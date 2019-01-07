Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Absent For Oral Arguments – Media Claim, Without Evidence, Justice is of Sound Mind and Body…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is absent from the Supreme Court bench for oral arguments today. After surgery for cancer removal last year, the media claim -without evidence- that Justice Ginsburg is sufficient of mind and body to review transcripts from testimony and preside over cases.
(Barely Coherent in September 2018)
Given how far the far-left wing of the political apparatus was willing to go in their constructed attack against a prior Supreme Court nominee (Kavanaugh); in collaboration with the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. DOJ; one has to wonder if the same ideological forces are not hiding the actual inability of Ginsburg to act as a Supreme Court justice.
In years passed this line of inquiry might have seemed ‘conspiratorial’ or ‘out-there’; however, in the past two years we have been exposed to just how far elements within the political apparatus are willing to go in order to attain their ideological objectives. See: FBI/DOJ ‘spygate‘ (surveillance of political opposition by the U.S. intelligence apparatus); and the FBI/DOJ allied narrative around ‘rape gang’ attacks against Brett Kavanaugh.
If I were a plaintiff in any case now in front of the Supreme Court, my first line of inquiry would be a request for any absent member to prove they were of sound judgement etc.
WASHINGTON DC – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be on the bench to hear oral arguments Monday, missing arguments in person for the first time in more than 25 years she has served on the court.
Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two malignant nodules from her left lung that were detected after she had a fall that fractured three ribs late last year, the court announced in December. The 85-year-old justice returned to work promptly after the fall, publicly saying a few weeks later that her ribs were nearly fully recovered and that her health was fine. (read more)
If these unsupported claims of “fine health” by media are true, Justice Ginsburg would have no issues with a physical presence. However, factually, there is a reason why Justice Ginsburg is not present. Questioning the details behind unsupported claims is not conspiracy theory.
It is a fact the current process structure as outlined by her spokespeople, does not allow for the justice to question anything during oral arguments. That alone is suspect given the prior history of political manipulation on such matters.
Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg confirmed Ginsburg would not be at the court on Monday. Ginsburg will still read transcripts of arguments scheduled for Monday, but will be working from home. (link)
Under the circumstances, requesting that a Supreme Court Justice provide reasonableand valid assurances of their ability to do the job is not unusual. Any other profession has a standing regulatory and compliance process; which includes a statement from a physician attesting to the ability therein; to ensure continued competence.
I think that woman is already dead. Just like Woodrow Wilson heart failure did not came to light and cover up by their doctors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So do I….just as I thought mcpain was for a long time. I’m from Missouri – show me.
LikeLike
I think she’s at death’s door.
LikeLike
Her medical history is a train wreck in slow motion. As someone noted on this site after her lung surgery, none of the glowing reports of the successful excision of the cancerous lesions in her lung and the “clean” pathology regarding the peripheral tissue surrounding each commented on whether the tumors were primary or secondary in nature. This is highly important in diagnosing the seriousness of the event. If they were metastatic occurrences of an existing cancer, most likely pancreatic in her case, the prognosis is very unfavorable.
Given the current, toxic political environment, I anticipate she will die while still serving as a voting member of the SCOTUS, barring her becoming comatose and moved to a hospital. As morbidly incredulous as some comments made by others here may seem, IMO she can be sequestered and her vote remain in-play until her death. Of course, Roberts and her medical team would have to be fully complicit for this to happen. That is unthinkable, until recently.
Having her survive and sitting on the bench, “by whatever means necessary” until Jan. 1, 2020 and then defeating the President in the election is judicial priority #1 for the Dems. JMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ginsburg working from home?
Would that be considered “Deli-commuting”?
