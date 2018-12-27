“Nude Selfies”? – Mueller’s Russian Target, Concord Management, Responds to Request to Block Discovery…

Almost everyone who has researched the substance behind Rosenstein and Mueller’s heavily promoted Russian indictments knows the underlying claims are centered on the thinnest of evidence.
Given the nature of the politicization behind the Mueller investigation, many people argue there is no actual evidence at all; it’s a manufactured ruse created only for purpose of advancing a necessary political narrative, an excuse for media column inches and pundit talks.
And there is a great deal of reason to believe the cynics are entirely accurate; particularly when you overlay the series of events that highlight the prosecution never thought anyone would actually show up in court and challenge their claims.
Greasy Bear hackers and Macedonian Bot Farms might sound like a good justification for a prosecution when pitched to an incurious media. However, when Greasy Bear and the accused Macedonian’s show up in court, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem.
That is the backdrop for a series of bizarre requests from the Special Prosecutor to seal the evidence against the accused, Concord Management, and the defendants response.
In July,2018, Robert Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February 2018 indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S.
The threat of public or unauthorized disclosure of evidence would help foreign intelligence services, particularly in Russia, in “future operations against the United States,” Mueller’s prosecutors wrote in a court filing. In essence Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller were asserting they should be permitted to prosecute their claim of election interference without actually producing evidence to support their prosecution; or explain how they obtained the evidence they are using.
“The substance of the government’s evidence identifies uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment,” prosecutors wrote.
Improper disclosure would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates, which would “allow foreign actors to learn of those techniques and adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations,” according to the filing.
Not surprisingly the defense team objects to the absurdity of it, and a responsive filing today highlights Concord’s incredulous position:
.
Apparently whatever ‘super secret‘ methods the special counsel used to gather the evidence for their prosecution against Concord, also enabled Mueller to access naked selfies of people associated with the case.
The brainwashed folks really do cling to this stuff. Everything our President does is via Putins puppet string. I’ve never seen anything like this mass hypnosis.
If you haven’t read Scott Adam’s “Win Bigly” I encourage you to do so.
We really do live in the Twilight Zone.
Russian propaganda is now illegal??? Will Mueller be investigating
Communist Party USA
Candidate Gus Hall
Young Communist League
Peoples Daily World
Peoples Voice
To name a few…..
Gus is dead. How about John Bachtell?
“Russian propaganda is now illegal??? Will Mueller be investigating…”
Former CIA director John Brennan and the last occupiers of the White House among others. Like 1/2 the city of Cambridge MA
Let’s not forfeit the 2-hop opportunities to ensnare the living.
Communist Party USA = The Democrat Party
Didn’t Obama’s daddy collude with Russia?
Now don’t get us started on “which one”.
Clarence don’t forget John Brennan.
If he wants to investigate Russian Propaganda associated with Gus Hall’s runs for President, he ought to hit Obama’s ex-C_A Director John Brennan with a subpoena. Brennan voted for Gus Hall in 1976, as he had to admit when he was subjected to an Entrance Polygraph Test by the Carter C_A.
The babies play with the rattle while the grownup MAGA’s. Works out as well as ever. The world has never looked shinier.
Except the rattles are hand grenades and they want to pull the pin and throw them at US while we are collectively trying to MAGA. Never underestimate the babies or juveniles they can puke on you and they can play with matches when you arn’t looking and burn the house down with you in it.
The intent of Yellow Journalism is ages old. You tell a lie long enough enough people begin to believe it. They only need to fool enough to provide the all important illusion of legitimacy. The larger the lie the easier to foist it on the ill informed.
Hitler and Goebbell’s, Lincoln during his war of norther aggression, The Clinton crime syndicate, the false flag operations from Ruby Ridge to Mandaly Bay, used this to very good effect. No self respecting dictator or tyrannical regime ignores its advantages used on large populations.
It is how they con you.
We have been targets of “Yellow Journalism” for better than 100 years. The term actually comes from Purlitzer’s career of fake journalism.
