Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Lung Surgery To Remove Malignant Cancer Growth…

A spokesperson for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has released a statement outlining recent surgery to remove malignant cancerous growth in her lungs.
No indication as to the date of the surgery, it is presumed recent. Apparently the surgeons are confident they have achieved clear margins. Justice Ginsburg is 85 years old.
Interesting that we are hearing of this after the fact.
I’m glad she pulled through it ok. As a human being, I wish the best for her. As a Patriot, maybe she should consider spending more time with her family. The clock slows for no one.
I agree with you, gwantrail. I disagree with RBG on a host of issues, but… Does anyone realize how much she had to overcome to get where she is? I am only pushing 75, and I remember all of the professions from which women were virtually barred when I was an undergraduate… Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Law. I had the build to be a jockey, but until I was too old to start, women could not do that, either.
So, Ruthie, I will fight you, but I will salute you and your accomplishments. You are a survivor.
her family lives in the swamp
but thank the Lord it was “incidentally discovered” when she broke those ribs…. 😏
Don’t get me wrong I wish her well, but I’m suspect to say the least that it was found serendipitously.
Once you see the marionette strings it hard to unsee them!
I give her 18 months max. She has been sick and once it starts up in the lungs it just means it is spreading. Letter says no signs of disease elsewhere. Right. One look at her and she is a walking dead person. Dems heads continue to explode today.
Yes. There is often a lung/brain connection.
It’s hard for good civilized people to wish ill on another human being, especially one so obviously close to her eternal judgement.
That being said, there are few people on earth as successful as RBG at facilitating the killing of infant human beings. The evil scourge of our day is largely on her small, frail shoulders.
And assuredly, God will call her to account for her moral crimes against His Natural Law. I do not wish her a quick death. I wish her time enough to repent while she can. And I pray mercy on all those millions upon countless millions of babies who died because of her evil jurisprudence.
I don’t want her to suffer for a moment.
I read it as the lobectomy was today. Surprising they didn’t want to wait a few more days till after Christmas.
Glad to hear of the Doctor’s steady hand and wish her the best of health!
May she rapidly recover and retire in peace.
Even to the RBG, I’ll pray for her soul. My experience with this, she does not have much time left in this dimension, my she spend that time with her spiritual guide and to make peace with her internal anger.
Dems will do whatever it takes to keep her heart beating until 2020. Whatever her issues, she will never resign, never step away, if the reaper has his way, the Dems will put her on life support until they control the next pick.
Many do not know but often when cancer is excised it then goes crazy growing . I was told this thirty years ago and have noticed it being true . I think it has something to do oxygen coming in contact with cancer cells . Cancer treatment has come a long way . They will take biopsi grow cells in dshes then throughdifferent chemcals to find best chemo treatment . I had a friend who beatit butdied of astroje manyyears after . Let ushope this is notwhat happens to the old nutty bat .
I don’t know if there’s any truth to it (seems like an old wives tale) but my Mom always told me the same thing, she claimed her mother died in the late 60’s because oxygen came into contact with the cancer they removed from her. Oxygen is in the blood supply so I’m not sure if there’s any truth to that but I was often told the exact same thing you were Wayne.
I’m surprised that in her state of ill health she didn’t wake up looking at wood.
Are we sure she survived? I wouldn’t put it past the Left to have two her clerks carrying her body around like it’s Weekend at Bernie’s.
Wish her the best but lung cancer is not one of the cancers that many survive.
Strange to be living in a society where a large portion of the population is OK with this farce. These truly are interesting times. Lord have mercy.
week at the supreme court
