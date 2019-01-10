Brother of Police Officer Murdered by Illegal Alien Delivers Remarks During Border Security Briefing…

Reggie Singh, whose brother Ronil Singh was gunned down by a suspected illegal immigrant, weighs in on the battle over border security and describes the pain his brother’s death has caused his family. Mr. Singh was seated next to President Donald Trump during the border briefing.
Holy cow. The gun shown in the front of photo is a Barrett .50 cal sniper rifle. Those things are probably the most protected guns in our military. Don’t know how bad guys got it. It will shoot through an engine block at 500 yards.
Probably got it from Fast & Furious. We have no idea what Odumbo did.
And we probably never will…the DOJ covered up that whole debacle as well.
That was the first thing I thought – F&F weapons on that table; Team Obama let some pretty high powered weapons walk.
Just think if someone there had casually (but intentionally) pointed that out – like a hot mic gaffe.
Maybe they did…
Everyone should get one for yourself, at least some type of long gun, because if the coming storm isn’t visible yet …….. then further words are a waste.
Any lawful citizen that is not resticted from owning firearms that fills out a 4473 form and passes the background, can fork over $7K – $10K of their hard earned money to buy one.
Add at least a cupla-three grand for good glass, and 1K rounds of ammo at almost $3.50 per round and you’re good to go (that is, if you can find a 1,000 yard range to shoot at)!!
For us regular folks a .308 with a Vortex scope will do fine. A .300 WSM works just fine, too, but the ammo gets quite pricier.
338 Lapua Magnum will do most of the same stuff the 50 will do, but ammo can be $5 a round.
Not in Kali… 50s have been banned for a while.
I’m pretty sure you can buy them on the civilian market as well. The whole POINT of the gun’s design in the first place was to be a legal way to shoot .50 caliber bullets without having to rent out a machine gun.
Not saying that they didn’t get it in shady ways, only that the gun is more accessible to the civilian market than you would think.
Thinker – are you sure that is the gun used to kill Officer Singh? I thought the perp was sitting inside his car and fired from there. Pretty hard to do with that weapon.
I think it was from the drug bust….
if you can hit an engine block at 500 yards with the weapon. they are not used as a anti personnel sniper weapon. they are used for other things. the ammo is not that good for loooooong range sniping. fearsome as hell if you hit the target, yes. but you have to hit the target.
Everybody should watch this and share with friends….
Hard to imagine what this family and many other families are going through..
Enough is enough…….
I’m still _waiting to see the videos of dems expressing condolences to Officer Singhs family.
Not a word from Nancy Pelosi, that garbled mouth goul – she is despicable.
The thought of the beautiful little boy looking for his Dad on Christmas shredded my heart.. at 5 months they are attached to the parents and do understand something is missing.
so sad…antifa targets Angel Families!
NBC: Mother of Long Island Girl Allegedly Killed by MS-13 Is Struck, Killed by Driver: Police
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Evelyn-Rodriguez-Struck-Killed-Long-Island-Mother-Kayla-Cuevas-Killed-MS-13-493352781.html
that right there is a powerful video. The 50 cal sniper rifle, the drugs, the President, the Brother of the man slain over Christmas.
Heartbreaking to listen to
I can’t really put my finger on it, yet something has shifted and maybe some ‘blinders’ are falling off for some folks around the country. While I don’t really trust uni-party leaders, does it seem like a genuineness in their speaking to the cameras the last two days? And here the president offers this man the opportunity to speak to all, and the man just puts it out there for all to watch and hear.
PH – I know what you mean. I thought Kevin McCarthy’s response to the press yesterday after the Oval office meeting with the President and the dem stooges was especially good. I haven’t heard him be that genuine ever. Let’s hope it sticks.
Powerful
Here is a speech by McConnell about the border fence. Well stated and a bit surprising given the general lack of support for the president. He takes the DemOcRats to task in a well stated argument. Maybe there is some glimmer of hope out there. Found on On-Air-news but seems to be absent on other media. But, logic, reason, and common sense doesn’t seem to be prevalent.
He must be getting a LOT of heat.
Ol’ Turtle has a natural gas pipe hooked directly to the “south end opening” and it is on FULL BLAST!!!
Yep, he is feeling the heat. Notice Rommy Ass hasn’t said anything in awhile…Wonder why that is?
They know the American people are behind President Trump.
LD—you should change you’re name to: ” Captain Obvious”…LOL…Keep the faith!!!
Lol!
He’s baaa-aaack:
“I don’t want to see a declaration of national emergency,” Romney told MSNBC. [Because of course he did.]
— Sen. Mitt Romney rebuffs Trump’s latest border wall strategy: ‘I don’t want to see a declaration of national emergency’ https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2019/01/10/sen-mitt-romney-rebuffs/
Because Romney is an idiot and did not think about the WAPO piece would inflict. The club is not pleased with him. Best the JUNIOR senator keep his pie hole closed and learn his job.
