President Trump Participates in Border Security Meeting at White House…

Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump held a cabinet room meeting with officials from multiple agencies to discuss the ongoing issues with border security. In addition to the influx of illegal aliens, the scale of drugs and human trafficking is becoming a worsening crisis in the border region.
“The easy solution is for me to call a national emergency,” President Trump said. “But I’m not going to do that so fast as this is something Congress should do and we’re waiting for the Democrats to vote.” Adding, “what we need is common sense.”
That is one good looking chunk of wall.
Don’t stop now.
It looks good but it can be easily sawed through with a sawzall.
Sawed through with a sawzall? Probably, if you have one that has enough horsepower and the proper, small-tooth, bimetallic blades. That kind of work usually calls for an outlet, which might not be readily available out there. And several hours to cut a hole big enough to get through. Consequently, I think “easily” is not really appropriate for this task.
That also assumes there are no other sensors implanted on that fence to alert CBP personnel that someone is cutting through the fence. Since the French had that technology on the Morice Line in Algeria in the late 50’s-early 60’s, I’d be surprised if it is not included on this installation as well, particularly in the more remote areas. Seeing a drone or a helicopter showing up 20 minutes after starting the cut will pretty much put paid to that particular invasion effort.
““The easy solution is for me to call a national emergency,” President Trump said”
Actually, it’s not. The democrats and their msm would go IED and WMD on him. And the President knows it.
He is toying with them.
More like holding their feet to the fire. Chuck, Nancy and accomplices will be feeling the burn….
President Trump is absolutely beautiful to watch.
Indeed..it would be tied up in the courts until the Trump Presidency is history and it may even drive enough angry RINOs to join the Dems in the senate for a successful impeachment. Then a wall would never happen. I do not understand why so many are calling for this approach. Keep shutdown going and Dems will cave. Defections are beginning and President knows it. .
Many call for the emergency declaration because it is, in fact, a national emergency and has been for a very long time. The elites in this country just do not consider it as such.
About 3000 Americans are killed every year by the actions of illegal aliens and many others are robbed, raped and mutilated at their hands. This without considering the enormous cost of the benefits and other public funds that are spent on them.
If the President enacts the emergency provisions he should ignore any injunctions from courts and drive on with a proper wall. American lives would be lost in the time it would take to appeal.
One way Trump could play this is to declare the national emergency and say he is willing to reopen the government under a series of rolling short term CRs as long as the wall is being built. If the Democrats go to a Hawaiian judge for an injunction, he lets the current CR expire and the government shuts back down. But if the Democrats make a show of fighting in court without actually halting construction, the government stays open, the wall gets built, and the Democrats get to tell their base they’re doing everything they can.
They already are IED and WMD and we the people are becoming immune to it. If declares
a National Emergency the Dems and MSM would just carry on they way they have for the last two years. IMHO . Well not so humble.
Apparently they don’t have any place to hang your hat in the Cabinet Room.
Is it just me? Waiting for Congress, and most particularly the Democrats, to display “common sense” sounds optimistic.
Kind of like waiting for Afghans to become civilized.
Nah, they’ll display “common sense.” What you will NEVER get out of the ‘Rats, and damned seldom out of the Republicans, is GOOD SENSE. Remember, you’re talking about a nation that elected ol’ BJ and BO twice each and is also more than $21 trillion in debt. No nation that does things that damned foolish can consider that its common sense automatically equates to good sense.
Notice how the left and their corporate stooges are turning up the magnet. Both NYC and CA have increased Free Healthcare for illegals. They are really desperate to build a new country before the peasants wise up. (some of us are already woke)
Then we have the cave signals from President Trump….maybe he gets tired of being the only person in DC that cares about the citizens.
The H1-B program is mostly a fraud. There are large numbers of American Engineers and IT unemployed. Third world foreigners, as from India, are no more talented, usually less so, but work cheaper and more subserviently.
Bad, and I’ll go so far as to say stupid Tweet by the President. Lou Dobbs is ripping this Tweet and whomever advises President on this stuff (leading suspect is Kushner, as usual).
Marco Rubio loves the H1B program. So what does that tell you?
Little short of everything. (and I think there might be a pun in there too)
H1-B users get a tweet not to be upset or fret! Wth? By all means what else can we do for the poor foreigners in the US? Put them at ease while the taxpayers have to watch entire swaths of our country taken over by third world parasites while we pay for it! How about tweeting the taxpayers about relief on the way or the victims families.
Consider this: If the Harvard faculty decided bordet security, we would have no Asians or Jews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
who ever talked to the President about this stupid program should loose their job and unless I miss my guess The day the meeting with Graham and Kushner brought this about and he would really be sick in the end if he did this.. He said, he is waiting for the Dems to say NO>> MR President The dems have been saying NO to you for two weeks now and You have no other choice
but to declare an emergency and stop the games This new Caravan has 15 thousand people.
The American people are trying to help build the wall and with the Gov 14 billion and the go fund me money of 20 million that will still go along ways
Just watching the video of the great border security meeting and realized…”the democrats are not ready to negotiate” i.e. Donald is not finished yet pounding them with the border security mallet. LOL!
GO MR. PRESIDENT! WE LOVE YOU AND ARE WITH YOU ALL THE WAY!
