STUNNING December Jobs Report: 312,000 Jobs Added, Wage Growth 3.2%, Revisions to Oct/Nov +58,000 More Jobs…

Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones…. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the December 2018 jobs report and the numbers are “eye-popping.” ♦In the month of December 312,000 new jobs were added. ♦Real wage growth now 3.2%. ♦Prior October and November jobs reports were adjusted upward by 58,000 jobs. Main Street USA is roaring!!
Here’s the data: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 312,000 in December. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent (more static workers entering workforce).
Employment in health care rose by 50,000 in December. Within the industry, job gains occurred in ambulatory health care services (+38,000) and hospitals (+7,000). Health care added 346,000 jobs in 2018, more than the gain of 284,000 jobs in 2017.
In December, employment in food services and drinking places increased by 41,000. Over the year, the industry added 235,000 jobs, similar to the increase in 2017 (+261,000).
Construction employment rose by 38,000 in December, with job gains in heavy and civil engineering construction (+16,000) and nonresidential specialty trade construction (+16,000). The construction industry added 280,000 jobs in 2018, compared with an
increase of 250,000 in 2017.
Manufacturing added 32,000 jobs in December. Most of the gain occurred in the durable goods component (+19,000), with job growth in fabricated metal products (+7,000) and in computer and electronic products (+4,000). Employment in the nondurable goods component also increased over the month (+13,000). Manufacturing employment increased by 284,000 over the year, with about three-fourths of the gain in durable goods industries. Manufacturing had added 207,000 jobs in 2017.
In December, employment in retail trade rose by 24,000. Job growth occurred in general merchandise stores (+15,000) and automobile dealers (+6,000). These gains were partially offset by a job loss in sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores (-9,000). Retail trade employment increased by 92,000 in 2018, after little net change in 2017 (-29,000).
Over the month, employment in professional and business services continued to trend up (+43,000). The industry added 583,000 jobs in 2018, outpacing the 458,000 jobs added in 2017.
♦ In December, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose 11 cents to $27.48. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 84 cents, or ¹3.2 percent.
¹Remember, inflation is currently estimated at 1.6% to 2% (depending on sector). Lower tax rates, higher wages, low inflation combined with lower gas prices means extra money in workers pockets; quite a bit of extra money actually. This helps explain the more than six percent increase in 2018 holiday spending. Almost every economic benefit is central to Main Street USA (blue and white collar).
♦ The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for November was revised up from +155,000 to +176,000 (increase of 21,000; the change for October was revised up from +237,000 to +274,000 (increase of 37,000). With these revisions, employment gains in October and November combined were 58,000 more than previously reported.
After revisions, job gains have averaged 254,000 per month over the last 3 months. (BLS Links)
The talking heads are stunned – watch:
.
And I would like to ask a question– didn’t the BLS come back every month and reduce the jobs numbers under Obama, and they continually have to upgrade them under Trump? Pattern there?
why yes they did. and the MSM (who LOVE LOVE LOVED Barak) barely mentioned the downward change…
Pattern Much!!!!?
You remember 100% accurately.
Didn’t they also redefine full time jobs as 25 hour per week? These new jobs are main 40 hours per or more!!!
And people who simply gave up trying to find meaningful employment left the job market altogether, also skewing Obola’s unemplloyment figures, as I recall.
Many wound up on gubmint assistance, as intended. The Opioid crisis exploded under Obola the Usurper, as well. Our border was wide open for business!
Terrible, terrible times.. but who would know, listening to these Enemedia clowns spewing their nonsense?
Spot on 100% true Judith.
Lots of those “retired” citizens can come back into the labor market to keep the economy growing – even if they only want to do it part time.
POTUS is picking the perfect time to play hard ball on the Wall, China, and trade. The stock market has corrected today. All the bad news was fleshed out last year. The fundamentals are too strong. POTUS has unleashed a juggernaut. Even the FED can not cripple this economy. The USA is the only game in town. We are where the action is. The rest of the world is in decline. We are a safe haven. Today is a wind on his sails. He can carry this fight and wait out his enemies. I understand there are prolly more people outside CTH who dont want the wall or think its no big deal. These people are content with the economy and at some point are gonna say to the DEMS—
“Give him the damn wall! Its only $5 billion and the government wastes that everyday. We are sick of the shutdown. Just give him the damn wall and move on. I dont care!”
