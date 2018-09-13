Barely Coherent: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes an Appearance…

A few weeks ago American media began heavily promoting a generally odd video of Supreme Court Justice doing a workout. It seemed weird. Today, the motive of putting out that video becomes transparent.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at an event hosted by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA). Watch:

How long can the left-wing apparatchik maintain a ruse that Justice Ginsburg is fit to remain on the court?