“President Trump Fighting To Save Lives While Nan -N- Chuck AWOL”
POTUS should find funds in the budget and build the damn wall. This is all political histrionics. If your at war, you need to be able to make command decisions to protect your troops and to decimate the enemy. The 40 million illegals are the enemy within the gates. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and achieving the same result.
Lou Dobbs is all over the WH considering a deal for amnesty. It is linked to Jared, boy Wonder of the fantastic Early Prison Release and Middle East Solution (?). Jared of the Many Knives, as Shakespeare might name him.
No National Emergency from 45.
But we get boy wonder trying to give it all away.
And you know if Ivanka says “Please Daddy”, the ball game is over.
Jared is clearly very intelligent, and a big asset in some areas, like apparently the USMCA, but DJT should know there are also times to run in the opposite direction from him.
Yep. I’ve always felt the Kushners were an “inside” team.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see a KKK team run as an independent in 2020: Kamala/I. Kushner to bring the black, women, left, gender confused, etc and the other Kushner on board as liason to the New York/Hollywood umm……….wealthy donors.
Of course, we’ll be skewered for not trusting a Kushner.
(I apologize for re-posting, but it was a late post, and I think most missed –)
We -will- get our Wall. Trump will end up winning – for all of us. How? Why? We all generally know, but — Sundance directly referenced the magical ingredient, the secret spice to Trump’s success.
It’s something that’s been missing from political discourse for a long time. It’s something that politicians in general steer far away from. It’s something that President Trump recognizes has been missing, and he is here to re-introduce everyone to this wild concept, novelty that it is.
And what -is- this long-forgotten, secret ingredient?
1-877-SOB-USOB
Number to reach Congressional Offices.
No joke.
Tell them to BUILD THE WALL!
Thanks, J.G.!
This -is- — really — the Main number to the Capitol. (press 1 to reach your Senator..)
1-877-SOB-USOB (1-877-762-8762) is the r e a l number!! I just tried it .. it works!
Someone, somewhere has a serious sense of humor!!!!
——- a question :
why does it have to be an either / or ?
just declare a national emergency and start going through the process including the courts
AND in the meantime, keep the shutdown going as is putting congress on the line for a vote.
even if the national emergency route works first, insist that congress does its job and can pay the military back with funding that is voted on. that way, leverage doesn’t evaporate with a court decision
tom,
The president provides you the answer in the video.
His experience in construction using General Contractors is cited in his answer to your question in this video. I work for a GC myself and he is absolutely spot on with his answer.
The wall is being built currently being built using contractors with the money previously appropriated for this. Nothing is paid yet because his terms are payment will be made upon completion and the job has been approved. Trust me, those firms will be dead on and ahead of schedule so they can get paid. You get the best quality work with these terms.
The $5+ billion is for future construction. Bi-partisan support is the best way to accomplish this to bring some form of unity in this country. The democrats however are choosing to hang themselves with their own rope. Hell it’s only January 11th and they are already a toilet swirl.
The president is in control of the issue and he wins either way.
If the democrats agree to the wall, the nation wins, the president wins, but the democrats may actually be looked at some level above the pond scum level they currently are perceived.
But they are moronic. They will go against what is right. So in that case the president declares an emergency. The nation wins, the president wins big and the democrats officially sink to being perceived as squid shit.
there sure is a lot of people here today thinking they know how to run the government better than Trump. You all got a few Billion $$$ more than him too, and access to all the info he has on what steps to take in securing our borders?
What jurisdiction do federal courts have over military action declared by the Commander in Chief? I think zero.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It comes down to the Moral Authority of the President which flows from the support and demands of the People.
We have to put Millions of MAGA people in the street in front of the SC.
Anything less and those freakoids will rule against him and reduce the Presidency to a rubber stamp of the Globalists.
Roberts and the others have ruled time and again against the People and the Constitution as all of us read it. They are part of the Deep State/Shadow Government dressed in robes.
They don’t but that won’t stop the many lawsuits and a few obama judges to think they have authority.
This is terrible. DJT is spending so much time on America’s border security that he just has to be neglecting working to turn Afghanistan into Shangri-la. Bill Kristol, Max Boot, Mitt Romney and the Pentagon will have to step in and get him to reorder his priorities.
This entire video is a must watch.
It is so powerful and compelling. Any media person or democrat not supporting this border barrier after watching this should be shamed and scorned.
PLEASE ESPECIALLY SEE 19:35 – 21:35
If you want to see our president call out and dress down the press frankly and pointedly, you will enjoy that 2 minute section of the video.
Like a boss Mr. President! Onward!
Bunny Walsh is my sheriff. She is really good.
Test
Please don’t label me an Eeyore, but I’m beginning to wonder why the US has a President. Everything he does, every move he makes for the good of the people can be stopped by so many. If the President , elected by the majority of the people cannot make decisions and keep his promises to us without being sued, counter attacked at every move and threatened for upholding our Constitution, why do we have this most treasured office? More importantly, when are we the people who elected our VSG President Donald Trump , when are we truly going to stand and do something? I read several news agencies reporting today that Go Fund Me is going to refund all the money donated to fund the wall. If we as Americans cannot do something to help our President keep his promise and secure our country, where does that leaves us? I’m a very senior woman and I’ve been trying so hard to make a difference since President Trump took office because I believe in him and I want a better country for my grandchildren, but I’m slowly giving up hope. Lord, please look down upon us and help save our country.
