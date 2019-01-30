Senator Lindsey Graham Sends a Letter to FBI Requesting Briefing Over Roger Stone Arrest….

Today Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham sends a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting a briefing on the FBI conduct during the raid and arrest of 66-year-old Roger Stone.

However, sorry, I can’t let this go unnoticed. This letter is pure Decepticon politics.

Just yesterday FBI Director Chris Wray gave testimony before the senate for over four hours. If Republicans in the senate were actually concerned about the issue, why didn’t a single senator spend 30 seconds to ask about Wray about it?  I digress…

  1. Anon says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Why hasn’t Whitaker told Mueller another Manafort style raid needs his approval? WTF is that guy doing?

    • loisplane says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      Besides sweating a lot? It’s hard to tell. He has the look of a leveraged man.

      • Linda K says:
        January 30, 2019 at 9:49 pm

        I think Whitaker said the Mueller investigation will be wrapping up soon and he actually got a feather in his cap, indicting the Chinese company yesterday. Mueller is on his last gasp here, I think, because Barr will be coming in and the free for all will soon stop. Barr said he will be checking Mueller’s homework.

        • ResoluteVTEC says:
          January 30, 2019 at 10:35 pm

          His nickname is Bill “Candy” Barr – nothing is going to happen except the preservation of the institutions by any means necessary unfortunately and we’re all powerless and just have to watch with our mouths agape. Sad!

    • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      You know….someone told me once that “The Matrix” was actually a movie.
      Now I’m beginning to realize it was actually a documentary.

    • Piggy says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      Piggybacking off Anon’s question… (pun intended)

      Why didn’t Whitaker immediately start a leak investigation on the money sucking Special Counsel when Enemedia CNN was ready to film raid at Stone’s house?

    • amaezed one says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:31 pm

      Think about it….if Mueller finalizes his investigation..the insurance policy expires..and it’s all over for the corrupt swamp. Aint going to happen. This will go on and on until 2020. While the enemy is at our gate so are we at their gate. This will reveal the corruption. The dam will overflow and justice will be served. The World-Wide-Swamp are in turmoil..trust and stay firm. We have to lose a small battle to win the larger one. A cause and effect. Some might find this article of interest… https://amgreatness.com/2019/01/28/a-plum-post-for-a-prominent-trump-foe/ Cheers and have an efficient day 🙂

  2. whoseyore says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Yes, this is all part of the, ‘look over there’ strategy. “THEY” are trying to get ahead of the story so they can twist it for “THEIR” benefit and protect the Deep State FBI.

    • joebkonobi says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:41 pm

      They are trying to protect themselves!

      • Carrie2 says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:40 pm

        joe, pardon me for this off talk, but the picture of Hillary above makes me think she and Cortez are related with big mouths, big ugly teeth, etc. Now, back to honesty and getting Wray to cough up what we all want to see and read need to be done and now. We the People have a vested interest in our Republic and we are paying them big time, so, yes, we want each and every document available to us and no more hiding or redacting. That paper we also paid for, thank you.

    • nbkilgore says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Like Sundance said, every time there is a negative report forthcoming of the DOJ/FBI, they pull this kind of stunt. Not long after the actions of these communist storm troopers, the report of the indictment of FBI agent and its contractors came out. On this particular situation, I would have to do a 50/50 on the FBI and SC Mueller because Mueller does not like to be challenged and Mr. Stone is a stone passing through one of his kidneys that’s been inching along little by little. How agonizing the Stone must be to Mueller now that its lodged like a keystone inside the pathway of his kidney!

  3. MaineCoon says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Question: Why is there ~ one inch of white space between questions 2 & 3? It doesn’t appear to be a page break as the next page would be numbered as such.

  4. TwoLaine says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    It may be theater, but at least it is on record.

    • albertus magnus says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      Kabuki theater and on the record. Still nothing is going to happen.

      • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
        January 30, 2019 at 9:41 pm

        Oh! Well! Albertus! You’re not “trusting the plan”! / sarc

      • gymcy81 says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:01 pm

        I may have missed it.
        Did the DOJ or FBI provide timely replies – and significantly substantive, beyond a big word count – to any of former Senate Judiciary Chair Grassleys’ letters?

