President Trump Considers Closing Southern Border…

Posted on December 28, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump tweeted out the possibility of closing the Southern U.S. border if congress cannot find a solution to funding border security.  Sounds good….

I’m not sure if even President Trump realizes how much support there would be for this approach.  Mexico would be lighting up the switchboards in DC if that happened.  The Mexican economy is entirely dependent on access.

186 Responses to President Trump Considers Closing Southern Border…

  1. fred5678 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Can’t wait for THIS headline:

    President Trump Orders Closing of Southern Border…

  2. tommyd22 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Financially the wall is a no-brainer..
    Pay for the wall or pay for a never-ending stream of illegals and all the never-ending cost associated with them. It will only go one way, up and up forever…
    I think even that new socialist congresswoman with the 3 names can understand that.

  3. Bluto says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    If he closes the border, he needs to require full funding of the wall to reopen. No compromise.

    • yucki says:
      December 28, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Yes! Yes!

    • lemmus1 says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      …full funding isn’t even the half of it …require immigration legislation and funding that meets all of his promised immigration reforms …every single one of them or it stays shut …he must make it clear that he’s willing to run in ’20 with the border still closed if necessary …don’t bluff …do it!

  4. TeaForAll says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
    Contact the White House and voice your opinion, President Trump needs to address the American people LIVE FROM THE OVAL OFFICE

  5. Heika says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    What a great idea for the new year! Just shut it down. I guess they will continue to come and sneak across but at least it adds another layer of illegal to the already illegal process, Its got punch as an idea.

  6. Blaze says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Between 1,000 to 3,000 illegal coming across per day. He has no other choice. The border must be shut down. This is an invasion. Caravans my butt, everyday 24/7 is a caravan coming across. This must end. Our security is at risk.

  7. Dutchman says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    He doesn’t bluff, he doesn’t back down, never gives in or up, even foriegn leaders recognise this.
    Nancy, Chuck, McConnel, McCarthy, time to recognise the precarious position you are in, and TRY to negotiate 12.5 Billion this year, with same again next, although I doubt he will agree.

  8. acenypd says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    The President should announce that HE IS closing the Southern Border at midnight, New Year’s Eve, if a deal for the 5 Billion is not accepted. This way he still has the current house and not the nightmare coming January 3rd.

    • Jederman says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      On the other hand, he may want to wait for the new congress just to grind the Marxist Dems into the floor and make them eat a big defeat. That should set the tone for the next two years.

      Liked by 1 person

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Shut-Down Scenario:
      After your January 1st Shutdown, RINOS go mute.
      D-rats take over to Impeach.
      It’s Impeachment to destroy National Security in 2020.

    • jeans2nd says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:35 pm

      The GOPe wants the border left open as well. Had the current Congress wanted the Wall, the current Congress would have built the Wall. Fact is, neither party will appropriate funds. They are all funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

      There are not two political parties in D.C., there is only one. The Uniparty. Same-same.

      Liked by 1 person

  9. James W Crawford says:
    December 28, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Also block remitances to mexico

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Dutchman says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    I just reread his tweets, specifically looking to see if he gave himself ANY “wiggle room”; only thing I can see is he didn’t say WHEN.

    But, in rereading his tweets, its quite clear he is “all in”; he is saying “Give me the WALL, ALL OF IT, NOW!

    MY reading is he is going for the WHOLE ENCHILADA; 25 Billion.

    He Knows He has them, and now he’s gonna SQUEEZE!
    DARN, out of winnamins, AND Cofeve, guess Ill have to run to town!

    17 miles, guess I’ll drive!

  11. Roger Duroid says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    I have to believe he planned it all like this. He has absolute authority to protect the borders and since drugs, gangs, smugglers, illegals, etc are pouring though mexico – CLOSE IT. No court in the land can stop him and if they do, ignore it. The SC already spoke on the phony outrage over the travel ban that said he has this power.

    The house is going to impeach him anyway, might as well get what he wants and then let them all look like asses for impeaching him for doing is job as CIC and protecting the country.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Midnight Rambler says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I don’t know if a President could hit any harder. *…I’ll shut down the government and the border…how ya like ‘dem apples?…* That’s my man! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  14. zooamerica says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    “Mexico would be lighting up the switchboards in DC if that happened. The Mexican economy is entirely dependent on access.”

    ACCESS is key. AMLO would be smart to pony up the $25 billion in order to keep the southern border open. If he doesn’t, Mexico is going to lose a lot more than $25 billion with a closed border.

    *****President Trump said above – “Go back to pre-NAFTA” In other words, AMLO can forget about the USMCA deal if he does not pay for the Wall.*****

  15. Anonymous says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Yes, please!

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Elwood says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    This is how you get Mexico to pay for the wall.

    Liked by 1 person

    • zooamerica says:
      December 28, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      AMLO has a decision to make. Either pay the $25 billion “Access” fee to the US market, keep the southern border open and enjoy the fruits of the USMCA deal – OR – President Trump closes the southern border and the U.S. goes back to pre-NAFTA.

      If AMLO says no, the southern border gets closed, Mexico’s economy gets wrecked and the U.S. Military builds the Wall.

  17. 335blues says:
    December 28, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    I support President Trump 100%.

    Liked by 1 person

