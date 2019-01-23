President Trump Delivers Remarks During Immigration Roundtable….

Earlier today President Trump held a roundtable discussion on issues surrounding immigration and border security. At the beginning of the meeting the media remained present as President Trump made some remarks and took some questions:
Our POTUS is used to working with dealmakers and decision makers. Put them in a room with POTUS and we can get soooooo much done.
The State of the Union speech will be delivered at a taco bowl dinner at Trump Tower Grill.
I initially thought that another location would be fine but now this location for the SOTU speech has escalated into a power contest.
I am worried that if President Trump allows for a different location then that will be the main talking point of the fake news MSM.
Instead of talking about the substance of the speech the MSM will gloat that it was President Trump who blinked concerning the location.
Location, location, location. The power of that decision will become the focus of the speech entirely.
Let the MSM talk, let the people listen.
President Trump should play a video of Venezuela and clearly outline that this is what socialism get you…Democrats, or this is what Democrats gets you… Socialism. Either way he wins again!
Twingirls, this is what democrates want a constant struggle for power it allows globalist to be globalists. Evil thrives in that environment and that is the demonrats goal. Democrates have polled high now for socialism and republicans are not far behind.
I was hoping that President Trump would also talk about the annual dollar cost of taking care of illegal aliens. I know it’s over a hundred billion dollars every year.
Tucker Carlson said it was 135 billion last year alone. Some say 165 billion.
They couldn’t do it without our tax dollars.
And then you have the drunk driver illegals and gang members killing us too.
I would ram this stuff home and shame Pelosi every day all day.
I would ask what’s her motivation? Is it really compassion for illegal aliens, is it contempt for the American taxpayer? Or is she owned by the drug cartels? What a joke!
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Greenspan said on Tuesday of this week that our government’s entitlement costs are now $1 Trillion per year and urged reform.
As I understand it, and repetitively have read, illegal immigrants get entitlement money. I have no idea why.
The left is always going find fault in Trump. I am just glad Trump gives 0 fs what the left thinks.
On SOTU location, calm. Read A2§3 clause three, where PDJT can absolutely ‘trump’ Pelosi. Dunno if that is his max MOAB plan. Do know he has one.
This is going to be a highly rated SOTU speech
Hope so. That’d be an “.own goal” by Pelosi. Bwahahaha
Yes Charlie 🇺🇸
President Trump said, “The Democrats have become a very dangerous party for our country.”
And how Chuck E Schumer is “dominated” by Pelosi, the dominatrix. What a slap! And well deserved, I might add.
Boss – I LOVED that part of Trump’s remarks. I mean, he can out do Alinsky any old day. This puts Schmucky in such an awkward position – reclaim your balls and stand up to Nasty or be labeled as being her little be-otch. Hilarious! Trump is truly a genius when it comes to this stuff.
Trump is a New Yorker for sure.
I’m sure Schumie is feeling that. Love it.
Nancy is the puppet of Ilham, Rashida & AOC.
Yes he did. That sends a message
On steps of Capital! Invite the American citizens
Do you think this particular strategy has been on the drawing board for awhile?? Deny Trump the normal venue so that he’s forced to go with a scenario like Byron York outlines. An open air event could invite a “grassy knoll” JFK attempt . . .hate to even verbalize it, but look at all the hate out there. From the acidic vitriol we’ve seen from leftists the past three years, the potential is out there. Thank God Trump’s personal Secret Service detail is outstandingly loyal and brave!
And, I wholeheartedly agree.
Relax. Trump’s got this. 🙂
It is sort of fun to try and figure out what alternative Prez Trump will do…
my mind goes to all sort of places…how bout you folks any suggestions???
How about Mar-a-Lago. The justices and republican congressmen get to fly on military transport. The dems get to fly coach.
BDCal…excellent!!!
Trump International Hotel in D.C.
He should show up at the shuttered doors of Congress at the agreed time and date and bang on the doors and demand entry so he can give his speech on behalf of The American People until they let him in. Let them put THAT on their fake news feeds for the world to see! Maybe we should all show up and give him backup?
Have the marines show this bimbo who’s the boss!
Exactly
Dances – Yes – after all, as previous posters have mentioned, that is the Peoples’ house – it does NOT belong to Nasty – if we want our President there, then by damn, he shall be.
A lot of talk about how the central American countries aren’t helping us while we shovel money at them. So what are we going to do about it?
Shovel money at them.
Trump should go to the tenderloin in San Francisco, Pelosi’s district, where the streets are knee deep in human poop and needles and give his speech as he tours her district! She’d get off the commode immediately!
lol…a friend of mine said do it from RBG hospital room…..
damn that`s hard…
Well dang, burnett – that’s FUNNY!
So inclusive! ! But she’d probably code to dissent the SOTU.
Are the Democrats Too Divided to Beat Trump?
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/are-the-democrats-too-divided-to-beat-trump/
Question #1 is who are they going to run against him? The Democrat candidates we’re now seeing are a bunch of poseurs. Talk about a “confederacy of dunces”! Not one of the Democrat “candidates” would stand a chance again DJT. None of them are even the equal of Hillary and look how she did against Trump.
what ab Bloomberg ?
or the Starbuck’s guy?
Bloomberg is a walking, talking pussy hat. His whiny, metrosexual, Gillette-boy persona is great in NYC, but that’s about it. The SBUX guy is a dork, SJW who won’t attract much support after the novelty of his appearance wears off.
The Boss…hope you are right…sounds ab right…I just do not have much faith that Dems understand what they are up against….I mentioned these guys bc they are not simply stupid illiterate minions of the powers to be…they can speak, and are not totally irrelevant (from the L point of view)…some Dems may realize the cra-cra brigade will not cut it against POTUS.
Michael Avenatti is an up and comer.
