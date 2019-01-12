High Energy – Upbeat Interview: President Trump Anticipates Good Things Ahead…

A very upbeat President Donald Trump calls in for an interview with Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro to discuss latest political events. Topics include: the immigration and border control crisis; democrat legislative intransigence; current -high priority- trade negotiations that are coming together; and the issues surrounding the last New York Times hit piece involving the DOJ and FBI.
On the issue of trade President Trump outlines his direct involvement in constructing the underlying details, that portends to very good outcomes. The economy is humming along; the “strongest economy in the world.”
Additionally, as President Trump discussing and corruption within the DOJ and FBI, President Trump seems to tease upcoming events: “You’ll be surprised at the names of people involved in the corruption”, the president said. Continuing with: “names you haven’t heard yet.”
The positive energy within this interview will send the media bananas.
I loved when asked about the Russian Hoax he said:
“Wait until you see how it turns out”
“Some people are going to be exposed that you would not believe”
@DT…like the PM of England and Australia?
There is another new PM of Australia since then.
Doesn’t change the facts. If the Australian Government was involved in trying to bring down a legitimate election candidate and then a duly and properly elected President of our greatest ally then there are many Australian who will be outraged. We want the truth.
Pompeo knows everything and was POTUS point man. Pompeo would have fingerprints of everything Brennan did.
Judge Janine gives great interview. 1st Place. Hannity, Tucker, and Ingraham should take notes. McCallum is in second place and Breem is in 3rd
Tip ‘o the iceberg.
PS Sundance…always love the ‘Eye of the Storm’ photo.
… and love this line:
“The positive energy within this interview will send the media bananas”
Yep. Yep, it will
He’s not supposed to have any positive energy right now
He’s supposed to be cowering in the white house, deathly afraid of what Michael Cohen will testify to Congress next week (in the eyes of his Lefty adversaries with their ‘walls are closing in’ narrative)
Ha!
Not bloody likely, as some of those Brits and Okkers would say
Great. Getting us primary docs and info to win hearts and minds in our spheres would be great ASAP. Election integrity prioritization too. We’re ready, willing and able to do our part.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yes Virginia, there is a Superman.
Where have all the good men gone
And where are all the gods?
Where’s the streetwise Hercules
To fight the rising odds?
Somewhere just beyond reach
There’s someone reaching back
Racing on the thunder and rising with the heat
It’s gonna take a Superman to get America back on it’s feet
Up where the mountains meet the heavens above
Out where the lightning splits the sea
I would swear there’s someone somewhere
Watching out for thee and me
Through the wind and the chill and the rain
And the storm and the flood
I can feel Donald Trump’s approach
Like a fire in the blood
SOOOOO good, John. And Sundance’s montage of the Biggest Uglies Minus One is epic! My favorite of all the great groups Sundance has put together! Aren’t we soooo lucky?
Yes, there is..
And a Batman
He’s so awesome!!😁🇺🇸
We are grateful that Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America.
Thank You, Lord, for giving America another chance thru President Trump.
The Lord has given us a Leader, but we must supply his Army.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Good point, John. Joshua was a leader appointed by God, but the walls of Jericho didn’t fall down without a lot of marchers and horn blowers pitching in.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I totally concur with the principle behind this …
1. You need an inspired leader
2. You need many inspired feet on the ground following
3. You need faith to accept the setbacks that WILL occur …
What we REALLY need is the end to Election Fraud, OR we need a way to commit BIGGER Election Fraud, because i am convinced the Republicans didn’t stay home for the 2018 mid terms; the Democrats upped their fraud game. The Republicans KNEW how critical it was and would NOT stay home!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Gideon only needed 300 men to defeat an army of 135,000.
God only arranges for the number of people to be involved that He chooses to learn the lessons He is teaching. God doesn’t need our help to do things, He uses our participation so we can learn things.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…and show people that He is God.
. . . and give Him the glory!
Thank you bakocarl, Gideon and his 300 man army, comes to my mind quite often! Love your post; it is inspiring.
Hear! Hear!
Gideon was no saint, before or after… And reluctantly yet whole-heartedly accepted his Calling only after God reached out to convince his heart. i.e. the fleece test. The 300 minimally armed citizen-militia caused the well-trained and well-equipped Midianites to kill each other in blind panic.
