President Trump Delivers Remarks During Immigration Roundtable….

Posted on January 23, 2019 by

Earlier today President Trump held a roundtable discussion on issues surrounding immigration and border security.  At the beginning of the meeting the media remained present as President Trump made some remarks and took some questions:

(picture not from today)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Decepticons, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Government Shutdown, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

91 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks During Immigration Roundtable….

  1. Cheesehead2016 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Our POTUS is used to working with dealmakers and decision makers. Put them in a room with POTUS and we can get soooooo much done.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    January 23, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    The State of the Union speech will be delivered at a taco bowl dinner at Trump Tower Grill.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      January 23, 2019 at 6:04 pm

      I initially thought that another location would be fine but now this location for the SOTU speech has escalated into a power contest.

      I am worried that if President Trump allows for a different location then that will be the main talking point of the fake news MSM.

      Instead of talking about the substance of the speech the MSM will gloat that it was President Trump who blinked concerning the location.

      Location, location, location. The power of that decision will become the focus of the speech entirely.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • NYSE says:
        January 23, 2019 at 6:17 pm

        Let the MSM talk, let the people listen.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
        January 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm

        President Trump should play a video of Venezuela and clearly outline that this is what socialism get you…Democrats, or this is what Democrats gets you… Socialism. Either way he wins again!

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Pale rider says:
          January 23, 2019 at 6:42 pm

          Twingirls, this is what democrates want a constant struggle for power it allows globalist to be globalists. Evil thrives in that environment and that is the demonrats goal. Democrates have polled high now for socialism and republicans are not far behind.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          January 23, 2019 at 8:49 pm

          I was hoping that President Trump would also talk about the annual dollar cost of taking care of illegal aliens. I know it’s over a hundred billion dollars every year.
          Tucker Carlson said it was 135 billion last year alone. Some say 165 billion.
          They couldn’t do it without our tax dollars.

          And then you have the drunk driver illegals and gang members killing us too.
          I would ram this stuff home and shame Pelosi every day all day.
          I would ask what’s her motivation? Is it really compassion for illegal aliens, is it contempt for the American taxpayer? Or is she owned by the drug cartels? What a joke!

          Like

          Reply
          • Skippy says:
            January 23, 2019 at 9:08 pm

            Former Federal Reserve Chairman Greenspan said on Tuesday of this week that our government’s entitlement costs are now $1 Trillion per year and urged reform.

            As I understand it, and repetitively have read, illegal immigrants get entitlement money. I have no idea why.

            Like

            Reply
      • gamecock123 says:
        January 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm

        The left is always going find fault in Trump. I am just glad Trump gives 0 fs what the left thinks.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • ristvan says:
        January 23, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        On SOTU location, calm. Read A2§3 clause three, where PDJT can absolutely ‘trump’ Pelosi. Dunno if that is his max MOAB plan. Do know he has one.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Liked by 34 people

    Reply
  4. decisiontime16 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    President Trump said, “The Democrats have become a very dangerous party for our country.”

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • churchladyiowa says:
      January 23, 2019 at 6:55 pm

      Do you think this particular strategy has been on the drawing board for awhile?? Deny Trump the normal venue so that he’s forced to go with a scenario like Byron York outlines. An open air event could invite a “grassy knoll” JFK attempt . . .hate to even verbalize it, but look at all the hate out there. From the acidic vitriol we’ve seen from leftists the past three years, the potential is out there. Thank God Trump’s personal Secret Service detail is outstandingly loyal and brave!

      Like

      Reply
  6. decisiontime16 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    And, I wholeheartedly agree.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Relax. Trump’s got this. 🙂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. burnett044 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    It is sort of fun to try and figure out what alternative Prez Trump will do…
    my mind goes to all sort of places…how bout you folks any suggestions???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    He should show up at the shuttered doors of Congress at the agreed time and date and bang on the doors and demand entry so he can give his speech on behalf of The American People until they let him in. Let them put THAT on their fake news feeds for the world to see! Maybe we should all show up and give him backup?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. paulraven1 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    A lot of talk about how the central American countries aren’t helping us while we shovel money at them. So what are we going to do about it?

    Like

    Reply
  11. mikebrezzze says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Trump should go to the tenderloin in San Francisco, Pelosi’s district, where the streets are knee deep in human poop and needles and give his speech as he tours her district! She’d get off the commode immediately!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. burnett044 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    lol…a friend of mine said do it from RBG hospital room…..
    damn that`s hard…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      January 23, 2019 at 6:28 pm

      Question #1 is who are they going to run against him? The Democrat candidates we’re now seeing are a bunch of poseurs. Talk about a “confederacy of dunces”! Not one of the Democrat “candidates” would stand a chance again DJT. None of them are even the equal of Hillary and look how she did against Trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • piper567 says:
        January 23, 2019 at 6:31 pm

        what ab Bloomberg ?
        or the Starbuck’s guy?