A more hypocritical award could be created, and a great joke on us dirt people, the Purlitzer Award is handed out to such fanfare, sucking us in even further into the great lie apparatus which is the mainstream media.
William Randolph Hurst opened Pandora’s box that gave us “Yellow Jounalism”! The irony of the Spanish American war seems to be a fitting metaphor in which to this day political hacks go to reference whenever they need a diversion to hoodwink the public!
Like everything with these usurpers, they are all connected, everything is connected. There are no unrelated spontaneous natural isolated events now.
I think Muller’s sources and methods were revealed here when someone posted the 1960’s era Secret Spy toy commercial.
Ha ha! That is putting it mildly!
I don’t know why but after reading this, images of the circus comes to mind!
I really don’t know how the mule team can continue this case without dropping it altogether without producing evidence? This is the sham of the century!
Let’s apply the revenge porn statutes to the prosecutorial thugs….
Whose nude selfie did Mueller want? What’s his name?
He already has the selfie, he simply refuses to divulge it’s provenance under the auspices of National Security.
Presumably to preserve our ability to obtain nude selfies in defense of America.
Have some respect – this is serious spy business! Do you want the Russians and Chinese learning the techniques of how our top officials acquire porn under the auspices of nat’l security on our dime?
Brilliant Russian move:
Put every Congressional perv at risk.
Existential threat to the entire UniParty.
Actually, the first thought which crossed my mind was defection. I just don’t know why, as it’s all so convoluted. One thing’s sure – it’ll be fun watching the MSM try to cover this with a straight muh-russia face, LOL!
Have some respect – this is serious spy business! Do you want the Russians and Chinese learning the techniques of how our top officials acquire porn under the auspices of nat’l security on our dime?
Oct 2008:
They’ve been doing it for a LOOOONG time
Report: U.S. spied on Americans’ intimate conversations abroad
Ex-Army Reserves Arab linguist said the U.S. government listened to private calls
Another linguist said NSA eavesdropped on ‘pillow talk’ conversations
U.S. surveillance program allows calls related only to terrorism to be monitored
Linguists said that when they complained, they were told to keep listenin
http://edition.cnn.com/2008/US/10/09/spying.on.americans/
2005:
The Military is Spying on Americans
https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2005/12/the_military_is.html
Duly chastised I am.
😁
Just like grandma always used to say, “Always leave the naked selfies to the professionals.” 😉
Why would Mueller be keeping perv pics for himself?
Jeffrey Epstein, anyone?
Nude selfie and Mueller in the same sentence makes me more than a little uncomfortable.
oof! what an image.
Now if those Concord guys were smart they would have photo shopped Mueller’s head onto those nude selfies
James Comey
Oh, please oh please oh please. I didn’t ask for anything for Christmas (well, except for a pair of slippers that I didn’t get….)
Flynn
Wiener’s laptop may be a threat to someones security but it isn’t a threat to our national security.
OMG—I just spit water all over my monitor from your comment !!!! Thanks for the humor–but not the visual 🙂
Let’s pray earnestly it’s not a pic of Nelly Ohr. There are some things you can’t unsee!
I can’t unsee the mental imagery you just foisted upon me!
Curses!
It always helps to give a hearty “whoa” …when you see her. Now if you could only give her a sugar cube or an apple slice it would complete the equestrian fantasy.
Do mules and asses fall into the equestrian rubric? Not that I fantasize about such mind you…
I don’t think so, but since we’re making it up as we go along, why not…ha.
“Do mules and asses fall into the equestrian rubric?”
Yes
Cross a male ass with a female horse and you get a mule.
Cross a female ass with a male horse and you get a hinny.
Mules are much stronger and horse like and thus more useful.
Samantha Power reminds me of a hinny
What happens if you cross a hinny with a MuleHead?
I believe these equine variants are sterile.
Cross a male ass with a female horse and you get a MUELLER.
tifify
Just visualize it stopping at the neck and mist below, worked for me.
Still laughing! Starting second rosary… This one is for Maquis
Need all the blessings I can get!
