Dan Bongino Presentation of “Spygate”…

Dan Bongino delivers speech about “Spygate” during David Horowitz Freedom Center Restoration Weekend 2018. His presentation outlines how the big threads all connect to weave a very specific conspiracy. Great presentation:

One of the key points Bongino highlights is how none of the paper-trail; nothing about the substance of the conspiracy; can possibly surface until *after* Robert Mueller is no longer in the picture. Until Robert Mueller is removed, none of this information can/will surface.

That’s why every political and media entity are desperate to protect Mueller; and also why Mueller’s investigation will never end.

