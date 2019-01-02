Mitt Romney Explains Why His Group Must Oppose President Donald Trump…

Decepticon caucus senator-elect Mitt Romney (U-DC) appears on CNN to outline why he stands in opposition to President Donald Trump. Understanding the unspoken background color here is important.
The Decepticon Caucus in the senate is comprised of senators who represent the interests of Wall Street; and every principle of finance and commerce that intersects with Wall Street’s multinational interests. In essence the Decepticon Caucus is the defensive force protecting the global financial elite; ie. “The Big Club”.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue is the mechanism used by Wall Street multinational banks, corporations and billionaire influence agents to pay the Decepticons to protect their interests. Mitt Romney is the newest member of the Decepticon Caucus and thus he has a role to play:
It’s about money… and power… but mostly money. It’s not necessarily personal opposition to President Trump – though they do despise him. It’s really us they hate.
It’s business, big business; massive multinational business. There are trillions at stake, and U.S. President Donald J Trump is the existential threat to the global financial system. That’s the cornerstone of this opposition.
Wall Street writ large, or, “The Big Club” for lack of a better identity badge, doesn’t directly care about borders, budget battles, immigration or spygate stuff; except where such issues intersect with their financial agenda.
Everything is defined by money.
The concept of a “blue collar billionaire” is antithetical to their world-view. It simply doesn’t make sense. The Big Club cannot understand such Main Street vulgarian concepts. The yellow vests are considered uneducated insignificant annoyances; gnats in disposition.
Wall Street cannot thrive globally if Main Street USA refuses to be exploited. That’s the problem they have with MAGAnomics and President Trump’s America-First policies. Removing President Trump is therefore a necessary action if the global financial elite are to regain their footing.
Too many international Yellow Jacket types are looking at what Donald Trump stands for and finding courage within the common sense. This makes Trump an even bigger risk.
Senator Romney is a singular tool in a rather expansive decepticon toolbox. That tool serves a purpose; but it is only one tool; there are dozens more. The goal is to stop Donald Trump from executing the global economic reset he has already begun. The forces against President Trump are defined by their connection to the global economic system.
The forces allied with U.S. President Donald Trump are defined by how they are exploited by the global economic system. In short this is Wall Street (globalists) -vs- Main Street (nationalists); and the battle is international now.
I think I can see where Trump is going with his forward plan….
I am not alarmed, nor am I fearful; I strongly believe I can see where this is going; and I am at peace.
However, that said, before the battle of greatest consequence can be waged… we all need to ride hard and fast to wake everyone up about the specifics of who the enemy really is.
“Hello Mitt? Donald here. Now you know why you are not the Secretary of State. Take care Chuck…..uh I mean Willard.”
Sorry to tell you guys but Mittens is part of the globalist rancor to destroy America. You guys better wake up. you can be snide and funny but, this is real. As long as you are fed and not really suffering it doesn’t hit home—beware.
Too Real
Yeah, look at those poor suckers looking like the Donner Party in Venezuela.
Socialism/Communism is no different than Jim Jones followers killing themselves thru brainwashing techniques. And the ones that woke up and tried to run were shot.
The yellow vesters in France are experiencing the ravages of invasion and their wages going to feed the same jihadists committing terror attacks.
Are deplorables suffering enough yet?
H&HC:
My fondest wish for 2019 is that Mitt the “Quit” crawls under the same rock that traitor McStain is under and they both ROT IN HELL!!!
We can but hope.
I was on the Open Thread and Amwick posted the Black Sambo/Elizabeth Warren beer drinking tweet and it occurred to me that Mittens Romney and Elizabeth Warren are perfect for each other. They both have that weird, stiffness….you know, that uncomfortable oddness characteristic.
Can you imagine what their child would look like? Sorry if you’re eating…..too much information… blinded by that visual that popped up in your head.
Looking forward to an upcoming post Sundance in which you spell out where you believe this is going. As always thanks for what you do to educate all of us.
Let Me propose where it has to go. The President is going to dance with the Creature From Jeckyl Island. Only then will We have back the Republic Our Forefather’s gave Us.
We need to keep praying for PDJT, he is in the belly of the beast.
Yes We do. and He certainly is.
I had to look it up. For those not familiar:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-story-behind-the-creature-from-jekyll-island-the-anti-fed-conspiracy-theory-bible
Well I won’t be reading that article from the Daily Beast. But i can tell You from My personal reading it and studying Our Founders Hate for the not “federal Reserve” if You believe that having a group of bankers given the right to coin Our Money and then having Us owe them interest. You are a real dunce.
