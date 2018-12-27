Same Sketchy Journalists Claim Again Michael Cohen in Prague Story…

McClatchy journalists Peter Stone and Greg Gordon are once again attempting to prop-up the most disproven allegation in the Chris Steele/Nellie Ohr dossier about Michael Cohen making a trip to Prague. They appear to stir this false story approximately every six months. [See Here] This iteration is framed around cell-phone tower pings.
Michael Cohen has denied the claim for years. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, has clearly denied the claim. The special counsel has reviewed and walked-away from the claim. The Washington Post spent months trying to substantiate the claim, and could find no evidence [See Here]. According to WaPo reporter Greg Miller, the CIA and FBI have refuted the claim. It simply did not happen.
However, that said, the Cohen mistake within the Dossier continues to point toward how the FISA-702 FBI/NSA database was likely exploited by government intelligence ‘contractors’ to extract political opposition research. Their FISA(16)(17) “about” queries of the database simply returned a result of the wrong Michael Cohen.
According to prior research, there was a Michael Cohen in the region; that Cohen is a New York City based art dealer with the same name as Donald Trump’s former lawyer.
Washington Post Greg Miller obliquely noted a reference to the art world when he was explaining how reporters spent months in Praque, and surrounding area, checking through hotel records and asking questions while finding no evidence. [Watch here]
That notation to “artwork” by Greg Miller reflects a melding of the original claim with the mistaken identity of an art dealer named Michael Cohen. It is likely Nellie Ohr, or someone with similar FISA database access, doing similar research, received the wrong result from a FISA(17) “about query” search and passed it along to Christopher Steele who included it within his dossier. As FISC Judge Collyer noted (see above) the non-compliant, unlawful, rate for the database searches were 85%.
It still seems most likely that Nellie Ohr wrote much of the dossier from the research already held by her employer Glenn Simpson at Fusion-GPS, in combination with material extracted from database searches. Christopher Steele was used to launder the opposition research and give it the appearance -and validity- of an intelligence research document.
Mrs. Nellie Ohr refused to answer questions when brought before the joint congressional committee. She invoked ‘Spousal Privilege’.
The FBI did not verify the Ohr/Steele material because they needed a legal justification for already existing surveillance on the Trump campaign. The sketchy Ohr/Steele dossier was used to obtain sketchy FISA warrants on Trump campaign officials; making sketchy surveillance legal through the fraudulent construct of a counterintelligence operation.
The Cohen mistake within the Ohr/Steele dossier is one data-point that seems to outline how the entire operation was connected. Officials inside government and allies (contractors and journalists) outside government were working in collaboration.
A simple list of the user names for the database inquiries solves all of this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You would think that someone among the “Soft Coup” would tell these reporters to drop this ASAP. The more they bring it up eventually someone will come out with the truth about the abuses on the 702s that took place.
Sharyl Attkisson stated that these abuses go all the way back to 2002. She starts in the video below at 4:10.
She currently is suing based on what was done.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I forgot about that Lisa Page text to her luvvah Peter Strzok: potus wants to know everything we’re doing”. She wrote that on Sep 2 2016.
Barry, you should be in prison.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dang it, italics run amok. Should be:
I forgot about that Lisa Page text to her luvvah Peter Strzok: potus wants to know everything we’re doing. She wrote that on Sep 2 2016.
Barry, you should be in prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This POS May get desperate for money and decide to sue as well!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They keep on pushing and they just might get their worst nightmare playing out in court!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like a dog that returns to its vomit, so a fool repeats his folly. ~ Proverbs 26:11 NET
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
Thanks again for trying to bring order to this complicated story. At least us regular readers of CTH get a front-row seat watching how real life disinformation is made-up and transmitted. This story (the Russia Hoax) ought to be studied by every counter-intelligence outfit for the next 50 years.
However, one tiny problem with today’s installment. The link to Greg Miller’s interview is not correct (it is a link to the new McClatchy piece). I think you wanted to refer to the interview he made in a book store which was broadcast on C-Span:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?454629-1/the-apprentice
I have just listened through one hour of “the other side of the looking glass”. Wow! But no mention of “art world” in relation to WaPo investigation of the possible visit of Michael Cohen to Prague. (Greg Miller (Nov 16, 2018) rather firmly rejects the whole idea that Cohen was there, which maybe explains why the McClatchy authors had to make a come back.) Has he managed to meld the two Cohen’s somewhere else? In his book? or another interview? Would be interesting to find out.