Now I will really make you projectile vomit, what if it were a nude selfie of Hillary?
Dude…yuk!
The camera would break.
Dang we are eating dinner.
that would be a picture nothing could remove the horror of.
I am still waiting for all these farce allegations and prosecutions to backfire? I guess if the dishonest media does not report it, then there will not be any backfire to Mueller?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does anyone here really think Barr will be any different?
People who live in the world of the yellowstream media literally have no idea of what is actually going on in the world…
Considering their collusion with enemies domestic and foreign, we may have the legal means to wipe the slate clean, eliminating the agents of destruction that pretend to be our Fourth Estate while they surpass any Fifth Column ever devised.
Perfect depiction of a ****** **** , I guess Mueller would be the pivot man.
Comment edited by Admin…
Comment deleted by Admin…
Sorry!
But, But, But 17 intelligence agencies… 😉
When will Whitaker begin to exercise some adult supervision?
Another blog had the interesting theory that the “insurance plan” wasn’t the actual finding of evidence with which to destroy Trump, but instead the simple process of continuous investigation which focuses attention away from the shadow government and its activities. Under this theory, Mueller has no other job than to continue to find things, any things no matter how ridiculous or trivial, to keep the “investigation” going.
I’ve always imagined that whatever secret bigwig sent him in gave him the following instructions: “Drag it out. Make it bloody. Whatever you have to do, do it.”
It only works when there is a corrupt and obedient “news” media. Ethical, honest news coverage would have caused this BS to fold after six months of “investigation.”
WHAT WAS THE PATH THAT THERE IS NO WAY HE GETS ELECTED ?
I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like …
I mean there was an insurance policy in case the path didn’t work right ?
Mueller isn’t looking for crime…Mueller is the crime
The Clinton Crime Syndicate Regime isn’t holding a seat of power in American Government at the table of the factions of the one world crime order regime, Mueller comes and Rosenstien are their crime family captains, made men, leg breakers and fixers. They are looking for who has leaked existentially damaging evidence of the Clinton’s and their Clinton Foundation money laundering operation.
When she lost to the awesome color revolution on Nov. 8, 2016, there was a number of criminal and usurpation activities underway, along with roll on activities from her Benghazi arms running operations to the Syrian insurgents.
Word is she had delivered tactical battlefield kiloton yield Davy Crocket Nuclear warhead mortors to the Syrian rebels and the Iranian’s captured the nukes. Took a whole lot of the highest level traitors to smuggle nukes out of the US Nuclear Stockpile and ship across all the sovereign borders including our border. The checks and balances are almost impossible to skirt. Only release into non qualified civilian control, AND cross border authority to allow them out of US sovereign territory comes from POTUS. There is no exception to this law.
Phil over at Vulgar Curmudgeon posted a stunner on the clinton regimes state department treasons: https://mtntopforge.wordpress.com/2018/12/27/the-following-is-going-to-blow-your-mind-and-you-had-better-sit-down/
You can figure out how deep and widespread the crimes, corruption and treason is. And why they are so desperate to nullify the election of President Trump.
Because he knows what is going on.
And they despise us and our guns, what we could do to them for what they are doing to us.
That’s what the real tick-tock I worry about, when are the American people going to rise up!? You swamp idiots looking in, there are worse things than losing your job or even prison.
The one world gov quote attributed to R Muller of SC fame happens to be from some lowly UN shill not the R muller of POTUS fame … just setting the record straight. The same mistake made of attributing to Cohen being in Prague picked up in the NSA intercepts unlawfully exposed most likely by Orr that happened to be an art dealer in NYC of same name, not the attorney or ‘fixer’ of Pres Trump.
Looks like we got the inevitable concern troll here spreading doubt and misdirection regarding the underlying truths.
love that pic
Occam’s Razor says it’s Weiner.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry…you just can’t make this stuff up. Here are grown ass men, running a government investigation costing millions. They have found nothing. Now we are worried about nudies. WTH. Someone needs to stop the madness.