He’s going to need a political campaign to raise enough money to pay off his bad business debts, fines, taxes, and legal fees, lol.
Ivanka and Jared in the background. Two bleeding heart libtards.
Immigration? Small numbers of legal immigrants is fine. Mass importation of half of Mexico, half of Central America, half of India, half of China, etc. is much too much.
The only people who want endless immigration are business owners and politicians, for they both benefit from it. American people, by and large, lose.
The Jared and Ivanka hate needs to stop. their is no reason to be heaping scorn on them.
Agreed. Innuendoes with nothing to ever back it up.
It’s note working, Skippy!
Thanks for playing….
Just get out the way please. We’re fighting a battle here, The Trumps having been taking incoming fire since day one. You’re either with us, or you’re with them.
All kidding aside…it should be done on some Presidentsal turf..with respect and dignity befitting out President…we as a nation surely own him that right.
He really ratcheted up the pressure today.
Chuck Schumer is a puppet of Pelosi… BOOM!
The Democrats are a DANGEROUS party. BOOM!
This show is getting good.
Lawrence: ‘The Democrat radical left will never control our borders…’
My favorite! 🙂
Lawrence, agreed! Trump’s comments today were excellent and well pointed arrows going directly to the heart of the matter. Label and isolate – very well done, POTUS. Carry on….
What about the Smithsonian? Isn’t there some large area that could be used…it’s closed because of the shut down. Might as well use it.
How about a huge venue in Kentucky?
Theo – Brilliant! I like it!!!
Or, Trump Tower and re-enact the escalator ride down to our rescue.
I’d like to see him head up to Philly and deliver the SOTU address from Independence Hall where the Constitution was crafted some 232 years ago…I believe only Nancy and RBG were around then, but I could be wrong
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLike
Corwin – Very good! and very funny!
Aren’t Pelosi’s actions and words bordering on sedition? Article 3 of the Constitution seems to mandate that he deliver a report to Congress. Does Pelosi actually have physical responsibility for the House? Seems very likely to me that PDJT will come out way ahead in this confrontation.
I agree with you. Pelosi is not mentally well and imo trump is playing that to get her to make a really stupid mistake. I remember the time when she pranced down the middle of the street with the large gavel after they forced obama care on America. If Trump is who he says, I believe he is, he took it personal. All Americans should take it personal. Her belief was that after that day she would be queen for life. Still trying to get there. Despicable.
Trump can write a written memo to Congress periodically to Congress and meet that requirement.
Sorry about the double post there. And the weird language. Was in the middle of editing it and somehow I submitted it instead.
I think he could write a memo and send it to Congress and meet the requirement.
An interesting sequence of events on the way to the State of the Union Address Venue:
1. Hold a press conference at the door to the House of Representatives, “MS Pelosi tear down this door. The people of the US demand it.”
2. Hold press conference in House if doors are opened or at another venue Hanger at Andrews AFB, White House or the National Cathedral Come to mind.
Doesn’t the Congressional building have a rotunda?
Kellyanne Conway has learned how to handle the Presstitutes.
Her mind is like a steel trap. She remembers facts and figures better than anyone.
One of Kelly’s best pressers evah! She is so sharp!
A role model for her children and all girls. Poised and cool, confident in her ability to handle thug media. Gosh, she had them tapping out without having to get down in the dirt. A fighter, yet gracious. A tremendous asset to our Nation.
She is showing class and strength, intellect, hard truth, light shining on evil. Addressing the ethics of the reporters. She should be a hero of those fighting for women’s rights, but they are not interested in the truth.
Maybe He should deliver his speech standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and invite all of America to attend.
It’s supposed to rain next Tuesday.
https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/USDC0001:1:US
Andy, such faith you have. I say this with a smile in jest. It is far easier to predict the democrat’s hate on next Tuesday than the weather that far in advance.
Or on the Capitol steps, with a speech constantly reinforcing the theme that the institution behind him is broken and unable to function in a crisis. Tell the people that the government will be shut down until adults can be found who are capable of governing. That should get people calling their representative and demanding they find a way to make a deal. Withdraw the 5.7 billion border wall offer and raise it to the full 25 billion. If they continue to play the partisan game, leave the government shut until the next election. Let the house dems try to campaign on doing absolutely nothing for America for two years except for standing up to the man who brought all the jobs back and cut everyone’s taxes.
It would have been awesome if PDJT had mentioned the #Walkaway movement when he commented on defections from the democrap party, and how the movement was banned of sorts from a popular social media platform.
Bazingaaa!
Love our President
He is the VICTIM of a criminal conspiracy between foreign and domestic renegade spy operation,
The criminal canal in the Traitorcrats Party and main stream media
I urge everyone to listen to Bongino today #900 and spread the message to friends and family.
Our very Republic is at stake.
God gave us one of the greatest leaders in history with PT45 🙂
Build A Wall, Crime Will Fall
“She’s Afraid Of The Truth”
And having to provide Ruth Ginsburg for all to see!
I’d be happy to help escort him to the usual venue, if I lived in the DC area. That’d be cool.
He’s exactly right about the Democrat Party. They’re lawless criminals ripping the country to shreds and robbing the citizens and their families and future families blind.
Trump is slowly shedding light on the truth of evil motives in the left, forcing more and more of the voting republic to open their eyes, and creating greater cold anger among us who can already see. We are a republic. Winning the political battle does not win the war. To win the war and save the country, there must be a critical mass of the voting republic.
Fox is pushing the meme that President polling is showing him losing.
Polling is biased, rigged, framed, under/over estimated you name it.
Anything but true.
The Trumpet said the democrats are a danger to the USA.
Strong words!!!
Muy fuerte’!!
Beware,President Trump, less a single door to the House be left open on Jan 29, 2019 just to mock you!
