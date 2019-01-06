Sunday Talks: Senator Marcus Junius Brutus Discusses Opposition Intransigence for Border Security….

Posted on January 6, 2019 by

Appearing on Face the Nation, Republican Senator Lindsey ‘Marcus Junius Brutus‘ Graham (U-DC) discusses his bold support for President Trump and the need for a physical border barrier.

Senator Brutus, a beneficiary of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee [think lobbyingexample here], connects his support for President Trump’s border position with his concerns about a withdrawal of a U.S. military presence in Syria. Quote: …”the president is slowing down and he is reevaluating his policies”

.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ~ Cicero

Senator Durbin:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Government Shutdown, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, Military, President Trump, Syria, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

88 Responses to Sunday Talks: Senator Marcus Junius Brutus Discusses Opposition Intransigence for Border Security….

  1. Sentient says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Perhaps the willingness of Graham and a few others to hang tough on the shutdown is contingent upon leaving Americans in Syria a while longer. That’d be a shame, but it shouldn’t be too much longer for the troops. Unless there are 20 GOP turncoats in the Senate and a bunch in the House (which is still unlikely), Pelosi-Schumer shouldn’t be able to round up 2/3 majorities in both houses to overturn a veto of a Wall-less funding bill.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      Let’s hope you’re right about the 20 GOP turncoats being “unlikely”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • not2worryluv says:
        January 6, 2019 at 5:55 pm

        I just don’t trust Bolton. I would have made his position “interim”.
        I also don’t trust any of our “allies” in the ME with of course the exception of Israel.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
          January 6, 2019 at 6:21 pm

          As long as Bolton is within the Administration, let’s just say he’s on a leash. And “yes” – I don’t trust that war-mongering neocon as far as I could throw him! Besides…I wouldn’t want to contaminate my hands even grabbing him unless it’s to boot his derriere out the door!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Red_desi69 says:
          January 6, 2019 at 6:33 pm

          Also remember that Israel does not want US out of Syria. They are concerned that Iran will move into Syria. Three months is an awful lot of time in Syria. Anything could happen to keep our troops longer in Syria. Something to think about 😞

          Like

          Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      …..”Graham and a few others to hang tough on the shutdown is contingent upon leaving Americans in Syria a while longer”….

      Think about what you just wrote there.

      Think about it carefully.

      I’m not saying I disagree; actually I agree; but think carefully about what that truism exhibits.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        January 6, 2019 at 5:36 pm

        The thought gives me the creeps. {shiver}

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • czarowniczy says:
        January 6, 2019 at 5:58 pm

        And, considering the considerable dangers, we have to ask ‘why’ anyone in Congress would want to keep American military in Syria. Not just the smokescreen obvious but the ones deeply swept under the rug.
        Russia’s dug in about as deeply as she could be, Turkey’s straining at the leash to get at those Kurds, Iran and Russia are testing just how close they can get to the Golan Heights without hitting an Israeli tripwire…lotta things there that could easily blow up in a hurry.
        We have pretty well accomplished what we overtly set out to do…why would members of Congress want to sit on a powder keg and wait for a spark?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • litlbit2 says:
          January 6, 2019 at 6:22 pm

          Well I am sorry, do not trust these liars one damn bit. I consider that military persons staying one minute more fighting words. Americans have given enough already. What be your answer if that one man or woman comes home days later in a box.

          Sorry again but to He$$ with this trading lives for your little desires. Has not worked in the past sure will not work this time either. IMO, you are being McConnelled/Ryan/CoC one more time.

          Bring’em home let them enjoy their loved ones. If it does not work they will return like fire from he$$. Come home boys and girls.

          Like

          Reply
          • czarowniczy says:
            January 6, 2019 at 6:28 pm

            Syria has, is and will be under Russian control. As I said when the whole Syria mess started years ago, Russia will do whatever it has to in order to keep Assad in power…unless they can find another puppet to replace him.
            Russia is a very important strategic outpost for Russia and they won’t leave without a fight…a BIG fight, a fight that could easily escalate out of hand. Why do they want to poke the bear?