(Maybe as highlighted in another post here today are some competing factions of the Deep State lashing out against each other.)
… anyhow, Judges 8:28 So Midian was subdued before the people of Israel and they raised their heads no more. And the land had rest forty years in the days of Gideon.
May God still yet have mercy on us…
. . . and through His Son, He will.
I think the issue isn’t one of a Leader or even an army, I see both. What IS lacking is a clear set of instructions and set course for the Army to pursue. Sitting around bellyaching aint accomplishing anything.
And before attacking me, show me exactly WHAT we have been asked to do? Send money. We have done that. Call Congress critters. Done that as well.
However, all we are given is hours and hours of MAGA pundits complaining about the other side and NEVER actually organizing anything useful.
If Congressman A is the culprit, PDJT, please TELL US TO CALL HIM. TO STAMPEDE HIS OFFICES. WHATEVER.
BE specific, please and thank you, sir. And, please, don’t just rile us up for the fun of it. It can get exhausting to go out and explain whatever you are doing to those who are confused by the media, to stand by you from day-to-day but without CLEAR marching orders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judges 6:1
The people of Israel did what was evil in the sight of the LORD and the LORD gave them into the hand of Midian seven years.
:7,8a
When the people of Israel cried out to the LORD on account of the Midianites, the LORD sent a prophet to the people of Israel.
What does God ask of us?
Storm the gates of Heaven with prayers! Intercede for our nation, our fellow redeemed, even for our enemies they they too may come to know our forgiving Redeemer and Deliverer…
Amen !
” President Trump Anticipates Good Things Ahead…
Not if we have anything to say about it.
– Satan’s Little Helpers, Chuck and Nancy
I don’t think us Treepers who have been keeping up will be surprised. Bet he’s pointing to teresa May, A Downer and Boris… Just glad he’s confident it’s coming out, hopefully not tree in the forest lack of coverage.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Along with barky o and the uniparty collusion.
From papaD
People- Do you remember from the Stzok/Page texts that Strzok received a CIA “that’s my boy” coin from Brennan?
I have nothing to add to that but I started looking and found this I that was interesting in general: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/cia-challenge-coins-symbolism-and-dark-humor-can-be-had-for-a-price-on-ebay/2016/09/21/94e65cf4-7134-11e6-8365-b19e428a975e_story.html?utm_term=.c46bf41f3ecc
@ bullseye..(btw my favorite powder) sorry, I should have read all the comments, before posting mine above and just repeating yours.
Great minds…
Know what this is?
SOTU For The People. That’s what.
Maybe it’s Giuliani’s MOAB report in response to Mueller’s report …did Giuliani have a team investigating when he was absent in the beginning, off doing some cyber security thingy…
I’m sure President Trump and Giuliani haven’t been sitting around fiddling their thumbs…maybe the “wait and see” will come from a different angle..
Praying and will just have to be patient and “wait and see.”
Additionally, as President Trump discussing and corruption within the DOJ and FBI, President Trump seems to tease upcoming events: “You’ll be surprised at the names of people involved in the corruption”, the president said. Continuing with: “names you haven’t heard yet.”
Oh, I’ve heard of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton too alright. But, dear President Trump, I will try to act surprised.
no names would surprise me
them actually being prosecuted for their crimes would
I feel like he’s just now really getting started. Up until now, he’s just been warming up. We are so blessed! God protect President Trump with health and safety! 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 18 people
You didn’t use the word, ParteaGirl, but some patience is required.
President Trump, as a builder, knows about doing things in the right order and short and long term planning, as well as making adjustments. And that’s not including negotiating a deal at the start.
You don’t build the Penthouse before the foundation is poured. You don’t order the steel before the land is purchased. You don’t go for financing without blueprints from the architects for the building. And if the first loads of concrete are off spec, you fire (then sue!) the contractor, tear out the junk concrete, hire another contractor, and keep going; concrete, steel, wiring, plumbing, HVAC, walls, lighting, snazzy details. And if you find that the bronze tinted glass is too expensive or unavailable, you go with the silver-blue glass instead.