        [ the answer may give others a hint of what to expect,
        given that the current (protected) upper mis-management of a couple of department$ has had little change in its depth of experience.
        While being aware that the DC investigation of TWA flight 800 was obfuscated for 20 years – including a lot of staff turnovers and inefficiences (but they spent a lot of money).]

        …love thy neighbors…
        (given that some House dems want to take God out of their oath of office, their promise…they may not know what that means. Maybe they, not all, consider the oath as just good optics / theatre (and a fib)….just something else to use to play people for votes.)

        I do not know.
        There are clues….
        imho

    • Full Spectrum Domino says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:55 pm

      We’ve got a record that would sink a battleship while propping the door open for a departing Republic.

    • madeline says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      I felt the raid was completely irresponsible. Bringing all those weapons into a neighborhood with houses close to each other, if one of those automatic weapons went off by mistake and into a neighbors house who knows what could have happened. Additionally, closing off all the roads in Ft Lauderdale during season where many retirees live–what if there had been an emergency and a neighbor needed to get to the hospital. There was no forethought, I have no confidence in the FBI or the DOJ. They are careless, reckless and gave no thought to how irresponsible they were. Shame on you FBI and DOJ.

      • Tall Texan says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        What do you expect from a bunch of professional thugs with no sense of (or actual) accountability?

      • bofh says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

        Hell, it’s just lucky they didn’t go full-bore Waco on him and try to burn him out…

      • Annie says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:39 pm

        can you imagine what would have happened..if Stone had happened to have a dog by his side who started to bark. would the FBI have shot it??? as it was, he had a couple of tiny Yorkies..altho, at this point, I would not put anything past them..

  5. Lefty says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Because Whitaker is following his former boss’s playbook. These guys still believe the current DOJ and FIB leadership will outlast Trump. Whitaker apparently doesn’t want to go back to Iowa, he prefers the much higher standard of living and all the perks he currently enjoys being in the big club in DC. So Whitaker is still allowing Mueller and Rosenstein to operate unchecked.

    • Linda K says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      I would guess the hammer will come down when Barr enters the picture. This is my sense of it. The Mueller a-holes are like little demons taunting the truth and power of Yaweh, soon to face their fate.

      • Lefty says:
        January 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

        I don’t have much hope that Barr is going to do anything that paints his longtime friend Mueller in a bad light. Hope I’m wrong, but I’ve seen this movie before.

  6. cripto says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    I thought this IC hearing was about ‘world wide threats’. Only Dems go off topic to make political points. The letter is to put the investigation in the proper committee, Judiciary.

  7. signfollies says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Snore. “Decepticon” news is like dog bites man. Wake me up when a Republican actually bites back.

  8. Bogeyfree says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Excuse me but wasn’t Wray sitting 20’ from Lindsey a couple of days ago and not one of these questions was asked?

    Theatrics IMO

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      That is because they thought they would get away with it.
      The raid was completely organized to warnany people close to our President:

      “This is what we will do to you”

      But it backfired. First they thought Roger Stone would back down, but he is fighting tooth and nail back at them.
      Roger is throwing rocks thru their windows and is hitting some of them.
      And, the.FBI basically dragged his deaf wife out of the house in her pajamas and bare feet……Stick with me here……

      Did we hear from Graham in the Kavanaugh hearings until they really started abusing.him and there was an uproar? No..

      Did we hear from Graham a few days ago. No

      Now however we have a National uproar over a raid that was just supposed to shut up Stone……and Graham puts his two cents in….

      Graham is a prostitute…….He just blows the wind…….
      I think he is trying for Vice President……just throwing that one out there.

  9. GB Bari says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Agreed. Optics only.

    Opportunity for immediate and harsh reaction (calling for accountability) is long gone.