McConnell must go. Matt Bevin must take another shot at it.
McConnell is completely neutered! He knows that his entire political career past 2020 is completely dependent on PDJT and there is absolutely SHIT he can do about it.
Many here at CTH may not realize that McConnell has already announced he is running for reelection in 2020. It is the worst year for him and 21 other Republicans up for reelection (Sasse, Graham, Collins, Tillis to name a few). PDJT will be running for reelection in 2020. Our President showed them this past November he can carry candidates through the primary and also on Election Day.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/mitch-mcconnell-announces-2020-re-election-bid?_amp=true#click=https://t.co/FfgMr4nnkB
They saw people like DeSantis, Braun, Cramer, Blackburn, Kemp, Scott and Hawley all get elected because of their alignment to our President.
They also realize the following:
McConnell is extremely dangerous to trump right now. Two years from now is a lifetime. The danger from McConnell is real.
I disagree Tom! It’s McConnell who is afraid now b/c of VSGPDJT.
Why? (You ask)
Well, because they all (DC insiders) know that VSGPDJT has something on everyone of them and he does not owe anything to anyone, therefore, he is the LION in charge and he will attack at a time of his choosing and in such a manner that they will be obliterated.
It’s only a matter of time and it’s W.A.R.
Get tough or go hide under the bed ’til it’s over.
Remember: “Everything he touches, turns to gold”..~ Fred Trump…
https://goo.gl/images/CrsCND
I see You!!!
I didn’t ask why because I took your post to be your heartfelt opinion. That I would not argue with. I also hope that he will attack at a time of his choosing, preferably before also losing the senate. I have great faith in his abilities but I also have a great fear of the power wielded by the deep state. Sundance senses some urgency in the current situation and in that I concur.
Perhaps when I come out from under my bed I will find you leading a mighty army of deplorables to fight this evil.
In your mind it is and I feel bad for you! The damn 2020 campaign has already started including McConnell’s.
The President does have a trump card when it comes to Mitch. Pun likely intended, but nonetheless very true.
We’ll see if he has to play it out in the open.
McConnell is only neutered if we consider him an ally. If he chooses to go the other direction — and since he has appeared for some time to be semi-owned by the left that would be my default assumption — then he has great power.
Trump is certain to be impeached in the House. Trial in the Senate will follow IF it is near certain to result in conviction and removal from office. How does that happen? The Democrats vote in lockstep leaving a need for about 20 Republican votes to get them to 67 — a 2/3 majority. Once the vote in the House is clear and the issues seem potentially defensible in the (compliant) press, McConnell very quietly counts votes, beginning with those who are retiring, then those who will do so in 2022 or who won’t face election until 2024 … If he can find 20+ so he doesn’t have to vote against Trump himself he can proclaim that the bill MUST be tried because Constitution or something and then whatever is the McConnell version of “Oh SHIRT! WE LOST and the President is convicted!”
You think there aren’t 20 Senators who aren’t that dishonorable/bought/blackmailed/stupid? I don’t. And McConnell and the others running in 2020 can intone the familiar lyrics: “We did the best we could.”
There are all kinds of black swans circling up there but unless one that’s favorable to our side lands in the next small number of months I think that’s how things go. And the fat’s in the fire.
Complete and utter BS is what your spewing! Our President would run on 2020 as an Independent and WIN! Unless they kill him, they are all fu..KED!
“complete and utter BS …”
I sincerely hope you’re right, Flep.
Should read “aren’t 20 Senators who ARE that …”
I HATE not being able to edit posts.
Go ahead and name them!
yep, davecatbone
Why Romney must oppose President Trump? Let me guess before I peek at the answer. I know! It’s because of a higher moral calling. But then, that’s what all demagogues say, and not a one of them yet has been an exception to that rule.
Didn’t know Comey had a a brother from another mother..Romney and Comey, the morality twins.
Romney, Comey and Joe Isuzu = The Brothers Three.
Andrew Breitbart is looking down and yelling #WAR!!! I’m ready!
Jake Fapper brought up the issue of Obama’s birth, calling it “a lie” that Obama was born outside of the US. Yeah, well maybe. I hope that right after he’s inaugurated for the second time, President Trump reveals who faked the birth certificates.
