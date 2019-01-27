Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Border Security and Government Shutdown Fight…

It is a rather incredulous dynamic where President Trump is fighting to secure the southern border, while the Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, coordinates resistance bribes from Mexican cartels to stop him. I digress…
In this segment from Fox News Sunday, acting Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvaney discusses the issues around trying to get funding for U.S. border security and the possibility of another government shutdown.
I am jacks complete lack of surprise….
Uniparty is gonna pass a toothless veto-proof immigration bill. Trump won’t beable to stop it. It will also allocate funding for “””smart”””” wall stuff, which will remove his case for declaring emergency. This is FUBAR.
I wish Trump would make them override his veto. America needs to see the uniparty in action.
will it include end to chain/lottery/benefits???
prepare Fed workers…you were given a reprieveof 5 weeks salary but next time, itll go to April 15!
remember, its not just Border, The Wall, Immigration, but also an ACTUAL BUDGET!
Even JOB was accused of impatience. (Job 4:5)
Why the Hell hasn’t Andrew McCabe, at least, been indicted, handcuffed, and perp walked?