        Like

        Reply
        • The Boss says:
          January 23, 2019 at 6:42 pm

          Bloomberg is a walking, talking pussy hat. His whiny, metrosexual, Gillette-boy persona is great in NYC, but that’s about it. The SBUX guy is a dork, SJW who won’t attract much support after the novelty of his appearance wears off.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • piper567 says:
            January 23, 2019 at 6:51 pm

            The Boss…hope you are right…sounds ab right…I just do not have much faith that Dems understand what they are up against….I mentioned these guys bc they are not simply stupid illiterate minions of the powers to be…they can speak, and are not totally irrelevant (from the L point of view)…some Dems may realize the cra-cra brigade will not cut it against POTUS.

            Like

            Reply
          • Y’all Know What Time It says:
            January 23, 2019 at 8:27 pm

            Michael Avenatti is an up and comer.

            Like

            Reply
            • Justin Green says:
              January 23, 2019 at 8:49 pm

              He’s going to need a political campaign to raise enough money to pay off his bad business debts, fines, taxes, and legal fees, lol.

              Like

              Reply
  14. GSR says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Ivanka and Jared in the background. Two bleeding heart libtards.

    Immigration? Small numbers of legal immigrants is fine. Mass importation of half of Mexico, half of Central America, half of India, half of China, etc. is much too much.

    The only people who want endless immigration are business owners and politicians, for they both benefit from it. American people, by and large, lose.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. burnett044 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    All kidding aside…it should be done on some Presidentsal turf..with respect and dignity befitting out President…we as a nation surely own him that right.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Lawrence says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    He really ratcheted up the pressure today.
    Chuck Schumer is a puppet of Pelosi… BOOM!
    The Democrats are a DANGEROUS party. BOOM!
    This show is getting good.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. madeline says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    What about the Smithsonian? Isn’t there some large area that could be used…it’s closed because of the shut down. Might as well use it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Theo says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    How about a huge venue in Kentucky?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. CorwinAmber says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    I’d like to see him head up to Philly and deliver the SOTU address from Independence Hall where the Constitution was crafted some 232 years ago…I believe only Nancy and RBG were around then, but I could be wrong

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  20. cantcforest says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Aren’t Pelosi’s actions and words bordering on sedition? Article 3 of the Constitution seems to mandate that he deliver a report to Congress. Does Pelosi actually have physical responsibility for the House? Seems very likely to me that PDJT will come out way ahead in this confrontation.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      January 23, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      I agree with you. Pelosi is not mentally well and imo trump is playing that to get her to make a really stupid mistake. I remember the time when she pranced down the middle of the street with the large gavel after they forced obama care on America. If Trump is who he says, I believe he is, he took it personal. All Americans should take it personal. Her belief was that after that day she would be queen for life. Still trying to get there. Despicable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      January 23, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      Trump can write a written memo to Congress periodically to Congress and meet that requirement.

      Like

      Reply
      • Justin Green says:
        January 23, 2019 at 7:27 pm

        Sorry about the double post there. And the weird language. Was in the middle of editing it and somehow I submitted it instead.

        Like

        Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      January 23, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      I think he could write a memo and send it to Congress and meet the requirement.

      Like

      Reply
  21. thedoc00 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    An interesting sequence of events on the way to the State of the Union Address Venue:
    1. Hold a press conference at the door to the House of Representatives, “MS Pelosi tear down this door. The people of the US demand it.”
    2. Hold press conference in House if doors are opened or at another venue Hanger at Andrews AFB, White House or the National Cathedral Come to mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. andyocoregon says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Kellyanne Conway has learned how to handle the Presstitutes.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  23. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Maybe He should deliver his speech standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and invite all of America to attend.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. RobInPA says:
    January 23, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    It would have been awesome if PDJT had mentioned the #Walkaway movement when he commented on defections from the democrap party, and how the movement was banned of sorts from a popular social media platform.

    Bazingaaa!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Doug says:
    January 23, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Love our President
    He is the VICTIM of a criminal conspiracy between foreign and domestic renegade spy operation,
    The criminal canal in the Traitorcrats Party and main stream media
    I urge everyone to listen to Bongino today #900 and spread the message to friends and family.
    Our very Republic is at stake.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. woohoowee says:
    January 23, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    God gave us one of the greatest leaders in history with PT45 🙂

    Build A Wall, Crime Will Fall

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  27. G3 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    “She’s Afraid Of The Truth”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. aez says:
    January 23, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    I’d be happy to help escort him to the usual venue, if I lived in the DC area. That’d be cool.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Justin Green says:
    January 23, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    He’s exactly right about the Democrat Party. They’re lawless criminals ripping the country to shreds and robbing the citizens and their families and future families blind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. CountryDoc says:
    January 23, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Trump is slowly shedding light on the truth of evil motives in the left, forcing more and more of the voting republic to open their eyes, and creating greater cold anger among us who can already see. We are a republic. Winning the political battle does not win the war. To win the war and save the country, there must be a critical mass of the voting republic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Unclezeb says:
    January 23, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Fox is pushing the meme that President polling is showing him losing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 23, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    The Trumpet said the democrats are a danger to the USA.

    Strong words!!!

    Muy fuerte’!!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Skippy says:
    January 23, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Beware,President Trump, less a single door to the House be left open on Jan 29, 2019 just to mock you!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s