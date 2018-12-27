“Nude Selfies”? – Mueller’s Russian Target, Concord Management, Responds to Request to Block Discovery…

Almost everyone who has researched the substance behind Rosenstein and Mueller’s heavily promoted Russian indictments knows the underlying claims are centered on the thinnest of evidence.

Given the nature of the politicization behind the Mueller investigation, many people argue there is no actual evidence at all; it’s a manufactured ruse created only for purpose of advancing a necessary political narrative, an excuse for media column inches and pundit talks.

And there is a great deal of reason to believe the cynics are entirely accurate; particularly when you overlay the series of events that highlight the prosecution never thought anyone would actually show up in court and challenge their claims.

Greasy Bear hackers and Macedonian Bot Farms might sound like a good justification for a prosecution when pitched to an incurious media. However, when Greasy Bear and the accused Macedonian’s show up in court, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem.

That is the backdrop for a series of bizarre requests from the Special Prosecutor to seal the evidence against the accused, Concord Management, and the defendants response.

In July,2018, Robert Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February 2018 indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S.

The threat of public or unauthorized disclosure of evidence would help foreign intelligence services, particularly in Russia, in “future operations against the United States,” Mueller’s prosecutors wrote in a court filing. In essence Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller were asserting they should be permitted to prosecute their claim of election interference without actually producing evidence to support their prosecution; or explain how they obtained the evidence they are using.

“The substance of the government’s evidence identifies uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment,” prosecutors wrote. Improper disclosure would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates, which would “allow foreign actors to learn of those techniques and adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations,” according to the filing.

Not surprisingly the defense team objects to the absurdity of it, and a responsive filing today highlights Concord’s incredulous position:

.

Apparently whatever ‘super secret‘ methods the special counsel used to gather the evidence for their prosecution against Concord, also enabled Mueller to access naked selfies of people associated with the case.

