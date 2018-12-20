House Votes For Short-Term Funding Bill That Includes Border Security…

The House of Representatives voted tonight to include $5.7 billion for border security in a spending bill after President Trump warned them he would veto the spending bill without it.  Despite prior claims by Democrats the bill passed 217-185.

The bill now goes to the senate where Mitch McConnell, the GOP Decepticon caucus, and Chuck Schumer previously refused to consider border security.  If Schumer, McConnell and the Decepticons reject the bill it will likely lead to a partial government shutdown.

59 Responses to House Votes For Short-Term Funding Bill That Includes Border Security…

  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:03 pm

  2. Monticello says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    I would do love for Chucky Schumer to have to eat crow!

  3. sassymemphisbelle says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    I’m soooooo proud of President Trump for standing his ground. Thank you sir, I stand with you.

  4. SharkDiver says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Obviously stands zero chance of passing, but gives Trump the optic of blaming recalcitrant Dems for the impending shut down.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 20, 2018 at 10:22 pm

      I shared this earlier and will share it again because the Treeper that wrote it is absolutely right! The battle was not our President versus the House. It was always our President versus Mitch McConnell.

      Look where we are currently at! Mitch has the ball in his court until January 4th. If the Senate can’t get the bill passed, the deal is dead 💀 because a new Congress is sworn in and the Democrats have the majority in the House.

      Nancy will never admit it but she wants this to pass in the worst way because she has complete cover.

      The UNIPARTY is petrified of a government shutdown because our President will show how irrelevant the government is. They cannot have Americans see it because the party would be over.

      Here is my prediction. Democrats are going to at some point next week say that our President is using the shutdown to stop the House from conducting their investigations into all things Trump. They will allow Mitch this one time to use the 50 vote requirement because they will not filibuster it. Flake and Corker will vote NO. Every other Republican will vote yes and Joe Manchin who promised the people of WV that he would support Wall Funding will vote YES having our VP break the tie.

  5. Monticello says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    I am reminded of how much we will miss Bob Corker…….. NOT!

  6. Angelle Staria says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Love the middle pic the best! 🤗👍👍👍

    That certainly is a law of truth and reality…well at least to those who voted for DJT to begin with.

    Shalom
    Peace and good will to all.

  8. Redwishes says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    And the 8 Repubs who voted against it are…?

  9. flyboy51v says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    So he’s screwing over the country because he was slighted at a party? How will we survive without guys like this in Congress …. what a loss …

  10. icthematrix says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Bravo to President Trump. Now Mitch, time for you to shore up your backbone, call the neocons to attention and get this done. No more BS. Send a police detail for Corker and haul his slimy azz back to work. Ole Mitch fears a shutdown more than anything. He’s made deal after deal to avoid them for years. Time to do the right thing, even if kicking and screaming along the way.

    • rf121 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      Votes won’t be there on the repub side. Neocons pissed about the Syria pullout, rinos that hate POTUS. Dems with TDS. All good as far as I can tell. Shut ‘er down. Merry Christmas swamp.

      • dauntlessguy says:
        December 20, 2018 at 10:29 pm

        Senate owns this, especially now it passed the house. They are in a lose-lose proposition. Vote yes PDJT gets a win. Vote no, people know they support open borders and are swamp.

  11. Pamela says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Didn’t President Trump ask for $5.8 billion? Such children…🙄

  12. Sentient says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    What is meant – in this House-passed bill – by “border security”? Does it specify a wall or specify no Wall or leave it largely up to the discretion of the president? Anyone know?

  13. Dan says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    This is fake news. Pelosi said that there were not enough votes in the house. 🙂

  14. trapper says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Remember Pelosi adamantly arguing that PDJT didn’t have the votes in the House just last week? PDJT was adamant that he did. Well … well done.

    In the Senate, perhaps it is time to end the filibuster on national security funding bills, which is what the wall is.

    And how many people have now taken Ann Coulter’s site off their favorites list after her pissy little tantrum and threats and insults, crashing and burning into the side of Trump Mountain? A true sheep and goats day today. Interesting times.

  15. 4sure says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I hope that it will be noted and tweeted by our fearless leader that NOT A SINGLE House DIM VOTED FOR BORDER SECURITY!

    NOT a one.

  16. starfcker says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Well done. Now who are the eight Republicans in the house who voted against it? Your ball, Tortuga.

  17. L4grasshopper says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    McConnell won’t bring this to a vote unless he knows it will fail. Corker leaving work early helps this happen. If all Dems vote, then just one no vote from tne GOP side kills it.

    Flake is wetting his pants at the impending opportunity…….

  18. Elric VIII says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Hey, it’s only a few billion dollars. What is that? A drop in the bucket. Throw aside partisan differences and Get ‘er Done! Then head home for Christmas. How difficult can that be>

  19. zooamerica says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Holy Mary Mother of God…BREAKING: FOX News Says McConnell ONLY NEEDS 51 Votes to Pass Spending Bill with Border Wall Funding (VIDEO)

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/breaking-fox-news-says-mcconnell-only-needs-51-votes-to-pass-spending-bill-with-border-wall-funding-video/

    Earlier tonight Freedom Caucus Chairman and Founder Mark Meadows urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to use the nuclear option and pass the spending bill.

    Tonight it appears that is the plan. McConnell is only looking for the 51 votes to pass the bill and fund the wall. ————-

    I’m in shock.

  20. GW says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    So how much funding will Trump accept/reject should the senate say well will give 1 billion toward border security – not the 5 the house bill authorized.

    • treehouseron says:
      December 20, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      I’m a small penny ante negotiatior (lol) and he’s obviously the world’s greatest, but if it were ME, I’d settle for a little more than what we got last year, which was 1.6 billion. 1 billion would be unacceptable. It has to be more this year.

      Now, depending on timing, and what else he’s thinking, what he’s trying to accomplish, he may go hard as hell on them and want the full 5.

      So he could play little games like telling them he wants at least 6, the number has gone up to 6, etc. they say “You said 5!” and then he can come back with “O.K., I’ll take your offer of 5, done deal!”

      🙂

  21. treehouseron says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    “Do not go gentle into that good night”

    Trump is making them sweat. All of them. Every single senator and representative.

    “Hey, we’re going home for Christmas!”

    Nope. Here comes President Trump…. and BOY DOES HE LOOK PISSED!

  22. HB says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    As Commander in Chief can PT reroute excess money left from the Syrian escapade, assuming we leave, to wall up Mexico’s northern border?

    • treehouseron says:
      December 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      Absolutely. He’s already going to build the damn wall, in 2019, it’s a done deal. He’ll just use the Military.

      He’s trying to get the money through the border patrol though so that they can use it as they see fit, we need funding for more agents, etc. not just the wall.

      Come hell of high water though that wall is getting done in 2019.

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

  24. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 20, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Why should the Trumpet care to acknowledge that Corker spent one term too many in the US Senate?