            Like

            Reply
        • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
          January 6, 2019 at 6:23 pm

          Because THAT is what they want, at least most of them any way.

          Like

          Reply
          • czarowniczy says:
            January 6, 2019 at 6:30 pm

            I’m interested in the reason they want to risk a possible WWIII, or a MAJOR regional conflict between Russia and the US that will spill over.

            Like

            Reply
            • Mark (The Artist) T. says:
              January 6, 2019 at 6:36 pm

              Think of the money one would make if they were financially positioned properly before the spark ignited. When one lacks a moral conscious and any children that they might have, would be, for the most part, protected from being part of such involvement….well, then…I think you can see the “reasoning” behind it.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • czarowniczy says:
                January 6, 2019 at 6:56 pm

                I know it sounds like old hippie/Leftist rhetoric but I’m seeing competing petroleum interests in the area. When you look at the maps of petro transport pipelines in the area and planned lines and ports in Syria you get a different picture.
                Russia and Iran have joined claws to exploit the huge deposits found and having the terminals in Russian-controlled Syria where Russian military basing can protect them…
                There are US and European interests that missed the boat on these new fields and want in but Russia and Iran have other ideas.
                That North Dome/South Pars gas condensate field under the Gulf holds an estimated 1,800 TRILLION cubic feet of gas – wars have been started over much less.

                Like

                Reply
      • Sentient says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:17 pm

        Yes, it’s horrible that we should have to continue to endanger Americans in Syria for no good reason just so that the president can extract the Wall funding to protect Americans here. They enlisted knowing that they would face risks, but not in such an obscene Hobbesian bargain. And I would fully support the president going back on whatever assurances he might have given Graham and other warmongers the moment that Wall funding has been secured and yanking all Americans out of Syria.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • margarite1 says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:36 pm

        With our Congress I always have to think about who profits? That’s how I evaluate most policy.

        Like

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:39 pm

        Yes, but are Graham and these media twits reporting reality or a wish list?

        Like

        Reply
      • waltherppk says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:55 pm

        Like

        Reply
    • lolli says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      No. The wall is necessary to preserving our nation.
      To use our young brave men and women as sacrificial pawns to negotiate for our country’s security is so obscene I can not even stand it. Pure evil.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      I just want ALL our troops out at the same time, none left behind to be victimized by the heathen enemy forces (or the “friendly”).

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      Meanwhile, Officer Singh was laid to rest today.

      Like

      Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    In case you missed this from SD’s article,

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Rex says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Never trust a Never-Trumper.
    Especially one that took long hot showers with maverick Juan McVain.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. evergreen says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Just as the 2nd Amendment is best characterized as an MSDS (hazmat data sheet warning handlers about the chemical hazards), so is impeachment and removal. Could it be done? Yes. Would it be wise? Read the label.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Comrade Mope says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Is Senator Lindsey utilizing the Alex Castellano approach?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. burnett044 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    it must be hard for miss Linda to wear da flip-flops and hold da war drum .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Syria involvement is that important to them? Why Syria v. other ME involvement or Ukraine? What is so vital about/in Syria that they are evidently willing to trade a physical barrier for just to get us to stay in Syria a little longer?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mugzey302 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      Is this a “follow-the-money” question, maybe?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        January 6, 2019 at 5:42 pm

        Does it go back to the benghazi? I don’t think it is all about cover up of that disaster because that disaster had to be covered up because it uncovered the deep state & uniparty’s desire/goal to be involved in Syria in the first place. We were already there and that event just revealed the fact to those who could piece together the clues.

        Why have we been involved in Syria for Years and why does the Uniparty & deep state support this so strongly?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Clarence Smith says:
          January 6, 2019 at 6:44 pm

          Why have we been involved in Syria for Years and why does the Uniparty & deep state support this so strongly?

