Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rejects President Trump Proposal to End Shutdown….

Posted on January 19, 2019 by

30 Minutes before President Trump began to outline his compromise proposal (4:00pm, from the White House), Speaker Nancy Pelosi auto-published the response position of Democrats, NO DEAL:

(From The Speaker) “Democrats were hopeful that the President was finally willing to re-open government and proceed with a much-needed discussion to protect the border.

“Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives. It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter. For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports. (read more)

President Trump outlined a common-sense bipartisan solution to reopen government.  Nancy Pelosi took a zero-sum position and rejected the proposal.  Without pressure from ‘moderate’ democrats (if any exist), the impasse continues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are on pre-scheduled vacation until January 25th.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Government Shutdown, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

352 Responses to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rejects President Trump Proposal to End Shutdown….

Older Comments
  1. JoD says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I’m still shakin’ my head after finding out the Pelosi is Gavin Newsome’s Auntie.
    THAT is some gene pool!!!
    Next time you walk down the streets of San Francisco and gag on the smell of $hit, remember that one family deserves ALL the credit.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      And even had to hire a “shite removal” as it was soo much, along with urine and actual sexual activity in public. I keep saying don’t spend your money to visit this once beautiful and interesting city because it is nothing of beauty, good food, pleasantness, and of course gobs of filth! and parking meters $3.75 per hr. and other parking is ultra expensive. Go elsewhere but not to SF.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:39 am

      Wow. Why didn’t Kimberly G. tell us that?

      Like

      Reply
  2. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Was the Press given an advance copy of the speech – like they used to be given by others before the actual speech took place? If NOT … then how did the Dems get a copy of it? Is anyone asking THIS question?

    Like

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      me…but I didn’t get an answer.

      Did the GOP leak it? Laura Ingraham tweeted an accurate description of the announcement…and Sundance posted it and liked her tweet on an earlier thread today.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      Demand leaders got an advanced copy

      Like

      Reply
    • The Defiant One says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

      I believe that the offer was knowingly leaked. Here’s why I believe it. The President knew she was going to reject the offer. The optics of Piglosi rejecting the offer 30 BEFORE HAND SPEAKS VOLUMES.

      Right now Government Workers are going without their pay checks while Pelosi and her minions go on vacation. She didn’t even at least wait an hour AFTER the offer to reject it. How can the Democrats say they care about people suffering when they can’t even pretend to act in good faith?

      I base this on the observation of President Trumps ability to read his opponent’s character. It wasn’t luck he destroyed 16 of the GOPE’s finest in the 2016 GOP Primaries… ie low Energy Jeb. The President knows Pelosi will NEVER make a deal its not who she is, it’s not in her character. But he know that making her Blue Collar Base and the rank of file of Unions of Government Worker know that Pelosi didn’t even try to make a counter offer. Two examples you can’t really ignore of the Democrats saying they care but showing that they don’t.

      Also going on vacation for a week while the people the Demoncrats harp about doesn’t look good either.

      This isn’t a battle between Pelosi and Trump this a battle between Pelosi and the rank and file blue collar members. And she just took off the mask out of anger for the free Air Force Flights being canceled.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. safvetblog says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    Oops – WordPress 🙁

    Like

    Reply
  4. Snuzzy says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    How embarrassing for her. Her auto response was for 3:30 ET because she thought President Trump spoke at 3:00 ET…he didn’t. So her response came out 30 minutes prior to his start time. What a foolish bitch and the rest of her bitchettes!! Haha

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • tucker7518 says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      Pelosi didn’t bother listening to President Trump’s speech. She got caught with her panties down.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Cathy M. says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      She’s opted for a reverse play of “you got to pass the bill before you can read it.”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • prettyplease says:
      January 19, 2019 at 11:57 pm

      My impression is that we will see more of this arrogant behavior that will lead to the further humiliation of Pelosi as, just like today, she will be the author of of her own self destruction. She thought she was going to walk right back into the “queen of all she surveyed” role that she abused previously as Speaker of the House, but there is a new BOSS in town and she got pwned.