  10. RKEESX says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    THIS SOUNDS LIKE ANDREW WEISMAN’S WORK….SEE BELOW
    IF YOU WANT AN IDEA WHAT TRUMP IS/HAS BEEN FIGHTING, FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW TO LEVIN’S JAN 27 SHOW ON FOX.
    HE IS INTERVIEWING SIDNEY POWELL WHO HAS WRITTEN A BOOK A “LICENSE TO LIE”.
    SHE HAS MUCH IN RE ANDREW WEISMAN, WHO IS MUELLER’S RIGHT HAND THUG. THIS GUY IS A PIECE OF WORK TO SAY THE LEAST.
    I THINK THIS IS THE LINK: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9515992/?ref_=ttep_ep4

  11. strangebrwer57 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    A circus

  12. simicharmed says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    That photo (of the three psychotics), is truly a picture telling a story of the matter a hand…(!)

  13. jrapdx says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Since Mr. Stone has plead not guilty and publicly announced he was going to fight the inflated charges, Mueller better have his act together. Lindsey is asking good questions but of course we all are pretty sure of the answers, the only unknown is exactly how the FBI, DoJ, etc., are going to try to spin it to give some semblance of justification for their obvious overreach. Indeed it’s overdue to hold their feet to the fire, let’s hope Lindsey does something constructive with the opportunity.

  14. covfefe999 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I’m glad he asked specifically about CNN’s involvement. Just happened to be there with a news crew, all set up, an hour in advance of the raid. It’s so pathetic it’s almost laughable.

    I want a tee shirt with a pic of Roger Stone doing his great Nixon move. 🙂 I loved that!

    • mr.piddles says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      Can you imagine the roars of laughter coming out of the CNN break room as they watched the replay of the reporter saying “Oh, just a lil’ ‘journalistic intuition’ is all!” I bet the he emailed everybody the night before… “Guys, you HAVE to watch me at Stone’s place tomorrow morning! Trust me… I’m gonna knock this outta the park! Prepare yourselves for hilarity, comrades!”

  15. Chip Doctor says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Please don’t jump on the Lindsay Graham bandwagon again. Never, ever, ever, ever trust Lindsay Graham. Swamp rat all the way.

    • Dena says:
      January 30, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      Yes, just like Graham telling trump declare emergency on wall. When all Trump has to do is order the Mil. to build the wall under 10 USC 284. Does not even need to go through congress. He knows if Trump does it that it will be tied up in courts for years. He is a traitor just like his buddy McCain… I wonder if JM left him money from the arms factory they own???

  16. Piper77 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Yea.. these letters have achieved so much over the last 2 years.

    /sarc

  17. DJSnyder says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    Maybe instead of asking vocally, which would be forgotten in an hour at most (‘Tell me and I’ll forget’), He wants the Q’s and A’s on the record in writing? (‘Show me and I may remember…’)

    Just throwing that out there. :\

  18. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Of course none of them would ask him in person , he would have given a goofy robotic answer which might have exposed what an orchestraded screwup the whole thing was . Now a carefully crafted written BS answer can be furnished . As you say pure kabuki for the low info voters .

  19. Streak 264 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    O goody, we get another month of excitement.
    Throwing us some bones!

  20. Coast says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    I think a few more questions are in order…such as “What was the name of the aircraft carrier positioned in the Atlantic in case support aircraft were needed, how many planes were fueled up and ready to go, and how many drones with Hellfire missiles were in the air”?

  21. KnowSERENoFear says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Speaking of an government overreach….they are actually trying to go after Clive Buddy again.

    https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2019/01/federal-prosecutors-in-nv-get-green-light-to-appeal-dismissal-of-cliven-bundy-standoff-case.html

  22. Blind no longer says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    This just cracks me up….
    Roger Stone emerges defiant wearing a t-shirt with the slogan ‘ROGER STONE DID NOTHING WRONG!’ from his Florida home following indictment in Russia probe

  23. joebkonobi says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    LG is a snake in the grass. He feints support for PDJT but he is in for only himself.

    • Lefty says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      He’s fence sitting. Playing nice with both sides till he decides which side is going to come out on top. He will then align with that team. Swamp tactics 101.

  24. zozz1 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Face facts: nothing is as we think it “should be”. None of the “rules” we grew up believing in apply. No logic based upon “old beliefs” will lead to answers. Hillary’s election would have been the capstone to the quiet takeover of the country by the Left (politely so-called)…except Trump happened. Just because Hillary is gone does not mean that the takeover agents had not been installed long ago. These agents- from the Lois Lerners to the Andrew McCabes – were in place and, like a fire-ant colony whose mound has been disturbed, they are running around fighting intruders and trying to maintain the organization and its assets. They will sting anyone who interferes, and they are ferocious.

