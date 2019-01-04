STUNNING December Jobs Report: 312,000 Jobs Added, Wage Growth 3.2%, Revisions to Oct/Nov +58,000 More Jobs…

Posted on January 4, 2019 by

Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones…. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the December 2018 jobs report and the numbers are “eye-popping.”  ♦In the month of December 312,000 new jobs were added.  ♦Real wage growth now 3.2%.  ♦Prior October and November jobs reports were adjusted upward by 58,000 jobs.   Main Street USA is roaring!!

Here’s the data:  Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 312,000 in December. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent (more static workers entering workforce).

Employment in health care rose by 50,000 in December. Within the industry, job gains occurred in ambulatory health care services (+38,000) and hospitals (+7,000). Health care added 346,000 jobs in 2018, more than the gain of 284,000 jobs in 2017.

In December, employment in food services and drinking places increased by 41,000. Over the year, the industry added 235,000 jobs, similar to the increase in 2017 (+261,000).

Construction employment rose by 38,000 in December, with job gains in heavy and civil engineering construction (+16,000) and nonresidential specialty trade construction (+16,000). The construction industry added 280,000 jobs in 2018, compared with an
increase of 250,000 in 2017.

Manufacturing added 32,000 jobs in December. Most of the gain occurred in the durable goods component (+19,000), with job growth in fabricated metal products (+7,000) and in computer and electronic products (+4,000). Employment in the nondurable goods component also increased over the month (+13,000). Manufacturing employment increased by 284,000 over the year, with about three-fourths of the gain in durable goods industries. Manufacturing had added 207,000 jobs in 2017.

In December, employment in retail trade rose by 24,000. Job growth occurred in general merchandise stores (+15,000) and automobile dealers (+6,000). These gains were partially offset by a job loss in sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores (-9,000). Retail trade employment increased by 92,000 in 2018, after little net change in 2017 (-29,000).

Over the month, employment in professional and business services continued to trend up (+43,000). The industry added 583,000 jobs in 2018, outpacing the 458,000 jobs added in 2017.

♦  In December, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose 11 cents to $27.48. Over the year, average hourly earnings have increased by 84 cents, or ¹3.2 percent.

¹Remember, inflation is currently estimated at 1.6% to 2% (depending on sector).  Lower tax rates, higher wages, low inflation combined with lower gas prices means extra money in workers pockets; quite a bit of extra money actually.  This helps explain the more than six percent increase in 2018 holiday spending.  Almost every economic benefit is central to Main Street USA (blue and white collar).

♦  The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for November was revised up from +155,000 to +176,000 (increase of 21,000; the change for October was revised up from +237,000 to +274,000 (increase of 37,000). With these revisions, employment gains in October and November combined were 58,000 more than previously reported.

After revisions, job gains have averaged 254,000 per month over the last 3 months. (BLS Links)

The talking heads are stunned – watch:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to STUNNING December Jobs Report: 312,000 Jobs Added, Wage Growth 3.2%, Revisions to Oct/Nov +58,000 More Jobs…

  1. sundance says:
    January 4, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Thinker says:
      January 4, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      And I would like to ask a question– didn’t the BLS come back every month and reduce the jobs numbers under Obama, and they continually have to upgrade them under Trump? Pattern there?

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • snarkybeach says:
        January 4, 2019 at 3:54 pm

        why yes they did. and the MSM (who LOVE LOVE LOVED Barak) barely mentioned the downward change…

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • swampratterrier says:
        January 4, 2019 at 3:57 pm

        Pattern Much!!!!?

        You remember 100% accurately.

        Didn’t they also redefine full time jobs as 25 hour per week? These new jobs are main 40 hours per or more!!!

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Judith says:
          January 4, 2019 at 4:45 pm

          And people who simply gave up trying to find meaningful employment left the job market altogether, also skewing Obola’s unemplloyment figures, as I recall.

          Many wound up on gubmint assistance, as intended. The Opioid crisis exploded under Obola the Usurper, as well. Our border was wide open for business!