LikeLike
In searching for “are there instances when SCOTUS justices have been forcibly removed/retired” I came across an interesting 2001 article/opinion piece that’s worth a read (remember at the time Rehnquist was LITERALLY at death’s door but, like the other vegetable Woody Wilson – who was a drooling idiot from 1919-21 which was KEPT FROM THE PUBLIC, I had no idea the SCOPE of Rehnquist’s history of MULTIPLE incapacitating illnesses). A) Get Amy Coney Barrett in there, B) Constitutional amendment addressing this OUTRAGEOUS issue – term or AGE limits on SCOTUS or very-specific ‘if incapacitated’ measures need to be instituted. What a disgraceful DISSERVICE to our country having the Fossil Force at the wheel (Darth Vader Ginsboig, Rancid Piglosi, Mad Max Waters, et al).
ARTICLE: https://supreme.findlaw.com/legal-commentary/when-supreme-court-justices-refuse-to-retire.html
LikeLike
I guess first trully public event she “must” attend is state of the union in what, 22 days? If she is not there……
If she is not there, how close to 100% is it that MSM will do all they can not to show SCOTUS justices during their camera pan?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They aren’t required to attend.
She wasn’t at previous one.
Neither was Kennedy, Sotomayor or Alito.
LikeLike
This whole thing reminds me of a favorite movie of mine from the beloved 80’s! Weekend at Bernie’s! Yup, Demonratts will prop up their notorious champion and without embarrassment barely keep her alive. Sickening to the core. This is the “New Democratic Socialist Party!”
LikeLike
If Roberts is complicit in covering up her incapacity because she’s comatose then he should be removed and replaced for misconduct!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
LikeLike
Roberts should be removed for failure to supervise the FISA Court.
LikeLike
Someone on another site said that her father is a practicing physician of 30 years and that type of turmor is caused by a metastisis of cancer. We’ll see.
LikeLike
That is actually correct.
The lungs draw lots of blood and so cancer from other parts of the body gets in the lungs.
Someone with lung cancer has a lot better chance of survival, since it’s localized.
However, given her history, it’s very likely the “nodules” in the lungs are but a sign of cancer elsewhere.
if there’s one thing that’ll keep her alive is the power of hate, i.e. Trump hate.
LikeLike
Gateway Pundit says she’s not even in DC, she’s in New York. That’s where her “home” is? Reports are stating she’s at home. The hospital where she had her surgery is in New York.
LikeLike
According to her wikipedia entry she and her now-deceased husband moved from New York to DC when she became a circuit judge. It doesn’t say she ever moved back to New York. She had her latest surgery at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. If she is in New York it seems then that she might not be at home. I wonper if she is remaining in New York because of the need for further medical treatment, or she’s so incapacitated that she cannot make the short trip to DC.
LikeLike
The President should announce he’s going to visit her to wish her well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was painful to watch, but the Kavanaugh hearings were a necessary view into the workings of the left and in some ways the complicit right. Slowly, many are beginning to see why things are happening the way they are (Myself included). Public awakening must happen and it’s a very slow process.
The public is seeing that RBG is not well and instead of doing the right thing by stepping down, she’s being obstinant and putting her political persuasions before the good of the country. That view doesn’t sit well with the Average American Citizen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say: You can bet your bottom dollar there is some sort of “Dr. Grayson” and a “Joe Tumulty” in the Ginsburg residence. Think Woodrow Wilson after his stroke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RBG’s last several public appearances she spoke very little and fell asleep while sitting in a chair most of the time. The poor woman is completely worn out. A few broken ribs and lobes removed from her lung(s). She’s likely in quite a bit of pain and potentially loopy from pain meds. You don’t recover that fast from those things. I know, I had a triple bypass 1.5 years ago. They most likely split her chest open to get to the lungs. I was sore for a considerable length of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If she just simply doesn’t show up for court and “works remotely” how long can that be maintained?
Wouldnt surprise me if she just continues to be absent while voting on cases remotely.
LikeLike
She needs to make a statement in front of cameras. Three questions. Name the day of the week, address of the place she’s living in, and who the President is. Any wrong answer and immediate disqualification from further duties.
LikeLike
Lung surgery is major surgery.
The impact to anyone is debilitating with substantial time needs to recover.
Young people recover quickly.
Old and much older people recover very slowly.
LikeLike