Vice-President Mike Pence Leads Weekend Border Security Negotiations, Secretary Nielsen Briefs Congressional Staffers…

Vice President Mike Pence, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House Advisor Jared Kushner hold weekend meetings with a team of senior Democrat congressional resistance staffers to negotiate appropriations funding for border security.

According to a post meeting press update provided by the office of the Vice President:

Secretary Nielsen was able to provide a full briefing on the crisis at the Southern border. The conversation was productive and they agreed to meet again tomorrow afternoon. There was no in depth conversation about dollar figure, but the priorities for security. VP reiterated President’s position that we need funding for the border wall.

Democrats requested further details in writing on needs of DHS. We will provide this tonight/tomorrow. (link)

We note the Democrat congressional leadership are putting on a show of political strength. There are no elected democrats present in the negotiations; their personal time is retained to enjoy the indulgences of office, and staff are dispatched to the negotiation table.

The partial government shutdown continues amid the orchestrated political games of career democrat lawmakers.

Advertisements