          Terrible, terrible times.. but who would know, listening to these Enemedia clowns spewing their nonsense?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • swampratterrier says:
            January 4, 2019 at 4:59 pm

            Spot on 100% true Judith.

            Lots of those “retired” citizens can come back into the labor market to keep the economy growing – even if they only want to do it part time.

            Like

            Reply
      • Pedro Morales says:
        January 4, 2019 at 4:02 pm

        POTUS is picking the perfect time to play hard ball on the Wall, China, and trade. The stock market has corrected today. All the bad news was fleshed out last year. The fundamentals are too strong. POTUS has unleashed a juggernaut. Even the FED can not cripple this economy. The USA is the only game in town. We are where the action is. The rest of the world is in decline. We are a safe haven. Today is a wind on his sails. He can carry this fight and wait out his enemies. I understand there are prolly more people outside CTH who dont want the wall or think its no big deal. These people are content with the economy and at some point are gonna say to the DEMS—

        “Give him the damn wall! Its only $5 billion and the government wastes that everyday. We are sick of the shutdown. Just give him the damn wall and move on. I dont care!”

        This is the Trump boomerang that always seems to happen. $5 billion is nothing and eventually the polls will turn to potus. And I say this as a cynic about a lot of things. But around the water cooler all I keep hearing is— “5 Billion??? Thats nothing. And maybe its keeps out drug dealers and trafficers.”

        I have done a 180. I think POTUS is going to win on thisw despite the Dems and Mitch! A good day today!

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • swampratterrier says:
          January 4, 2019 at 4:08 pm

          Amen.

          Say it again!!!!!!!!

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • solomonpal says:
          January 4, 2019 at 4:51 pm

          Add to this what a bunch of stark raving jackasses the Demonrats are making themselves out to be in DC. What fools , showoffs and ignoramuses .

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Judith says:
          January 4, 2019 at 4:57 pm

          I read your post with tears of joy! May they be years of joy, too! Thank you, Pedro! Imagine all those other countries who are itching to cut a deal, as well!

          MAGA is catching like wildfire! Everyone wants IN! The EU is basically on life support now, and nations are emancipated, like prisoners, released at last from Frau Merkel’s globalist death grip!

          I don’t see the Trump train slowing down one bit! We could use a new Intellectual Froglegs video right about now..

          Like

          Reply
      • G. Alistar says:
        January 4, 2019 at 4:14 pm

        All this while the dems leadership are stuck on one central line of thinking, “Impeach the M.F.” About says everything you need to know about how far the party of JFK has fallen. Even Bill Clinton knew “it’s the economy stupid.” MAGA and KAG 2020.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • mike says:
      January 4, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      And the demonrats strategy is to impeach Trump! How much dumber can a party be? You don’t pull on the tail of the most dangerous cat in the jungle because it probably won’t end well for you!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • fragemall says:
        January 4, 2019 at 4:21 pm

        dimrats probably piss into the wind, too.

        You don’t pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger and you don’t mess around with POTUS. I can’t rhyme that 🙂

        Like

        Reply
        • FrankieZee says:
          January 4, 2019 at 4:33 pm

          The Trumpster has them by the BALLS on this. They must be shittin their pants over the stock market today and what the Fed said about interest rates. 2019 may be a big beautiful year for our GREAT ONE.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Thinker says:
        January 4, 2019 at 5:41 pm

        My word for their party is the Democrooks.

        Like

        Reply
    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 4, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      Impeach my bum bum Nancy Pelosi!!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. ggmppv says:
    January 4, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Expect the Fed to act immediately and increase interest rates by another 0.25%. Expect the MSM to double up the talk of the “impending recession”. Expect the Dems and RINOs to work extra hard to block trade deals.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Pedro Morales says:
      January 4, 2019 at 3:52 pm

      Expect Silicon Valley CEOs to understate their earnings to purposely tank their stock price. The Resistance is more important than their own companies because these CEOs already have their mansions, yachts, and cars. TDS is more important than ROI to these nitwits…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • swampratterrier says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:04 pm

      Expect them ALL to Fail, unexpectedly…………..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        January 4, 2019 at 4:11 pm

        They’re too selfish to fail on purpose. We know they’ve all been inflated for a bit and have done some self correction. And not all of their stock holders/BOD tow that “destroy Trump” line.

