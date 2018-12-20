House Votes For Short-Term Funding Bill That Includes Border Security…

The House of Representatives voted tonight to include $5.7 billion for border security in a spending bill after President Trump warned them he would veto the spending bill without it. Despite prior claims by Democrats the bill passed 217-185.
The bill now goes to the senate where Mitch McConnell, the GOP Decepticon caucus, and Chuck Schumer previously refused to consider border security. If Schumer, McConnell and the Decepticons reject the bill it will likely lead to a partial government shutdown.
Advertisements
LikeLike
Good, he would have voted with the Dems, right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
FYI buttercup. 51 does not include your Pinocchio presences! Merry Christmas 🎁🎄
LikeLike
We always knew Corker sees himself as more important than the USA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Corker is a low IQ septic tank dumpling!
LikeLike
And he stinks!
LikeLike
Hopefully he will not forget his blankie.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m still thinking (and angrily chafing!) over that $150B BHO shipped to Iran, in back-channel ways mind you, as over against screaming, intelligence/honesty-challenged spoiled, elitist, lying brats like CH, NP, BHO who won’t budge in their thought on this issue of a few billion for a wall.
I guess it’s the hypocrisy that upsets me the most. We all watched that video DT put out recently of those 3, in the past, essentially calling for what DT is calling for in border security today.
But nooooooo! It’s Trump. So they have to belie their former declarations and change the dynamics to fit their present hypocritical agenda.
No presidency has ever forced the hatred, violent anger, lies, subterfuge and once hidden agendas out in the open like this POTUS.
May God bless and embolden him even more than ever.
Shalom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually did not mean for my comment above to be a reply. I must have accidently swiped across the reply button.
LikeLike
Any Dems left town so that this baby’s absence doesn’t make a difference?
LikeLike
And where is the priority of repent his constituents, including those depending on funding like those protecting the country?
LikeLike
Repping
LikeLike
I would do love for Chucky Schumer to have to eat crow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
*so
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shumer Shutdown 2.0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a large helping of Humble Pie…
LikeLike
Be careful to speak with sweet words, because you may be forced to eat them.
LikeLike
I’m soooooo proud of President Trump for standing his ground. Thank you sir, I stand with you.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Obviously stands zero chance of passing, but gives Trump the optic of blaming recalcitrant Dems for the impending shut down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I shared this earlier and will share it again because the Treeper that wrote it is absolutely right! The battle was not our President versus the House. It was always our President versus Mitch McConnell.
Look where we are currently at! Mitch has the ball in his court until January 4th. If the Senate can’t get the bill passed, the deal is dead 💀 because a new Congress is sworn in and the Democrats have the majority in the House.
Nancy will never admit it but she wants this to pass in the worst way because she has complete cover.
The UNIPARTY is petrified of a government shutdown because our President will show how irrelevant the government is. They cannot have Americans see it because the party would be over.
Here is my prediction. Democrats are going to at some point next week say that our President is using the shutdown to stop the House from conducting their investigations into all things Trump. They will allow Mitch this one time to use the 50 vote requirement because they will not filibuster it. Flake and Corker will vote NO. Every other Republican will vote yes and Joe Manchin who promised the people of WV that he would support Wall Funding will vote YES having our VP break the tie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, but we need 60 votes to pass it.
LikeLike
Thanks for the repost. Regardless it is a wonderfully written article!
“ ever know what will happen, we’ll see”
A People’s President Donald J. Trump🎄🎄🎄🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
I am reminded of how much we will miss Bob Corker…….. NOT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love the middle pic the best! 🤗👍👍👍
That certainly is a law of truth and reality…well at least to those who voted for DJT to begin with.
Shalom
Peace and good will to all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a start…
LikeLike
And the 8 Repubs who voted against it are…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are the House Republicans who voted NO on funding for the border wall, they need to hear your displeasure!
Justin Amash (@justinamash) R-Mich
Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) R-CO
Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) R-FL
Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) R-TX
Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) R-MN
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) R-FL
Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) R-MI
David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) R-CA
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, two Fl reps. voted against disaster relief for their state. That will be hard to spin in a primary.
