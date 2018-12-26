President Trump and First Lady Melania Make Surprise Trip to Middle-East…

Speculation of President Trump heading to visit troops began early this morning as an overnight takeoff for Air Force-One was strongly rumored. Additionally the White House press room has been silent and POTUS Trump has been unusually quiet on his social media.

In a statement posted on Twitter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the visit in a tweet shortly after Reuters shared the photos of the president in Iraq.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. (Link)

Additionally, the Daily Mail has more pictures in Iraq.