        Like

        Reply
    • VegasGuy says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      You are correct….It’s the Fed that tamps down the potential growth with their immediate interest rate increase. They don’t even give it a couple of Quarters to see if the growth might lead to any inflation. Nope….Tamp it down immediately & maintain their mantra that Trumps tax package will hurt the economy.

      Somehow.. I really fail to see their point….But hey, I just a deplorable making a bit of headway that just kills them when it’s in their face….LOL

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Actually, Powell said today that he was inclined to have a long “pause” on further rate increases 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  4. Judge Smails says:
    January 4, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Powell announces Fed will be more patient with future hikes. Maybe he had his testicles caught in a vise over the holidays

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. swampratterrier says:
    January 4, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    To quote BTO: “You you you you ain’t SEEN NOTHING YET!!!!!!!!!”

    MAGA NEW YEAR!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Greg1 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    This news will be bad news in the eyes of democrats. And the main stream media.

    Look at all of the people who have jobs and are no longer dependent on democrats…….

    This will ratchet up the shrillness of democrats wanting to impeach Trump.

    And that will make it more self evident to the American people just how much democrats do not support America.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. VegasGuy says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Wall Street & the Dems will have none of this…..They MUST find doom & gloom for the MSM to feed to the deplorables….LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. L4grasshopper says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Market up 743 points at the close.

    Democrats are very sad about all of this good economic news.

    The final quarter GDP number released at end of month ought to be 3% or higher, making for the first year since 2005 of an annual GDP growth of 3% or better.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:06 pm

      so funny how markets go up and down while politicians hold out their hands! seriously SAD! these jokers do nothing and think the world revolves around them…please go away…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      We will see.on the GDP it’s not that the economic activity wasnt there. It is all that economic activity buying chimese consumer goods every dollar on imports.takes two off the GDP the way it has been explained here before.

      But don’t stop the party we are.rolling.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    USA is open for business…Only Americans can apply!

    Like

    Reply
  10. L4grasshopper says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Would also like to note that job openings are still at record highs as well at over 7 million. This stat is a very underappreciated economic indicator that doesn’t get the “play” that it should. Employers have lots of job openings and they can’t find people to fill them. This is one reason why wages are rising…employers need to pay more to get people off the sidelines.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      I saw a sign on I95 when I was driving back down to Florida from NJ. It was a trucking company and they were giving out a $5,000 bonus for signing up. Unbelievable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      January 4, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      I am down two people i have upped.pay have offered training and.now.i am ready to start head hunting from competitors. My only problem there is my competitors don’t have very high standards so I need there best.

      Guess I’ll have to open the wallet a little wider I have been on this from nearly a year now

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. MaineCoon says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Granted, we hit the jackpot when we got VSGPDT, but as each month and year goes by I say…what the hell was Obama, Bush 43 & Bush 41 and even Clinton doing? Talk about incompetence employees of WE The People! Boards of Directors in any worthy corporation or firm would have fired their arses as down right incompetent, untrained, ill-equipped CEOs.

    YE 2017 Economic Evaluation P45: A+
    YE 2018 Economic Evaluation P45: A++

    O, B43, B41, C on all years: F

    Your Fired Retroactively!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    BREAKING (FoxBusiness): Companies RACING to EXIT MANUFACTURING in China.

    UBS has Reported:

    • 37% of Companies Manufacturing in China have SHIFTED OUT in the past 12 MONTHS!

    • 30% MORE are EXITING in the next 6-12 MONTHS!!!

    No wonder China’s FREAKING OUT to “Talk Trade”.