I have always thought that President Trump understood the problems facing the nation and had a plan to correct the problems. I believe he knows who the power brokers are and was aware of the Uniparty. I believe President Trump knew who the members of The Big Club were before he jumped into the ring and I believe he knew that getting loyal MAGA appointees in place would be spotty, at best.
I also know that the problems were worse than he thought. I can’t recall the exact tweet or interview or when it was, but he said he found things to be worse that he expected.
But that doesn’t change his plans nor does it change what President Trump knows needs to be done.
So it’s not so much that he’s just getting started. Rather, it’s more like he has been finding solutions and workarounds to the barriers to implementing MAGA policies. He’s firing the obstructionists and non-performing ‘contractors,’ removing ‘bad materials, and finding acceptable substitutes for things that cannot be done exactly as planned.
President Trump is not one of the “fool ’em and fleece ’em” politicians that we have been stuck with due to our own apathy. He has a goal (MAGA), a plan for reaching the goal (trade, economic leverage, appointing judges that respect the Constitution), and he has the political savvy to stick with the promises that got him the job. He has none of the D.C. loyalties (money!) to deflect him from his goals.
So, yes YES! ParteaGirl. We are so blessed, and if anyone else reading this isn’t feeling it, just imagine President Jeb! or President Hillary and you will soon be feeling the glow from President Trump.
Hi, H.R., nice to see you tonight!
I so agree with your assessment. I happen to work in one part of the same industry as the President and can only concur with the thought process.
I watched this interview earlier. I was struck by President Trump’s tell tonight. He used the words ‘at the right time’ and “we’re exposing people that are corrupt.”
A tell.
I watched the original Apprentice. President Trump created a journey of teams who were tasked to work together to raise money and to win on personal acumen in leadership roles. Each eliminated for poor performance every week. Made for GREAT TV. One of the best shows in a nest of hornets and other horrible alternatives.
Each week, we would learn more about each contender…their personality, their MO…if they were a black hat or white hat. The show ‘exposed’ everyone’s strengths, weaknesses and the really really bad people. Omarosa.
All wrapped up at the end of the season, with a bombshell in the final boardroom.
What President Trump is doing is exactly the same as The Apprentice. Evil Government Version. With his own timing. On his own terms.
This interview was epic. President Trump is epic. Now, I do not care if Barr is a white hat or a black hat. Either way, Bar will be EXPOSED. PERIOD.
And if Barr is a very black hat? Your FIRED. In one way or another.
PS I LOVE the President’s new meme…1% Biden.
Howdy, WSB.
ParteaGirl got it right. I was just in the mood to expand a bit on her comment. And it’s nice you’re in the mood to take it further yet. Good observation about The Apprentice.
.
.
.
P.S. I’m reading more and commenting less. I’m snowbirding in Florida so my typing time has been displaced by fishing time, but my reading time remains the same. 😁
I remember when the President said it was a lot worse than he thought but that’s OK we’ll still win. Just like at the beginning of this year he said to relax, sit back and enjoy the ride. MAGA-KAG.
RIGHT ON, HR!!!
I’m glad you concur, Louisiana Tea Rose. That makes at least two of us who are brilliant 😜
(Thanks for the props!)
👆I’m here and have zero regrets with my vote. If he says let’s kick some ass I’m stepping off the front porch armed for bear…
On Biden: “You know, he was always a 1-Percenter.”
Bah! Oh my goodness… hiiigghhh-larious.
Biden must have known something . He was at that last meeting before the inauguration .He should be put on the spot.
Obama pulled him from the trash heap for VP slot—cracked up when he said that.
This is most comfortable interview I ever felt regarding deep state, FBI/DOJ and Mueller. It seems everything is in under control and Mueller SC and DAG resignation are near by. But any folks from previous administration would get indictment that we need to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe President Trump’s Oval office speeches should be the same. Only notes, no script.
I don’t just want to hear names old or new, I want to see them prosecuted!! Let’s get on with a new AJ surrounded with patriots that can grow a pair!!