      Her rage must have been spectacular and she will do everything she can to retaliate to retrieve her dignity. Thing is, she cannot and the more she tries, the more her already fragile grasp on reality will slide down that slippery slope to insanity. I would not be at all surprised if, one day, she totally loses it in front of a camera and has to “suddenly take an extended leave of absence.”

      I almost feel sorry for Schumer and Hoyer bc they know she is cra-cra and they are sweating bullets that she will drive the bus off the cliff with them in it.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • dallasdan says:
        January 20, 2019 at 12:29 am

        My Texas Congressperson friend told me she may soon be replaced as SOH due to her increasingly embarrassing behavior. Her caucus is feeling that she is making herself the news story, and the Dem party is in the back seat. Schumer is said to be one of her antagonists, together with Hoyer who despises her. We’ll see.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Pa Hermit says:
        January 20, 2019 at 1:11 am

        To have dignity you must first possess class! The only class San Fran Nan has is “A class by herself!”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:15 am

      Taint her foolishness; its Trumps cleverness.
      He set her up, and she walks right into the traps he,sets for her,…..EVERY TIME!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  5. ndanielson says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    To paraphrase the unimpeachable, irreverent, and reprehensible Congresswoman from the great state of Texas, the honorable Sheila Jackson Lee: furlough, furlough, furlough. SHUT IT DOWN. SHUT IT DOWN.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Frank says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Now the dems get to own the shutdown AND the rejection of the DACA & TPI crew. And since their “leadership” is on vacay ’til Friday, that gives our President ample time to trim a huge number of parasites from the federal payrolls, thus further crippling the communist resistance. Then the hard-headed dems can own THAT, too.
    That’s my take on it, anyway. I wait with a smile to see what’s going down next week.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. MAGAbear says:
    January 19, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    Commence national emergency measures now and build the wall/fence. The demonrats just played their joker card, no reason to deal with them now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 12:00 am

      MAGAbear: And in 2 days, a lot of no longer employed non-essentials! There is always a good side to everything not so good. And the democrats MUST TAKE THE BLAME FOR ALL THE JOBS LOST. I wonder how other democrats in the House felt/thought about this ignorant female thinking she is the power when she knows down deep she is just a lousy hired help.

      Like

      Reply
    • nbkilgore says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:26 am

      Hopefully they start terminating those Democrat Communist group that do communist propaganda work on the People’s clock and money.

      Like

      Reply
  8. spoogels says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:01 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHA

    Pelosi made the mistake of tweeting this 1 min before the livestream started to preemptively declare what’s wrong with Trump’s plan, he delayed the livestream for 10 min (likely to modify the speech), then announced he would be doing all of these. SHE SHOWED HER HAND TOO EARLY 😂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. dutzie60 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:02 am

    How about establishing new military base or bases that extend the length of the border that needs more protection. There could be several bases stretched along our border then no need for a wall – our soldiers would be the wall.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. JohnCarlson says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Even Nancy Pelosi’s botox has become unglued.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Skippy says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Shame on You, Speaker Pelosi!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. spoogels says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. mindrivel says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:15 am

    I think this is why the president postponed the announcement to 4 pm- to show that democrats would reject the proposal without hearing it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. SSI01 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Trump has learned from Reagan’s gaffe re: tax cuts and spending reductions, taught Reagan so well by Tip O’Neill. Trump is not going to fall for someone’s promise of a good deal in the future from them in return for his backing down NOW. They’ve got to show concrete willingness to give in before he’ll do the same. Support him 110%.

    Trump has spoken his piece before the American people and now has nothing further to say or do except enact his declaration of a national emergency and get started on completing the wall. The Army Corps of Engineers and US Navy Seabees are on duty and drawing pay right now, why not put them to work on this project?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Pete says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

    If rumors are true that the President may fire Govt. workers after they have been furloughed 30 days or more from their non essential positions, and Nancy professes her deep concern for these workers, she needs to do something, compromise on wall. Hold Nancy’s feet to the fire, for not doing the right thing and costing workers their jobs. Does Nancy really care??? 1/20/2019 is the 30th day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Mike diamond says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Yep I believe Nancy is working on the side for human traffickers and the drug lords!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. woohoowee says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Gee, all the trolls shut up all of a sudden😂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Mike diamond says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Mean while Mueller is still investigating the fake Russia story!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. JX says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:37 am

    It is a mistake to allow the Democrats to couple their shutdown to border security. If they were serious about ending the shutdown they would be in DC working instead of ignoring meeting invitations and then going to Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Egypt.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Julia Adams says:
    January 20, 2019 at 12:58 am

    The current appropriations impasse is viewed by the media as a border security vs government shutdown leverage matter. I am beginning to think differently. In the short term, it’s not really about the wall at all. The President has set a trap for Pelosi and Schumer that is far more reaching: Reduction in Force.

