Sunday Talks: Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes -vs- Maria Bartiromo….

Posted on January 13, 2019 by

Suspicious cat sparks are flying as Maria Bartiromo questions Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes about the intents and purposes of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) in the upcoming investigative sessions.

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff is closely coordinating with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on the pre-established impeachment road map.

Preliminary oversight subpoenas and witness testimony kicks-off immediately after the Superbowl with a February 7th hearing for Michael Cohen and Lanny Davis.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Sunday Talks: Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes -vs- Maria Bartiromo….

  1. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    January 13, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    They’re playing with fire. Literally.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s