Here are Miller’s answer to the question re Cohen:
“We literally spent weeks and months trying to run down… there’s an assertion in there that Michael Cohen went to Prague to settle payments that were needed at the end of the campaign. We sent reporters to every hotel in Prague, to all over the place trying to – just to try to figure out if he was ever there, and came away empty and we’ve talked to sources at the FBI and the CIA and elsewhere — they don’t believe that ever happened,” (time point in the link above ca 33:30 – 34:05)
LikeLike
That picture is the first indication that Pat from Saturday Night Live is the 0hr’s lawyer.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I had the same thought, starfcker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the same thought I had!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I read this DC article some time ago, but now, after reading it again, and with the pattern of Simpson’s planted stores that have surfaced over time, wow-just wow. The Cleta Mitchell aspect of this is very troubling. It seems that Schiff has some splain’in to do too.
It really seems that as they try to entrap PDJT in this, they are exposing themselves. I almost hope they bring charges against PDJT, so he can use all this in a defense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cleta already pushed back on this story earlier this year……
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/09/a-word-from-cleta-mitchell.php
LikeLike
Don’t hope for that, what a pain in the neck that would be.
LikeLike
“It really seems that as they try to as they try to entrap PDJT in this, they are exposing themselves.”
Yes, like creatures of the murky swamp, when the water levels are exposed!
Or, like insects caught in a spider web, or quicksand; the more they struggle, the more they entrap themselves.
“I almost hope they bring charges against PDJT, so he can use,all this in his defence.”
EXACTLY. And “bringing charges” =
Impeachment.
And YES, HE and THEY know, IF they attempt to impeach, his only reason for NOT releaseing the kraken ( requested documents) evaporates, since the reason is the threat of impeachment.
It is, IMHO a ‘mexican standoff’ as p.c. incorrect as that may be. Or, for chess players, like both sides are looking at trading queens; the queens,are not off the board, just out of play.
“Go ahead, punk. Make my day!”
Even though their base wants them to, they can NOT impeach, because he will release. They need to LOWER the base,support, as well in order for an impeachment and conviction with removal from office.
As impeachment is a POLITICAL trial, not a criminal one, and so a popularity contest, and not unlike a “vote of confidence/no confidence, in a parlimentary system.
In the end, we who support our President, even if he shot someone on 5 th ave in broad daylite, are his strength against impeachment. They can not have Republican Senators vote YES, so long as he remains so popular with his largely Republican voter base.
We, by our continued obstinate, unfailing support of DJT, are a knife to the throat of the resistance. If our support remains strong, they can NOT remove him, except by the ballot box, something they can not do.
One term Presidents in recent history;
LBJ, declined to run.
Carter, ran and lost.
Ford?, have to google it.
With his list of accomplishments, already WHO could possibly run against him?
“Gee, I’m SORRY that I ;
Eliminated ISIS
Rejuvenated the American Economy
Got Norks stabilised, avoiding WW3.
Lowest unemployment in history
2million off food stamps,…
Bring our troops home, and stabilise ME
Etc.
I suppose you think you can do better?”
WHO can POSSIBLY successfully run against his record?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can’t be held hostage by the threat of impeachment. The documents, requested y congress, need to be released unreacted.
I can see it now: here Mr Schiff are the documents the committee requested. Sorry they’re late.
LikeLike
You didn’t mention Bush 1, he was a 1 temr.
LikeLike
Well, well. Just when we thought the little boy (MSM) who cried wolf had finally been humiliated enough. This weekend we have to endure yet another round of the “Cohen in Prague” fiction, listen to CNN slam our deployed troops in Iraq and as always, disrespect the POTUS, his wife and family. Fake news, sheesh!