Only one disappointment with President Trump. When Judge Jeanine asked him “Where do you get the resilience to stay so strong against the unprecedented attacks?” (my paraphrase lol) President Trump answered “good genes, I guess.” That is not satisfactory. I want to know who, what, how, details of how he stays so razor sharp and powerful almost every day. He almost seems to have a new statesmanlike calm too. I am so very proud of him but I have to know how he does it!
Good genes.
Whether it’s satisfactory or not, the truth actually is that “good genetics” are probably the most significant contributor to his overall health and mental energy above anything else.
Ask ANY doctor who you know will be candid and very frank with you.
You can follow every lifestyle guideline, eat all the right foods, exercise properly, and you will likelyget SOME benefit. But unless your genetics are “good”, all of that effort possibly will not extend your years and health as long and as well as you may expect.
Ask Mickey Mantle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
your Doc’s office always has a questionnaire that asks ab your family history.
I always try to leave the horse thieves off the questionnaire.
Behavioral traits are as genetic as physical traits. His ability to take shot and after shot and let it propel him forward is, as he says, genetic. I suspect he recognizes this trait in one or both of his parents.
Maybe President Trump has some connection to William Wallace? Just a thought.
He;s motivated…Melania…’nough said
He’s also a student of the power of positive thinking which is a very powerful tool when paired with his faith.
I have always had a theory about President Trump.
He has the most unique skill set of anyone as President in that his Presbyterian minister was Norman Vincent Peale (I remember my parents having the book, ‘The Positive Way of Thinking’ on their nightstand).
Donald Trump was driven up to a place 35 minutes from my home…the NYMA. At a really early age, Donald was too bright and too bored, getting into a bit of trouble, so he was sent to a military academy, not at the age of 18, but at the age of 13. VERY BIG DIFFERENCE.
The education of critical thinking must have been extraordinary. I am sure he studied Sun Tzu there. I would kill to go there now. And he played football. So he was disciplined but learned how to hit hard.
And then, President Trump’s uncle was at MIT and was responsible for advances in X-ray technology. So, he has a history of excellence within the family.
The fact that PT decided on Wharton and international resort/ real estate development means he knows about absolutely everything from off ramps to flower arranging.
And I know that sounds odd, but in the business of resorts and large campuses of residential buildings, one must know as much as they can about almost every aspect of a small city. Everything from earth moving to uniforms to marketing to retirement plans to blue collar contractors and international law.
You get it. President Trump is a very unique individual. And that is not even touching on his celebrity and the use of subliminal marketing on TV and other media.
Whoosh.
There are simply not many people even close to President Donald J Trump.
God made this man. We are blessed to have him.
POTUS ON FIRE….LOVE HIM.
PDJT is taking this CRIMINAL CABAL
DOWN/ it is going to be SPECTACULAR.
“People are going to be EXPOSED
THAT NOBODY EVER THOUGHT POSSIBLE” PDJT
Our beloved VSGPDJT says that exposing the corruption will go down as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Bank on it! Love our LION!
A name that is well known but has not “officially” been mentioned regarding the corruption is Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryno. Gang of Eight member with intelligence knowledge who obstructed good guy Devin Nunes.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^^
Harry Reid
John McCain
Susan Rice
Valerie Jarrett
Barack Millhouse Mussolini Obama
John McCain
Oops. I mentioned the name we will not mention. Sorry about that.
Trey Gowdy? Possibly???
Brennan.
Think State Dept. And when State is involved, guess who it reflects on by association?
Harry Reid’s endorsement of Romney was quite the “tell”.
They are both Mormons.
Losing the second “m” from that statement also works.
Pirro wanted to pressure the president into declaring an emergency and building the wall that way. I think he knows that that would risk the wall being stopped by the courts – just like the travel ban. Let the president strategize, Jeanine.
In many ways just declaring the emergency is “going over the head of the politics”. Besides, the inevitable legal poopstorm, it might be at least a tiny bit politically damaging. Right now I think the Dems are simply looking like the obstructionists that they are… and really for no good reason, TBH. Somebody recently on T.V… I’m pretty sure it was a Dem of some stripe… said “Why aren’t Chuck and Nancy playing this to GET SOMETHING out of the negotiations?!?!”. Exactamundo. Now we don’t know exactly EVERYTHING that’s going on behind closed doors, but from all accounts, the Dems are shooting themselves in their collective foot.
