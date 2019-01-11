CNN Disinvites Local San Diego News Team After Discovering Their Local View Border Walls Work…

San Diego local news station KUSI shares how they were contacted by CNN “asking if a reporter could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown.” However, after KUSI agreed to provide a reporter with extensive knowledge of the effectiveness of a border wall, CNN changed their mind.
(VIA KUSI) […] We believe CNN declined a report from KUSI because we informed them that most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work.
We have continuously been told by Border Patrol Agents that the barrier along the Southern border helps prevent illegal entries, drugs, and weapons from entering the United States, and the numbers prove it. (link)
Just more proof that CNN is really just fake news
The tide and the wall are turning!!! Fake news like this pisses people off and the Trump boomerang is about to hit…
CIA OWNED FAKE NEWS FROM CNN.
OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD used more on U.S. citizens than on all other countries combined!!!!!!!!!
More proof that CNN SUCKS!!!!!
I’d say proof that CNN cherry picks the stories based on their political views. Sad!
I LIVE in San Diego and I can personally attest WALLS WORK– all you have to do to understand this is have TWO eyeballs. One if you are in a pinch. Again I can not believe we are having this RETARDED conversation about walls being a deterrent. Have we become THIS stupid ?
Mr. President – HOLD THE LINE. DEMS ( as they are all saying in unison ) — Just OPEN the GOV!!) THEN we can talk about Border Security. This is their MO. It is a non-starter. They are liars. They have no intention of having an honest conversation about BORDER security. They are saying ALL Trump has to do is open the GOV and I say sure thing– just as soon as you give him the money he needs or he will go around you. Either way the WALL is happening. Get used to it.
Yes, we have become this stupid. The Sacramento Bee has an Op-Ed saying that yes, we should have a debate about border security BUT we shouldn’t bring up dead cops. Uh- okay. Let’s have a debate but disallow any evidence of why one side might feel the way they do. Oh, and according to the comments anyone who disagrees with the writer is, well, all the usual -ists and -tards.
Insane. And now there is some twerp in the House who wants to disband the House committee on terrorism and replace it with a House committee to investigate Trump. I want off this ride.
What, are they all incestous clones of Acosta or is it vice-versus?
This is ALL CNN needed to see …
http://www.trbimg.com/img-595fac9d/turbine/la-1499442328-h67br03txg-snap-image
It also proves that CNN and their ilk, are purposefully subverting and undermining the United States of America and the citizens of this blessed country!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn’t that the basic definition of sedition? It is way past time to prosecute. I’m all for the first (and SECOND) amendments but there are consequences for what is being said. Try yelling “fire” in a theater or “bomb” in an airport. Sedition is not covered by the first amendment. Bring on the tribunals. Add to that the traitors inhabiting our government agencies particularly the DOJ and FBI such as they are.
GMTA👍
Precisely my first thought before I even read the article.
Wow! It just never ends!
Partisan agendas and priorities at play, perchance? Shocked and stunned.
Trump could and should declare an emergency and proceed to put the wall construction in motion. It’s a trivial issue at heart, but the libs have succeeded in making a large segment of the country get palpitations over the concept of placing a barrier at our border. That tells you how much of an echo chamber we live in. It also tells you how inverted our collective reality is.
I say collective, because Trump has NOT proceeded to emergency powers, yet. Consider that. People are dying, being raped, famished, abused, trafficked all because the border resides in this no-go zone politically–a no-go zone that has Trump creeping up to it delicately. In a normal environment, a president would reflexively seal the border and promptly set about to secure it. We are so inverted that a bold man like Trump must still tread carefully. So, yes collective.
This is a political battle worth going to the mat for. If not, there is no other. So, let’s go.
Like !!
Right on! Without a defended border, citizenship means nothing.
Here’s the problem though, as I understand it from listening to different sources – if VSGDJT were to declare, the left inclined would file a suit in a district where there is a liberal court of appeals (eg: 9th) and get it blocked or at least tied up for too long. In fact, word is better be careful of the black widow Repub pretend allies who are starting to say- “there is no hope for a deal- declare the Nat’l Emergency now” – saying it just to try and get the effort stopped/gummed up. May be better to stay shut down, stand in against the drummed up bad PR from media until Dems come to the table. Yikes, perils at every turn for our Leader to navigate…
x100.
AGREE.
This Dem Shut Down can go on for 20 or 30 years.
I’m happy with it.
Sorry, but disagree.
If people are getting raped and dying due expressly to this business of NO WALL, then Trump rightfully can point to the urgency.
If the courts jam him, go around them. OH NO! He can’t do that, can he?
Sure, he can. And there will be those who will help him and those who won’t. But, there will be some who will act. Once they do, that’s when the rubber meets the road, because there will be confrontation between agencies and enforcement bodies on both side claiming the law is on their side. The public will see a conflict over the simple notion of protecting human life with a passive, non-harmful measure (a wall), which harms no one and is not a violation of civil liberties in the least. So, those who are against it cannot even point to an aggrieved party as a basis for enjoining the construction of the wall.