LikeLike
And why hasn’t Admiral Mike Rogers ever confirmed Spygate? And why does he not ever weigh in on this issue and at least throw out a few bread crumbs about this coup. He knew and saw everything. Yes, he gave POTUS a heads up, but is that enough? Why remain silent while Comey Brennan and Clapper continue with their vile swill? More is to be expected!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why remain silent? Perhaps to not taint a trial that will arise as a result of PDJT’s January EO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Is this more Q nonsense? I
LikeLike
Where does this “Mike Rogers is a white hat” come from?
Until proven otherwise, he’s just as part as the swamp as anyone else.
LikeLike
Admiral Rogers made an unannounced, unsanctioned visit to Trump Tower shortly after the election. The next day the entire transition team abruptly moved to New Jersey, out of Trump Tower. At around the same time, he requested an ‘audit’ type review of the FISA query process (the Judge’s results are excerpted in Sundance’s post above) that revealed massive, widespread illegal surveillence and unmasking of US citizens. He is the one who ‘shut down’ the most abused processes, including contractor’s having access to the system to run search queries. Based on these known facts, it seems very likely that he alerted POTUS that Trump Tower was bugged. That piece is speculation, but it is fact that he shut down the illegal spying by means of 702 about queries and cut off access to contractors. That seems rather white hat-ish to many people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your timing of the audit is wrong. Admiral Rogers ordered the Audit in April 2016. Results were produced in October 2016. Judge Collier rule made public (heavily redacted) April 2017.
LikeLike
He shut it down prior to the election. How many years did he allow it to go on? How many years was he silent? Why has Nakasone remained silent?
LikeLike
He’s under an NDA, from the O regime….50 years from now he can write a book.
LikeLike
…an NDA will not hold against a subpoena to testify regarding a criminal matter
LikeLike
Most likely it was all classified with the death penalty for anyone who exposes them further.
LikeLike
IMO, I think Rogers was invilved and when he saw President Trump was going to win he needed to make it right.
LikeLike
involved
Sorry
LikeLike
Instead of white/black hats, think of it as a little monkey, in a,cage,with two, 800 lb. Gorillas.
The deep state, entrenched powers that be, vs. PDJT, who has an amazing record of winning, even turning apperent losses into wins.
If you want to survive, your goal is not to p.o. eithrr of the two, big gorillas, lest they tear you limb from limb.
There may be many who are unsure which gorilla is gonna win, and lesser #’s that have committed to one gorilla or the other.
The swamp is murky,…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What consequence has ANYONE involved in this faced from the not-Deep State gorilla? I posit, absolutely nothing. So, if I were in his shoes and my thinking was as you just described, I’d certainly p.o. the second gorilla.
Maybe Rogers, like many of us, thought the second gorilla was actually gonna ‘drain the swamp’ and so forth, when in reality, we just ended up with a cage with 2 monkeys.
LikeLike
In that case a prudent Dir would identify his personal threats and do a few queries of his own to see what’s in the closets.
LikeLike
I agree with this. Its better to create a good impression than to be found out you let people exploit the information of others for years. It might be time to revisit Snowden and what he exposed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Streak,
I like the way you think. It was 50/50 he was getting a new boss. If Trump wins he has cozied up to the new guy. If HRC wins, she cant fire him as he knows everything. He is portrayed as some heroic patriot. I see it different. I see someone who made a self serving move to save his job and then never lifted a finger or voice to make things right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Former NSA Director and Commander of US Cyber Command Mike Rogers Joins Cybersecurity Foundry Team8 as a Senior Advisor
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-nsa-director-and-commander-of-us-cyber-command-mike-rogers-joins-cybersecurity-foundry-team8-as-a-senior-advisor-300733619.html
LikeLike
This article might not be a new leak. They may have regurgitated it with a factoid.
LikeLike
Continuation of media’s disinformation campaign for low info citizens. It doesn’t have to be true, just not actionable enough to hurt.
They know the (sub)average person tends to “average” conflicting claims. This is just another freebie POS liberal fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell the same lie over and over and then it will be taken as the truth.
LikeLike
Sundance, I’ve been watching your tweets today on this. This is another gift that keeps on giving, their narrative is incohesive and full of holes.
Now where can we find a decent prosecutor? 💭
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again we see the media publish knowingly false stories just to keep the Russia narrative going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and we have always been at war with Oceania.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What will finish first, the war with Oceania or this Cohen in Prague tripe that revives more often than a vampire?
