U.S. Sending Trade Delegation to China January 7th…

According to a report in Bloomberg News the U.S. is sending a trade negotiation team to Beijing on January 7th, 2019. If accurate this would be the first face-to-face delegation since President Trump and Chairman Xi outlined the structure for strategic trade discussions during the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.
(Via Bloomberg) A U.S. government delegation will travel to Beijing in the week of Jan. 7 to hold trade talks with Chinese officials, two people familiar with the matter said.
Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will lead the Trump administration’s team, which will also include Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Neither the USTR nor Treasury responded to requests for comment. (more)
When President Trump outlined the preliminary terms for negotiations between the U.S. and China, U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was assigned the lead position for the contacts. Abassador Lighthizer has been very firm in pointing out the 90-day window for discussions, prior to enhanced tariff action, was not going to change. The deadline is March 1st, 2019, for a principle agreement, or the next phase of tariffs is triggered.
THE DANCE – There are some signs Beijing is trying to bring an aggressive North Korea back into play as leverage toward China’s economic negotiation goals. President Trump will almost certainly instruct Secretary Mike Pompeo to engage and schedule a second meeting between Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Trump.
Trump’s move to keep North Korea’s Chairman Kim visible and negotiating is less about DPRK denuclearization and more specifically about keeping Chairman Xi from being able to leverage DPRK denuclearization as part of China’s trade leverage. This aspect to the U.S -vs China geopolitical confrontation can be described as the dance of the panda mask.
No other president would, could, or has, ever considered publicly taking on this dual economic and diplomatic challenge. Not only is President Trump taking on China, but he is simultaneously taking on every financial interest who previously acquiesced to China – because they saw no option.
Only, and I do mean O.N.L.Y President Trump has the cunning to take on China, Wall Street, the multinational banking system (IMF), the World Trade Organization, and every vested global politician…. while simultaneously taking on Beijing’s DPRK control ploys.
The vast majority of punditry and news discussion will focus on Trump and Xi as if they are direct adversaries. That adversarial perspective is not only misplaced, it is merely the tip of the iceberg. A limited perspective will entirely miss what is happening beneath the surface. That’s where the fight is. That’s where the really good stuff is happening.
The real challenge in dealing with or confronting China is what happens in the places we cannot see directly attached. Specifically because politicians suck at complex strategies that not entirely obvious to the consuming masses – we have never had a politician with the right skills, in the right position, to take on a cunning Eastern economic adversary.
We do now.
POTUS Trump’s life dealing with predatory financial adversaries, including the Chinese, has provided him with a very specific set of skills. Trump is keenly aware of the cunning nature behind the panda mask; and the results so far are excellent. It is also clear that Robert Lighthizer holds a solid understanding of this specific adversary.
Those who follow global politics and global economics well understand the significance and massive consequence in this U.S. -vs- China confrontation. This economic challenge is planetary in scale. This one is for all the marbles. There are trillions upon trillions at stake, and Donald Trump is confronting decades of planning by global financial interests.
China 🇨🇳 realizes they have lost and are doing everything humanly possible to save face and their paper economy!
From the article linked above:
China announced another round of tariff cuts, lowering import taxes on more than 700 goods from Jan. 1 as part of its efforts to open up the economy and lower costs for domestic consumers.
There will also be cuts to some export tariffs, and temporary import tariff rates will be as low as zero for some goods, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.
The ‘temporary’ rates can be changed ad hoc and can be lower than the current Most-Favored Nations standard though they are also available to all World Trade Organization members.
Key Insights
This is the third round of tariff cuts announced this year, as China looks to cut costs for consumers and implement President Xi Jinping’s promises to open up further.
U.S. exports will get the benefit of the reductions as well, although most products will still be subject to the retaliatory tariffs until there is a breakthrough in the ongoing talks.
Let’s take a look at each Market and where they stand in 2018 when compared to 2017.
USA 🇺🇸 Markets
DJIA is down 7.45%.