Fake News CNN …IS… the enemy of the people.
They are worse than fake they are lying subversives.
Emily came to mind (SNL):
KUSI was also a long time home of John Coleman who crusaded against the political shenanigans of the Global Warming Alarmist crowd which are similar to the Russian Hoax shenanigans and now the border shenanigans.
Looking from afar it looks like the U.S media is facing a crisis in honesty
And it’s not a manufactured crisis!
Get up closer and you can smell it.
the NYT Chief admits they like and need “propaganda”. It’s stunning!
Should be required viewing for everyone specially thse who think they’re getting honest and accurate information from the Malignant Mockingbird Media such as the NYT and WaPooh.
CNN is simply propaganda nothing more. Fake news accurately describes their operation.
Think about how many times things like this actually happen and are never reported.
Think about how this works in reverse… what a major news network can offer to local affiliates and members of local news teams in exchange for preferred narrative pieces.
Think about how many times things like that happen.
Think about the last time news was actually news.
keeler, sorry, can’t help.
Long-term memory issues.
Just too funny!
I forget if I put this in a tweet or posted.. so sorry…
THis was just after their american gothic/ green acres speech.
Amwick, please! Green Acres was an All-American show!! Something Pelosi and Schumer know absolutely nothing about. They hate America and her citizens. Thank you!
I live in San Diego and have many interactions with the brave men and women who work border security here. They need all the support and resources they can get, and it’s such a relief to have a POTUS who totally gets it.
CNN = Goebbels .20
CNN = Joseph Goebbels 2.0
In retrospect the smaller number works too.
I wonder how much money and man hours the Commies pour into the enstupidation (new word) of Americans, annually?
I suspect they stopped putting money into that in 2016. Now they’re just enjoying their return on investment.
Universities have been doing that for at least 50 years. Time to change that is way overdue.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/09/medias-use-of-mamet-principle-running-on-autopilot/
And “they” say Google isn’t biased as well? BS! Look what happens when you Google “democrats walk out of meeting”. I hope the link can be retrieved:
https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C1DIMA_enUS708US708&ei=ZgY5XMP5BtG4sQWNgaXwDA&q=Democrats+walk+out+of+meeting&oq=Democrats+walk+out+of+meeting&gs_l=psy-ab.3..0i22i30l8.23094.27311..27960…1.0..0.232.2079.1j5j6……0….1..gws-wiz…….0j0i67j33i22i29i30.hK6Nn6Qis-Y
(NOTE: I was in a debate with a “leftie” regarding PDJT’s “total disrespect shown Nancy & Chuck when he walked out of the meeting” with them 2 days ago. I just HAD to remind them of the disrespect shown Trump by DEMOCRATS’ past “walk outs”. Really Googoo-gle??)
End of border fence 15 miles south of TJ.
sorry, east
As I read this, I am astounded, actually amazed, that ANYONE needs to be told that 20 foot high walls keep people out, or in as the purpose may dictate. Seriously, how very stupid does one have to be to NOT get it? EVERY successful city/state or civilization in recorded time that we know of used walls. My dog, obviously vastly smarter than the average listener to KUSI, knows walls and fences work. She’s not real happy about it…but there’s no denial.
In another thread someone mentioned that the steel slats were far enough apart for children to be pushed through. Does anyone here know, accurately, what the gap between slats is?
God bless President Trump!!
You can see the slats here — I don’t have the exact measurements, but it doesn’t look quite like a child would fit through … it’s appearing jimbo is not happy he can’t fit through …
Thank you! Looks like he can bend it with one hand! I’d bet the tippy top of his little pin head would fit part way though!
God bless
When I installed burglar alarms in my youth, anything over 6″ was considered an opening if that helps. So I would say 6″ or less.
Thank you as well. I just Duck Duck Go’d for the smallest gap a child could fit. Insurance companies say a minimum 4″ gap for window safety, so between your six and the four…..pinhead’s photo looks slightly smaller than four…..so that’s good!!
God bless
There is no fixed spacing because slightly different designs have been used in different places. But all the images I have seen look to be about 4-6 inch gaps. Maybe a full term newborn could be passed through, as the full term newborne head circumference averages about 14 inches so a (pi*d) diameter of ~4 inches. But not a 1 year old.
Gap is sufficient to pass drug bundles through, so additional sensors and imagers are needed for slat/bollard steel barriers.
All three municipalities in which I have lived required that the space between railing balusters for interior or exterior railings be no more than 4 inches maximum. The justification given was that it is less than the head size of the smallest child that might be crawling or walking near the railing.
I know this because I self-built decks onto my houses in all three locations and did so under county permits. The county inspectors who performed the final inspections always measured at least three places on the deck railing to ensure that this specification was in compliance.
major packaging redesign project underway.
Turns out the reporter with extensive knowledge is Cris Plante’s brother who apparently has previously reported on how border walls do work. CNN didn’t want to touch that with a ten foot pole. Fortunately for CNN, in the current environment finding someone with pliable standards and a terminal case of TDS should not pose a problem.