LikeLike
The Cohen story alleges that Cohen went to Prague to pay the Russian hackers. That’s what it is about. The hack story is in more trouble all the time, just not reported by the media. The indictment of the 12 Russians is shot full of holes. Then the Alabama Russian Bot story blew up. This whole thing is only being kept alive by UNINFORMED PEOPLE and a corrupt media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Cohen in Prague” returns yet again !
Glenn Simpson has somehow convinced Stone and Gordon that contrary to all other evidence, this still happened – enough to push the story.
Five Eyes shares all electronic data, like cell pings.
My guess is that Cohen in Prague was mistakenly picked up by illegal 802 searches. When the story didn’t pan out it was “confirmed” somehow by another Five Eyes country (likely UK given Steele’s connections, maybe Australia via Alexander Downer).
Maybe if Simpson keeps pushing this, the whole thing will unravel.
Deep State and Swamp elements are always quick to go on the record to knock down this story when it reappears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
that is, “illegal 702 searches”…
LikeLike
Once again everyone is missing the point. An art dealer conducting business in a foreign country electronic trail was RECORDED then available to the highest bidder.
This is what Congress doesn’t want American citizens to know about.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This! It is horrific to consider that intel assets were used for purely political purposes. Beyond horrific to take it that next step and realize that they were spying on pretty much everyone, at will, and passing that information around willy nilly. My particular ‘hit the wall’ moment came when I did the math and realized that, with a fairly conservative 20 contacts per day estimate, the Carter Page warrant allowed them open access to the phone calls and emails of over 140,000 people without getting warrants on them. So if the barrista that made his latte every day called his girlfriend, then she called her friend to complain about how bad he was in the sack, some untold number of government creeps know about it. If his pharmacist was planning a surprise marriage proposal, they knew before the significant other. That should shock EVERY American, but most are too busy denying that Saint Obama ever crossed a street outside of a crosswalk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cohen just tweeted this:
@MichaelCohen212
I hear #Prague #CzechRepublic is beautiful in the summertime. I wouldn’t know as I have never been. #Mueller knows everything!
1:23 PM – 27 Dec 2018
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump needs to do something and YOU PEOPLE need to start demanding that he do something.
You see how this whole mess became his fault because he refuses do act? In the same way it will become all your fault. And for the same reason.
He needs to do something now. Not tomorrow, NOW. We’re losing this battle with right and might on our side.
LikeLike
I agree.
BTW, if they impeach Trump is there a discovery aspect to that trial? That would be fun.
LikeLike
Trump needs to do something and YOU PEOPLE need to start demanding that he do something.
You see how this whole mess became his fault because he refuses do act? In the same way it will become all your fault. And for the same reason.
He needs to do something now. Not tomorrow, NOW. We’re losing this battle with right and might on our side.
LikeLike
Trump needs to do something and YOU PEOPLE need to start demanding that he do something.
You see how this whole mess became his fault because he refuses do act? In the same way it will become all your fault. And for the same reason.
He needs to do something now. Not tomorrow, NOW. We’re losing this battle with right and might on our side.
LikeLike
I understand , now take your medz and go back to sleep
LikeLiked by 5 people
You lost me with the ” YOU PROPLE” words. SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re losing this battle with right and might on our side.
You never would have lasted through WWII. You need to have more staying power, don’t just give up because this is hard.
LikeLike
“Airplane slap needed, aisle 7
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So, Mr. Hogpork, are you with MAGA or against? You’ve made it a bit difficult to distinguish. Frustration and anger are a daily reality for all of the patriots here. The Leftists want us to become so frustrated and so angry that we turn against each other and allow the blame game to become our driving force, in replacement of our dedicated purpose. It’s called: find the Achilles Heel of the enemy and exploit the weakness.
Don’t fall for it.
LikeLike
Sure, Cohen has never been to Prague, but he sent his phone over there to negotiate with the Russians to steal the election for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha!
