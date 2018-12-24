Chief Justice John Roberts Issues Administrative Stay in Mysterious Mueller Related Case…

This is one of those instances where if CTH doesn’t write it down, our spidey senses tell us we shall regret it… There is a mysterious case in Washington DC that has perplexed almost everyone; and now Chief Justice Roberts has injected an administrative stay against lower court punitive damages upon the defendant (likely a company).
The case is being heavily guarded by the DOJ and administrative state. The case revolves around activity by state-owned company (unknown country); with a triggering illegal action external to the U.S.A; but harm to the U.S. was incurred.
… […] the matter “‘is based upon … an act outside the territory of the United States in connection with a commercial activity of the foreign state elsewhere’ and that the ‘act cause[d] a direct effect in the United States.'” (link)
The case is also related in some manner to Robert Mueller’s team.
(Daily Caller) […] Though Mueller’s connection to the case has not been definitively established, several facts indicate the special counsel’s involvement: CNN saw senior Mueller lawyers return to the Justice Department immediately after the conclusion of a recent secret hearing in the matter — an entire floor of a Washington courthouse was sealed in advance of that proceeding, a highly unusual move.
On a separate occasion, Politico overheard lawyers and court officials discussing this matter with specific reference to the special counsel. (read more)
If the case didn’t involve Mueller’s team; and if the DOJ were not trying to protect Mueller’s team in the processing of the case; it might be U.S-DOJ action against a Chinese owned company. However, because the case does involve Mueller’s team; and specifically because the courthouse activity appears to be focused on protecting Mueller’s team, not the defendant; the likelihood is the case revolves around a Mueller-targeted Russian company.
Justice Roberts issued an order, a stay, late Sunday night temporarily halting enforcement of a DC district court contempt order against the company, as well as financial penalties that were accruing daily against the company for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents requested as part of a grand jury proceeding.
Everything is filed under seal; nothing is public, and in the only public appearance of any lawyers in the matter the entire floor of the courthouse was cleared.
So, just to be clear, everything is speculation.
All of that said, CTH would not be surprised to discover the mysterious case is related to an earlier indictment against Mark Lambert, which involves TENEX. In January of 2018 Lambert was charged [SEE HERE] with violations of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; including corruption, bribery and international money laundering.
The case involves Lambert providing bribes to a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.
If you want to go digging here’s a link to take you to more links at DOJ. *NOTE* there are several related cases (docket screengrab below):
(Link to DOJ to to reach all links above – SEE HERE)
The case against Mark Lambert reaches back to touch previous cases in 2015, 2016 that involved Robert Mueller, DAG Rod Rosenstein and their handling of Uranium-One matters. There are all kinds of deals, pleas and agreements for deferred prosecution within those former cases. It is quite a legal morass.
What CTH suspects is: the second page of the Mueller instructions from Rosenstein; the instructions written on August 2nd, 2017, three months after Mueller was appointed; contain broad instructions authorizing Mueller to intercede in Russian business interests within the U.S., and -likely by design- that authority overlaps into the TENEX case. See below:
.
If this suspicion is correct Mueller would hold a motive toward the Russian interests within the underlying Lambert case, but not necessarily the originating case itself. If there is a history of sketchy DOJ behavior, Mueller would want to throw a bag over it.
We’ll have to wait and see what this is. However, if Rosenstein and Mueller engaged in any, well, politically influenced decision-making by the DOJ toward the Uranium-One case…. then it would stand to reason each of them would have a motive to take custody of any tangential case that might surface organically outside Mueller’s control.
Clearing the entire floor of the courthouse just to have a hearing on a subpoena related to a grand jury doesn’t indicate the secrecy is toward defending the honor of the potential target. Not with this corrupt DOJ it doesn’t. Certainly not now. Mueller’s weasels don’t care if they muddy the reputation of a target, an adversary.
No, what the special counsel-directed secrecy indicates is the opposite. The secrecy is related to protecting Mueller’s small group of corrupt officials; and their motives/intents.
We will see where this goes.
It could be something entirely different.
Until we know… Suspicious Cat remains, well, suspicious.
Merry Christmas, he sez? Always, with the “Merry Christmas”?…
How can it possibly get any more convoluted?
how can this be legal?
Does anyone know if there is anything involving the FBI or DOJ that isn’t connected to the Mueller investigation? Asking for a friend.
Michael-LOVE
Merry Christmas, he sez? Always, with the “Merry Christmas”?…
“Always with the negative waves, Moriarty …”
— Oddball, Kelly’s Heroes
In a just world, it would be MI6/GCHQ front Orbis or Hakluyt who should be subpoenaed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what i’m thinking.
My guess is it some company Manafort was involved with in some way.
Where's Whitaker? Supervision should allow him to see all. Unless he's cooperating with Mueller. And Merry Christmas, all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
These POS can do everything humanly possible to stop 🛑 their misdeeds from coming out. However, they only have control over other humans. The don't have control over our Father in Heaven. At some point in time HE will intervene. Good always defeats evil and that will occur once again in this situation.