Its misdirection. The whole purpose is to have the fig leaf of plausible deniability to do things while they dangle shiny objects distracting from the slight of hand real purpose of finding the leaks and who knows the truth of the clinton crime syndicates activities. Complex damage control.
Mueller and Comey are Clinton fixers. They have been playing musical seats with their appointed purposes, they both show up, with Holder, Jarret, Reno, the FBI “Hostage Rescue Team”, the Clintion’s federal cover hit squad, from Oklahoma City to recover the hard paper archives of all the federal investigation records of the clintons corruption which failed to be destroyed in the explosion, to assassinating LeVoy Finnicum and Ben Rich for what they found out was going on.
Anthony Weiner. Remember, he was using Huma’s lost laptop to send nudies to some minor.
Pizzagate and the disgusting foul depravity of the elites was always going to be their undoing.
What did it mean by saying their objection is likely fruitless? Is that a wise thing to say to the judge?
Everyone is dirty. Rule of law no longer exists. The only rule is there are no longer any rules.
Does it really matter, it’s clear no crime was committed but liberal judges are play acting as judges like Stalin role played at giving hearings. At this point insulting the judge might give them an advantage via filing appeals at this joke called the judicial system.
“The Special Counsel here is not seeking delay in production, but instead asking to Court to prohibit Concord forever from seeing the obligatory discovery. ”
17AngryDemocrats suggesting the USA now follows the laws as written; in Russia, China, N. Korea, Venezuela, Cuba et al
Even if true, how is this any different than what bath-house Barry did in Isreal and Egypt? A d STILL doing here now?
This case is so interesting to me. I used to read updates on it all the time at The gateway pundit, but they posted too much clickbait so
I stopped going to that site months ago. Nice to get and update here 👍🏼
Leave it to a corrupt political hack like Mueller to put loyal American patriots in the uneasy position of having to root for foreign defendants in a court case brought before an American court of law by an American Special Counsel in order to be on the side of being both morally and legally right…
I don’t believe the story in Alabama governors race of the group seeking to spread disinformation to turn voters against Moore…with $100,000 of some billionaires money….it smelled funny right from the first paragraph I read about it…
I think that bs is being peddled in support of muellers indictments of Russian companies and the Russian collusion narrative for election interference…that a little bit of $$$ could have such an effect on a large election…
Is it possible that the dims are willing to sacrifice 2 years of Doug Jones on the altar of their Russian conspiracy theory, in order to have a precedent with which to attempt to impeach President Trump?
The sarcastic, almost nasty, tone of this defense motion (which includes insults to the Judge for earlier rulings) nearly insures that it will piss off the Judge and guarantee that the Motion will be denied. I did trial work for 30 years and often felt like my client was being screwed…but a Motion like this, while it may make you feel good, is doomed to defeat. Almost makes you wonder about the lawyers (this isn’t a TV show).
It may be counterproductive, but it sure is entertaining to read! Several of their filings have been rather cheeky – they had one that included a Looney Tunes quote, didn’t they? And who could forget the one where they pointed out that Mueller had ‘literally indicted the proverbial ham sandwich’.
You hit it in your first sentence…counterproductive. Who are these lawyers working for? Or are they just trying to make a name for themselves. Insulting a federal Judge, even when he/she deserves it, is a recipe for disaster. You are not acting in the best interest of your client …i.e.your duty as their lawyer.
“Who are these lawyers working for?” It’s a very well-paying gig. They are working for themselves. Can’t beat going in to an office every day, pushing some paper around, having your assistant bring you a nice lunch, meeting with the guys writing the script, and placing that check in the bank every two weeks. Sweet!
Believe me, it’s not that easy. It’s not TV and nobody write the script.
It’s called setting up the appeal!!
I agree with Tom. In my experience, they’re not laughing at Judiciary Square.
Oh, no mistake, it was sarcastic and mocking in its tone and I have absolutely no problem with it. The absurdity is illustrated artfully. “Yes sir”, “No Ma’am” . . . . no thanks.