Even liberal Cher is like “just give him the f’in money”. It’s just a matter of time.
I know. That was a prescient and honest outburst on her part. TDS has it’s benefits for some, perhaps… if it helps you to get yer head outta yer butt, maybe you can actually think about the world around you in a logical and objective manner. You can still be emotional. But if you mix in the logic and reason you’re making progress. Maybe she’s undergoing some treatment that the general public is not aware of? That “Right To Try” thing that the President set in motion?
Cheryl Sarkisian knows all.
Sentient, I read Greg Allman’s autobiography in which he said that Cher was the dumbest woman he ever knew. I beleive he called her “dumber than a box of rocks”. In this case, she rubbed her two brain cells together and made a tiny little spark.
The Demosocialists aren’t interested in concessions in negotiation. They are going for the kill shot. Get rid of Trump on or before January, 2021 and establish totalitarian Demosocialism that can never be challenged due to open borders.
Chuck and Nancy are not Demosocialists, IMO. They are old school Uniparty Democrats with a well-practiced penchant for pandering.
Chuck and Nancy care about power. How they get it is immaterial. They’ll go full communist in a heartbeat if necessary.
Forget January 2021 – they are throwing everything they have at him right NOW because Ruth Bader Ginsburg is either already gone or only has weeks left to live and they know it…
R u saying Buzzi is on ice? Too bad for her AOC wants to get rid of ice.
IMO, Cher’s finest hour was when she gave a boost to a pastor near Houston in his efforts to purchase and distribute kevlar helmet liners to soldiers in Iraq. She talked in a public way about the need for those helmet liners. I am not sure that she threw down even a dime to help, but by advocating she helped him reach appreciably more donors.
Yes. PDJT likely does not want to pull that emergency button too often or prematurely. He may need to use emergemncy powers later and doesnt want to look like he is abusing / over using the power.
“Keep your powder dry.”
He would rather keep it out of the courts because that is just another misdirection.
Wow he is making threats against his enemies which are ours.
In that interview our Persident is the quintessential Trump.
Jeanine wisely lets him expound on every reply, which he so easily and willingly does.
🙂 🙂
Bad interview by the Judge. But that’s Fox News for you.
USA! USA! USA!
BTW – Just read the German industrial output took a real slap, down 1.9%!
Germany in or headed to recession; Greece and Italy expected to feel pain as well. FYI, Germany the #1 economy in Europe.
Oh yeah, Germany feeling Green pains as electricity prices have doubled, and they will also be fined by the EU for not hitting Paris Accord goals.
““If electricity prices continue to increase, that could lead to a structural collapse in energy-intensive industries,” said Utz Tillman, head of the nation’s chemical industry association VCI. “That would destroy Germany’s closely interlinked production chains. We need to start focusing on reducing costs.”
Bonus: Trade accounts for 42% of German GDP.
That’s largely the auto industry with Trump Tariffs pending!
They need to start focusing on reducing political correctness.
They’ll be really Green when their factories are idle. Great plan.
I looked for an article to reference what you did above and found this:
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/merkel-seeks-to-heal-coal-rift-in-germany-1.1197386
All their troubles are due to the US withdrawing from climate change nonsense that exfiltration of the USA middle class wealth to finance all the world’s social programs. Without our money, they can’t afford all these freebies.
Apparently, Jim Jordan was on with Judge Jeannine right after PDJT’s interview. He noticed whose name was missing in the failing NYT’s article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Timing Brilliance of President Trump
1. Sunday Talk Shows now have a Vast Counterbalance to the Failed FBI / NY Times hit piece.
2. He’s in the White House; Democrats on a beach in Puerto Rico.
3. IC Players on Notice.
And …
4. Pelosi wouldn’t meet with the parents of children murdered by Illegal Immigrants
5. Pelosi wouldn’t listen to Homeland Security crime statistics
Will Chris Wallinsky take note?
Menendez has the hots for those little brown girls.
Habitual offender…girls beware.
LBFMs! From my S.E. Asian days!
Only persons more annoying than the prissy Chris Wallace are Barky and Mooch obama.
If Chris’ father were not Mike Wallace, a nasty piece of work by the way, Chris would be about to lose his janitor job at Sears.
