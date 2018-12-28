President Trump Considers Closing Southern Border…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted out the possibility of closing the Southern U.S. border if congress cannot find a solution to funding border security. Sounds good….
I’m not sure if even President Trump realizes how much support there would be for this approach. Mexico would be lighting up the switchboards in DC if that happened. The Mexican economy is entirely dependent on access.
Advertisements
Can’t wait for THIS headline:
President Trump Orders Closing of Southern Border…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fred5678 , Agree ! Just Close the Border Down NOW !
LikeLike
and Mexico agrees too pay for the Wall in exchange for the Border being reopened.
Hey, it could happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Financially the wall is a no-brainer..
Pay for the wall or pay for a never-ending stream of illegals and all the never-ending cost associated with them. It will only go one way, up and up forever…
I think even that new socialist congresswoman with the 3 names can understand that.
LikeLike
Tommy, she hates this country.
If she can understand, she’ll oppose it all the more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he closes the border, he needs to require full funding of the wall to reopen. No compromise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes! Yes!
LikeLike
…full funding isn’t even the half of it …require immigration legislation and funding that meets all of his promised immigration reforms …every single one of them or it stays shut …he must make it clear that he’s willing to run in ’20 with the border still closed if necessary …don’t bluff …do it!
LikeLike
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact the White House and voice your opinion, President Trump needs to address the American people LIVE FROM THE OVAL OFFICE
LikeLiked by 4 people
TFA: I just now voiced my opinion via message to whitehouse.gov. Thank you for the link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can get behind that. Recommend he remind Americans (and illegals) that if illegals tended to vote R instead of Dem there would be NO issue with an insecure border.
If he does an address to the nation he might as well lay it ALL out, cost to the half of the country that pays taxes, cultural incompatibility, crime, loss of American jobs… . Do not waste the opportunity.
Oh yeah, while he’s at it, announce an executive order instituting E-Verify. Don’t want the CoC left out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You Tea! Just sent a message!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you ! I also just sent a message of support to the President using that link.
LikeLike
…great idea …which is why the MSM will never give him the time …and legally, they don’t have to
LikeLike
Thanks TeaForAll. Just sent him a very encouraging and supportive message. I hope all Treepers will let him hear from the Tree House.
LikeLike
What a great idea for the new year! Just shut it down. I guess they will continue to come and sneak across but at least it adds another layer of illegal to the already illegal process, Its got punch as an idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Between 1,000 to 3,000 illegal coming across per day. He has no other choice. The border must be shut down. This is an invasion. Caravans my butt, everyday 24/7 is a caravan coming across. This must end. Our security is at risk.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He doesn’t bluff, he doesn’t back down, never gives in or up, even foriegn leaders recognise this.
Nancy, Chuck, McConnel, McCarthy, time to recognise the precarious position you are in, and TRY to negotiate 12.5 Billion this year, with same again next, although I doubt he will agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President should announce that HE IS closing the Southern Border at midnight, New Year’s Eve, if a deal for the 5 Billion is not accepted. This way he still has the current house and not the nightmare coming January 3rd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the other hand, he may want to wait for the new congress just to grind the Marxist Dems into the floor and make them eat a big defeat. That should set the tone for the next two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shut-Down Scenario:
After your January 1st Shutdown, RINOS go mute.
D-rats take over to Impeach.
It’s Impeachment to destroy National Security in 2020.
LikeLike
The GOPe wants the border left open as well. Had the current Congress wanted the Wall, the current Congress would have built the Wall. Fact is, neither party will appropriate funds. They are all funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
There are not two political parties in D.C., there is only one. The Uniparty. Same-same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also block remitances to mexico
LikeLiked by 1 person
…liberal judge already on standby with a draft court order to block the block 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just reread his tweets, specifically looking to see if he gave himself ANY “wiggle room”; only thing I can see is he didn’t say WHEN.
But, in rereading his tweets, its quite clear he is “all in”; he is saying “Give me the WALL, ALL OF IT, NOW!
MY reading is he is going for the WHOLE ENCHILADA; 25 Billion.
He Knows He has them, and now he’s gonna SQUEEZE!
DARN, out of winnamins, AND Cofeve, guess Ill have to run to town!
17 miles, guess I’ll drive!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dutchman, you must live in the country. That’s a drive to reach a store. What state are you in. I live in Washington State where cows roam and we have a store 5 miles away.
BTW, love all your posts Dutchman. I look for your posts too. They seem to always make me feel like I’m not alone in my head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CTH is our Winnamin 3-D Printer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If true, this might explain the timing of Mattis’s resignation. One might conjecture that Mattis refused to implemment a shutdown of our southern border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…23 miles one-way her …and the pharmacist gives me a really strange look every time I ask for ‘winnamins’ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to believe he planned it all like this. He has absolute authority to protect the borders and since drugs, gangs, smugglers, illegals, etc are pouring though mexico – CLOSE IT. No court in the land can stop him and if they do, ignore it. The SC already spoke on the phony outrage over the travel ban that said he has this power.
The house is going to impeach him anyway, might as well get what he wants and then let them all look like asses for impeaching him for doing is job as CIC and protecting the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know if a President could hit any harder. *…I’ll shut down the government and the border…how ya like ‘dem apples?…* That’s my man! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mexico would be lighting up the switchboards in DC if that happened. The Mexican economy is entirely dependent on access.”
ACCESS is key. AMLO would be smart to pony up the $25 billion in order to keep the southern border open. If he doesn’t, Mexico is going to lose a lot more than $25 billion with a closed border.
*****President Trump said above – “Go back to pre-NAFTA” In other words, AMLO can forget about the USMCA deal if he does not pay for the Wall.*****
LikeLike
Yes, please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how you get Mexico to pay for the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMLO has a decision to make. Either pay the $25 billion “Access” fee to the US market, keep the southern border open and enjoy the fruits of the USMCA deal – OR – President Trump closes the southern border and the U.S. goes back to pre-NAFTA.
If AMLO says no, the southern border gets closed, Mexico’s economy gets wrecked and the U.S. Military builds the Wall.
LikeLike
I support President Trump 100%.
LikeLiked by 1 person