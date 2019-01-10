President Trump Will Win the Border Wall Security Argument…

The president will win the political argument over the need for a border wall, and the reasons are simple: (1) most common-sense Americans agree with the need; and (2) democrats, only comfortable within their echo-chamber, always over-play their hand.

It really is that simple.  There is a genuine crisis at the border; and illegal entry into the United States is a national security issue.  Two recent articles today outline the issue:

(CNN Reports) […] Mexican authorities found at least 20 bodies, most of them burned, along a dirt road in the northern state of Tamaulipas near the US border, officials said.  The bodies were found Wednesday afternoon near four charred pickup trucks and a sedan in the rural community of Refugio Hinojosa near the town of Miguel Aleman, federal police said. (link)

(ABC New York) […] According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June.  Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017.  (link)

  1. sundance says:
    January 10, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    President Trump knows he will win this:

  2. sundance says:
    January 10, 2019 at 11:47 pm

  3. Carolyn Harlan says:
    January 10, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    If families of victims could sue these bleeding heart judges we could go a long way in resolving the revolving door of illegal criminals.

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2019 at 11:52 pm

  5. Ketchikan says:
    January 10, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    In the 3rd wave video @ 29 sec. fella is holding up his hand to block his face from camera. He appears to have some authority.

  6. emet says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:01 am

    I expect the wall to be built ahead of schedule snd under budget, and to have s clearly noticable effect. I expect the Ds to use injunctions , environmental questions, obscure laws, etc. to stymie the construction . Gov Newsom will be the point man, and he will have Cal Osha, Dept of Labor, etc haunting the job sites. Expect paid demonstrators, vandalism, threats and so forth coming from Soros. But everyone is watching, which is great

  7. MTeresa says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Personally, my favorite would be for moving the UN out of NYC, but that’s just how I would find billions of $$ to fund the wall……….

    https://news.grabien.com/story-things-democrats-have-funded-cost-more-border-wall

    • MTeresa says:
      January 11, 2019 at 12:05 am

      Why do I think POTUS will win this? Because articles like this are popping up and putting a microscope on all of the wasteful government spending. That’s worse for Democrats than losing this battle with President Trump.

  8. Mike says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:05 am

    We still need to call or email as many congress/senate creatures as we can, and if you have any extra time call or email the media rats.

    Many frustrated people keep posting, what can they do, when will there be justice?

    LET THE CONGRESS, SENATE, AND MEDIA KNOW!

    BUILD THE DAM WALL!!!!

  9. Red says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:06 am

    First time I’ve ever seen Nashville’s local new actually report on an illegal alien tonight. He raped a 6 year old girl! It is believed there are many more victims. I think another child has come forward. He lived in 3 or 4 other states before coming to TN. According to authorities he lived with a child who he probably used to lure other children into his home. He is serving time now and they expect to bring more charges as more victims come forward. I’ve NEVER heard of this particular illegals crime before and I watch the local news every night.

    We will indeed get our wall!!!!!!

  10. Bullseye says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:09 am

    The third wave is coming cause they got the word that the previous caravan people got in. They are here. If you disagree you are deluding yourself

    • Tazio Nuvolari says:
      January 11, 2019 at 12:13 am

      Yep, they walk our streets, they rape and kill our children. Our government has betrayed us. God Bless President Trump, he is the only one who cares.

      • Red says:
        January 11, 2019 at 12:28 am

        You’ve got that right! The SOB I posted about above has never been reported on until tonight! How many 1000’s are there? I can only imagine, and they are everywhere, no place is safe….may the Uniparty burn in HELL!!!!!!!

  11. James Carpenter says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Each hour, certainly each day, our lines in the sand etch deeper and deeper.
    Both PDJT and the Dems have either chosen or inadvertently found the hill someone is going to die on. There will be no real agreement, no honest negotiation, no saving face. It has gone too far for that. Cosmetics are so yesterday for crowds who now expect (and maybe need) to see blood.
    One side will prevail in the days to come. Good.
    One way or the other, we will move on, we will have resolution by capitulation.
    As civil wars go, don’t get your hopes up on any border wall marking this as the last battle.

  12. jack says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Gee, Trump is acting like Jan 3rd was D-DAY for liberating Americans from the Dem/Leftists/FAKE MSM ….. the Dem’s were unprepared for Trump’s glorious Frontal Assault against these Anti-American Leftist thugs!

    I love it when we let “TRUMP be TRUMP”!

    And thanks Sundance for keeping the posts coming about tossing stink bombs into the Leftist’s Agenda …. with the great threads today!

    We are over the Target! Bombs away! 🙂

  14. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:12 am

    >According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June. Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017.<

    This crap has to end and it has to end NOW!!!!!!

  15. montanamel says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:12 am

    I trust my leader to get the job going….moving dirt and steel…
    And…to throw a “military operation” cover over the entire package…
    ie: no court can tell our military what to do, when they got their guns and ammo at hand!
    Check-6 … More popcorn!

  16. Michael Todaro says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:12 am

    And bury sub human MS-13 scum (still alive) in the concrete foundation. Death to alien invaders by all means imaginable. Wikipedia has a great, illustrated inventory of England’s medieval methods. Hard to choose really. All so appealing. Or think of your own. MAGA/KAG!

  18. Sentient says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:27 am

    I agree with Sundance – the president will win. The media will interview everyone they can find who’s willing to say a wall isn’t needed or won’t work, but that defies common sense. The best proof that the wall will be effective is how hard the Dems are working to oppose it, because we damn sure know they don’t really care about the money.

  19. Joe Collins says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:28 am

    State of the Union will be masterful, with Nancy’s face directly behind the president while our president is speaking.