LikeLike
Cohen ought to sue McClatchyDC
LikeLike
with 45 in Iraq and Germany, Fake News has nothing to spew! they reach back because everything shows America WINNING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may be the only one with this reaction–but here goes…ZZZZZZzzzz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wendy, I agree. The main question for me is “So What?” When we start getting some prosecutorial action on the Swamp in D.C. then I’ll start paying closer attention. But so far, NADA. I’m trying to conserve my last Good Nerve and am not getting too worked up over this.
LikeLike
It’s a different Micheal Cohen. Mueller leaking this old story again to continue his witch hunt AKA covering up FISA abuses and other crimes by the obama admistration.
Not surprising that this story is from McClatchy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, fer #!&* sake, can we just say;
F A K E N E W S , and be DONE with it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why not this?Investigate Mueller for destroying evidence please. https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/422963-giuliani-calls-for-mueller-to-be-investigated-for-destruction-of-fbi-evidence
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when will our DOJ who is in charge of this Mueller fiasco have to reveal the truth? It’s obvious the fake MSM media will never report this farce investigation accurately!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry to disappoint fanbeav but apparently Mueller & his commando squad are currently in control of the DOJ, the FBI, the Legislative branch AND the much ballyhooed Judicial branch of our government.
I wish I was joking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is an indisputable fact!
LikeLike
Yep.
I honestly never believed that Mueller & his team could top that mission where they rescued Mussolini from the partisans on that mountain.
But they’re… unstoppable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First we need a decent AG.
LikeLike
I cannot stop asking why the special counsel (based upon the proven to be false dosier is valid… and why it has not been stopped or why any of its findings are allowed. Its like a big fat deliberate amnesia is being played out over and over (we are ignoring THAT) when this thing rolls victims into courts. The main point is just overlooked, every time.
It kind of does ones head in. https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/421947-comeys-who-cares-contempt-misjudges-publics-interest
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
ok didnt Michael Cohens sons coach confirm too that MIchael was in LA during the supposed time he was in Prague ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Linked In you can find over 2300 ‘Michael Cohens’. I’d bet there are more outside of Linked In. They are everywhere.
That ‘Michael Cohen’ search result was just a badly thought-through search, by the same crowd that creates infantile passwords and thinks that resetting a phone deletes texts from everywhere,
LikeLike
Why can’t Cohen sue for defamation? Go to court to drag out the sources or pay up big-time. If he has not been to Prague, then it cannot be proven that he has; therefore, whomever is pimping this story is at risk for defamation by making Cohen a conspirator in the proceedings against Trump. It opened him up to the SC prosecution and broke him, so the damages, trebled (no?), are immense and could arguably repay his legal expenses and then some.
LikeLike
Maybe if Cohen sued some sources would be revealed?
LikeLike
“Why can’t Cohen sue for defamation?
Because you first have to have character to sue for defamation of character.
LikeLike
When will the first arrest be made against the dozens of people who illegally conspired to frame and remove a duly elected president from office? I’m no lawyer but what specific charges could and should be brought against these people-and who is the person that needs to do it? William Barr? Was James Wolfe all we get? Why not either Orr’s or Priestap or anyone from Fusion GPS? The list is lengthy…
I have followed this plot diligently from day 1, I want the arrests to start or I am about to believe no one will ever be charged and the history books will treat this all as a conspiracy theory that only people wearing tin foil hats believed in.
LikeLike
Sundance, simple question (I hope)… Why doesn’t team white hat within the DOJ/FBI charge Nellie with everything/anything they can pin (like false statements during an 8 hour interview, ala team Mueller) and grind her until she flips and admits *everything* she knows??
Heck, why can’t our side get *anyone* in the small group to flip the same way Mueller is (attempting to) with Cohen, Stone, Flynn, et al??
LikeLike
We need a decent AG first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reason, Fingolfin, is that there are still too many traitors inside who, undoubtedly, have eyes and ears everywhere, specifically to sniff out agents who still respect the legal code. Look at the White Hats’ position as if they are navigating their way through a well designed labyrinth. If you are one of the White Hats, you need to pretend that you’re on board with the rigged game. There is only one true path through the labyrinth from start to successful finish. Any wrong turn will lead to ambush, disappearance, or inexplicable “suicide”, aka, plausibly deniable murder. A lot of savvy, honorable patriots here on TCTH refer to it as Arkancide.
