President Trump Will Win the Border Wall Security Argument…

The president will win the political argument over the need for a border wall, and the reasons are simple: (1) most common-sense Americans agree with the need; and (2) democrats, only comfortable within their echo-chamber, always over-play their hand.

It really is that simple. There is a genuine crisis at the border; and illegal entry into the United States is a national security issue. Two recent articles today outline the issue:

(CNN Reports) […] Mexican authorities found at least 20 bodies, most of them burned, along a dirt road in the northern state of Tamaulipas near the US border, officials said. The bodies were found Wednesday afternoon near four charred pickup trucks and a sedan in the rural community of Refugio Hinojosa near the town of Miguel Aleman, federal police said. (link)

(ABC New York) […] According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June. Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017. (link)