You obviously have never defended a client in federal court.
The whole trail is a sham and the judge is in the bag for SC. There is zero chance for a fair trial for Concord – so defense counsel might as well highlight the corruption and lay foundation for appeal.
I believe bthey know how the ruling will go already. So they might as well tell it for the record and the public
The “record” is to the Appellate and maybe Supreme court. No one else. They need to be serious because they are raising serious issues.
Apart from the sarcasm, what is your opinion of the legal arguments?
The legal arguments are excellent. Mueller, as usual, is trying to run roughshod over traditional legal protections for those accused by the government. He would be very happy with a secret “star chamber” system of criminal law. Remember, he was happy to keep those Boston Mafia guys in jail (when he was US Attorney in Boston) who had been railroaded in 1965 for a murder they didn’t commit and then 20 years later, as FBI director, tried to avoid disclosure of FBI records in the civil suit brought by the victims after they were released. (The victims eventually got over 100 million!). The great Howie Carr has written extensively on this.
Agreed that the motion’s success is impeded by the snarky tone. However, whether or not the outcome is considered a “defeat” depends upon what may be the intentions of defense counsel. In particular, the “A first year law student would likely question…” barb leaves no room for interpretation. The court is being asked to not only support the motion but to join the defense in throwing rotten fruit at SC Mueller whilst laughing heartily.
Perhaps we need to remember who is the Defendant and what role they may be being asked to play in any larger scheme. Is it in the interests of the Russian Government for Mueller to be disgraced and sent packing?
Doesn’t sound like much of a justice system if the judge can be expected to rule against you based on emotional reaction.
I don’t know….everything points to Mueller being slimey…but I have said it before, people aren’t this brazenly obvious in their actions – psycho raid of Manaforts home, General Flynn sentencing chaos, the Papadop goofy plea, refusing to give up documents to Congress…documents the President could release with a signature….the incompetence of this Concord Management Case…the “losing” of Strozk/Page text messages…..These folks aren’t incompetent and the brazen, public things that are happening leads me back to one of two things:
1) These guys are doing virtually everything insane thing they can in order to get Trump to fire them so that he can be impeached for “obstruction”. This is their hail Mary.
2) The Mueller investigation is a smokescreen meant to buy time…convince the left that he is honorable because he is going after Trump people…only to have the axe come down hard on the Uniparty and high ups. So many things tend to point this way – the Special Counsel stating at the Flynn sentencing hearing that Flynn was still cooperating and helping them with “other cases” left me feeling this way. Flynn, as former NSA, knows what the Uniparty did…he knows about the coup attempts…he knows a lot.
…were that it were door #2…
but like my uncle used to say..wish in one hand and spit in the other and watch which one fills up first…
These 2 sentences from the well crafted response to Mueller’s Motion says it all about Mueller and his gang of Jokers.
“In this first-of-its-kind, make-believe case the Special Counsel now seeks to completely obliterate any remaining rights of Concord to defend itself, and in typical fashion provides only completely misleading case authority for the remarkable proposition that he should be able to continue to whisper secrets to the Court. Since the Special Counsel has already gotten away with this once as he notes in his Motion, this Opposition is likely fruitless, but object we must both for Concord and every other defendant to whom the Special Counsel believes the laws and rules of the United States no longer apply to his novel adventures. The Special Counsel has made up a crime that has never been prosecuted before in the history of the United States, and now seeks to make up secret procedures for communicating
ex parte
to the court which have never been employed in any reported criminal case not involving classified discovery.”
It gives the defense a basis for filing appeals if the dimwitted judge allows Meuller to play at Stalin show trials.
That submission was an incredible read. Not boring at all! They made Mueller look like a looney bin hack.
Gotta love the Russians !
And will piss off the Judge. The defense lawyers have serious points to make here, but are blowing it (why?) by being so “clever” and sarcastic. There job isn’t to entertain us (but it IS entertaining, I agree with you on that)
BTW, this type of sarcasm is totally appropriate in a final argument to the jury…as long as it is directed at the prosecution and not the Judge. (Juries respect the Judge.) But not in pretrial discovery Motions.