Stay true to the mission, Everyone. Every single time our MAGA Team is sabotaged by the usual suspects, or from within, I force myself to think about the American Colonists, and particularly about the awful winter at Valley Forge. They had no idea how long that long, hungry, cold struggle would go on. They had every reason to believe that the great and powerful forces of King George III would destroy the fighting force of the fledgling nation. But the Colonial Army, with its supporters, continued pursuit of victory and independent nationhood. Don’t get me started on the unknown calendars in other l-o-n-g struggles we have endured as a nation and as a leader on the world stage.
No wussiness here! We must continue to pay close attention, sort out the B.S. from the real threats, and be today’s version of The Minutemen.
LikeLike
I think there is a team black hat and a team duck-and-hold-on-for-the-pension at both institutions. Few will dare risk losing that retirement money for fear of what happened to Flynn.
LikeLike
Maybe there is no “team white hat” within the DOJ/FBI.
LikeLike
Either the person querying Cohen was unskilled, or they just needed any old Michael Cohen to be in Prague. Relitively easy to id the actual Michael Cohen and confirm he never left the US.
LikeLike
If it was a contractor doing the queries (illegally – unauthorized) then it could very possibly have been DONE by a less-competent stooge working for that contractor who did not use sufficient identifying criteria to narrow the results to the correct Michael Cohen. I believe Sundance expressed his opinion on this point early in his analyses of the 702 (16)(17) search tool abuses.
Here is one Sundance post from last May about that:
REF: https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/985215354866667520
LikeLike
The saddest part to all of this garbage (which is lost in the mud) is that the Evil Hag herself paid for this scam. Her and Billy will end up skating on this trash
LikeLike
This is a new twist meant to provide a fig leaf of cover for the previous fake stories and also to create plausible deniability to the search query theory. In other words, they are saying the other Cohen wasn’t discovered by searching the database, he was discovered from cell phone records. Get it? It’s another lie to cover previous lies.
LikeLike
The McClatchy piece, if it actually were accurate, would be a lot bigger issues for the conspirators. Namely, how is it that a foreign intel agency (Estonia cough cough) would know the IMEI and SIM of a specific US citizen to know whether or not they are pinging a given tower? It isn’t like the IMEI+SIM says “Hi, I am Michael Cohen, let me connect!” The only way this could have happened would be if a Western Intel Agency sent their target profile of Cohen to them, as opposed to just some random incidental interception for them to know what they were looking at, indicating a larger undisclosed multinational surveillance op.
All that said, everyone and their brother denied substantiation, ever those for whom substantiation would have been self serving, and still would be. Also, hinckey that “near Prague” and “around the time” are used when in fact, if the data they claimed existed actually did, those would be very objective answers.
Would certainly be interesting however if in order to retroactively try and validate the claims, Cohen’s IMEI was cloned and spoofed. It isn’t hard to do, at least on Android (I have done it myself in order to fix an image flash that went awry and borked my phone. Thankfully I backed the identifier up so I had it, otherwise would have been SOL.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find myself questioning how much any of this matters… in a country that just gave control of the house to the democratic party in light of all this democratic coup of PDJT/
LikeLike
I mean… the majority of the country seems to care less about this obvious threat to our republic. Hell… the majority of the country doesn’t even understand this is a republic. And if anyone in power actually cared… they would organize a special council to investigate the DOJ, FBI, the CIA, and the NSA. But nobody would even know about it if they did. It’s a conundrum.
LikeLike
Mueller and any other federal prosecutor would know for a fact whether Cohen traveled to Prague in twenty minutes! Federal law enforcement maintains an intelligence unit in Manhattan that tracks, among other things, every airline flight and passenger in the world through a joint airline industry database. That includes the names of each passenger, airline, flight number and seat as well as airport of each departure and arrived, the time of each and the price of the ticket, credit or debit card used and every connecting flight. On top of that US Customs maintains TECS the Treasury Enforcement Computer System which logs every person leaving and entering the United States through a port of entry especially via commercial or private air travel. Mueller also has easy access to Cohen’s credit card statements which would show any airline, hotel or restaurant expenses in Prague….if they existed at all. Tracking telephone cell towers would be the very last and least reliable method, if not totally impossible way of determining whether Cohen was in Prague three years ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Sundance –
A thought occurred to me that some (*some*) of the Dossier info might be factual (without context) because some of the data was laundered from the NSA database.
