DOJ Wants Details of Mysterious FBI Raid on Protected IG Whistleblower Kept Secret – Target of Raid Says “Police State”…

An interesting legal development (full pdf below) in the aftermath of the mysterious FBI raid on protected FBI whistleblower Nate Cain. [Backstory] The DOJ wants the details behind the search warrant to remain under seal, and the whistleblower target of that warrant -who was not arrested- is accusing the DOJ-FBI of being a police state:
[Tweet Link – – Daily Caller Story Link]
Something about this entire story is just not adding up. The whistleblower came forward to the IG with information about how the FBI covered-up for the Clintons during investigations about the Clinton Foundation. The IG gave the whistleblower protection, confirmed anonymity, and passed on his documentary evidence to the Senate Intelligence Committee (SSCI). Then the whistleblower gets raided.
From the outset the DOJ and IG claims don’t match the DOJ and FBI conduct. Even Senator Chuck Grassley has questions.
Here’s the DOJ motion today to keep everything under seal:
This is the letter from Senator Grassley to Inspector General Horowitz. Notably Grassley wasn’t asking FBI Director Chris Wray for the answers:
Something sketchy is going on in the background of this story, it just doesn’t make sense. Why raid the confirmed and IG protected whistleblower?
A possible explanation is that corrupt FBI and DOJ officials, the ones at risk from the evidence provided by the whistleblower, wanted to know what evidence Nate Cain had against them; what was their exposure; and the raid was an effort to protect their interests. That’s the alarming possibility.
However, if that cover-up or target motive is true – the brazen nature of the operation is stunning; and the corrupt officials must really believe they are so above the law they can act without any concern. Obviously Nate Cain appears to be pointing in that direction.
If that is not obstruction of justice, and therefore prosecutable all on it’s own, then what is?
Maybe it is time for President Trump to send Federal Marshalls to arrest FBI Director Wray. He is the top dog there and sure seems to think he runs the Gestapo.
Frankly, Wray seems to be actually as clueless as Comey pretends to be.
Each time I see Wray’s name in print that is the face I think of. What an idiot!
Pretend, is what they are playing at
Yikes is the word for what they’re doing to Cain and anyone else these shadowy people decide to target, including the President.
Didn’t something similar happen to the blogger True Pundit?
It’s now readily apparent that the Legislative branch is ineffective in monitoring and policing the Executive (DOJ and FBI). It is also apparent (though not provable at this point) that there are powerful and well-placed moles still active and able to execute blatant illegal behavior without fear. This is truly scary! I’m thinking that if anything can cause a change, it will have to come from honest people within the Executive, and soon!
Who leaked the whistle blowers name to the FBI? Has anyone else noted the stories now emerging on Shifty and a congressional pay-out to a man who claims Shifty sexual abused him in 2013?
The FBI and DOJ would certainly know that Cain would not keep those documents in his home. Dig deeper.
Yep.
Any documents in his home are duplicate working copies.
The originals are in capable hands.
The fact that the docs went through Warner @ SSCI right in front of the raid should tell you all you need to know, IMO. The fact that the IG did not withhold the docs from the SSCI knowing they’re basically traitors is worrisome.
I agree with other posters that this is a power play because they don’t have the AG boxed-in anymore.
Just like the radical left-wing activists, when they can’t get what they want through elections they turn to violence and intimidation tactics.
Its going to be very weird next year with the SSCI and the Senate Judiciary committee operating in the same chamber running opposing investigations. ‘Through the looking glass’ is my new theme for what we’re seeing. Parallel alphabet agencies and parallel legislative chambers. Trump on one side, Obama/DeepState on the other, but occupying the same real estate.
I am praying that Chairman Grassley will move with deliberate speed to capture the target.
Does anyone remember the kidnapping of Elian Gonzales from the home of his relatives in Florida on Easter Morning in 2000?
They were wearing masks, like ski masks or – what are they called – Balaclavas?
It was scary to the Cuban-Americans in the neighborhood because it looked like it was actually Fidel’s secret police had been allowed to conduct the raid –
we never got an answer on WHO actually did that raid, did we?
What if these dudes who did the raid on Mr. Cain were not actually FBI agents but were acting on behalf of Hillary Clinton/the Clinton Foundation? What are their identities?
Where are these White Hats (and I don’t mean UN) people we are hoping will step to the forefront?
Mr. Cain might think about having his home swept for listening devices (check vehicles too). Might be prudent to look for something the agents left (hidden) such as an incriminating document which will be discovered on a subsequent warrant search. Can’t be too careful around Bill and Hill.
Deep state, nsa, Clinton, RINO, globalists, few international banks, Muslim brotherhood, fake msm, UN, NATO, EU leaders, mass migration and many more are the part of this syndicate who want to bring one world order where no passport, no country and everything is free for whole world poor population.
Living in some bizarre dimension where Sessions is still the AG and Rosey is his right hand. Doesn’t feel like winning.