Assine requests deserve sarcastic responses.
Any judge who would get mad and then act on it in contradiction to the facts and law is not much of a judge, is he?
And it also shines a bright light on the judge should he/she support Mueller’s motion.
No. (Bright light to whom?) Just makes the defense lawyers look like clowns to the Appellate Judges who might someday decide if the trial Judge acted appropriately.
Depends which appellate judge gets the case. There must be few honest ones left.
Boo, I think the American People are the intended audience, to a large degree anyway, and the snark plays well with the truly woken.
I give up. (Is there anyone else out there who has practiced law in a federal court?) Over and out.
Dude, we get it, but we’re still gonna have fun with it and we are actually potentially dealing with genuine Russian influence via the mockery heaped upon Mueller and by extension the sorry excuse for modern American jurisprudence. Almost like some kind of influence operation, ya know?
No, you aren’t getting it. The defense lawyers are just making Mueller’s job easier. They aren’t influencing anyone…except the Judge they are pissing off. If they were represented by a real defense lawyer (think Dershowitz who is a lib. but hates political prosecutions), the same Motions would be made, but seriously and without the sarcasm and insults.
“nude selfie” immediately screams huma’s dude. what is being protected here is , perhaps, the fact that mueller has that laptop?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he does, then he’s prosecuting jaywalking while burying extortions, perversions, treasons, murders and genocides.
If your suggestion is indeed fact, then Mueller’s ever expanding vile criminality may well be causing Dante to consider describing a Tenth Level of Hell.
I just dropped in to see if there were any new things to learn as conversation fodder for the next seasonal party. Nope. It is all the same old shit, isn’t it? And OLD is an understatement. I am not a political strategist or analyst, but it appears to me that TRUMP could have ended Mueller the day after the mid-terms were over. Trump has done nothing, we are all convinced of that. Mueller is conducting an illegal investigation. We all are pretty sure of that. And Trump has plenty of time for the media to erase any recollection of the entire saga before he has to worry about winning against whichever criminal the Democrats decide to run against him. So…the time came to end Mueller, but that is likely passed now that the house will be dominated by the Party of Crime. So…why did he let Mueller continue?
The fact that he did suggests that, as he has said when excusing himself for not declassify evidence we feel might support a small amount of the rabid speculation we drown in: “The people of America probably should not know what’s really going on in this country.” There’s a lot more under the hood than one might suspect…and likely we’ll never know any of it. The crimes and the criminals, all Democrat contributions to our eroding society, will go unpunished. People will whine and moan, but nothing will happen. The media melodrama will go on. It makes a lot of people rich.
As an aside, over the holidays my Poodle and I have watched a lot of old action movies. Reruns of what seemed entertaining over the years. Every One…every single one, is centered around corruption and evil at high places in the Government. Whether it’s Tom Cruise, Syl Stallone, Arnold, or others even older…as far back as you care to go, the Government is portrayed as corrupted by evil forces. HOW are those box office crowd-pleasers different from the garbage, absolute GARBAGE, we see in the news every day? The presentation is a bit different, but the themes and villains are identifiably the same. Hollywood, populated by queers and deviates of every imaginable variety write, act out and sell us “entertainment”, and the media, all of the media, this place included, do the same damn thing.
Why do those movies sell out the first few weeks? Ask the writers at the NYT, MSNBC, FoxNews…etc. They all are doing the same thing as the confused Socialists who own Hollywood, and the content, while diverting, is pure shit.
Happy new year. It will be another re-run, so try not to be too excited or too bored by it.
“The substance of the government’s evidence identifies uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment,” prosecutors wrote.
Those who engaged in interference operations, and massive ones, and are still engaging in them, have well known names like “FBI”, “DOJ”, “CIA” and “Special Council”. And everyone who has been paying attention knows it.
Improper disclosure would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates, which would “allow foreign actors to learn of those techniques and adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations,” according to the filing.