Mitt was pissy, pursed, and prissy. Not a complimentary moment for him — the video. Now has to defend himself.
In other words, Mitt was Mitty.
Old “choke” (who from now on will have no name), is a self righteous prig. He can’t cover his ego and his sense that he knows better than everyone what is good for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did any of the other “new” senators came out in this way against POTUS? NO, only the self important, as Bongine says, Romney is a “sell out” and a “fraud” and “the kind of guy who has absolutely decimated the Republican Party.”When there is a museum left to the remnant of the swamp GOP and we’re all walking through this museum in 30 years of what used to be the GOP, exhibit one will be Mitt Romney, followed closely by Jeff Flake.”
No politician should EVER trust Mitt Romney he has shown he is not trust worthy or loyal.
I sent that traitor an email. Told him I had voted and campaigned for him when he ran for president but I am ashamed of myself for it. That unless he changes his attitude I will never support him for anything.
It was never more decisive then it was under obama with hoods running in the street shooting cops in their car ,
Hands up don’t shoot was under obama and it was a stright up lie ,where was Mitt ?
Charlottesville was orchestrated with paid actors. It was embarrassingly transparent with kkk and black lies on the same bus .
Their has never been a President who brought respect more to the office then Trump has , he did that by honoring his promises he made to the American people who voted for him, that is what the presidency is all about honoring your word to the people who voted for you ,
Regrettably Mitt like a lot a fakes in his club has lost the American way ,he has no honor.
…” there has never been a President who brought respect more to the office then Trump has , he did that by honoring his promises he made to the American people “……
And that right there is the problem with people of Mutt’s ilk: this is NOT what they consider an important thing for an American President to do.
To people like Mutt, American Presidents should be well-versed at lying and smooth talking the American Public, and then just continue on that way thru their whole term in office.
In Mutt’s world, that IS an “Honorable President”.
Which is why we hate people like you, Mutt. We are sick of being lied to, no matter how “nicely” you do it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This song is a class act.
Unlike Romney, who’s an ass act.
I thought is was peculiar that an ex-Governor of Massachusetts and failed US presidential candidate would “suddenly” show up in Utah and run for Senator.
Kinda like a failed CEO of Sears showing up as the Store manager of your local Walmart.
His “businessman” past is also suspect. Willard is simply just another Deep State operative who OWES his wealth and his political past/future to those who made him…IMHO
In addition – I watched him in debates with Obama – Willard is a dullard.
Think about The Peter Principle and Willard Romney….
Romney ran the Olympics in Utah.
LOL! Perfect, except Mutt is too frail to move that fast.
No way I am watching this. Good luck Utah..and thanks so much for foisting this man on our country, Utah, West Virginia, Montana…I hope you are happy being total jerks.
ladies on the view still hated him today lol
WOMEN. Those are not ladies. Please.
Mitt’s as a representative of the corporate left admin State really believes that rule by unelected bureaucrats is America’s future, he really believes that the masses simply don’t understand the “nuances” and that they are immoral. Mitt can’t believe that anyone can seriously reject rule by the globalist CoC and their Statist buddies. A perfect fit, one lot love mass immigration from the 3rd world for cheap labour and more domestic consumers the other lot like the 80/20 Democrat voting split.
“It’s business, big business; massive multinational business. There are trillions at stake, and U.S. President Donald J Trump is the existential threat to the global financial system. That’s the cornerstone of this opposition.”
1. Graham (Lockheed Martin/Israel errand boy) told Trump he’ll lose the Repub Senators in an impeachment proceeding if he doesn’t go four months on Syria. A lot can happen in four months. So a veiled threat for Trump from a somewhat friendly RINO emissary.
2. Romney’s op ed is just another brick in the RINO wall.
The RINOs will be swinging hard behind the Dems. After a brief period of using Trump for his midterm rallies and fund raising prowess, the Repub wing of the Uniparty is closing ranks again. Trump will require all his mastery of leverage to fight back. Pray for Trump. If he pulls this off he saves the country and out-Jacksons Andrew Jackson.
Wow Full Spectrum Domino, that sounds like Blackmail…isn’t that a criminal offense?
