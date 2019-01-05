Vice-President Mike Pence Leads Weekend Border Security Negotiations, Secretary Nielsen Briefs Congressional Staffers…

Vice President Mike Pence, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House Advisor Jared Kushner hold weekend meetings with a team of senior Democrat congressional resistance staffers to negotiate appropriations funding for border security.
According to a post meeting press update provided by the office of the Vice President:
Secretary Nielsen was able to provide a full briefing on the crisis at the Southern border. The conversation was productive and they agreed to meet again tomorrow afternoon.
There was no in depth conversation about dollar figure, but the priorities for security. VP reiterated President’s position that we need funding for the border wall.
Democrats requested further details in writing on needs of DHS. We will provide this tonight/tomorrow. (link)
We note the Democrat congressional leadership are putting on a show of political strength. There are no elected democrats present in the negotiations; their personal time is retained to enjoy the indulgences of office, and staff are dispatched to the negotiation table.
The partial government shutdown continues amid the orchestrated political games of career democrat lawmakers.
49202974_938922916304499_3051317343159320576_n.jpg
LikeLike
Damn.
LikeLike
illegal aliens are like pit bulls:
* Some are good, but the bad ones really create havoc (sometimes resulting in injury/death)
* There are far too many – most shelters have over 35% “pitties”; some have 80%+ (6% of the dog population); over 20% of federal inmates are illegals (under 5% of the population). “Pitties” are responsible for 60%+ of dog attack deaths every year
* Both reproduce like crazy and became a major problem in the past 30 years
* There are organized efforts going on to suppress negative news about both
* Someone has to pay for them: illegals on welfare; pit bulls in shelters/medical expenses of attack victims
LikeLike
President Donald J. Trump talked with Nancy and Chuckie and now he has given Mike Pence the task of getting the DemonizingRat minions to work out their list of demands. Why should President Donald J. Trump be their punching bag?
These DemonizingRat staff minions are in the position of either putting up an effort to compromise or to stonewall and be intransigent. If they choose, intransigence, President Donald J. Trump can announce that the DemonizingRats refuse to cooperate in reopening the government and, therefore, the government will remain closed until the DemonizingRats choose to negotiate in good faith.
LikeLike
First impressions of the 116th Congress: The Dims are lazy and careless. Don’t work, do their jobs, and vacation too much. Don’t care about the safety of Americans.
It started at Christmas.
LikeLike
Paging Pelosi/Schumer:
FTA : A new poll reveals that very few Americans say that illegal immigration is not a problem.
A wide-ranging Economist/YouGov survey gauged the level of concern Americans have on the issue to find that only 7 percent of the overall public say illegal immigration is “not a problem”; 2 percent of Republicans, 7 percent of independents and even 12 percent of Democrats agree with the statement.
Amid non-stop news coverage of the President Trump’s battle to fund a border wall and the Central American caravan, the poll suggests that public worry is pronounced — almost two thirds says illegal immigration is a serious problem, with some predictable partisan divides.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/5/only-7-percent-of-americans-say-illegal-immigratio/
LikeLike
IMHO,
Anegotiating team of 3 is ideal; One plays hard nose (presumably nielson, representing her agency, which wants the wall.
One plays easy going, willing to consider compromises (pence, perhaps).
And the third either seems to vacillate between the two positions, or is non commital.
Sending 20 aids is rediculous;
Camel= a horse designed by committee.
If they expected a deal their base,would cheer, THE CONGRESSPERSONS would be there.
Ergo, they are either not expecting yo reach agreement, or more likely they expect to reach an agreement their base won’t like, at all.
HOW is this not a win/win, for PDJT?
Either they give him 5.6, or he declares a,State of Emergency, granting him a lot more authorities, including to ignore court injunctions with impunity.
They may have thought they rolled him last year with a lesser amount, but he needed time to buy the right of way, and resolve eminent domain. He got enough to, in fact buy the right of way, so he,didn’t ‘settle for less’; he got what he needed.
LikeLike
3rd one quietly wait and interjects the kill shot at the precise moment.
LikeLike
Thank you for not calling them “Democratic” congressmen and staffers. Those people are Democrats, and have nothing to do with “democratic.”
putz works just as well
LikeLike