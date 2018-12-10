DOJ Wants Details of Mysterious FBI Raid on Protected IG Whistleblower Kept Secret – Target of Raid Says “Police State”…

An interesting legal development (full pdf below) in the aftermath of the mysterious FBI raid on protected FBI whistleblower Nate Cain. [Backstory] The DOJ wants the details behind the search warrant to remain under seal, and the whistleblower target of that warrant -who was not arrested- is accusing the DOJ-FBI of being a police state:

[Tweet Link – – Daily Caller Story Link]

Something about this entire story is just not adding up. The whistleblower came forward to the IG with information about how the FBI covered-up for the Clintons during investigations about the Clinton Foundation. The IG gave the whistleblower protection, confirmed anonymity, and passed on his documentary evidence to the Senate Intelligence Committee (SSCI). Then the whistleblower gets raided.

From the outset the DOJ and IG claims don’t match the DOJ and FBI conduct. Even Senator Chuck Grassley has questions.

Here’s the DOJ motion today to keep everything under seal:

This is the letter from Senator Grassley to Inspector General Horowitz. Notably Grassley wasn’t asking FBI Director Chris Wray for the answers:

(Link to Grassley Letter)

Something sketchy is going on in the background of this story, it just doesn’t make sense. Why raid the confirmed and IG protected whistleblower?

A possible explanation is that corrupt FBI and DOJ officials, the ones at risk from the evidence provided by the whistleblower, wanted to know what evidence Nate Cain had against them; what was their exposure; and the raid was an effort to protect their interests. That’s the alarming possibility.

However, if that cover-up or target motive is true – the brazen nature of the operation is stunning; and the corrupt officials must really believe they are so above the law they can act without any concern. Obviously Nate Cain appears to be pointing in that direction.