In my heart, I hope and pray that this is the “Kavanaugh” affect because it would mean that the demonrat terrorists in the senate finally went too far, that our side has not forgotten and will now fight for the American people at every turn from now on. MAGA/KAG!!!
I no longer take him seriously. All words. No action. How many Rs in the Senate does it take to pass a Wall bill?
Enough is never enough.
The answer is “all of them PLUS approx 10 Dems”. Need at least 60. The Repubs alone do not have 60.
Did you really not know this? What you wrote sounds like something a Dem would say.
Thanks for the reminder. You are right. I just keep thinking he should go nuclear and forget aboout the 60 number. In my gut I just think that’s a Decepticon excuse that Mitch et al hides behind.
In 2009, under the Obama Administration, Fast and Furious came into being. The ATF of Phoenix Arizona sold guns to criminals, about 2,000 firearms were sold to criminals. These criminals carried them across the border into Mexico. without any interference from agents and border control. The reason given was that the AFT would trace the guns to whoever had them. However, no attempt was ever made. The National Rifle Association and New American alleged that Obama was going to use all the killings of Mexicans, agents and border control as a means to pass gun control. Story was found on Newsmax. http://www.newsmax.com/FastFeatures/barack-obama-scandal-atf-fast-and-furious/2014/12/28/id/613434/
Yep – F & F was another “Crisis” caused by the Ds in order to further their Socialist agenda…same as allowing the migrant “Crisis” to develop in order to pass DACA, etc but now President Trump is turning the tables on them and suddenly they are screaming that there is “No Crisis”! Tell that to all the families who have lost loved ones!!
Fast & Furious 👉🏻 a Democrat Manufactured Crisis
LIKE^^^^ TRUTH^^^^
Also the gun running of ‘fast and furious ‘ Was modeled after 43s program ( somebody help me out with the programs nic)
In other words, Repubs did it first. Another talking point, agiprop of the demoncrats .Just like Fusion s Glen Simperer s favorite answer for the pee dossier.
Spit.!
As was Benghazi….
AND DON’T FORGET, AT LEAST ONE OF THOSE WEAPONS MADE IT TO THE PARIS MASSACRE WHICH KILLED 130 ppl…let that sink in!!!
P.S. This should be mentioned as much as possible. I just sent an email to White House nothing this…
Thanks, eagledriver, I didn’t know that little detail. Do you have a link on the ready or should I do a Duck Duck Go search?
Stand by GrandpaM…I will tickle the ivories and see what falls out!!!
Reply to GrandPaM: https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2016/06/law-enforcement-sources-gun-used-paris-terrorist-attacks-came-phoenix/
Hope that helps!!!
Thank you!
Yankee Whiskey!!! Have a good evening…
WOW- Judicialwatch is a trustworthy source…
Hey GC…you guys doing 40 hrs of Adoration on 17 January? Have my favorite prayer standing by: Prayer of St Francis!!! If we can all aspire to that prayer we that would be beyond expectations…
It’s a pleasant surprise to see someone mention Duck Duck Go as an alternative to Google.
Hello! ,Border patrol agent BRIAN TERRY murdered with F&F s weapon.
Singh is a real hero. Like most police officers. Singh as I understand means “lion”
Pelosi and Chuck U. are jackals…
the Blood of officer Singh is on their and the Dem’s hands….
This is too sad for me to watch. However, I will say this. The forces that stand against President Trump (and us) are cold people. A coldness that is typical of a left-totalitarian world view.
The other night I watched the Chuck and Nancy show. Their non-verbs total us everything. Nancy is brimming over with hate and she despises those that disagree with her. Chuck was a typical mob boss.
The left and their media apparatus is in total stonewall mode. We don’t hear about Trump ‘s overtures. One newsie on Fox framed the argument as ‘America First’ vs. Compassion. This is false. America First is compassionate toward the manifold victims of a world view that is 100% materialistic and neo-liberal. The Left lacks all compassion…people are strictly props in their theater.
Like
I love that President Trump has always allowed these grieving family members tell their stories. I think it helps, in at least a small way, with the healing process. Prayers for the Singh family!
Sundance,where was this taken from.he was a illegal.
“Reggie Singh, whose brother Ronil Singh was gunned down by a suspected illegal immigrant”
No need to watch until 0:55 (unrelated process), and then, the visual is an obvious two copies of the SAME PHOTO. No wonder Mitch got confused between his right and left. He hits a better stride at around 5:00.
Heartbreaking and infuriating in equal measure. This is the “human pain,” you miserable POS’s in the media. As Ann Navarro files her nails and Chuck Schumer sneers. How have we put up with this for so long?
As the topic is the shooting of a police officer, and since some of us opposed the bill that was just passed to release drug dealers because their plea bargains threw out the violent crimes and left only a drug conviction, I present this incident from the lovely city of Chicago.
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man who was shot to death early Tuesday when he attempted to rob a concealed-carry permit holder in Fernwood.
Laavion Goings had been released from Cook County Jail two months earlier after pleading guilty to a drug charge and was on probation at the time of the robbery, according to authorities.