  25. WestTXPatriot says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    DC should be burned to the ground.

  26. Firefly says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    In court the judge asked why the raid. The Mueller SC stated, on the court record, it was out of fear Stone would destroy evidence. This is a rediculous answer. The Mueller SC should be stuck with this answer. Any other answer if called out on this as being rediculous indicates lying to the court. It’s obviously was intended to intimidate and taint any jury due to the high publicity perp walk conveniently filmed.

  27. simicharmed says:
    January 30, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    These Congressional Creatures NEED to get to working on their actual CONSTITUTIONAL DUTIES! This “Oversight-AUTHORITY” is just report shuffling – nothing more or less..

    In Factual Summary –

    The US House House of Representatives contains individuals who have a duty to REPRESENT their respective DISTRICT citizenry.

    The US Senate contains individuals who have a duty to REPRESENT their respective STATE interests.

    The US President contains an individual who has a duty to REPRESENT the NATIONAL interests.

    It seems (for the past several years), Congress believes this Constitutional design has now somehow morphed to a City Council/City Manager (or Mayor) setup…

    Sad as it appears. These (Adam Schiff & Nancy Peloci), cretin-mentality sapheads actually believe the US President reports to them! This ridiculous mentality is fully apparent and on display each day.

    This “practice” is destructive and must change! It’s tearing this Nation apart

  28. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    I thought the standard reply was “I can’t answer that because of an on-going investigation.”

    • Justin Green says:
      January 30, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Well, if you’re Comey, you alternate between being unable to remember anything and being outraged that someone would dare question the integrity of the great institution of the FBI.

  29. Justin Green says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    May as well ask him why Roger Stone was arrested when all of the other lying crooks who testified before Congress didn’t even get so much as a sentence of criticism from the FBI.

    Two-tiered Justice System. Simple fact.

  30. Mike diamond says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Did a swat team arrest Hillary Clinton for lying? Eric holder!?Loretta lynch!? Peter stoack!? Lisa page!?James comey!? Tony podesta!?Bill clinton!? Did a swat team arrest Louis learned ! So why did swat arrest rodger,stone?????????????

  31. reed walker (@reedwal47429223) says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Dateline D.C. – MSM reports that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) S.C. “Demands” answers. I’m in stitches.

  32. Retired IG says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    My dream (everyone can have one) is that when Trump enacts option II, the Mueller team will all be disbarred from “practicing law.” Also, since the Special Counsel’s task is illegal (not sure if Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel required Congressional approval), then all costs of this “investigation” should be considered a “misappropriation of federal funds” and all on the Mueller team will have to repay, with interest, all of the taxpayer dollars that they have spent on this circus. And Lindsey, my gawd what a juvenile Still struggling with identity and raging hormones.. How about studying the methods of Grassley and Nunes? What is in the water Lindsey is drinking?

  33. Aztecpiper says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    FBI America’s Gestapos

  34. Trumpeter says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Never trust a Never Trumper!

    Would Lindsey Grahnasty be doing this if the House was in Freedom caucus control? And pushing for impeachment of FBI and DoJ officials?

  35. JohnCarlson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Fight Crime
    Abolish FBI

  36. Fools Gold says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Unfortunately we’re gonna have to drive a stake in the hearts of these vampires to end them. He’s still flying high on saving Brett to hide his rhino deep state stripes. But he’s has plenty of co-conspirators in arms length that most be dealt with as well. As far as I’m concerned, they are the insurance policy. Fix your state in 2020!

  37. RJones says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    https://mobile.twitter.com/RoscoeBDavis1/status/1090438888752070663

    Read this thread. Then, after recalling that 20 Chinese intelligence assets were executed or imprisoned by China during Clinton’s tenure, ask yourself why Lindsey Grahm is even talking about the idiotic raid on Stone.

    Ladies and gentlemen, this is an absolute, unbelievable outrage. Why are the people involved walking around instead of hanging by their necks is the question I’d like answered.