S&P 500 is down 7.7%
Nasdaq Composite is down 5.06%
China 🇨🇳 Markets
Shanghai Composite is down 24.46%
Shenzhen Composite is down 32.62%
Shanghai 50 is down 20.24%
fle, “Chinese passed legislation saying intellectual property theft is illegal.” And it was passed with a wink and a nod. I do NOT trust the Chicoms. They are are not innovators, they have to steal intellectual property to sustain their industries. I will welcome the day I no longer see “China” stamped on a product or the product bearing a Made in China sticker/pkg. I am tired of/hate their cheap JUNK! “Made in the USA” must become the standard of quality.
Nick Colas, who runs market analysis firm DataTrek Research, said. “The Chinese stock market actually tells us very little about the country’s economic welfare and doesn’t play anywhere near as dominant a role in the lives of its citizens as the US equity market does in America,”
Think about it for one second why they would want to get that talking point out? China 🇨🇳 is all smoke and mirrors. We are seeing it with each passing day.
I agree with you! The last intention our President has is to put us in a situation where we are dependent on China 🇨🇳 for anything. I think his ultimate plan is to bring all those corporations back into our country. By showing the Chinese weakness, you are actually showing our country’ strength. Slowly but surely it will happen. We are seeing signs of it with Apple and others.
“The real challenge in dealing with or confronting China is what happens in the places we cannot see directly attached. Specifically because politicians suck at complex strategies that not entirely obvious to the consuming masses – we have never had a politician with the right skills, in the right position, to take on a cunning Eastern economic adversary.”
The vast majority of our political class, for the last 50 years, especially, consists of Ivy League trained academics and lawyers who have zero experience in the “real” world of business, especially as it relates to international negotiations. They all think they are the smartest ones in the room and have no idea that the rest of the world is laughing at them, even while they flatter their egos and sign deals that anyone with common sense can see are horrible for average Americans. The media fits into this category as well – always eager to lecture and virtue signal, but making fools of themselves on a daily basis with their sycophantic ignorance!
There is also a small cadre of puppet masters behind the scenes who know EXACTLY what is happening and they are getting filthy rich by manipulating both the politicians AND the average voter. They are the ones who have sold their souls and they are the ones underneath ALL of the corruption…and Donald Trump knows who they are and is working like crazy to expose them but their tentacles run very deep and they are playing for keeps. So, we have to keep waiting and keep praying, for it WILL take a miracle to expose them and stop them at this point!
“The LORD has made everything for His purpose–even the wicked for the day of disaster.” Proverbs 16:4
Hey I have a GREAT IDEA – Let’s just keep feeding our greatest enemy in the world CHINA. I laugh at those which say “well if we cut trade with China Americans will suffer”. I laugh at that – the suffering will be to the ego of an American who would have to possibly grow his own food or make his own clothes or play a card game instead of a video game or not be able to watch TV or will have to ride a horse instead of drive a car or truck. I am sick and tired of being sick and tired about the CHINESE trying to destroy America. Cut them off and let’s suffer until which time we can reestablish America back to what it should be! It’s either we destroy our enemies or they destroy us I assure you. There is no such things as friends in business and enemies in war IMO – we are either friends or enemies PERIOD! I am no economist but I do know that I can and my family can survive without money period let alone goods from China.
The Chinese have called for low level negotiations, clearly because they accept that they are going to be making significant movement and they’d rather it appear to be their idea, absent a great public climb down, in order to save face. They’ve obviously worked it all through back home, and the grizzled old greedheads have likely come to accept that their state monopoly gravy trains are going to have to start running a little leaner. Trump is a generous guy and he doesn’t appear to be crowing huge, at least not right now. He’ll let them save face, if they come to the table with the necessary concessions on paper or already in implementation.
This is really a one way deal. It’s the Chinese that have to make the movement here. They’re seeking leverage elsewhere, with North Korea as our host mentions, as well as the kidnapped Canadian citizens. We shouldn’t take anything for granted, as these people respond only to pressure. This lower level negotiation is a good sign though. They’ll bring in the heavyweights after things take shape, but for now they’ll probably demolish some of their trade barriers and make way for more US imports, and leave that up to the underlings.
