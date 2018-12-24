President Trump and First Lady Melania Help With Kid’s NORAD Santa Calls….

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the White House… President Trump and First Lady Melania help take calls from kids tracking Santa’s progress via NORAD’s annual Santa tracking celebration.
We are truly blessed to have our President and our FLOTUS! They are both a gift to us and our country. Thank You 🙏 God!
Amen and Hallelujah! God Bless them both!
It really is inspirational to have such a duo in the White House. Our POTUS is a class act and a fighter. Our FLOTUS is, well, perfect.
Merry Christmas!!!!
💓🎄💓✝🎄💓🎄
MAGA SANTA TRUMP!!!!!!!!!
Video is not currently working. Has YouTube/Google blocked it (on purpose)?
Wouldn’t surprise me! It didn’t work for me either.
Merry Christmas everyone!🎄🎅🎄
Try this one –
Thank you.
YouTube in general keeps cutting in and out for me too. I think tons of people must be watching the burning yule logs this year. 😀
We know what Lindsey Graham and James Mattis asked Santa for – 100,000 more troops in Afghanistan and Syria!
Now please don’t anyone reply to my above comment by saying I have insulted Santa Claus and ruined Christmas with a little pointed levity.
Christmas doesn’t stop the haters. The comments to FLOTUS on her tweet are disgusting.
Probably a lot of bots pre-programmed to post all that ad hominem in response to any other tweets. You have to ignore it.
Melanie is being so inconsiderate and down right rude by being so much better looking and so much more intelligent than whats her name, the Sasquatch.
They are are so jealous! lol
Children won’t get any toys from Santa now that the Bad Orange Man has shut down the government and caused Santa and his elves and reindeer to all be laid off.
– Chuck and Nancy
I wouldn’t put it past them
I do remember as a kid getting excited when I heard that report on Christmas Eve. They must have been doing this since the 1950s.
1952
Sorry, should have been more forthcoming…
(This is from memory)
It started in 1952 with a promotion from Sears that published a phone number for kids to call to find out where Santa was, but they published the wrong number It was the number to CONAD (the predecessor to NORAD). The colonel on duty took calls from children and informed them of Santa’s whereabouts…since then it has become a tradition.
Varying reports state dates up to 1955, but Col. Harry Shoup originally stated it was 1952
.
Merry Christmas to you and your family, Sundance!
You certainly do them proud.
merry Christmas to all and to all a good night while counting our blessings of having such a wonderful family in the white house God bless America
Merry Christmas to all my fellow Treepers, I love you all!
And Merry Christmas to our President, First Lady and Barron. We hope you are enjoying your Christmas despite the fact you have sacrificed your traditional Mar-a-Lago Christmas for the sake of Americans.
