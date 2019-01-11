President Trump Participates in Border Security Meeting at White House…

Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump held a cabinet room meeting with officials from multiple agencies to discuss the ongoing issues with border security. In addition to the influx of illegal aliens, the scale of drugs and human trafficking is becoming a worsening crisis in the border region.

“The easy solution is for me to call a national emergency,” President Trump said. “But I’m not going to do that so fast as this is something Congress should do and we’re waiting for the Democrats to vote.” Adding, “what we need is common sense.”

This is common sense. Congress must pass a bill that ends the crisis at our border. pic.twitter.com/wD0PPKfpNM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2019

The Fake News Media keeps saying we haven’t built any NEW WALL. Below is a section just completed on the Border. Anti-climbing feature included. Very high, strong and beautiful! Also, many miles already renovated and in service! pic.twitter.com/UAAGXl5Byr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