“They’re gonna want something from me someday”
“You know everything comes through the White House”
Come on Nincompoop Nancy, who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters? 😆
She plans to be the person in the White House.
God help us. Don’t even speak it. What a nightmare. I’m ashamed to say I wish Pelosi a shortened life.
….”Corruption within the DOJ and FBI, President Trump seems to tease upcoming events: “You’ll be surprised at the names of people involved in the corruption”, the president said. Continuing with: “names you haven’t heard yet.”
He must be reading my comments, new language for him. My repeating words.
Lord, please give President Trump stength and resolve, share your wisdom and understanding with him, and guide his steps.
Confuse and confound the marxist democrat party that seeks to destroy America, its liberty, its freedom, and its people that wait for your return. Make them appear the vile, repugnant, evil, destructive, mentally ill criminals that they are, to all. Destroy them. Amen.
Like! There is a malady for nations who suffer treason, and horrible traitors, and who then get no justice. Lack of justice breeds a thirst for blood and vengeance. So I too hope that at least some of our traitors end up in prison. I would prefer they were shot by firing squads, but prison will suffice.
The MSM aka Opposition Press are flooded with reports of this interview and the NYT story about the President and Russia.
On Face the Nation interview with Sec of State Pompeo to be aired your Sunday he stated:
“Pompeo: Idea that Trump is national security threat ‘absolutely ludicrous’
“I’m not going to comment on New York Times stories but I’ll certainly say this: The notion that President Trump is a threat to American national security is absolutely ludicrous,” Pompeo said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview to be aired Sunday.”
His statement is also getting MSM coverage. Check.
Practically the whole Demosocialist Party is a threat to national security. Unsecured servers, private servers, secret spy projects, open borders, and so much more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Awan brothers and gang had access to over 60 democrat congress people’s computers, many on highly secretive committees. It’s despicable they were never charged.
“Bezos has bigger problems than probably anyone right now”
Love this guy!
Trump needs to meet with Sergio Moro, the judge who almost by himself, (leading the way) exposed the biggest corruption and Gov abuse in the History of thew world. He took on former President and current President at the time, Billionaire CEOs(in jail and will be for a long time), other CEOs and high level businessman, Police Cornel, Mayors, Senators, Congressman, etc etc.
Over 200+ in jail, billions in recovered stolen money given back to the people. The investigation continues and many more charges to come.
They just found over 300+ (against the law) Gov employees making excessive money and are being investigated.
Discovered over 150.000 frauds, ( 1000+ gov employees and elected officials) people stealing land meant for the poor. Even 27.000 dead people receiving free land.
Welfare program is being investigated and people are dropping their benefits afraid of getting caught, now they are moving on to SS. It will be fun to watch.
Crooks are running scared.
Source/link?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/investigation-in-brazil-much-bigger-than-watergate-says-lead-prosecutor/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%A9rgio_Moro
Judge Zorro.
Trump reminds me of a diesel engine, the harder you push for it the harder it works.
Trump reminds me of a diesel engine, the harder you push for it the harder it works.
We’re going to WIN and we’re going to have a lot of fun getting there — then-candidate DJT
You betcha 🙂 Still not tired of WINNING!
Names? David Cameron, Tony Blair, Alexander William Younger,
George Bush, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Paul Ryan
“Mr Younger appeared at a conference in the US alongside CIA Director John Brennan and their Australian and Afghan counterparts.” https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/20/mi6-chief-says-information-revolution-is-existential-threat-and/
I’ll throw in Kuck Kristol. I believe he has ties to Fusion GPS.
Now guys, does he sound worried at all?
What? Me Worry?
MAGA
Predator-In-Chief!!
Kanye West?????
George Papadopoulos
@GeorgePapa19
Follow Follow @GeorgePapa19
Can’t wait for the “target” of the “Dragon FISA” from October 2016 to be revealed. Get ready.
12:31 PM – 11 Jan 2019
Come into my parlor said the spider to the fly
Cannot wait to see the emails on the Weiner laptop. Gonna be fun.
DiFi
Mark Warner
Thank you for the pick-me-up, Sundance.
I’d love to see a whole slew of media pundits go down.