    Let’s wait 12 months to cut the BEST DEAL in HISTORY!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Oldskool says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Once again the facts blow a hole in a false narrative, this time Wall Street’s of the sky is falling. This was the establishment’s hail mary play to get the President, crash the financial system on forecasts from analysts flawed “what if” models. Sounds a lot like global warming nonsense doesn’t it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Green Gas says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Lill Mitt just got shorter and smaller ,

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Payday says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Still wonder about the S&P. It s still mostly globalist companies. Aren’t they the ones that will take the bit? Just can’t figure which way it/they’ll go

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. StanH says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    This is what matters! Not all of the superfluous horse crap coming from the enemedia or swamp punditry.

    MAGA! …and this is how it’s done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Monadnock says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    We’re gonna build stuff here, IN the Glorious United States of America!

    Thank you Heavenly Father for hearing our prayers and sending us a gladiator.

    Yesterday, PDJT had the best (for a President) first day of a new congress in history, and follows it with the best (for a President) second day of a new congress in history.

    Nan is probably ground down to her gums by now.

    I am gonna spend the entire weekend smiling.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. JAS says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Wall street is Soooo lost… Just like Ocasio Cortez 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    The Bureau of ‘Lousy Statistics’ – it is high time to identify the dopes who bring these falsified stats to us each month. Who is to say today’s numbers are not really 400K?

    BLS – Who We Are
    About half of our 2,400 employees are economists and statisticians, and almost 1,000 employees work across the country in regional offices.
    Our Commissioner is nominated by the President, confirmed by the Senate, and serves a 4-year fixed term. The Commissioner is the only political appointee at BLS. This position is currently vacant. View our past Commissioners.
    Deputy Commissioner William J. Wiatrowski is our highest ranking career employee and has been acting Commissioner since January 2017. Learn more about Bill and our other senior staff.
    Interested in how much of your tax dollars we use? You can see our budgets and strategic plan.
    Our Leadership
    William J. Wiatrowski (biography)
    Acting Commissioner
    Wiatrowski.William@bls.gov

    William J. Wiatrowski (biography)
    Deputy Commissioner
    Wiatrowski.William@bls.gov

    Kristen A. Monaco (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Compensation and Working Conditions>
    Monaco.Kristen@bls.gov

    Hilery Z. Simpson
    Assistant Commissioner for Compensation Levels and Trends
    Simpson.Hilery@bls.gov
    Vacant
    Assistant Commissioner for Occupational Safety and Health Statistics
    Nicole Nestoriak
    Senior Research Economist — Compensation Research and Program Development
    Nestoriak.Nicole@bls.gov

    Michael W. Horrigan (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Employment and Unemployment Statistics
    Horrigan.Michael@bls.gov

    Kenneth W. Robertson
    Assistant Commissioner for Industry Employment Statistics
    Robertson.Ken@bls.gov
    Julie Hatch Maxfield
    Assistant Commissioner for Current Employment Analysis
    Hatch.Julie@bls.gov
    Rebecca Rust
    Assistant Commissioner for Occupational Statistics and Employment Projections
    Rust.Rebecca@bls.gov
    Mark Loewenstein
    Senior Research Economist — Employment Research Staff
    Loewenstein.Mark@bls.gov

    David Friedman (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Prices and Living Conditions
    Friedman.David@bls.gov

    Vacant
    Assistant Commissioner for Consumer Prices and Price Indexes
    Jeffrey Hill
    Assistant Commissioner for Industrial Prices and Price Indexes
    Hill.Jeff@bls.gov
    Susan Fleck
    Assistant Commissioner for International Prices
    Fleck.Susan@bls.gov
    Vacant
    Senior Research Economist — Price and Index Number Research

    Lucy P. Eldridge (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Productivity and Technology
    Eldridge.Lucy@bls.gov

    Nancy Ruiz de Gamboa (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Administration
    RuizdeGamboa.Nancy@bls.gov

    Jay A. Mousa (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Field Operations
    Mousa.Jay@bls.gov

    Deborah A. Brown
    Regional Commissioner of New England and New York-New Jersey
    Brown.DeborahA@bls.gov

