it” comments.

    But, thinking about it now, I must admit my impatience and frustration accomplished nothing more than to raise my blood pressure. I’ve got to believe the President has a more comprehensive view of the situation, and the possibilities, and the probabilities than any of us do.

    The one thing I would suggest is to pray. Pray for our President, pray for our nation, and pray for us all.

  28. fanbeav says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    The worst part about all of this, is that the democrats like Schiff, Nadler, Warner, Swalwell, Waters, Pelosi and Schumer and others in Obama administration, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Hillary, Preet Bharara (just to name a few) continually tweet and go on the media acting like President Trump is a puppet of Putin and has done something illegal (with no evidence). They were all aware of what was going down along with some other RINO’s for this set-up.

    How on earth do they get away with lying to the American public with no consequences???????????

    • Leane Kamari says:
      January 31, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      They will not. You know that the FBI and DOJ used to never publicly state what investigations are going on or had been going on. If there are grand jury established and indictments issued you will only become to know that if they are not sealed.
      Otherwise no one will find out i.e. only if people go to jail you somehow miss them in public.

  29. ALEX says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Thick as thieves. Putin can’t keep that Cheshire grin off his face knowing he fed much of this disinformation to Steele, who was compromised decades ago by his intel services…..

    “The Cheshire Cat is a fictional cat popularised by Lewis Carroll in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and known for its distinctive mischievous grin.

  30. Bryan Alexander says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    What is DESPERATELY needed here is a Federal Prosecutor standing in front of a Grand Jury questioning Nellie Ohr and ALL of the Fusion GPS personnel on whether they have accessed the Intelligence Database, and if so, for what information.

    What is also needed is this same Prosecutor and Grand Jury examining the audit Mike Rogers conducted and the Report Rosemary Collyer wrote on the 702 abuses and all the unmasking.

    Any and every person who accessed the Intelligence Database and took A*N*Y*T*H*I*N*G from that database and used it for a political purpose should go to jail for the rest of their life.

    • Bogeyfree says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      Don’t you think the database automatically collects all of that information such as

      What contractor accessed the database and how many times over the past 10 years

      What was the date and time of their access

      What people did they access

      What information did they secure

      Who gave them authorization to access

      One would think that all this info is captured automatically and should be a simple output report anytime PT wants it.

  31. James F says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    We need to have both Ohrs in the water…boarding room.

  32. Adorable deplorable says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Bongino mentioned today that Ohr looking in Trump Jr’s travel shows how he was set up at Trump tower.

  33. Bryan Alexander says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Here is a question: Did the FBI used illegally obtained Intelligence Database Information about the FISA judge to coerce the judge into signing a FISA warrant? Yeah, think that thru.

    I am still dumbstruck that any Federal Judge sitting on the FISA court would have OK’ed a FISA Warrant on any member of the Trump Campaign without examining word, comma and period on that FISA warrant. That was Nuclear Meltdown level activity the FBI was engaging in. The judge would KNOW that the FBI was wiretapping, hacking, doing the COMPLETE electronic surveillance of a presidential candidate. The FBI was asking for 10000 times the level of info that the Watergate burglars got. I am just astounded that they approved that FISA warrant, no matter what was in it.

    I am beginning to think that my question above may be self-answering; that is the ONLY way a judge would approve that.

    • madeline says:
      January 31, 2019 at 4:56 pm

      Because the FISA Judges and John Roberts have not filed charges or even asked for an investigation tells me they are in on the witch hunt and continue to be. How can we ever trust John Roberts or the current FISA Judges?

  34. CountryDoc says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    I have to pray. . Every day, multiple times per day I am so angry. The serenity prayer helps — wisdom to know the difference between what I can and can’t change — but I sometimes think we need to make an armored perp walk of all the swamp rat leaders we know, and corral them at GTMO or out in the desert, including guilty congress critters — until some neutral people can sort it out.

    And I know this is only the tip of the iceberg. My own profession: Physician, nursing, and allied health professionals are being enslaved to make bricks with no straw, while 18% of the hard earned wealth of this nation earmarked for health care is being diverted squandered by sharks, leeches, and con artists, while the quality of medical education continues to deteriorate, the experienced providers burn out, leave, or self destruct, and the political scam artists are calling for a “single payer system”, and it is these same scam artists who want to be the angelic single payer to be trusted with our health care and medical data. Trump has to win what he is doing so he can save us in health care and save your health care.

  35. Justin Green says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    What if… Trump is waiting on one more SC appointment before blowing the lid off this mess….

  36. madeline says:
    January 31, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    I thought RBG was to resign in January?

  37. Greg says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Priestap’s evidence to House committee shows what a lying weasel Comey is. Comey said he did not inform Congress of Trump investigation for 9 months at the direction of head of DNI Priestap. Pristap makes clear it was Comey’s decision.

  38. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Buy Catherine’s book, “The Next Wave: On the Hunt for Al Qaeda’s American Recruits”.

    You will see what a professional she is. And she has continued the excellence in each and every meticulous report.

    She’s a gem.