    The longer the shutdown continues the more leverage the WH has. Now, think OMB and a Mulvaney plan to execute a total reorganization of all Federal agencies and a strategic plan to downsize the government workforce.

    It’s reported that 85% of federal workers are at the very core of a much larger management issue: they are the leakers and employees who sabotage the President’s agenda because they know they cannot be fired.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/trumps_shutdown_trap.html

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/14/smoke-out-resistance/

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/omb_issues_guidance_on_reduction_in_force_layoffs_due_to_partial_shutdown.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. ZurichMike says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:28 am

    Multiple rejections of multiple offers of compromise. He has made Nanchuck reject DACA and other things the Dems (supposedly) hold dear. Nanchuck OWNS the Shutdown now. Nancy is on vacation until January 25th, and Trump’s SOTU address is January 29th. She 5 days to fix things. Trust me, she won’t.

    And Trump will unload on her and the Dems while that botoxed bitch will have to sit there looking over him from her perch and lock her frozen smile so as not to look like the mumbling bag lady she is. This is why she wanted to postpone the SOTU address — because Trump will now have time on national TV (all networks) to make the case directly to the people that the mainstream media have been ignorning/deriding.

    My guess is that he will not give the opposition a copy of his speech until AFTER the speech, which will make the inevitable hate fest response from Dems even more unwatchable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. rbette1299 says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:39 am

    Trump is reverting to the policies of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and yes, Barack Obama. All supported fencing along the border, and all supported increased funding for the region.

    The DACA “children” most who are now in their 40’s are virulently anti-White, tend to easily assimilate in the multicultural sewer that is modern America, and have been given literally every advantage by the Globalists who run this circus of a country. Many are being promoted over whites into key positions throughout our institutions. There CAN BE NO COMPROMISE aside from whether they get deported by plane or by ground transport.

    Clinton was actually about as hardcore as Trump ever was. The offered deal would also extend protections for 300,000 recipients of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program — which protects immigrants from designated countries with conditions that prevent nationals from returning safely. Get ready for the other half of Islamic Somalia to move to Maine and Ohio, Washington. Basically it’s like locking your door AFTER the gang of rapists enter and find your daughter’s room.

    I wholeheartedly thank Democratic leaders for rejecting this rancid proposal outright.

    Like

    Reply
  23. TreeClimber says:
    January 20, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Unpopular opinion, but the only “permanent solution” for DACA that I support is deportation. I’ve met those DACA recipients. They aren’t good people. They aren’t innocent children. They aren’t victims. They need to go.

    Don’t know what country she’s saying wants a “permanent solution [where they stay]” for DACA, it’s not this one.

    Like

    Reply
    • swampratterrier says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:08 am

      Social service workers testify that DACA kids bully their parents by threatening to call ICE on them. Real nice kids – just like Chuck & Nanny.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:16 am

      TreeClimber – not unpopular. DACA was ILLEGAL TO BEGIN WITH. Obama had not authority to do what he did. Unfortunately, the mess Trump has to clean up is because of Obama. DACA should GET NOTHING. PERIOD.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Frank says:
      January 20, 2019 at 2:28 am

      I’m pretty sure your opinion here is very popular. This is OUR country. The jobs and resources here are meant for OUR people and no one else.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    January 20, 2019 at 2:23 am

    Hey if you are illegal, you need to go home. I don’t want some amnesty for dreamers, whatver the hell that is. And I sure don’t trade a showpony wall for sending people home. Enforce the law and send them home.

    Anyone remember the Reagan amnesty? Wasn’t the promise after that, no more, they all have to go home after that?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s