Hiding behind foreign boogeymen, is the last refuge of scoundrels and Mueller does it better than even the generals at the Pentagon, although not quite as well as Hitler, but he is getting very close to overtaking even him..
If the Courts accept this kind of reasoning, it seems to me that NO defendant can ever prevail in this kind of case against the government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
MUELLER-TARGET CORSI SAYS SPECIAL COUNSEL HARASSING FAMILY MEMBERS
FBI SUVs ‘have been sent to the homes and workplaces’
Mueller’s prosecutors apparently believe Corsi is a link between WikiLeaks and its dissemination of Democrat emails during the 2016 race and Trump’s campaign.
https://www.wnd.com/2018/12/mueller-target-corsi-says-special-counsel-harassing-family-members/#SDCpxVZAzFsi5W2C.99
Mueller is so far oit of the bounds of what used to American law that he seems to be making new laws as he goes.
IMO mueller is a criminal, destroying evidence, lying to courts, destroying the lives of people and their families, etc.
He should be prosecuted.
So Meuller wants to gag the defendant so he can hide how they collected evidence of non-crimes and some how his team of Clinton donors managed to get naked selfies. Sounds like the CIA are still working illegally with the FBI and DOJ. on American soil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or Mueller is trying to protect Huma’s laptop that Anthony Weiner was using to text some minor female. Sounds like that laptop is still around if it needs protection.
The FBI, DOJ and CIA are like three tentacles of some kind of Giant Mafia Squid.
Here’s the first, basic question that an ethical SC would pose: “do I really want/need to prosecute this actor if doing so will require giving up the crown jewels? Uh, doesn’t even letting on about this actor divulge sensitive information already? After all, now the actor knows I have penetrated his systems.”
Or, the ethical SC can remain silent and allow the listeners to continue to observe.
On this basis alone, giving the wildly generous benefit of the doubt that there is any there there, it would appear that the SC gave up something in return for nothing. If there is no there there, then the SC displayed its incompetence with a failed PR stunt.
“Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?”
The answer to this question is a resounding YES. The manner in which the material was collected was highly illegal and corrupt, and exposing such nefarious behavior would be a blow to the national security.
I wish Trump would just fire this nazi
go on prime time and detail all of Herr Müllers crimes from Whitey to Ivins to Uranium
let the chips fall
The Mueller “Special Council” is of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell” sending its tentacles out to any and everything that even sounds freedom of information or smells like justice and won’t be satisfied until it strangles it all to death.
I’m glad we hunt dirty Ruskies with their naked selfies, Bernie Sanders muscle memes, and a frog named Pepe. This kind of stuff is way worse then have actual commies in the Presidential Cabinet(FDR).
I feel protected. The FBI and that former director who falsely accused a guy for sending Anthrax in the mail work selflessly to save us.
It’s like our government really cares about our well being. Safety and security for all Americans just like what they get paid to do…
Glad we don’t waste money on objects that keep out the super nice and not part of the neo-slave trade people who hopscotch across an invisible line that’s labeled a border.
Those same super nice people would never mule drugs, child traffic, or commit completely avoidable crimes. Sometimes those super duper nice people have buddies who have beards and love to say snack bar. They join in the festivities!
I’m sure glad our government is so selfless and concerned about our safety. Thank you!
👿
😈
I want to believe that this is some kind of very complex sting operation against the deep state. They have a long history of this crap and we may finally see and end to the deep state. Stings are conducted this way, you sit back and watch the criminals at work.
I can dream, can’t I?
Intended sting or no, Mueller’s hijinks, if Karma does her part, will suck in the very miscreants he is striving to protect. May they all swing.
You are definitely dreaming. Mueller is a snake.
The socialist U. S. oligarchy is bat diarrhea insane.
Felini Satyricon — Ancient Rome ain’t got nothin’ on us.
This absurd fiasco expands with more flatulence by the day.
Who in Washington , the media, Wall Street, Global Cabals aren’t up to their swampy necks in corruption? Vile, evil, filth…