This is the Trump boomerang that always seems to happen. $5 billion is nothing and eventually the polls will turn to potus. And I say this as a cynic about a lot of things. But around the water cooler all I keep hearing is— “5 Billion??? Thats nothing. And maybe its keeps out drug dealers and trafficers.”
I have done a 180. I think POTUS is going to win on thisw despite the Dems and Mitch! A good day today!
Amen.
Say it again!!!!!!!!
Add to this what a bunch of stark raving jackasses the Demonrats are making themselves out to be in DC. What fools , showoffs and ignoramuses .
I read your post with tears of joy! May they be years of joy, too! Thank you, Pedro! Imagine all those other countries who are itching to cut a deal, as well!
MAGA is catching like wildfire! Everyone wants IN! The EU is basically on life support now, and nations are emancipated, like prisoners, released at last from Frau Merkel’s globalist death grip!
I don’t see the Trump train slowing down one bit! We could use a new Intellectual Froglegs video right about now..
All this while the dems leadership are stuck on one central line of thinking, “Impeach the M.F.” About says everything you need to know about how far the party of JFK has fallen. Even Bill Clinton knew “it’s the economy stupid.” MAGA and KAG 2020.
And the demonrats strategy is to impeach Trump! How much dumber can a party be? You don’t pull on the tail of the most dangerous cat in the jungle because it probably won’t end well for you!
LikeLiked by 7 people
dimrats probably piss into the wind, too.
You don’t pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger and you don’t mess around with POTUS. I can’t rhyme that 🙂
The Trumpster has them by the BALLS on this. They must be shittin their pants over the stock market today and what the Fed said about interest rates. 2019 may be a big beautiful year for our GREAT ONE.
My word for their party is the Democrooks.
Impeach my bum bum Nancy Pelosi!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Mitt the twit, like all Ken dolls, was discarded under the bed, like chicken little who lost his head.
Great imagery there!!
I confess I used to pull heads off Ken dolls. 😆 It was so easy to do.
Expect the Fed to act immediately and increase interest rates by another 0.25%. Expect the MSM to double up the talk of the “impending recession”. Expect the Dems and RINOs to work extra hard to block trade deals.
Expect Silicon Valley CEOs to understate their earnings to purposely tank their stock price. The Resistance is more important than their own companies because these CEOs already have their mansions, yachts, and cars. TDS is more important than ROI to these nitwits…
Zuck canceled huge FB stock sale from his holdings. Must be getting nervous about driving the price lower. The rat fleeing his own sinking ship?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-03/mark-zuckerberg-halts-stock-sales-as-facebook-shares-tumble
Companies aren’t worried… They are buying their own stock back every time the ‘unseen forces’ turn the markets downward. Hmmmmm… These artificial corrections are benefiting just who they were designed to benefit …while the fearful keep adjusting their portfolio ‘Sell’ triggers. Everyone needs to ignore the spindoctors and keep the ball moving forward.
Expect them ALL to Fail, unexpectedly…………..
They’re too selfish to fail on purpose. We know they’ve all been inflated for a bit and have done some self correction. And not all of their stock holders/BOD tow that “destroy Trump” line.
You are correct….It’s the Fed that tamps down the potential growth with their immediate interest rate increase. They don’t even give it a couple of Quarters to see if the growth might lead to any inflation. Nope….Tamp it down immediately & maintain their mantra that Trumps tax package will hurt the economy.
Somehow.. I really fail to see their point….But hey, I just a deplorable making a bit of headway that just kills them when it’s in their face….LOL
Actually, Powell said today that he was inclined to have a long “pause” on further rate increases 🙂
Thanks for mentioning that. I saw that today also. I think Powell sees the writing on the wall.
Jumpin Ju-Ju Bones, LOL
Hi, Joe Dan!!!!!!!!!
Love, Treepers!
Joe thanks for what you do
Looking forward to your next video!
What up, Big Joe.
I can’t wait to see your next video!
Powell announces Fed will be more patient with future hikes. Maybe he had his testicles caught in a vise over the holidays
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good.
To quote BTO: “You you you you ain’t SEEN NOTHING YET!!!!!!!!!”
MAGA NEW YEAR!!!!!!!!!!
Buh Buh Baby…..:-)
To quote Joe (plugs) Biden: “This is a big F***ing deal!”