    Why are these people not drug in front of congress in chains, publicly and publicly excoriated? Why has this not been splayed across the front pages? How in the heck was this covered up prior to an election? Why is there no commission trying to figure out what to do about the FBI?

    Does anyone realize that the issue here, all of Clinton’s emails – including above Top Secret SAP info – being sent directly to the Chinese government – was a mere, neglected footnote in the DOJ’s IG report on the Clinton email investigation? Why is the IG also not swinging by his neck?

    PEOPLE WERE KILLED. Where is the anger within our government of so-called patriots,, across our elected REPRESENTATIVES, that this could ever have happened in this country?

    Apparently, per the transcripts released so far, none of the FBI officials involved have “any recollection” of what may be among the worst intelligence failures ever experienced by our country. They should be whipped until their memories improve. Congress should be screaming and pounding the table demanding the military intelligence people investigate this immediately.

    And, we should not be subjected to the arrogant visage of Chris Wray trying to reassure us that his agency is not FULLY and COMPLETELY out of control.

    This simply cannot be accepted by anyone who claims to love this country. I am personally just dumbfounded.

    Sundance – You’re the only one I know with any connections to anyone. It’s time to get together everyone that has a voice. If there’s a need to start a twitter storm over this someone should call for it. If the media will not report it, we need to create an absolute shit storm until we get some answers.

    • RJones says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      And, I would add something else… What in the heck was Gowdy talking about in that parting Face The Nation interview? “A few mistakes, some bad judgement calls”. Wut? This was a freaking criminal conspiracy that traded the security of the nation, the lives of intelligence assets, for what? Job security? Promotions? Donations to wives political careers? Absolutely shocking that Gowdy doesn’t seem disturbed by this situation in the least. He and all his grand buds there in Congress have left exposed the one guy who has the integrity to clean this mess up. What is wrong with these people? Are they so full of themselves that they can’t see clear right from wrong? Good riddance, mr Gowdy, and I hope you fail in your new endeavor as much as you did in your responsibility to protect America from scum within the government. Pathetic.

  38. kiswa15 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    The Roger Stone Arrest Show came conveniently in time to distract from Huawei indictment, which is HUGE.
    Roger Stone has a signature bond….It doesn’t cost him anything.
    You have to ask why the show?
    Why CNN?
    Who was the audience?
    Stone will never spend one day in jail, never.
    Whatever this is, everyone had to be aware of it and sign off on it.
    This wasn’t rogue, cause if it was rogue why film it.

    • Firefly says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      No it wasn’t a rogue action. It mas meat to intimidate and deter any outsider from running for President. Mueller, Wray, and Rosenstein thought they could get away with business as usual. They thought they had PTrump boxed in with no support. They thought they could get away with it, the left is so nutty they don’t realize it’s in their self interest to have an FBI that respects the laws and constitution. Filming it indicate Mueller and the DoJ/FBI think they’re not accountable to anyone and still trying to do a soft coup.

      The IC briefing to congress also showed their hubris. When asked to reson to PTrump remarks they refused to comment. They’re undermining the president for their own agenda. They thought PTrump was boxed in, weak, and couldn’t contradict them. Instead they got publically unmasked for the sneaky snakes they are.

    • RJones says:
      January 30, 2019 at 11:41 pm

      I noticed Popadopulos remarked that Downer asked him questions about Huawei and I’ve seen others make similar remarks, but I’m not clear why this is a big deal except (apart from the positive impact on worldwide security). Are you suggesting Huawei is linked to Clinton, Feinstein, or other US govt officials?

  39. Sunshine says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    He’s not asking who ordered the SWAT team.

  40. Firefly says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    With the recent DOJ IG report on the senior FBI and the Roger Stone thug raid it’s time to remove Wray.

  41. Julia Adams says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    P.S. Director Wray, one more thing if I may…please explain why later in the morning on the very day your agents arrested Roger Stone, you held a press conference voicing your concerns over the shutdown saying it was causing undue hardships on your civilian servants and the operations of your agency but you somehow found the money to launch an assault on a US citizen and his spouse?

