White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Briefs Press Pool…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers brief remarks to the press pool discussing the government shutdown. Mrs Sanders notes Democrat leadership Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin and Steny Hoyer are playing political games with national security. The border security impasse between Republicans and Democrats continues with a partial government shutdown.
truly amazing! DIMMs just dont understand…we all live with boundaries…there are lines we cant cross…fences we cant jump…
And Congressional Oath of Office we cannot and should not continue to break:
I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.
“Congressional Oath of Office”
ANY practicing, faithful Moslem is inherently unable to lawfully and truthfully take that Oath.
IKR?
They are enemies, both foreign and, stupidly,, domestic.
Follow the money; it’s all about greed, nothing else. Very sad. The constitution means nothing to “the other side.” As Sundance mentioned a number of times: “trillions are at stake.”
medspec53, I always remember the DNC’s Communist Manifesto to take over our Republic so I can’t accept Pelosi and her followers will stick by our Constitution and Bill of Rights because these documents do not gyve with their agenda. They are even foolish enough to think that if this Republic is taken over to the One World Government that their future and money will be fine there and what a surprise when they are marched to be killed and all that money belongs to the real leaders of communism – globalists in particular. They think they are smart and will find out they were actually quite ignorant and stupid. They hate Trump interfering with their outsider dollars and having some control, while forgetting we are the government and they are our employees and time we woke up to that fact and close down/drain the Congress swamp and they leave with no benefits, etc. We will lock the doors and keep the keys and search out real patriots to employ and actually represent us. I still like the idea of each candidate works in their home state and do business electronically by real time LIVE videos, the copies of these videos will be our to keep them informed they work for us. No longer salaries countrywide but by their state, ditto benefits, if any given to them. Employees they are and employees they will remain.
So the latest talking points are that Democrats DO want border security but that a wall doesn’t work, lol. And they’re citing some fake poll saying that only 30% of Americans want a wall.
Nancy and Chuck want open borders, period. If they wanted border security, they’d listen to the border patrol, which has said repeatedly a barrier would make enforcement more efficient.
Follow their actions, and you’ll see that, as always, Nancy and Chuck are lying about wanting secure borders.
theyve lost…months do turn into years…these Jokers think we elected a Casino Owner…not a Master builder…
Justin, except that Schumer twice said yes the border needs to be protected and to keep out invaders, but then they now hate Trump and his multiple successes so far and that he made promises and he is keeping them, something which the democrats have never done in keep their promises. The answer to the outside dollars via lobbyists and this can disappear if our upcoming NEW Congress (this one gone, gone, gone) is opened and lobbyists no longer to contact them while they are working in their home states and being seriously watched. We are now aware that we have been robbed, raped and ignored for their favor and none of ours as the real government and employers. This is why they are also soo desperate but so far Pelosi has not found anything that is valid, i.e., impeachment (sorry Maxipad ain’t gonna happen) and removing the Electoral College which can only be done by a Convention of States agreeing, which is why we have Article 4 just for this purpose to control Congress. All pomp and ceremony but with end results of ZERO.
Agreed. I think they’re almost all on record as saying we need a border wall, lol.
Democrats are nothing if not liars.
Walls don’t work, unless they’re in Jordan. In I believe the very FIRST CR that Trump signed, hundreds of millions of dollars were allocated to a wall in Jordan, lol..
The U.S.-funded, $500 million, 274-mile Jordan-Iraq border wall was described by Vice.com, in a 2016 article titled “The Great Wall of Jordan: How the US Wants to Keep the Islamic State Out”;
The wall, which began as a $20 million project in 2008 to erect a set of surveillance towers along a 30-mile (50 km) stretch of the border with Syria, has since expanded into a program costing half a billion dollars, according to defense officials who spoke to VICE News. Called the Jordan Border Security Program or JBSP, the wall is ostensibly meant to stop weapons of mass destruction from getting out, but since 2013 has refocused on detecting Islamic State fighters and arms smuggling, as well as refugees, on both sides of the border …
obama gave Jordan hundreds of $ millions for that and even built some wall on our southern border that was finished just this year. However, Pelosi says walls don’t work when a Republican is asking for funds.