          Lawyers, guns and money….

          Like

          Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      I feel like I have more questions than contributions most days. Thanks to the commenters and to Sundance from whom I have learned so much over the last 7 yrs

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • John says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:56 pm

      That is where “the powers that be” plan to start WWIII, leading to their so called “Armegedden,” to take full control of the entire world. POTUS wisely refuses to fall into any of their traps.

      Like

      Reply
    • czarowniczy says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:03 pm

      In the Ukraine there are clear strategic reason for the US and NATO to resist Russian reoccupation. We screwed the pooch with Russia, blowing the chance to work with it under Clinton and we blew it with the Ukraine when we didn’t bend over backwards trying to make it the agricultural giant it used to be – but then the EU wasn’t exactly happy with that idea. We had two great chances to stabilize Russia and the Ukraine and nothing happened.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lie Detector says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:40 pm

      I wonder how much of the billions Barry gave to Iran went back to the offshore accounts of these traitors.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. TwoLaine says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    I think VSG POTUS plays Linda like a fiddle. Linda only thinks they are on the same side, until she finds out they aren’t. 😉

    I love it when a plan comes together.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sherbear61 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      Yep, I agree twolaine……hehehe

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • railer says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:41 pm

      Yes, Graham is being played, same as Macron. Trump is always willing to play the game with these guys, and make nice and talk nice, then go back on his base course. He’s done that consistently with Macron, who thought he’d represent the globalist position and bring Trump around. Problem is, Trump has used that in reverse, allowing Macron to help amplify his own MAGA message abroad, and he even stuck the shiv in Macron after these yellow vests popped up. And then there’s the NATO funding argument… which has been big fun. The little midget has been quite useful to Trump, contrary to his arrogant presumptions.

      Lindsey Graham is being used in similar fashion. There is no way to get over on Trump. You cannot outwit the guy. You can outmass him, as McConnell is doing, but seduction, clever posturing and clumsily constructed traps don’t work. You see how he casually brushed off the Khashoggi nonsense. And when the entire neocon Deep State set him up to attack Putin in Finland, he ignored them and went on about his business.

      He owned the downside, in both of these cases, and went against the globalist grain. He’s doing similar with Syria and with the wall. Graham will be a useful tool in both cases, and ultimately Trump will put Graham in electoral jeopardy in SC if he doesn’t help him, same as is happening with Macron.

      Play the playa, pimp the pimp…. nuh uh, boys.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TwoLaine says:
        January 6, 2019 at 6:47 pm

        Like President TRUMP need any advice from Linda. 😉 She’s delusional.

        Like

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          January 6, 2019 at 6:56 pm

          And a VERY, VERY bad actress.

          Also, will PT get back on Mitch about losing the 60-vote rule? I sure hope so.

          Twitter warriors should bombard Turtle tonight with SD’s Brutus tweet. Bombard Turtle’s and Mrs.Turtle’s accounts.

          Would be an epic 24 hour siege

          Like

          Reply
  9. joshuamayes5487 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Holy crap. I see it now. He just used syria as a bargaining chip to get support for the wall!!!!! Who is this VSGPDJT?!?!?

    Like

    Reply
  10. montanamel says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    @Katherine McCoun & Mugzey302: Think ME and think OIL/GAS….think “pipeline”… think “trillions” involved… think Shia/Shite and 7th century…along with goat porker’s and little children… FOLLOW THE MONEY is valid in most all cases, until you reach down into the ranks of trigger pullers. Check-6 ….. can we send out for some REAL Chinese now?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. John Carlson says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Look at the bright side. If just a few retired Generals had become Republican Senators, and it would have been RINOS, then to get their support for Wall funding, President Trump would have to double the troop levels in Syria and Afghanistan and Iraq and maybe even invade Russia.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. JohnCarlson says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Look at the bright side. If just a few retired Generals had become Republican Senators, and it would have been RINOS, then to get their support for Wall funding, President Trump would have to double the troop levels in Syria and Afghanistan and Iraq and maybe even invade Russia.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Mike diamond says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    We like President Trump, durbin is a radical!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mike diamond says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Is durbin willing to feed and support about 20 illegals at his house!????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Marygrace Powers says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
    -Marcus Tullius Cicero

