Barely Coherent: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes an Appearance…

Posted on September 13, 2018 by

A few weeks ago American media began heavily promoting a generally odd video of Supreme Court Justice doing a workout.  It seemed weird.  Today, the motive of putting out that video becomes transparent.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at an event hosted by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA).  Watch:

.

How long can the left-wing apparatchik maintain a ruse that Justice Ginsburg is fit to remain on the court?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2018, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

238 Responses to Barely Coherent: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes an Appearance…

Older Comments
  1. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Thing is tho, even in her decrepit shape, she’s STILL making more sense than any of these deranged Dem Pols today.

    Now THAT is scary.

    Like

    Reply
  3. JenMG says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    ET……phone home!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s