This news will be bad news in the eyes of democrats. And the main stream media.
Look at all of the people who have jobs and are no longer dependent on democrats…….
This will ratchet up the shrillness of democrats wanting to impeach Trump.
And that will make it more self evident to the American people just how much democrats do not support America.
Greg1…You & I are on the same wave length,,, & We posted at the same time,,,,LOL
Ha! Yep!
Aaaaaaaand it’s already started:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/04/democrats-try-to-spin-massive-jobs-number-as-bad-news/
They want to impeach him because they know they can’t beat him.
Wall Street & the Dems will have none of this…..They MUST find doom & gloom for the MSM to feed to the deplorables….LOL
Was just watching Charlie “NeverTrumper Forever” Gaspirino on FOX Biz the last 15 minutes, and he was digging deep to tell everyone how all of this great economic news was not really all that good. Comical.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea, he should tell that to the 300,000 that now have jobs.
We call him by his proper last name: “GaspingRINO”.
Market up 743 points at the close.
Democrats are very sad about all of this good economic news.
The final quarter GDP number released at end of month ought to be 3% or higher, making for the first year since 2005 of an annual GDP growth of 3% or better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA is open for business…Only Americans can apply!
I’m fine with LEGAL non Americans applying.
Would also like to note that job openings are still at record highs as well at over 7 million. This stat is a very underappreciated economic indicator that doesn’t get the “play” that it should. Employers have lots of job openings and they can’t find people to fill them. This is one reason why wages are rising…employers need to pay more to get people off the sidelines.
I saw a sign on I95 when I was driving back down to Florida from NJ. It was a trucking company and they were giving out a $5,000 bonus for signing up. Unbelievable.
I am down two people i have upped.pay have offered training and.now.i am ready to start head hunting from competitors. My only problem there is my competitors don’t have very high standards so I need there best.
Guess I’ll have to open the wallet a little wider I have been on this from nearly a year now
Linkedin and other professional journal websites have pretty good employment networking sections. You never know!
Granted, we hit the jackpot when we got VSGPDT, but as each month and year goes by I say…what the hell was Obama, Bush 43 & Bush 41 and even Clinton doing? Talk about incompetence employees of WE The People! Boards of Directors in any worthy corporation or firm would have fired their arses as down right incompetent, untrained, ill-equipped CEOs.
YE 2017 Economic Evaluation P45: A+
YE 2018 Economic Evaluation P45: A++
O, B43, B41, C on all years: F
Your Fired Retroactively!
Good news.is Americans can now has a new.gold.standard.for future Presidents
LikeLiked by 1 person
What they were doing was attempting to bankrupt the US and make us all slaves of a failed socialist state.
Right out in the open too.
BREAKING (FoxBusiness): Companies RACING to EXIT MANUFACTURING in China.
UBS has Reported:
• 37% of Companies Manufacturing in China have SHIFTED OUT in the past 12 MONTHS!
• 30% MORE are EXITING in the next 6-12 MONTHS!!!
No wonder China’s FREAKING OUT to “Talk Trade”.
Let’s wait 12 months to cut the BEST DEAL in HISTORY!
President Donald J. Trump
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A !!!!
2/3 of Manufacturers are EXITING in a 18-Month Period!
Should put up a billboard;
“Last one out, turn out the lights!”
ALMOST starting to feel sorry for the “President for Life”, until I remember exactly what he is, and what the regime is he represents.
Hes got his, u-knows caught in a vice, and the future of his ‘manhood’ is entirely up to PDJT.
That’s funny!!! Still laughing!
Xi’s eyes starting to bulge?😏
And you know who KNOWS VERY that OUR VSG will use a BLOWTORCH!!! Oh, the IRONY…also, the congcritters who have their hands out will be soon bringing back a stub!!! MAGA ON MR. PRESIDENT!!!
India and Vietnam are.headed for big wins
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the Chinese Checkers Company is moving out. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rock On BKR!
Only idiots would stay married to Chinese manufacturing!
When product quality soars due to American integrity and innovation even non-MAGA peeps are going to be far more discriminating shoppers.
If(?) Apple fully repatriates, and ups it’s game on privacy and protection, in contravention to being in bed with Chinese tech crooks and privacy scoffs, Americans will reward their dozens of billions investment in American factories. Bigly.
