Sunday Talks: Senator Marcus Junius Brutus Discusses Opposition Intransigence for Border Security….

Appearing on Face the Nation, Republican Senator Lindsey ‘Marcus Junius Brutus‘ Graham (U-DC) discusses his bold support for President Trump and the need for a physical border barrier.

Senator Brutus, a beneficiary of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee [think lobbying – example here], connects his support for President Trump’s border position with his concerns about a withdrawal of a U.S. military presence in Syria. Quote: …”the president is slowing down and he is reevaluating his policies”…

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ~ Cicero

