Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Absent For Oral Arguments – Media Claim, Without Evidence, Justice is of Sound Mind and Body…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is absent from the Supreme Court bench for oral arguments today. After surgery for cancer removal last year, the media claim -without evidence- that Justice Ginsburg is sufficient of mind and body to review transcripts from testimony and preside over cases.

(Barely Coherent in September 2018)

Given how far the far-left wing of the political apparatus was willing to go in their constructed attack against a prior Supreme Court nominee (Kavanaugh); in collaboration with the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. DOJ; one has to wonder if the same ideological forces are not hiding the actual inability of Ginsburg to act as a Supreme Court justice.

In years passed this line of inquiry might have seemed ‘conspiratorial’ or ‘out-there’; however, in the past two years we have been exposed to just how far elements within the political apparatus are willing to go in order to attain their ideological objectives. See: FBI/DOJ ‘spygate‘ (surveillance of political opposition by the U.S. intelligence apparatus); and the FBI/DOJ allied narrative around ‘rape gang’ attacks against Brett Kavanaugh.

If I were a plaintiff in any case now in front of the Supreme Court, my first line of inquiry would be a request for any absent member to prove they were of sound judgement etc.

WASHINGTON DC – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench to hear oral arguments Monday, missing arguments in person for the first time in more than 25 years she has served on the court. Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two malignant nodules from her left lung that were detected after she had a fall that fractured three ribs late last year, the court announced in December. The 85-year-old justice returned to work promptly after the fall, publicly saying a few weeks later that her ribs were nearly fully recovered and that her health was fine. (read more)

If these unsupported claims of “fine health” by media are true, Justice Ginsburg would have no issues with a physical presence. However, factually, there is a reason why Justice Ginsburg is not present. Questioning the details behind unsupported claims is not conspiracy theory.

It is a fact the current process structure as outlined by her spokespeople, does not allow for the justice to question anything during oral arguments. That alone is suspect given the prior history of political manipulation on such matters.

Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg confirmed Ginsburg would not be at the court on Monday. Ginsburg will still read transcripts of arguments scheduled for Monday, but will be working from home. (link)

Under the circumstances, requesting that a Supreme Court Justice provide reasonableand valid assurances of their ability to do the job is not unusual. Any other profession has a standing regulatory and compliance process; which includes a statement from a physician attesting to the ability therein; to ensure continued competence.