I thought Romney would be bad, but not this bad. No class, no dignity, and no Christian spirit. I thought he would at least wait till the Democrats pass articles of Impeachment before he showed his color.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to be able to tell Mittens to his face what a POS he is to me and hundreds of thousands of other Trump supporters!!! All you need to know about this assholes character is he gladly to President Trump’s money and gladly accepted his endorsement on stage when he was running his failed/pretend campaign against Obama! You can always measure the character of the man by how he repays his supporters after he loses ! Mittens you should have to see that clip of you shaking President Trump’s hand and gladly accepting his endorsement every time you make a negative comment about him in the future….you self serving POS!!!
Blind- right the HELL on!!
SD I am at peace as well. I know who really owns this world and all that is in it. He paid for it with his Holy blood on a cross in Judea, some 2000+ years ago. I am no longer a democrat or republican. I am a Monarchist, and my King hasn’t returned yet.
That just makes me furious all over again!!! This is really all too surreal!
Who will the American youth want to emulate? Will they long to grow up to be just like the sore loser Willard Romney….the backstabber who traffics in verbal poison but can’t deliver the goods for the American people?… OR … will they work extra hard to become a world-changing person of courage and patriotic vision like Donald Trump who gives Americans back their pride and good jobs?
The yellow jackets will come to the USA in the very near future in large numbers. They are the Tea Party reinvigorated and the Democrat House will reinvigorate them to the dismay of the DC swamp creatures of the GOPe and their global socialist friends, aka democrats.
Inconsistent Duplicitous Mitt
During the campaign in 2016 Romney released his malicious “Trump is a fraud” speech to the Hinckley Institute and every MSM rag and TV outlet displayed the transcript prominently to its readers. Trump then called malicious Mitt a “choke artist” and then Romney referred to Trump’s “trickle down bigotry” and on and on.
Later in 2016, the self proclaimed ethically and morally superior Mitt agreed to meet Trump. They had a friendly dinner at a restaurant for the cameras and Pence proclaimed–” “The President-elect was very grateful that Gov. Mitt Romney came in. They had a good meeting. It was a warm and substantive exchange. I know he is under active consideration to be secretary of state… along with some other distinguished Americans.” (Fox)
CNN was not so agreeable and turned on their former hero, “The thought that Mitt Romney would ever join the Cabinet of Donald Trump — given their hostility, mutual contempt and venomous rhetorical exchanges — might be the most absurd notion yet of a crazy political year.” Anyone believe Mitt’s friendly demeanor with Trump was sincere or that he ever intended to be a “team player” rather than a hostile enemy from within.
And now as SD’s cartoon pic indicates the evil duplicitous “Shape Shifting Clown Returns.” IMO, this erratic vacillating agenda driven behavior disqualifies malicious Mitt from ever being taken seriously when he lectures anyone about “character and integrity.”
The Trump karma is hanging over no name’s head……watch what happens.
Mitt Romney found his higher moral calling, just a few months after happily accepting the Presient’s endorsement. The snake in the grass wasn’t preaching moral superiority when his own election was at stake. What a pus5y.
Mutt chose not to start with representing the women and children being raped and trafficked. Tells every Christian that Mutt’s treasure sure isn’t being built up in Heaven. The morons still think Christians and women are stupid enough to be brow beaten by charlatans.
What kind of a man willingly be-clowns himself in front of the entire nation?
The dude has a built in self-destruct button which first showed up when he perfected his choke artist maneuver during his Obama debate. Tonight, after watching, the image of him in a yellow clown suit, complete with the white dunce shape hat, big floppy shoes and water-spurting daisy on his lapel is now seared in my mind.
Sad to see a person do that to themself. Another one we can add to the POTUS broke-me list.
One who is a pathological narcissist whose hubris does not allow him to realize that things have changed.
I am not sad that Mittens is beclowning himself — he deserves much worse; just as I am not sad to see the Clintons become the laughable wrecks they have become. More! Give us more before the ending moment!
The little people should get what they have had to pay for after all.
WITTY MITTY really needs a new occupation. He has been sitting at the house with little to do; ran for Senator out of boredom.
Might I suggest: Grecian Formula sales face? Just for Men commercial actor? Game show host?
Maybe he could just find a new hobby…knitting, croquet –with cute little plaid knickers and a pom-pom hat. IDK, just give him something to do so that he might just GO AWAY!
It’s about money… and power… but mostly money. It’s not necessarily personal opposition to President Trump – though they do despise him. It’s really us they hate.
It think it was the character Ned Racine in Body Heat; maybe it wasn’t. It could have been my neighbor.