Saudi Arabia is building a 600-mile double security fence both topped with razor wire and razor wire entanglements in between. It will have guard towers also.
But Pelosi said walls don’t work but actually she started an argument and like most women, she fears losing an argument more than death.
Justin, I have no problem but would hope we would be paid back, but why support Planned Parenthood, and shrimp learning to walk on a treadmill, and other ridiculous stuff that has nothing to do with legislature and we do not want our tax money wasted on garbage or killing fetuses or newborns. Surprised Pelosi didn’t abort any of her 5 kids or maybe she did. We want control of how our taxes are used from now on and we will keep an eye on any more foolishness with our money. That money is for our Republic and no longer for paying for abortions worldwide, Pelosi! nor spending it in Mexico, Guatemala nor Honduras, etc. We have no okayed these expenditures and it is time we take back the reins and do so.
OMG…Sad Clown is now a moralist…remember her embrace of MS-13…https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/pelosi-unleashed-a-wall-is-an-immorality-its-not-who-we-are-as-a-nation-video/
Great Point: California already has WALLS! Lordie!
Just like all the very rich do – fencing, electronic gates, guards, you name it. Phonies from the word go and only showing hate for us and our President. Look how Pelosi flaunted big bucks in a fancy hotel in French and we got pictures of her there. Yep, she really does (not) care for America’s citizens, just her greed and power hungriness, along with others in the 2 parties in 1. Sad so many souls have sold themselves for money but have to be enclosed and guarded or lose it all. Some type of insanity there, I think.
Whenever Nancy says ‘that is not who we are” I holler: “Speak for yourself”.
“Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers brief remarks to the press pool”
Frankly that is all that they deserve is BRIEF!
I LOVE it that they have to wait outside! It is about time!!!
And some knuckle headed “reporter” asked Mrs. Sanders, “Is the president still proud to own the shutdown?” They never ask the democrats why they are unwilling to negotiate with their president to fund border security which requires a wall/fence/barrier.
Like a Boss!
If you agree that DJT has ‘got this’, perhaps emailing and calling Dems in Congress, telling them we WANT the wall, (which they will ignore, anyway) is the wrong approach?
Tell them to hang tough, so they will hold out longer, and hang themselves higher?
Kinda like not answering pollsters, only pro-active?
Like POTUS, Sarah grows Stronger.
I love Sarah. To me she is the best Press Secretary we have ever had. Go Sarah!
The people who elected Nancy Pelosi? Oh please, the Mafia and the San Fran clowns.
Gangs. She’s on the payroll, among others.
Monticello, and unfortunately a relative of Pelosi is now the new and even worse governor of CA.
“Yesterday, the President had to make a phone call to the widow of a police officer…a phone call he should never have had to make.” THAT is the statement that needs to be repeated at every single press conference, in every single interview.
Along with adding that the police officer who was murdered was a LEGAL immigrant, who followed the rules and came here in order to GIVE to this country, NOT to take from it! President Trump, and the Republicans, need to emphasize that they are NOT anti-immigrant, but that we are a nation of LAWS and it is the Democrats who are willfully choosing to side with lawbreakers over hard working, law abiding citizens and LEGAL immigrants. They are the ones who are flouting the Constitution and endangering the country and the American people are slowly waking up to the reality that their safety, security, and livelihoods have all been jeopardized because of blind hatred for a LEGALLY elected President!
Vikinemom, but why should we expect anything else from the democrat communists as their goal is to take us over and then you can bet a WALL will be built along those hundred of miles that need it. Frankly, I hope the shutdown continues for months, and we build the People’s Wall with our money and not asking anything from the current Congress (hopefully we will get this Congress closed down/drained and they are gone! If Trump can, I hope he will take the $14+ billions from El Chapo, add that to the gofunds and more will be added by us, and the whole darn 300 miles will be electronically fixed with armed guards ever so many yards (as does Israel) and it would not hurt to place mines along all the border because one stepping on a mine will encourage many to no more attempts to invade and return to their countries, and the boats coming in on the East Coast stopped by our Coast Guard (by the way Trump is seeing that the Coast Guard and Border Guards are getting paid)
