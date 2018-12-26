President Trump and First Lady Melania Make Surprise Trip to Middle-East…

Posted on December 26, 2018 by

Speculation of President Trump heading to visit troops began early this morning as an overnight takeoff for Air Force-One was strongly rumored.  Additionally the White House press room has been silent and POTUS Trump has been unusually quiet on his social media.

In a statement posted on Twitter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the visit in a tweet shortly after Reuters shared the photos of the president in Iraq.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas.  (Link)

Additionally, the Daily Mail has more pictures  in Iraq.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Christian Values, Donald Trump, FLOTUS, Iraq, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

176 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Make Surprise Trip to Middle-East…

Older Comments
  1. American Bulldog says:
    December 26, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Does anyone else find it bizarre that some people speculated on twitter that the POTUS was going to visit the troops, having sighted and tracked his plane enroute and that the media hasn’t commented on the rarity and danger of that happening? Coincidence? Never heard of it happening before. It appears to me that somebody nefariously leaked that information. Nothing like giving the enemy the heads up. Very dangerous for the POTUS. I pray for he and his family’s protection.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 26, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      The fake news media was more than happy to provide Obama with cover and a news blackout every December as he jetted out to Hawaii for his 3 week vacations. And some journalists wonder why they are considered the enemy of everyday Americans.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • G. Alistar says:
        December 26, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        Investigative media was in hibernation for the eight years Obama was in office. He got a bye from almost everyone in the 4th estate.

        Like

        Reply
  3. MfM says:
    December 26, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    So I honestly wonder if Melania going was a surprise to the military. The amount of security is roughly the same and the logistics really don’t change.

    I also wonder how soon the media knew she was also on the trip. Air Force One has strict rules, while the Pres can go anywhere, the media can’t go forward of where their area is without an invite and escort.

    Like

    Reply
  4. James Street says:
    December 26, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    President Trump has always spoken of the military in his books with great respect going back decades. In “TRUMP The Art of the Comeback” (published 1997) he tells a beautiful story.

    In 1993 New York City had a Veterans Day parade and only 100 people watched the parade and no one else noticed it as cars drove through it and pedestrians walked past. It was an embarrassment. The day after it then New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani called and asked Trump if he’d meet with some veterans who wanted to do it differently the next year. They asked Trump to be Grand Martial knowing he would attract a lot of press and could help raise money. Trump said he’d be delighted to.

    The result was New York City’s 1994 Nation’s Day parade with troops from around the world marching and crowds 15 people deep for miles. It was a brilliant success and tribute to our military. Through it Trump got to know a lot of our military leaders.

    A month later Trump got a call from Admiral Bill Owens asking if he’d come to DC and have lunch with the Secretary of Defense and the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff who wanted to express their appreciation.

    Trump was taken to a part of the Pentagon civilians rarely go and met with some of the best minds as they discussed conflicts going on around the world.
    When I read that I wondered if that was the start of it all.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Lion2017 says:
    December 26, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    So proud of President Trump & First Lady Melania! I think it’s wonderful that they went together. We love you both!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Lottacats says:
    December 26, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Well CNN all over POTUS signing a red hat now, trying to call it political. Fockers just never quit! Ugh

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. codasouthtexas says:
    December 26, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    speaks volume!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Madeline Huffnagle says:
    December 26, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    This is/was a tremendous, sincere gesture

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s