Leaked Lisa Page Testimonial Transcripts on CIA Brennan Angle, Confirms Likelihood of Dossier Origination….

The leak wars have officially begun. “Caveat emptor” (buyer beware) is the general warning to all interested followers of the story-lines.

In response to leaks of congressional testimony to The Epoch Times (Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe) damaging to the prior narratives of the DOJ and FBI; the opposing side of the political continuum begins leaking transcripts to the New York Times (James Baker) favorable to the DOJ and specifically FBI. Damn these insufferable leakers, their agendas, and their weaponized political motives; all of them.

CTH suspected this bull sh*t was going to start as soon as we saw the first Lisa Page transcript leak.

As a result we are now reduced to reviewing information through the pre-filter of the media outlet delivering the analysis of the transcript; a process CTH hates with the passion of a thousand supernovas.

The New York Times leak-angle is to justify *why* the FBI contemplated opening an investigation on candidate, president-elect and president Trump . – SEE HERE – That said, sticking with the Epoch Times leak-angle on Lisa Page testimony for a moment, there is an aspect to the CIA activity of John Brennan which confirms prior suspicions.

Here’s the part that pertains to earlier CTH research on the issue of Brennan, the CIA, and more importantly Fusion-GPS contract employee Nellie Ohr who we confirmed also worked for the CIA:

Epoch Times […] Page staunchly maintained that any briefings given to the White House were always about the “Russian active measures effort” and were not in relation to “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s name for their counterintelligence investigation into the Trump-Russia allegations. Brennan has admitted during congressional testimony that his intelligence helped establish the FBI counterintelligence investigation: “I was aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons that raised concerns in my mind about whether or not those individuals were cooperating with the Russians, either in a witting or unwitting fashion, and it served as the basis for the FBI investigation to determine whether such collusion [or] cooperation occurred.” This admission is important, particularly since Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) had previously disclosed that no official intelligence was used to open the FBI’s investigation. Brennan’s role was highlighted again during testimony, as one Representative questioning Page questioned her in relation to an Aug. 25, 2016, text message: “What are you doing after the CH brief?” CH almost certainly referred to “Crossfire Hurricane.” Page was asked specifically about an event that occurred on the same day: “It’s the same day that Director Brennan is briefing Harry Reid, is why I ask. And so what you’re saying is you were unaware that Director Brennan was briefing Harry Reid that same day?” Page said she was unaware of Brennan’s briefing to Reid. She was then asked the following: “You give a brief on August the 25th. Director Brennan is giving a brief. It’s not a Gang of Eight brief. It is a one-on-one, from what we can tell, a one-on-one briefing with Harry Reid at that point. And it becomes apparent, based on your text messages and based on Director Comey’s emails, that you all are aware that that conversation took place. Were you aware that Director Brennan had a briefing with Harry Reid and that you expected a letter from Harry Reid?” Page noted that she remembered the letter sent by Reid, but seemed confused as to Brennan’s involvement and possible knowledge of the Steele dossier. Worth noting is that while some within the FBI likely had parts of the dossier in July, the Counterintelligence investigative team did not receive it until mid-September during a trip to Rome where they met personally with Steele. The Representative, who was clearly aware of the disparity in timing, focused on precisely how Brennan might have been aware of the dossier in August: Rep.: So what you’re saying is, is that you had no knowledge of these potential unverified memos prior to the middle part of September in your investigation? Page: That is correct, sir. Rep.: Okay. So on August 30th, you and Peter are going back and forth, and you go, “Here we go.” If you’ll look at 9:44:50 on August the 30th, you go, “Here we go.” And it’s referencing “Harry Reid Cites Evidence of Russian Tampering in the U.S. Vote and Seeks FBI.” Now, what happens is, and what I guess gives me a little bit of concern is, if you drop down, that if you drop down to the same day, August 30th, 9:45, it says: “The D”—which I assume means Director—”said at the a.m. brief that Reid had called him and told him that he would be sending the letter.” Page: Okay. Rep.: So you get a brief that says, well, we got the letter, but it’s almost like it’s a coordinated effort between Harry Reid and the FBI Director, because obviously, he’s briefing you. After a bit of back and forth, Page responded, “I don’t know what Harry Reid was told or why or what the purpose of Brennan [was.]” The Representative pressed on: “Why would Director Brennan be aware of things that the FBI was not aware of at this particular point when it actually would potentially involve, according to Peter Strzok’s word on January 10th of 2017, an unverified salacious set of memos?” And then the big reveal: Rep.: We have documents that would suggest that in that briefing the dossier was mentioned to Harry Reid and then obviously we’re going to have to have conversations. Does that surprise you that Director Brennan would be aware [of the dossier]? Page: Yes, sir. Because with all due honesty, if Director Brennan—so we got that information from our source, right? The FBI got this information from our source. If the CIA had another source of that information, I am neither aware of that nor did the CIA provide it to us if they did, because the first time we — Rep.: We do know there are multiple sources. Page: I do know that. I do know that the information ultimately found its way lots of different places, certainly in October of 2016. But if the CIA as early as August, in fact, had those same reports, I am not aware of—I’m not aware of that and nor do I believe they provided them to us, and that would be unusual. Rep.: Were you aware that Christopher Steele had conversations or multiple conversations with Fusion GPS and others outside of just working special intel for you? Page: As of August of 2016, I don’t know who Christopher Steele is. I don’t know that he’s an FBI source. I don’t know what he does. I have never heard of him in all of my life. So let me just sort of be clear. When the FBI first receives the reports that are known as the dossier from an FBI agent who is Christopher Steele’s handler in September of 2016 at that time, we do not know who—we don’t know why these reports have been generated. We don’t know for what purpose. A bit later in the discussion, the representative asked another question: “So you don’t know whether it’s a coordinated effort to get you those documents or not at that point in September? Page responds, “Coordinated by whom, sir? Rep.: Anybody, other than a confidential human source saying, “Listen, I’ve got reason to be concerned and bring it to you.” It could be coordinated by the CIA. It could have been coordinated by Fusion GPS. You don’t know. Page: At the time that we received the documentation, no. What we have is the preexisting relationship with the source and the reliability of his prior reporting. (more)

