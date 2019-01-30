Senator Lindsey Graham Sends a Letter to FBI Requesting Briefing Over Roger Stone Arrest….

Today Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham sends a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting a briefing on the FBI conduct during the raid and arrest of 66-year-old Roger Stone.

However, sorry, I can’t let this go unnoticed. This letter is pure Decepticon politics.

Just yesterday FBI Director Chris Wray gave testimony before the senate for over four hours. If Republicans in the senate were actually concerned about the issue, why didn’t a single senator spend 30 seconds to ask about Wray about it? I digress…

