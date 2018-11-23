Dan Bongino Presentation of “Spygate”…

Dan Bongino delivers speech about “Spygate” during David Horowitz Freedom Center Restoration Weekend 2018.  His presentation outlines how the big threads all connect to weave a very specific conspiracy.  Great presentation:

One of the key points Bongino highlights is how none of the paper-trail; nothing about the substance of the conspiracy; can possibly surface until *after* Robert Mueller is no longer in the picture.  Until Robert Mueller is removed, none of this information can/will surface.

That’s why every political and media entity are desperate to protect Mueller; and also why Mueller’s investigation will never end.

7 Responses to Dan Bongino Presentation of “Spygate”…

  1. milktrader says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    The ruling class will protect itself. It’s the way it works.

  2. Nick says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    When I copy and paste the video URL into the YouTube app on my phone, the video doesn’t appear. But when pasted into a web browser, it does. I wonder if YouTube has anything to do with that.

  3. WSB says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Someone should start thinking out of the box and flip the tables on Mueller & Company.

    • lydia00 says:
      November 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      “Outside the box” was supposed to be Jeff Sessions. Mr. Rule of Law. He folded immediately like a cheap suit. Maybe he didn’t want to be ruined? That is what it takes.

  4. Paqul Killinger says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    …Unless he’s terminated.

  5. Ross says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    I think the other issue is, if it is all finally exposed I am not convinced it will matter to those on the left of the political divide. I think they will just say something like ” it does not look good but lets talk about ….”

  6. superfly007 says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Panic in DC Did Whitaker remove [SC] ‘special articles’ inserted by [RR] re: expanded scope v2? Was the scope narrowed to the original mandate assigned? Item used when walking a dog? Q