Goings pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to possession of methamphetamine, Cook County court records showed. He had initially also faced six counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer in connection with the same case, but the charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
Goings was sentenced to community service and two-years probation on the drug charge and was still on probation when he approached the 25-year-old woman about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at a bus shelter at 103rd and Wallace streets, according to authorities.
Chicago police said Goings tried to rob the woman at gunpoint, but she also pulled a gun and fired a shot, striking Goings in the neck.
Surveillance video recorded by a business across the street showed Goings and the woman run in opposite directions after the shooting.
Goings was found suffering from the bullet wound a block away, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.
Police said the woman had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon and wasn’t facing charges related to the shooting Wednesday.
If obozo had a son…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I prayer that President Trump is 1000% resolute in building the wall, securing the borders and ending illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Every time he talks I like him more and more….
Wow! Good on you, Mr. Davi! I guess yet another person in Hollyweird who doesn’t care if he ever works again. Very good post…
The Singh family represents what our country is about — immigrants legally seeking a better life in USA, learning the language, assimilating, becoming a citizen and in this scenario striving the be LE to protect our citizens.
Ronil Singh fulfilled the American dream only to be shot down by an illegal criminal. It is so heartbreaking to watch, for me even more so than some other killings because Ronil Singl left his country of origin for the American dream. He did everything right.
How can any lawmaker with a thread of decency vote against the wall.
We need to keep track of who they are, never forget and drive them out.
He “did everything right” and had so much to live for.
Singh fulfilled the American dream. He was murdered by an illegal alien whom the Democrats call “dreamers”. It’s sickening. The depravity of the Democrats is sickening.
Build the wall and build it tall. Thank you Mr. President!
These terrible tales matter not to the uniparty, there only concern is, “what’s in it for me?”
“No one should ever go through that on Christmas Day.”
What a gut punch that was. Right in the feels.
Jesus, please bless the Singh Family and give them strength to persevere through such terrible adversity. Amen.
This legal immigrant then became a citizen and a cop and was then killed by an illegal alien. What does Schumer have to offer? Or Pelosi? Nothing but hypocrisy. They don’t care about the welfare of immigrants or citizens, they care only for their own acquisition of power so they may line their pockets. They’re a disgrace to the United States.
People having any COMMON SENSE know the border is NOT secure and OUR once safer country country has been overrrun by too many lowlife criminal scum that should NOT be here in the first place and should be deported. People having any COMMON SENSE know also that the border needs to be secured to reduce the HUGE numbers of illegal ALIENS who can too easily make illegal entry into OUR country where they have no right to be and should not be trespassing.
Meanwhile, for those people NOT having any Common Sense, that herd of imbeciles are like sheep simply being misled by other likeminded imbeciles, shepherds of their own kind, a classic case of the stupid and the blind leading the stupid and the blind who are just like them……
Darwin Award contestants each and every one.
I watched the whole video and neither one of my rino decepticon senators, Cruz or Cornyn could even say the words..build a wall or barrier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you think those two are in the same foxhole with MAGA and 45, you are delusional.
They are not even courageous enough to speak the right words.
Judases.
Starting at 24.33 nor could Cornyn say illegal, immigrant, migrant, or whatever. Paraphrasing but as close as possible he said “We’ve heard first hand from those who have suffered by the crime that occurs when people come here who do not achieve their American dream but to cause death and destruction and misery.”
LikeLike
In Paris, the Yellow Jackets went to the Champs Elysées.
If we in MAGA have to take to the barricades it will be at the Southern Border.
Either the US government closes the border or the American People will close the border.
Build the Wall!
Noticed on the evening news that the SEIU Waco’s have started hitting the street with their anti-Trump signs, staged by for the MSM. Although the MSM had to resort to camera angles and trick to make the “crowd” look like a “massive protest”.
One day I was out with my Dad helping him trim some bushes in the back yard and he started humming, singing, whistling … I asked him what song it was and He said the ” Uncle Sammy Song’ I was HUH ? He stared to sing but he could not sing very well, which made it funny… He asked if I had heard it. I had not. He said it was the “Uncle Sammy song”. Still not ringing any bells Dad.. Thank God for the age of YOUTUBE, from the few words he sang, I found it on YOUTUBE, it was called, “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.” For the record it was written in 1912… so no, I had not heard it before! So I played it for him- He sang along, off key, and roared with laughter and devilish delight. He said it caused a stir back in the day…. it would cause a stir now. Some things never change.
RIP DAD you are missed every single day. xo
Last night, as I lay a sleeping,
A wonderful dream came to me.
I saw Uncle Sammy weeping
For his children from over the sea;
They had come to him, friendless and starving,
When from tyrant’s oppression they fled,
But now they abuse and revile him,
Till at last in just anger he said:
If you don’t like your Uncle Sammy,
Then go back to your home o’er the sea,
To the land from where you came,
Whatever be its name,
But don’t be ungrateful to me!
If you don’t like the stars in Old Glory,
If you don’t like the Red, White and Blue,
Then don’t act like the cur in the story,
Don’t bite the hand that’s feeding you!
