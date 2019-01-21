Tucker Carlson Discusses U.S. Media’s Intentional Fraud Against Covington High School Students….

During his opening monologue today Tucker Carlson brilliantly outlined the madness that took over media surrounding a completely manufactured falsehood.
It was not a ‘rush-to-judgement’ decision by the media; it was not a mistake by media; it was an intentional and purposeful decision by the media to isolate, ridicule and marginalize their opposition.
.
The mainstream media are the enemy of We The People.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
This actually works out well for Trump. The attack on Catholics by the left, did they forget every country south of the border is predominately Catholic? Mexico is probably in the 80% range.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gutfeld piled on. Just like he did against Trump. So predictable the “conservatives” who attacked these kids. Rich Lowry, Ben Shapiro, Bill Kristol, Scott Adams, etc etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The a democrat media, strikes again. One has to wonder how many times they will be suckered into taking the bait like this and Buzzfeed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Another media abomination exposed. Well done!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They have a whole new smear tactic. Covington HS is being accused of letting its students wear blackface and harass Black players on an opposing team. They have a picture.
Gee, Iguess they don’t remember when they and their oracle, the NYT thought a fan blackout was a cute fun idea for sports fans. Ahh, it was all the rage.
Now it’s a Leftist outrage to destroy these kids.
This is theKavanaugh debacle…the Duke Lacrosse Hoax…High School version.
CHICAGO — For sports fans, black is the new white.
In the past few weeks, several teams have promoted “blackouts,” urging fans to dress a bit like Johnny Cash in an attempt to create an intimidating atmosphere, build camaraderie and, basically, look cool for television viewers.
The trend of trying to get a game’s audience unified in a single color — often in white or in one of a team’s dominant shades, no matter how garish — is nothing new. But it has now reached the darkest side of the color wheel.
Blackouts have rolled through college football most of all, including the Sept. 27 game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama. Clothes do not make the team, apparently, but fans happened to be well dressed for a funeral. Georgia fell behind, 31-0, on the way to a 41-30 defeat.
No team has pulled off the blackout with as much aplomb as baseball’s White Sox last Tuesday night — the same night that Middle Tennessee State’s football team celebrated an appearance on ESPN2 with a blackout of its own. Fans flipping channels might have thought the color had gone out on their flat screens.
With a day’s notice, a crowd of 40,354 arrived in black at U.S. Cellular Field for a tie-breaker game with the Twins. The team handed out 40,000 black towels.
Continue reading the main story
Advertisement
Continue reading the main story
It cast a fresh, eerie and somewhat intimidating backdrop to Chicago’s 1-0 victory.
“When you had all the fans in black, waving their towels, it almost looked like a stadium full of bats,” said Brooks Boyer, the team’s vice president and chief marketing officer.
The fans loved it, and hope that a tradition has been born.
LikeLike
I never thought I would read the NYT at my “safe space” website.
LikeLike
Well at least we don’t have to click on it and go to the site.
LikeLike
Dang. I just saw a refutation with documentation of this story. But I don’t remember where.
Didn’t post it, cuz it wasn’t a “thing” yet.
20 minutes later, it’s a “thing”.
Oh well, rest easy, the truth will come out on this one too. And the EneMedia will take yet another hit.
LikeLike
They’re bloodthirsty.
They’re just getting revved up too, with a RBG vacancy on the horizon. The real fun is about to begin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The KKK MSM ain’t about to let no stinin’ truth get in the way of any of their lynchings.
LikeLike
Which is why if you are a MAGA supporter than you best be prepared to defend yourself and your family both physically and with weapons if needed. This will only get worse.
LikeLike
Here’s one article…being picked up and “verified” by Snopes.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6616793/Kentucky-Catholic-high-school-Lincoln-Memorial-clash-allowed-blackface-pep-rallies.html
LikeLike
What is truth?
– CNN News Anchor, Pontius Pilate
LikeLike
Well said Tucker.
LikeLike
The Professional Race Hustlers hustled.
The Professional Liars lied. And still are.
And the Diocese folded like a cheap suit.
All of the adults involved failed. Only the kids behaved themselves, and even under provocation. They alone demonstrated Content of Character.
The Covington Hoax exposes the Agit-Prop Media for what it is. They took a few seconds and framed those kids, when the whole film shows the exact opposite. This is the kind of pure propaganda the president has faced since the beginning. I’m only surprised they haven’t called the kids RUSSIANS SPIES!. At least, not yet.
We all forget sometimes just what a Soviet sewer the Mainstream Media has become. If they don’t lie outright, they slant, manipulate and twist. Everything is part of The Narrative now, including sports and weather. So I cut some slack to those who were suckered and have sincerely apologized. But not to those who are still parroting the lies.
CNN, who evidently didn’t get enough people killed with their fictional”Hands Up”-incitement, is now saying both sides misbehaved in order to justify their original lies. If those kids had Che shirts instead of Trump hats, we wouldn’t even be talking. Cuban Gestapo leaders are given the benefit of the doubt.
The worst part isn’t the Professional Liars or the unhinged lunacy on the Left. That’s a given.
It is the response of March for Life officials, the Diocese and their school that is truly troubling; they threw them under the bus instantly. They have been conditioned by the Agit-Prop Press to eat their own on command. When did Virtue-Signaling become more important than actual virtue? You should have had more faith in your own kids, people.
We have to break this Insta-Cuck Reflex once and for all. The Elites don’t want your grovel anyway, slave.
ps; Thanks for all the racial healing, what’s-your-face.
I’m old enough to remember when liberals made movies about the dangers of the rush to judgement by vigilante mobs. Now, that’s how they celebrate MLK Day–with a good lynch mob. For children, no less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christophobes, racists. The left hates white people.
LikeLike
Saul Alinsky
LikeLike
using the normal kids of normal middle america for targets won’t end well for the marxists. there is always a tipping point.
LikeLike
Honestly, the kid standing there with the so called smirk, it looms more like a nervous smile, like he doesn’t want to make a move. I didn’t watch the whole video just what is posted above but he looks more nervous then anything to me. And Sundance is right it is all about the RBG Supreme Court replacement. It is so ridiculous.
LikeLike
It looks not looms
LikeLike
How do we the. People bring the vampires back in line?
Ridicule seems best…..
LikeLike
When do the media speak out against the racist and violent remarks made by the “Black Israelites”? How is it that once the truth comes out, everyone goes home since it’s only the white kids that were harmed? This happens like clockwork, everytime. Do the Black Israelites get a pass? I’d like to ask the media and all those in Hollywood who hate middle America. So far everyone against Trump becomes the temporary hero until the story unravels. Then they get a pass and get to live free and clear lives. Unfortunately the real victims do not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking like every media outlet that fell for this sham is really getting it from all over.the place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They didn’t fall for it. They created it.
LikeLike
Wow. Remember President Donald Trump said once in his speech that “it is a conspiracy against the people”
Remember then Manafort was forced to plea guilty to “a conspiracy against the USA”
We need to destroy the cabal by exposing their diabolical ways. It’s beginning..!
LikeLike
Law suits should be filed soon against the Tweeter mob.
LikeLike
Here is the brave indian, Vietnam vet. Cough, cough.
https://quodverum.com/2019/01/22/nathan-phillips-fake-marine.html
LikeLike
I was working until later Saturday evening. When i got home I had received an email from a lefty friend about this story. I didn’t know a thing about it. He linked a story from SFGate. I answered, “Haven’t you learned by now that just because something is in the paper doesn’t make it true.” The press is our enemy, and there is no other way to honestly see it.
LikeLike
My own view is that the democrat party is being used as a lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.
– Christopher Hitchens
LikeLike