The key issue here is one of timing. Lisa Page states emphatically the FBI investigative unit first became aware of the Steele Dossier in mid-September 2016. However, CIA Director John Brennan is demonstrably briefing Gang-of-Eight Senators (including Harry Reid) in August 2016 on the material in the dossier.

Page says: “If the CIA had another source of that information, I am neither aware of that nor did the CIA provide it to us if they did.” This cuts to the heart of the dossier origination as our CTH research discovered it back in 2017.

Billionaire supporter of Marco Rubio, Paul Singer, originally contracted with Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) for opposition research on Trump in late-fall 2015. Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby had extensive pre-existing research files on Paul Manafort and Russia dating back years.

Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson then hires Nellie Ohr at the end of November 2015 to work on the Trump project. Nellie Ohr works on that project throughout Dec ’15, Jan, Feb, March, April 2016. The Fusion-GPS contract with Paul Singer was discontinued in March 2016; but Nellie Ohr continued working on it. The reason why we put Nellie at the center of that graphic more than a year ago is because of her importance:

In April 2016, after Paul Singer cancelled the contract with Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson’s wife Mary Jacoby goes to the White House (April 19th, 2016). Immediately thereafter Team Clinton pick up the research and start paying Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) to continue developing it. However, at the same time Clinton picked up the Trump project, Fusion contracts Christopher Steele to write his research dossier.

Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC (link) Both Mr. Bruce Ohr and Mrs Nellie Ohr worked on a collaborative CIA group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below

When you overlay the timeline with the demonstrable activity, it becomes transparently easy to see exactly what was taking place.

Here’s what has always seemed obvious:

♦ When Glenn Simpson hired Nellie Ohr (Nov ’15) he was hiring a CIA analyst and Russian expert. Nellie Ohr had research access to the FBI/NSA database. It is almost guaranteed Mrs. Ohr’s work in Dec, Jan, Feb, March was done by exploiting her “contractor” access to the database through FISA-702(16)(17) searches.

♦ It is not coincidental that the exact timeline when the NSA compliance officer noted an uptick in FISA-702(16)(17) database search abuses (November ’15 through April ’16) coincides perfectly with Nellie Ohr’s contract with Fusion GPS. The FISA court report from Judge Rosemary Collyer speaks directly to this timeline:

(link)

♦ Glenn Simpson hired Ohr in November 2015, Nellie took the material already assembled by Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby in years passed, and used her CIA access to the FISA database to prove it, and enhance it. She eventually built out more evidence and expanded the research. By mid April 2016 Nellie Ohr had amassed a bunch of illegally obtained information surrounding the Trump empire, and, additionally, had information on Manafort and Russia etc.

♦ When Team Clinton get involved in April 2016 (that team includes Brennan Inc.), they needed to weaponize all of Nellie Ohr’s research. That’s where Chris Steele is brought in to receive the Nellie Ohr information, launder it into an intelligence product, where it became “the Steele Dossier”, and then inject it back into the intelligence community. CIA Director Brennan always knew of the material before the FBI did, because Brennan was part of the construction team.

Christopher Steele is not the actual author of the material inside the ‘Steele Dossier’, but rather he was attempting to wash away evidence of FISA database abuse by finding alternate confirmation for the underlying material. Once he could provide ¹plausible secondary origination for Ohr’s material, Steele sent it back to Fusion-GPS in chapters.

Nellie Ohr was, is, and will always be, the factual author of the material inside the Steele Dossier. Notably Nellie Ohr refused to testify to the joint house committee citing spousal privilege as the excuse to avoid questioning.

Nellie Ohr, a CIA contract employee, is at the epicenter of the Steele Dossier; and as a result she is the person who created the basis for all of the FISA surveillance warrants that exploited the dossier for approval.

Of course CIA Director Brennan was briefing Harry Reid in August 2016 on the dossier material a month prior to the FBI unit receiving it…. Brennan helped create it.

¹”plausible” – the Cohen-in-Prague mistake within the Steele Dossier is evidence of Nellie Ohr mistakenly interpreting a database search query result for the wrong Michael Cohen.

