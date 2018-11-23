Dan Bongino Presentation of “Spygate”…

Dan Bongino delivers speech about “Spygate” during David Horowitz Freedom Center Restoration Weekend 2018. His presentation outlines how the big threads all connect to weave a very specific conspiracy. Great presentation:
.
One of the key points Bongino highlights is how none of the paper-trail; nothing about the substance of the conspiracy; can possibly surface until *after* Robert Mueller is no longer in the picture. Until Robert Mueller is removed, none of this information can/will surface.
That’s why every political and media entity are desperate to protect Mueller; and also why Mueller’s investigation will never end.
The ruling class will protect itself. It’s the way it works.
When I copy and paste the video URL into the YouTube app on my phone, the video doesn’t appear. But when pasted into a web browser, it does. I wonder if YouTube has anything to do with that.
Someone should start thinking out of the box and flip the tables on Mueller & Company.
“Outside the box” was supposed to be Jeff Sessions. Mr. Rule of Law. He folded immediately like a cheap suit. Maybe he didn’t want to be ruined? That is what it takes.
…Unless he’s terminated.
I think the other issue is, if it is all finally exposed I am not convinced it will matter to those on the left of the political divide. I think they will just say something like ” it does not look good but lets talk about ….”
Panic in DC Did Whitaker remove [SC] ‘special articles’ inserted by [RR] re: expanded scope v2? Was the scope narrowed to the original mandate assigned? Item used when walking a dog? Q
