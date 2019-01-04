President Trump and Vice President Pence Rose Garden Press Briefing on Border Security (Video)…

President Trump speaks to the press following his second meeting with congressional leaders at the White House. Joining him at the Rose Garden press conference was Vice President Mike Pence, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise.
During an extensive briefing with media President Trump said negotiations continue and he will meeting with resistance lawmakers, again over the weekend.
Advertisements
Mitch is wetting his pants and going to cave soon. Remember this not about chuck and nancy. Its POTUS45 v. Turtle.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The only way Mitch could cave would be to purposefully deliver 20 GOP senate votes to override the veto of a Wall-less funding bill. That’s not caving – that’s active perfidy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe I misread your comment, Pedro. If you meant Mitch caving to his opponent VSG DJT, then I see what you mean. Little slow on the uptake here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“During an extensive briefing with media President Trump said negotiations continue and he will meeting with resistance lawmakers, again over the weekend.”
That is the way to do it. The NBC station here in WNY covered it live in a special report.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m in WNY too and I am going to be leaving this Demonrats state shortly!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he said that Mike Pence would be leading the negotiations this weekend, not PDJT himself.
That was a good presser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time for Pence to step up as a former Congressman and Governor.
Deliver on Border Security, or …
LikeLike
It must kill those Dems to have to work over the weekend. I hope he drags them in….every….single….day to get this done.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Go away Mitch. Ditch Mitch!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This was a superb job. Every answer. Made Schumer and Pelosi’s excuses sound ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The Trumpster owns the MSM and they don’t even realize it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you watched the press conference or just have been paying attention you gotta say the President is just brilliant
LikeLiked by 19 people
He most certainly is Joe and in these news conferences he is the one who is in control. It’s like the cat playing with a mouse and then eventually killing it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He seats away gotcha questions like an annoying mosquito while making the soyboy or girl reporter look like an ignorant entitled wimp. What do I care about the government “workers”…grow up and grow a set.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The 2020 election debates are going to be epic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kamala Harris will be spewing all sorts of SJW bullsh** like “check your privilege” and “speaking truth to power” and President Trump will reply with plain talking: “We’re done being ripped off, folks.”
LikeLike
Some more repeating of numbers would be good, the size of the problem isn’t out there in detail often enough. Illegal aliens entering the US over the Mexican border per day per month per year and what that does medium term to convert the US voting demographic into California would be nice
LikeLiked by 4 people
And please also state how much in taxes these illegals are costing us taxpayers! More than $5 billion for a wall!
LikeLiked by 10 people
$70k per year, per head ++++++ INTEREST upon INTEREST upon INTEREST paid to Chi-Nah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love how he keeps the press jackals guessing…
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Whatever it takes. it’s getting done.” PDJT ❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
Watched whole thing. Was an A+++ virtuoso performance , so logical , intelligent and in command . The Dems and anti-Trumper jerks are such dead end losers . BTW swatting away the “gnats ” trying to ask gotcha questions was terrific to watch.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The President did an outstanding job today, made me proud! Better yet, ABC had the presser on instead of the first twenty minutes of General Hospital on a Friday no less. Trump reached a very large unintended audience as well.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well some of the General Hospital fans were not to happy
with the interruption not sure how much he reached some of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps they learned something, one can hope.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ABC? Doubt it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why Watch General Hospital when you can watch the REAL West Wing?!
LikeLike
Let’s see how much Mitch likes his job. Trump carried KY by a wider margin than Mitch, lol.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad Trump finally got tired of kicking the can. MAGA, Mr. President!
If Democrats and RINOs think a $2.269 billion wall works in Jordan, it will work here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/breaking-trump-considering-declaring-national-emergency-to-secure-border-wall-funding/
It’s about time, an obvious solution 2 years ago.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is one of the best things about PDJT — he tries to make the system work as intended. Nancy Pelosi is trying to set up new and powerful agencies within the House that blur the divisions of power, but Trump hands the job of legislating back to the legislature. It is a beautiful approach.
LikeLike
Just keep chipping away….daily news clutches, with facts….have to leak thru to main street Joe.
