President Trump and First Lady Melania Make Surprise Trip to Middle-East…

Speculation of President Trump heading to visit troops began early this morning as an overnight takeoff for Air Force-One was strongly rumored. Additionally the White House press room has been silent and POTUS Trump has been unusually quiet on his social media.
In a statement posted on Twitter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the visit in a tweet shortly after Reuters shared the photos of the president in Iraq.
President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. (Link)
Additionally, the Daily Mail has more pictures in Iraq.
Does anyone else find it bizarre that some people speculated on twitter that the POTUS was going to visit the troops, having sighted and tracked his plane enroute and that the media hasn’t commented on the rarity and danger of that happening? Coincidence? Never heard of it happening before. It appears to me that somebody nefariously leaked that information. Nothing like giving the enemy the heads up. Very dangerous for the POTUS. I pray for he and his family’s protection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fake news media was more than happy to provide Obama with cover and a news blackout every December as he jetted out to Hawaii for his 3 week vacations. And some journalists wonder why they are considered the enemy of everyday Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Investigative media was in hibernation for the eight years Obama was in office. He got a bye from almost everyone in the 4th estate.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wowza!!! And the cheering at the end…
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Love that, thanks for posting it! POTUS does not back down, nothing fake about him. What you see is what you get!
LikeLike
So I honestly wonder if Melania going was a surprise to the military. The amount of security is roughly the same and the logistics really don’t change.
I also wonder how soon the media knew she was also on the trip. Air Force One has strict rules, while the Pres can go anywhere, the media can’t go forward of where their area is without an invite and escort.
LikeLike
President Trump has always spoken of the military in his books with great respect going back decades. In “TRUMP The Art of the Comeback” (published 1997) he tells a beautiful story.
In 1993 New York City had a Veterans Day parade and only 100 people watched the parade and no one else noticed it as cars drove through it and pedestrians walked past. It was an embarrassment. The day after it then New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani called and asked Trump if he’d meet with some veterans who wanted to do it differently the next year. They asked Trump to be Grand Martial knowing he would attract a lot of press and could help raise money. Trump said he’d be delighted to.
The result was New York City’s 1994 Nation’s Day parade with troops from around the world marching and crowds 15 people deep for miles. It was a brilliant success and tribute to our military. Through it Trump got to know a lot of our military leaders.
A month later Trump got a call from Admiral Bill Owens asking if he’d come to DC and have lunch with the Secretary of Defense and the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff who wanted to express their appreciation.
Trump was taken to a part of the Pentagon civilians rarely go and met with some of the best minds as they discussed conflicts going on around the world.
When I read that I wondered if that was the start of it all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So proud of President Trump & First Lady Melania! I think it’s wonderful that they went together. We love you both!
LikeLike
Well CNN all over POTUS signing a red hat now, trying to call it political. Fockers just never quit! Ugh
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do we care what they say? If soldiers do not want the hat they should not take it!. And then they will be on CNN for 5 minute fame! LOL!
LikeLike
speaks volume!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s beautiful! I love that.
LikeLike
This is/was a tremendous, sincere gesture
LikeLike
Our president is a tremendous and sincere person.
G_d Bless him and our troops.
LikeLiked by 1 person