I can’t be alone in holding off purchases in anticipation of quality patriotic options.
MAGAAAA!!!!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
100% following the same path, Maquis.
Note to self yesterday:
Apple’s Future:
* Leadership as MOST Trusted Device & Secure-Services Provider
I just want them to bring back the size of phone that fits in my pocket. I haven’t bought one since the 5 generation because of that.
It’s amazing how hard it is for companies to recognize the most obvious concerns of their customers.
You know, the way nobody in DC recognizes that we need a border wall!
How about a link. This seems overstated. I went to UBS and came up with less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to believe this. Link, please!
No link, no believe. Please make me(us) happy.
Once again the facts blow a hole in a false narrative, this time Wall Street’s of the sky is falling. This was the establishment’s hail mary play to get the President, crash the financial system on forecasts from analysts flawed “what if” models. Sounds a lot like global warming nonsense doesn’t it.
Lill Mitt just got shorter and smaller ,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shipping jobs overseas was a Bain Capital specialty. He hates that Americans can support themselves and have lives. For the globalist mutt, a Freudian Slip I suppose, the bottom line is all that matters. I bet he soiled his magic underwear with this report.
Wuck Phillard.
Still wonder about the S&P. It s still mostly globalist companies. Aren’t they the ones that will take the bit? Just can’t figure which way it/they’ll go
Don’t know about you, but I will be shopping at NASDAQ and Russell 2000.
This is what matters! Not all of the superfluous horse crap coming from the enemedia or swamp punditry.
MAGA! …and this is how it’s done.
We’re gonna build stuff here, IN the Glorious United States of America!
Thank you Heavenly Father for hearing our prayers and sending us a gladiator.
Yesterday, PDJT had the best (for a President) first day of a new congress in history, and follows it with the best (for a President) second day of a new congress in history.
Nan is probably ground down to her gums by now.
I am gonna spend the entire weekend smiling.
Nearly 500k new manufacturing jobs in Pres. Trumps first 2 years.
The sky”s the limit.
That is one big magic wand!
Wall street is Soooo lost… Just like Ocasio Cortez 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crowd source away!
From SD’s link to the ‘Leadership’ page at BLS. Another bureaucracy without a Trump Administration leader. Thiink this was by design?
https://www.bls.gov/bls/senior_staff/
Good question, I wanna know.
Here is our first doozy. Spittin’ image of MadCow.
‘Dr.’ Monaco…from every radicalized college in the country. Gubmint lifelonger.
Resist much?
LikeLiked by 1 person
• He KNEW the 9th Circuit District & Appellate Courts would OVER-REACH vs National Defense.
… To set an INJUNCTION against KEEPING ILLEGALS out of the Country
… Thus DEMONSTRATING D-rats are Flooding the Nation with Criminals and Terrorists
… And let SCOTUS delay ruling on his Appeal until Mid-Summer!
• He CONCENTRATED the Shutdown Drama on BORDER SECURITY that WORKS.
… By DEFERRING the DACA Solution … in deference … until after SCOTUS rules
… Thus SEGREGATING Immigration Reform as a whole from Border Security
… As he EXPANDED Border Security today to include Protecting Women & Children from harm.
• He will EARN the 2020 HISPANIC vote through COMPREHENSIVE IMMIGRATION REFORM.
… By Building the Wall to end the Flood of Illegals and Deporting Criminal Illegals with ICE
… Thus LIMITING Worker-Starved Employers to CITIZENS ONLY
… As Job Openings exceeding Willing Workers grows to MILLIONS in our Hot Economy
… Which will MULTIPLY Hispanic Citizens’ JOB and WAGE GAINS
… Prompting Employers to FUND a Trump Solution through 2020 Campaign Donations
… Triggering D-rats to NEGOTIATE in the fall of 2019
… Then CAPITULATE to a DACA Solution with Merit-Based Immigration
… with Immigration CONSTRAINED in NUMBERS and CONTROLLED by E-VERIFY
… to PROTECT Hispanic Citizens from ILLEGALS STEALING JOBS and CUTTING WAGES.
… Just in time for the Safety & Benefits to CEMENT the Hispanic Vote for TRUMP!!!
This never gets old.
Presidential FIRST: Jerk.
President Trump calls the shot before hitting it out of the economic ballpark:
KUDLOW