The appropriate quote is: “Do what I do; hate them back…”
Some personal insight on Mittens. I overlapped him 3 of 4 years at Harvard Law/Business joint program (itself an exclusive club of 8-10 admitted per year) and then for 2 plus years at early Boston Consulting Group before Mitt joined the ‘midnight massacre’ where Bill Bain, BCG founder Bruce Henderson’s #2 stole some of BCG’s best to form his eponious (speaking to ego) competing Bain and Co.
Mitt was ALWAYS about himself only. He showed it then, he shows it now. Take PDJT’s endorsement then ‘Flake’ PDJT.
BTW, another BCG 1 year overlap I worked with was Ben Nittay, who decided to stay with us at BCG even though Bain and Romney tried hard to get him to join the midnight massacre traitors.
Treepers would know him better by his Israeli ‘english’ name, Benjamin Netanyaho.
Like PDJT, I was a ‘charter member’ of the “Big Club”. Like PDJT, refused to pay club dues so got kicked out. That is why I support PDJT so strongly despite being an independent politically.
ristvan, the link below “Greed and Debt”
goes into exactly what you’re discussing.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/greed-and-debt-the-true-story-of-mitt-romney-and-bain-capital-183291/
Greed and Debt: The True Story of Mitt Romney and Bain Capital/
How the GOP presidential candidate and his private equity firm staged an epic wealth grab, destroyed jobs – and stuck others with the bill.
By MATT TAIBBI
AUGUST 29, 2012 11:00AM ET
“And this is where we get to the hypocrisy at the heart of Mitt Romney. Everyone knows that he is fantastically rich, having scored great success, the legend goes, as a “turnaround specialist,” a shrewd financial operator who revived moribund companies as a high-priced consultant for a storied Wall Street private equity firm. But what most voters don’t know is the way Mitt Romney actually made his fortune: by borrowing vast sums of money that other people were forced to pay back. This is the plain, stark reality that has somehow eluded America’s top political journalists for two consecutive presidential campaigns: Mitt Romney is one of the greatest and most irresponsible debt creators of all time. In the past few decades, in fact, Romney has piled more debt onto more unsuspecting companies, written more gigantic checks that other people have to cover, than perhaps all but a handful of people on planet Earth.
Romney makes a $250 million fortune loading up companies with debt and then extracting million-dollar fees from those same companies, in exchange for the generous service of telling them who needs to be fired in order to finance the debt payments he saddled them with in the first place.
Mitt Romney, it turns out, is the perfect frontman for Wall Street’s greed revolution. He’s not a two-bit, shifty-eyed huckster like Lloyd Blankfein. He’s not a sighing, eye-rolling, arrogant jerkwad like Jamie Dimon. But Mitt believes the same things those guys believe: He’s been right with them on the front lines of the financialization revolution, a decades-long campaign in which the old, simple, let’s-make-stuff-and-sell-it manufacturing economy was replaced with a new, highly complex, let’s-take-stuff-and-trash-it financial economy. Instead of cars and airplanes, we built swaps, CDOs and other toxic financial products. Instead of building new companies from the ground up, we took out massive bank loans and used them to acquire existing firms, liquidating every asset in sight and leaving the target companies holding the note.
The new borrow-and-conquer economy was morally sanctified by an almost religious faith in the grossly euphemistic concept of “creative destruction,” and amounted to a total abdication of collective responsibility by America’s rich, whose new thing was making assloads of money in ever-shorter campaigns of economic conquest, sending the proceeds offshore, and shrugging as the great towns and factories their parents and grandparents built were shuttered and boarded up, crushed by a true prairie fire of debt.”
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/greed-and-debt-the-true-story-of-mitt-romney-and-bain-capital-183291/
Truth is you can summarize Romney’s career as a
leader/frontrunner in the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA.
There is nothing so threatening as a President who doesn’t need big donor outlays of cash for campaigning.
Perfect. (yes, hard to deal with, but let’s see how this plays out — I’m getting hopeful).
Let’s hope Mittens keeps this up: he will not only destroy himself but he’s going to take down a lot of other miserable creeps with him.
The karma couldn’t be any better.
And I don’t think it will be just GOP creeps that he could potentially take down — those GOP creeps do a lot of business with Dem b******** after all.
I am so Glade you made this.
A quote from the Article:”I am not alarmed, nor am I fearful; I strongly believe I can see where this is going; and I am at peace.”
Some of your tweets today had me thinking you might be alarmed or fearful but I see your trying to get the word out so everyone can be prepared for what is coming.