Keep raising the bar, raising the “level of need” about every 3 or 4 days…first raise should be on Monday…hope it don’t rain…saying: “You know, we have such a dire danger/disaster at our southern border…there is no way we can only get started on 20% of the length of the wall truly needed by the Great Country – SO, I’ve decided the amount that needs to be approved/funded/released to DHS is now 5.9 bil X2 so we can “at least” get a start on 40% of the way RIGHT NOW… I’ll be thinking on this some more tonight….we just can’t AFFORD to be caught out short on having this wall done and done right, right now…. I may need to double this new figure”!…
That ought to gag a maggot like the twins…. “he said what” on national TV??? He didn’t ask us first?…
OH, and just after this news cast…. Call up that so special VIP air wing at Andrews AFB and tell them that 80% of their operational budget has been “re-distributed” to the BUILD THE WALL acct over at DHS…hence forth, no one under the rank of VICE-PRES can “self-dispatch” any aircraft for their desired flights…The presidential travel office will approve or disapprove ALL such flight requests Until Further Notice (UFN)…. so sorry, so sad, nancy…you can fly commercial like everyone else…from your own office budget, eh? (also a target for funds to be re-distributed from, eh?)… Check-6
LikeLike
Your suggestion of curtailing the VIP flight privilege is pure genius on so many levels.
LikeLike
Sign the House Freedom Fund petition originated by Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and others. Jim and Mark are planning to be on the Fox News Channel tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern…
BORDER WALL NOW: TELL CONGRESS TO FUND THE BORDER SECURITY WALL
https://borderwallnow.com/bsn06/s?c=849495288783bc2ba4cf94e84b5eab60
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks just signed 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just now submitted via your link. Thank you Lucille!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever Takes President get it Done,👍❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immigration Reform and Control Act …signed by Reagan in 1986. That’s 32 years ago. Any illegal Alien coming in after that and has not become a citizen should be OUT.
I’m totally sick of the urinalist caring more about daca, daca, daca than US taxpayers being ripped off because of Amnesty and NAFTA and all our $$ going out of the country etc, etc, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone else notice how drained and tired Schumer and Nancy looked after the two hour meeting with Trump? 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I DID! Notice how energetic PT looked?
LikeLike
I guess he didn’t serve them the good covfefe.
LikeLike
As the President’s group was leaving the Rose Garden, Pence was last in the group, though he had been standing right beside the President. as Pence started to leave, he turned and smiled and mouthed something to someone in the audience, which reminded me of this piece which was printed before we knew for sure Romney would hope to be the tool famous for bringing down the President:
https://z3news.com/w/mike-cernovich-pence-leading-deep-state-coup-impeach-trump/
LikeLike
MelH: This article is idiotic!
LikeLike
“resistance lawmakers”! Is this what Harvards offers for those who failed “womyn studies”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The presstitutes expressed so much concern over federal workers not getting paid. Like most private sector employees they are eligible for unemployment benefits while there income is being withheld. Of course when that big fat back pay check arrives after the shutdown they’ll need to pay it back but its not like they are going to starve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s “got this” for a 2nd Term!
• Today’s Border Security Presser OWNED the M$M.
… Border Security Deal in January.
… Immigration Reform Deal by September after SCOTUS confirms his authority.
• Today’s Economic-Jobs Results STUNNED opponents.
• Today’s Market Rally EARNED Investor Confidence.
• Trump’s MAGAnomics Economy is the HOTTEST in HISTORY.
• Trump’s cutting KILLER Trade Deals with EU & China Economies cratering.
… EU Automakers are desperate to escape pending Auto Tariffs.
… 2/3 of Manufacturers are fleeing China in past 12 months and next 6.
• Trump will NEUTER North Korea, Iran and Venezuela rogue nations by 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just sent this to https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Dear President Trump,
NO to DACA!!!!
Do not trade the reward of residency to the children of those who stole it!!! What about the parents — the very thieves who did the stealing in the first place?? Do you give residency to them also, or do you “tear the families apart” by “leaving them in the shadows”?? Or do you deport the parents and let the children stay as citizens??
DACA is a can of worms!!!! You either split the family apart or reward the thieves AND their children with the ill-gotten gains — residency!!!
DACA is illogical. DACA is INSANITY. AND unconstitutional!!
PLEASE just ignore DACA until SCOTUS figures out that what Obama said was true — he did NOT have the power to change immigration law — only Congress can do that. He said it 22 times, and I believe him.
DAPA died a quiet death. It is time for DACA to die also.
There IS a national emergency at the border!!! If Obama can send 1.5 BILLION in cash to Iran in the dead of night, why not send 1.5 billion each month in the sunlight to build the Wall? The Corps of Engineers would LOVE to take on that project!!!!
Declare a national emergency and “get ‘er done” !!
DO IT!!
Sincerely,
(fred)
LikeLike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corps_Castle#/media/File:United_States_Army_Corps_of_Engineers_logo.svg
LikeLike