CNN “reporters” arrive …
and here’s one of their chief propagandists ‘pushing back’….the comments are funny..
CNN= Controlled Narrative NAZIs
Looks like CNN is trying to put a wall of its own around the truth…
Last night on “The Daily Ledger” on OANN they put up a visual map of the Southern border with the red lines of the actual fencing/wall locations we currently have in place. I cannot figure out how to get a pic on my posts so I can’t put it up or else I would.
It is astonishing the amount of border that has nothing in place. The visual of 4 red squigglies among the massive open space is mind boggling and everyone needs to see it. The ineptitude of our government, the lying MSM-CNN, dems and open border activists etc and what reality is.
I guess the morons at CNN need to find failure stories since a simple Wikipedia search on the two Israeli walls doesn’t give them the answer they want.
Ya’ know, those morons at CNN may just be right and we’ve been designing prisons incorrectly throughout history because walls don’t work.
Houses and buildings too. I am surrounded by walls within walls. They must be good for something.
Airports also have a lot of fencing. They must be a protected class, like Illegal aliens. Maybe the FAA should, instead of suing President TRUMP, be calling their CongressCritters and telling them to #BuildThatWall.
Chicken Noodle Network
The enemedia is nothing but distortions and prevarications to effect a result that the Imperial Federal Government requires to advance it’s desire for their NWO.
Put more simply, “CNN sucks!!!”
I’m semi-Joking about what I’m about to say:
Trump should call a STATE of EMERGENCY on the FAKE MEDIA in this country. It is undermining America and the interests of Americans! Trump should form a Special TASK FORCE to investigate the relationships between foreign Governments using OUR MEDIA against America and it’s people! The TASK force would raid Main Stream Media outlets and their homes to find out if collusion is taking place between Congress and Lobbyist Groups and Foreign Governments … and if money/favors are exchanged. The TASK force will look into collusion between Clinton/Obama and the media and what “special relationship” was set up during the Obama Years to forward the Obama agenda!
It’s the Hugh Multi-National Media Organizations that have shaped our discussions the last number of years, and collusion between Government and Media. Right now and for a few years NOW, the MSM is extension of Leftist Agenda. Even FOX network is NOW in the pocket of Globalist/Multi-National Agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goo idea. The British government, via BBC America, has been pushing globalist propaganda for years now.
How long has this been going on?
Back in the late 80’s I lived Leucadia, a small beach town near La Costa resort and spa, in North County San Diego. La Costa is a retreat for the uber wealthy. A couple of miles away, in heavy trees and underbrush was an entire shantytown of illegals, including taco stands and clothes washing businesses (the shantytown bordered a steam.) They mainly worked at La Costa or in the homes surrounding the spa.
E Verify would have shut this down DECADES ago.
“WH to seek $3.7B from Congress to respond to border crisis, per White House officials. Much more than previously anticipated.”
Jim Acosta – 9:25AM, Jul 8, 2014 – Twitter for iPhone
https://realclimatescience.com/2019/01/cnn-doublespeak/
Ann Coulter was saying this just this past Wednesday. Whenever she offers facts to reporters, they suddenly lose interest.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2019-01-09.html
They’d much rather just pass along the lies from the Uniparty without questioning them.
I sent a tweet off to KUSI commending them on reporting that CNN did not take up their reporter’s position because it didn’t fit the RESIST narrative. It leaves some hope that there may be some reporters left that will provide real facts rather than BS. The Fox affiliate in San Diego (FOX 5) is full of political hacks that always lead with negative stories everyday about the Trump Admin. I have hounded their producers for the past three years. There coverage of the President during his campaign was so biased. Rarely, will they report anything positive in regard to the works of the current Administration.
I don’t watch any network or cable news anymore…prefer to do my own research on the internet to keep up with the issues of the day. However, I may peek at KUSI from time to time going forward. I’m sure they hit the radar screen today nationally, and that is impressive for a small local channel.
Kudos to their team.
Great idea!
The Fox Station in Phoenix has also been awesome about showing anything TRUMP, almost since day 1 of his campaign. We should all do the same for them.
When you think about it…it is stunning that anyone would find honest reporting so unusual that
(a) it was deemed unacceptable by an MSM national news show
(b) it warrants being otherwise specially featured in any news publication.
A complete reversal from just a few decades ago…..
CNN is intimidated by smart beautiful women, I would like to see some of our tree top women here do an interview with Don Lemon , the civic duty lady and our prayer doctor lol Poor Harry lemon would have to grow a pair first .
,Bring on the pain !!
Treepers, Take Heart! We Are Winning!
The Dem/media led narrative is failing, because it’s weak sauce.
There really is no excuse to be arguing AGAINST the American citizen’s safety.
They may never admit it, but our southern border is a disaster and they know it.
This is a turning point in the culture war.
Current polls show basically 80 Percent of U.S. support The Wall.
