Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Border Security and Government Shutdown Fight…

Posted on January 27, 2019 by

It is a rather incredulous dynamic where President Trump is fighting to secure the southern border, while the Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, coordinates resistance bribes from Mexican cartels to stop him. I digress…

In this segment from Fox News Sunday, acting Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney discusses the issues around trying to get funding for U.S. border security and the possibility of another government shutdown.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, Illegal Aliens, Jeff Sessions, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Border Security and Government Shutdown Fight…

  1. Alex graham says:
    January 27, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    I am jacks complete lack of surprise….

    Uniparty is gonna pass a toothless veto-proof immigration bill. Trump won’t beable to stop it. It will also allocate funding for “””smart”””” wall stuff, which will remove his case for declaring emergency. This is FUBAR.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    prepare Fed workers…you were given a reprieveof 5 weeks salary but next time, itll go to April 15!

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 27, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. MACAULAY says:
    January 27, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Even JOB was accused of impatience. (Job 4:5)
    Why the Hell hasn’t Andrew McCabe, at least, been indicted, handcuffed, and perp walked?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s