It has been claimed by you (and others) that due to the nature of 702 ‘about’ queries, it’s possible that they just got the wrong Michael Cohen.
But what if they got the right Michael Cohen?
Spoofing an IMEI number is easy. There are a number of articles online about how to do it. It’s now being reported in the daily mail that Cohen’s IMEI was possibly spoofed.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6533445/New-claim-Michael-Cohens-phone-Prague-time-meeting-described-Trump-dossier.html
Consider now how data is collected into the NSA database, and consider what kind of metadata would be included in the database. The IMEI is an important identifier that most likely would be included in data intercepts that are stored in the database.
Theory: What if NSA/FBI contractors were to have grabbed the *correct* Michael Cohen from the NSA database, extracted his IMEI number that was on record associated with call/text intercepts, and secret agents used it to spoof a location ping near Prague in ’16?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is my theory as well. An attempt to retroactively validate as those tower logs would clearly identity a time and location, only reason why the vaguery is likely that they are after the supposed date…hard time believing that these sources know that an IMEI was identified as Cohen’s, but yet don’t provide a date (which would allow easy refutation). Am wondering if this gaslighting is to frontrun official admission of the involvement of Estonia and other agencies in connection with Ukrainian interests.
LikeLike
It’s all too obvious that the powers that be just want the whole spygate fiasco to go away. They don’t want to end up being found complicit, they won’t want the after shocks of the truth coming out, they don’t want the government cleaned up since they benefit from the corruption. To me the only question is do they wait POTUS out until next election or do they try to remove him?
The awful thing is that there are way more corrupt backstabbers on the public payroll than I could ever have imagined. No wonder they act like they’re above the law – they are.
LikeLike
What’s this… the 3rd time fake news has recycled this fake story?
LikeLike
It has nothing to do with current Economic or Geopolitical Realities and everything to do with keeping the SC and it’s tireless efforts to defeat “Orange Man Bad”…
front and center.
LikeLike
The Deep State is attempting to manufacture evidence that puts Cohen in Prague. This is why Cohen is not yet in prison, but got 3 months to “confess” to Mueller that he’s lied about not being in Prague. When the Deep State has access to our intelligence community resources and those of foreign nations I expect more “evidence” will pop up, like a faked passport stamp, as “proof.” Trump needs to get out in front of this and declassify, because we all know the rat Cohen will do whatever he has to to avoid serving his prison sentence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The same old crap keeps getting rehashed repeatedly. The institutionally corrupt DOJ and Mueller’s posse who know it isn’t true are allowing the media to conduct an innuendo campaign against POTUS because they have nothing on him violating the law. It’s an abomination and all involved should be ashamed. Is William Barr an honorable man enough to end the charade?
LikeLike
Folks, This story about FINGERING the wrong Michael Cohen is being orchestrated by DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III to take the Public’s EYE off the Concord Mgt. & Consulting, LLC. case along with what happened with SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts putting a STAY on Punitive Damages being applied to Foreign Govt. owned Company.
LikeLike
Actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth?
Which is it?
LikeLike
So the cartel claims to have “Stingray” data on a US citizen, Michael Cohen while he was in a foreign country, Prague? How very interesting. Even if it’s the wring Cohen, this says a lot about the worldwide access to spying on Americans and for that matter, any civilian that the deep state wants.
When operating in active mode, the Stingray device mimics a wireless carrier cell tower in order to force all nearby mobile phones and other cellular data devices to connect to it. It is used by police in the US and Canada. Hummm, Prague, tho?
The answer is the NATO alliance, the stay-behind forces stationed in every western country since the Cold War to pretend to fight Russia. The pretend games though, continues with spying on Trump and his people with Russia promulgated as the foe. We know the real enemy is within, CIA and FBI cooperating with globalists using the NATO forces as spies.
“Coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), {the secret armies} were run by the European military secret services in close cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the British foreign secret service Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, also MI6).”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Gladio
Fascinating, huh, how MI6 and CIA totally involved in the Steeles dossier and cointelpro stasi program on Cohen?
LikeLike