    Sheila Watkins
    Regional Commissioner of Mid-Atlantic
    Watkins.Sheila@bls.gov

    Janet S. Rankin
    Regional Commissioner of Southeast
    Rankin.Janet@bls.gov

    Charlene Peiffer
    Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations
    Regional Commissioner of Midwest
    Peiffer.Charlene@bls.gov

    Stanley W. Suchman
    Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations
    Regional Commissioner of Southwest and Mountain-Plains
    Suchman.Stan@bls.gov

    Richard Holden
    Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations
    Regional Commissioner of West
    Holden.Richard@bls.gov

    Michael D. Levi (biography)
    Associate Commissioner for Publications and Special Studies
    Levi.Michael@bls.gov

    Vacant
    Associate Commissioner for Survey Methods Research

    William Mockovak
    Senior Statistician
    Mockovak.William@bls.gov
    Polly Phipps
    Senior Statistician
    Phipps.Polly@bls.gov

    Vacant
    Associate Commissioner for Technology and Survey Processing

    Rick Kryger
    Director of Survey Processing
    Kryger.Rick@bls.gov
    Wesley Chou
    Director of Technology and Computing Services
    Chou.Wesley@bls.gov

    Last Modified Date: May 18, 2018

    Crowd source away!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    INSIDER CTH INFO: President Trump will WIN with HISPANICS!

    • He KNEW the 9th Circuit District & Appellate Courts would OVER-REACH vs National Defense.
    … To set an INJUNCTION against KEEPING ILLEGALS out of the Country
    … Thus DEMONSTRATING D-rats are Flooding the Nation with Criminals and Terrorists
    … And let SCOTUS delay ruling on his Appeal until Mid-Summer!

    • He CONCENTRATED the Shutdown Drama on BORDER SECURITY that WORKS.
    … By DEFERRING the DACA Solution … in deference … until after SCOTUS rules
    … Thus SEGREGATING Immigration Reform as a whole from Border Security
    … As he EXPANDED Border Security today to include Protecting Women & Children from harm.

    • He will EARN the 2020 HISPANIC vote through COMPREHENSIVE IMMIGRATION REFORM.
    … By Building the Wall to end the Flood of Illegals and Deporting Criminal Illegals with ICE
    … Thus LIMITING Worker-Starved Employers to CITIZENS ONLY
    … As Job Openings exceeding Willing Workers grows to MILLIONS in our Hot Economy
    … Which will MULTIPLY Hispanic Citizens’ JOB and WAGE GAINS
    … Prompting Employers to FUND a Trump Solution through 2020 Campaign Donations
    … Triggering D-rats to NEGOTIATE in the fall of 2019
    … Then CAPITULATE to a DACA Solution with Merit-Based Immigration
    … with Immigration CONSTRAINED in NUMBERS and CONTROLLED by E-VERIFY
    … to PROTECT Hispanic Citizens from ILLEGALS STEALING JOBS and CUTTING WAGES.
    … Just in time for the Safety & Benefits to CEMENT the Hispanic Vote for TRUMP!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. getfitnow says:
    January 4, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    This never gets old.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Phil Free says:
    January 4, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    President Trump calls the shot before hitting it out of the economic ballpark:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Evelyn says:
    January 4, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    From Isaiah 45, the Trump/Cyrus prophecy (NIV):

    2 I will go before you
    and will level the mountains;
    I will break down gates of bronze
    and cut through bars of iron.
    3 I will give you hidden treasures,
    riches stored in secret places,
    so that you may know that I am the Lord,
    the God of Israel, who summons you by name….

    14 This is what the Lord says:

    “The products of Egypt and the merchandise of Cush,
    and those tall Sabeans—
    they will come over to you
    and will be yours;
    they will trudge behind you,
    coming over to you in chains.
    They will bow down before you
    and plead with you, saying,
    ‘Surely God is with you, and there is no other;
    there is no other god.’”

    Like

    Reply
  24. DT2020 says:
    January 4, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    KUDLOW

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s