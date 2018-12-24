President Trump and First Lady Melania Help With Kid’s NORAD Santa Calls….

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the White House… President Trump and First Lady Melania help take calls from kids tracking Santa’s progress via NORAD’s annual Santa tracking celebration.

  1. fleporeblog says:
    December 24, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    We are truly blessed to have our President and our FLOTUS! They are both a gift to us and our country. Thank You 🙏 God!

  2. Sedanka says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Video is not currently working. Has YouTube/Google blocked it (on purpose)?

  3. David Innes says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    We know what Lindsey Graham and James Mattis asked Santa for – 100,000 more troops in Afghanistan and Syria!

  4. CarolynH says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Christmas doesn’t stop the haters. The comments to FLOTUS on her tweet are disgusting.

  5. sundance says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:27 pm

  6. joan and bill says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    merry Christmas to all and to all a good night while counting our blessings of having such a wonderful family in the white house God bless America

  7. George Hicks says:
    December 24, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Merry Christmas to all my fellow Treepers, I love you all!
    And Merry Christmas to our President, First Lady and Barron. We hope you are enjoying your Christmas despite the fact you have sacrificed your traditional Mar-a-Lago Christmas for the sake of Americans.