Merry Christmas to every single Treeper, Ad Rem and Sundance!
Merry Christmas to every single Treeper, Ad Rem and Sundance!
Seems that Mueller is the de facto shadow head of the FBI and DOJ since nothing can happen without his fingerprints.
Long overdue for Trump to fire the nazi weasel Muller
And weeWeed. fle. 😉 Merry Christmas to you.☃️🎄
Amen, Amen Amen and Amen…and to yourself, Fle!
I like the way you think fle!
What seems to be happening is nobody wants to deal with what God is revealing. The good gets twisted the bad gets ignored.
And Merry Christmas to everyone, may Gods voice guide us all.
Merry Christmas flep…you're brought us wisdom and joy throughout this past year. Looking forward to all that lies ahead! 😀
You have said the lodestone here!
JOb 12:22
He uncovers deep things out of darkness and brings into light, the shadow of death.
This is the same God in Heaven Who sets kings up and sets others down.
Our God is far more involved in the affairs of the whole Creation than the common blind eye, deaf ear and hardened heart begins to perceive.
We must be, as Paul wrote, children of the day and not asleep at night.
Yes, flep, I believe our God is at work in these specific matters. He has perfect and complete knowledge of every player in this convoluted game of multi-layered subterfuge, lies and cover-ups.
As Isaiah wrote…Lord, Your hand is lifted high to strike and they do not know it.
Jesus said…Be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world.
Peace and good will to all here.
Shalom always and forever!
Every time fish starts to rot, Rosenstein's name pops up. FIRE his butt and pull his security clearance.
Deep State must have some pretty bad info on Roberts–
LikeLiked by 10 people
I would view this as countering Mueller, not aiding him.
i think so.
Yes.
Dutcha Bank?
People keep saying this, but Deutsche Bank isn’t state owned…
why is the chief justice of the supreme court making this ruling ???
Emergency appeal, cause the fines they were accrueing…..
The noose is tightening.
From Susan Rice's strange departing letter … "He (Obama) reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book." Yeah, "by the book" in secret courts.
Hey, Ruckus, give Susan a break!
After 8 years of obama admin, that WAS “by the BOOK”!
/s,…I guess, lol
'He (obama) reiterated that……..needs to proceed……by the book'. But, what 'book'? Rules for Radicals?
Do we know when by whom for what Grand Jury was set up?
Are Grand Jury always secret?
Explain USA process please.
I see Gruberment rogues everywhere these days. DOJ rogues, Supreme Court Chief Justice…rogue. Reroute the Potomac River and wash these demons into the sea.
Sundance, thank you for being a "sheep dog" . Merry Christmas
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow…so to our legal eagles…what would be the remedy for removal of a compromised SC Justice?
That would be the "Scalia Clause"
Whoa. Thats a yikes. K?
Pelican Brief
Mueller is still cleaning up the Clinton/Obama mess. The Deep State gave our National Security secrets to our enemies for $$$$ .
This John Roberts trick is to insure the Swamp’s “official” version. Which means that there is evidence that contradicts the Swamp version. The ‘insurance’ plan in action.
long overdue for trump to fire herr muller and rodentstein
It looks at first glance as if Roberts is ruling against what Mueller wants, but I don't trust him.
Praying is always good, however faith without works is nothing. Wish In one hand and crap in the other and see which one fills up faster. We need to be louder!!!!!!! Set the truth free!!!!
My memory may be faulty but I would bet 100 bucks that I am right that Ed Rollins, several years ago on Lou Dobbs program discussed how he had lobbied for TENEX at some point in the last decade.
By the way, Merry Christmas everyone to you and those you love.
By the way, Merry Christmas everyone to you and those you love.
Hallelujah, Christ the savior is born.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
Mueller has his hand in everything. How do you stop the madness.
The answer has always been the same, and that is to obtain an honest, non-corrupt, justice-seeking DOJ. Of course that's like climbing Mount Everest in summer clothing.
you fire him and his staff of gestapo agents and rodentstein
then Trump gives a prime time address penned by steven Miller going into detail about everything with photos videos and documents. leave no stone unturned. detail all of herr muller sordid past
LikeLiked by 1 person
Avi- I would recommend that Stephen Miller take a few refresher courses at the Sundance Tree House School of Technology & Higher Learning before he preps that major speech.
Lurking Lawyer here. Been following this development avidly for professional curiosity reasons.
So, some under reported factually proven details,
Supersecrecy—meaning a REALLY big deal. The entire 5th floor of a suburban Virginia courthouse sealed off for a 1/2 hour hearing?!?! Reportedly actually Happened.
SC Mueller is involved, as his attornies were observed leaving that sealed floor of that courthouse after that hearing. Sort of caught ‘in flagrante dilecto’.
At issue (via prior filed court docs) is the 1976 Foreign Sovereighty Immunities Act (FSIA, NOT FISA). Meaning Mueller tried to subpoena either a foreign government or a direct agent thereof.