    Liked by 10 people
    Reply

    Often times I consider this quote by Cicero, but my resolve
    turns immediately to the man who is POTUS, Donald J. Trump/
    He is no ordinary man and WE WILL SURVIVE THE TREASON WITHIN –
    IMPOSSIBLE IS JUST THE STARTING POINT FOR PDJT.

    Donald Trump, Jr.: ‘For My Father, Impossible Is Just the Starting Point’

    By Susan Jones | July 20, 2016 | 7:00 AM EDT

    “Donald Trump Jr. talks about his mentor and best friend, his father, at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. (AP Photo)

    (CNSNews.com) – Donald Trump, Jr., describing himself as “the son of a great man,” urged the nation not to underestimate his father — “a man who has a track record of accomplishing the impossible.”

    “We’re still one country. And we’re going to get it all back,” Trump told the Republican National Convention Tuesday night. “We’re going to get it back better than ever before. I know we’ll get it back because I know my father.

    “I know that when people tell him it can’t be done, that guarantees that he gets it done. I know that when someone tells him that something is impossible, that’s what triggers him into action.”

    https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jones/donald-trump-junior-my-father-impossible-just-starting-point

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. montanamel says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    How about Senator Brutus, his senior staff, and Mike Pence, all take a “fact-finding junket” to say………… McMurdo Sound Station……. and, (dang) suffer a broken plane….have to “remain over winter time” there… Could me more exciting than counting birds at Atu or Little Diomede, eh?… (and, take away their sat phones!)….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Ya know how commercial grade dynamite sweats nitroglycerin and becomes very unstable? Thats what these Rinos are dealing with if they think they can outsmart PDJT. Remember-the swamp,deepstate,globalists, deployed their best against him in the primaries. One by one DJT punched his fist up their butts and turned them inside out.Then he did the same to the High Priestess from the Temple of Baal.Watch out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. whoseyore says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    They are ALL bought and paid for, every last one of them! If they weren’t purchased on the campaign trail, they are grabbed the minute they pull into D.C. (District of Corruption). Our President (who doesn’t need the money) is the only good guy that I see in town.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Papoose says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    At McCain’s funeral, Huma moves through the crowd and embraces Graham. In the video it would appear they are the best of friends/ family members. John Kelly and Jim Mattis watch the scene intently. Kissinger is present and he appears to be the watchman. Huma departs ignoring the gentleman and John Kelly gets Graham’s attention and puts his hand up to eye and motions to say I saw the exchange. Graham becomes sheepish and uncomfortable and brushes his pockets as to say, I have nothing on me. The video is disabled here. I’ll look for it elsewhere. Its so disturbing.

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/09/why-is-lindsey-graham-making-common-cause-with-huma-abedin/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jenevive says:
      January 6, 2019 at 6:54 pm

      I have seen it Lindsay looked about to jump outta his skin
      when the Generals saw him. I wonder if whatever happened there
      had anything to do with the envelops certain people received at
      GHWB funeral. Someone on here noted that THe Clintons Obamas and Pences
      all got them POTUS did not as well as Jimmy Carter not getting one.. Does someone
      know something.?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. James Bialas says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    anyone notice the people in the picture

    Like

    Reply
  21. California Joe says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    I get the impression that Chuck “The Bolshevick from Brooklyn” Schumer and Pelosi Galore think that America has a shortage of criminals and welfare recipients!

    Like

    Reply
  22. muskrat says:
    January 6, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    see if you can find Obamy, Big Moe, Hillary, and others in the painting. HEHEHE

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s