Statutory big fail overreach. Not pretty for him.
So Mueller illegally subpoenas an arm (corporate or otherwise) of a foreign government. They said no, the district court said wrong, Mueller plus contempt plus fines, and Scotus has just said ‘not so fast, stayed, submit briefs before end of year.
Translation, SCOTUS is not happy with unfettered Mueller, and has now stepped in. Flynn mess and GP targeting cannot have escaped them, although they could never say so. They can send Mueller broad messages via narrow rulings. And IMO just did.
Maybe the new SCOTUS team members are sending a message to Roberts.
Well, ’tis a good thing happening this Christmas Eve, hey ristvan?
Merry Christmas To All and Many Thanks Sundance!
ristvan- thanks for your lawyerly perspective. I think you are probably right about most of it, but my take on this latest debacle is that Herr Mueller & Co. are completely off the rails.
They are mad with power and thus feel it is totally within their purview to make a crazy demand like they just did to empty out the building like that. Really, who the hell does such a thing?
Let’s hope that soon the gods will destroy them as they are overcome with their insatiable lust for power.
Thanks for your perspective ristvan.
The most galling part, the kick in the gut and the boot on the neck, is the secrecy part. Who do these people think they are that they can keep vital information form the people. The info belongs to us, not them.
"…that the 'act cause[d] a direct effect in the United States."
That describes Mueller.
That describes Mueller.
Think about how scary it must be for all the corrupt evildoers in the DOJ/FBI; they know they are walking a wire over quicksand…one slip and they will be engulfed. They must use every technique they can think of to avoid that slip. We all know that none of this is trivial; the consequences of exposure are extremely severe. At the same time, their power…their hold on the levers of power…is very considerable. We are witnessing a titanic struggle …part of the ongoing drama…and the outcome is unknown at the moment.
Is there any legal matter left in the USA that Mueller doesn't have a hand in? I'm waiting to be called before a Grand Jury to explain my contributions to the Trump campaign. How do we know I didn't exchange rubels for dollars?;)
How do you know they don't have evidence that you did!
This ends one of two ways, I would think. Either they pull off the biggest cover-up in the history of cover-ups, are they all "hang by nooses" (HRC). The deep state right now, is like a dog whose head is under a blanket but he doesn't realize his entire rear end, hind legs and tail are sticking out, and he still thinks he's invisible. Merry Christmas, all. And especially you, Big Boy. 2019 looks to be epic.
I posted on this case in Presidential politics earlier today. Part of my post is shown here:
Tracy Beans has a YouTube rebuttal re: Paul Sperry’s article. The link is here:
Must Watch: Is Nothing Happening?
Regarding Uranium One, she shows court records regarding the indictment (1/12/2018) of a trucking firm president (USA vs Lambert, Mark T., Maryland District Court) for conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, etc. The Maryland Federal prosecutors say that the DOE records are part of a massive investigation. She shows a transcript from a court proceeding dated 9/4/2018 saying there is a massive DOE database compiled by criminal investigators. ”This is the database by the agents that were involved in investigating a very broad case”.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign.
On the DOJ website, I found that Lambert settled for a $2 million fine on 3/14/2018 but Tracy shows that the sealed case is still ongoing.
This case is NOT being prosecuted in Washington. Any prosecution not in DC has a much better chance of a conviction against the Deep State. Note Mueller and Rosenstein were both involved in Uranium One and should have to recuse themselves (they will try to insert themselves to quash it like they did the last time).
Is Mueller running into a Huber investigation? Is Mueller acting as the Attorney General declaring what is off limits to Huber and Horowitz?
During the birther controversy I concluded the three moral degenerates I despised the most were Mueller, Roberts and Boehner because they didn't lift a damn finger to reassure those who raised legitimate concerns about Ozero's eligibility even though they were best situated to do something about it. I remember reading the experiences of other birthers who called the FBI when Mueller was running it to voice their concerns about Ozero and they were told to call the Secret Service. It's nice to see that two of the three are still working together! /s
Dear All, have yourselves a Merry little Christmas🎄🙏🏼❤️🐪🌟🌠🎚🎁
May be they found the name of Hillary or other previous administration folks and kickbacks money laundering?
I hope PTrump knows what is going on here.
I hope PTrump knows what is going on here.
This evokes in me something going through my mind of late: FWIW: I think Five-Eyes is on its way to retirement, its service done, its utility unmatched to the needs. Ever prescient regarding emergent realities, the James Bond movie franchise holders have felt the pulse of this one as well as of several other equally salient matters.
I remember several years ago Obama’s DOJ did a hit job on Walmart stock. Walmart was bribing Mexican government officials in order to get permits. That is perfectly legal because in Mexico every government official has their hand out for payment. It is only illegal when you bribe a foreign government official to obtain contracts from the government.
The DOJ wrote up the press release saying the payments were to win construction contracts, but Walmart is not in the construction business. The Mexican Federal government issued a PR saying that it was a state issue and was not going to get involved. Boy did the DOJ have a hissy fit!