LikeLike
Thank you for posting this!
LikeLike
Paulson just lost his reelection bid to a democrat. So there’ll be no net effect. And the democrat is a lesbian, so she probably has more balls than Paulsen.
LikeLike
Per carmen • 2 hours ago at https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/breaking-house-votes-on-revamped-spending-bill-with-border-wall-funding/ : The 8 Republicans who voted ‘Nay:’ Amash, Buck, Curbelo, Hurd, Paulsen, Ros-Lehtinen, Upton, Valadao
LikeLike
So he’s screwing over the country because he was slighted at a party? How will we survive without guys like this in Congress …. what a loss …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo to President Trump. Now Mitch, time for you to shore up your backbone, call the neocons to attention and get this done. No more BS. Send a police detail for Corker and haul his slimy azz back to work. Ole Mitch fears a shutdown more than anything. He’s made deal after deal to avoid them for years. Time to do the right thing, even if kicking and screaming along the way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Votes won’t be there on the repub side. Neocons pissed about the Syria pullout, rinos that hate POTUS. Dems with TDS. All good as far as I can tell. Shut ‘er down. Merry Christmas swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senate owns this, especially now it passed the house. They are in a lose-lose proposition. Vote yes PDJT gets a win. Vote no, people know they support open borders and are swamp.
LikeLike
Didn’t President Trump ask for $5.8 billion? Such children…🙄
LikeLike
What is meant – in this House-passed bill – by “border security”? Does it specify a wall or specify no Wall or leave it largely up to the discretion of the president? Anyone know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No strings attached!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/20/revised-spending-bill-5-7b-for-no-strings-attached-border-wall-funding/
LikeLike
Grassy ass
LikeLike
This is fake news. Pelosi said that there were not enough votes in the house. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Pelosi adamantly arguing that PDJT didn’t have the votes in the House just last week? PDJT was adamant that he did. Well … well done.
In the Senate, perhaps it is time to end the filibuster on national security funding bills, which is what the wall is.
And how many people have now taken Ann Coulter’s site off their favorites list after her pissy little tantrum and threats and insults, crashing and burning into the side of Trump Mountain? A true sheep and goats day today. Interesting times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope that it will be noted and tweeted by our fearless leader that NOT A SINGLE House DIM VOTED FOR BORDER SECURITY!
NOT a one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done. Now who are the eight Republicans in the house who voted against it? Your ball, Tortuga.
LikeLike
George Hicks posted the names at the exact moment you posted your question. See a couple of comments above.
LikeLike
Thanks. And thank you, George. About half of them are lame ducks.
LikeLike
McConnell won’t bring this to a vote unless he knows it will fail. Corker leaving work early helps this happen. If all Dems vote, then just one no vote from tne GOP side kills it.
Flake is wetting his pants at the impending opportunity…….
LikeLike
Hey, it’s only a few billion dollars. What is that? A drop in the bucket. Throw aside partisan differences and Get ‘er Done! Then head home for Christmas. How difficult can that be>
LikeLike
Holy Mary Mother of God…BREAKING: FOX News Says McConnell ONLY NEEDS 51 Votes to Pass Spending Bill with Border Wall Funding (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/breaking-fox-news-says-mcconnell-only-needs-51-votes-to-pass-spending-bill-with-border-wall-funding-video/
Earlier tonight Freedom Caucus Chairman and Founder Mark Meadows urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to use the nuclear option and pass the spending bill.
Tonight it appears that is the plan. McConnell is only looking for the 51 votes to pass the bill and fund the wall. ————-
I’m in shock.
LikeLike
The turtle does not want a Gov’t. shutdown during Christmas. He knows and we know President Trump is not bluffing.
LikeLike
Heh heh heh. Hat trick!
LikeLike
Makes Corker that much more of a spoiled-brat traitor. Hopefully a few dems will come to their senses. Hopefully McConnell and others are leaning heavily on those Senators up for election in 2020. Major campaign issue.
LikeLike
So how much funding will Trump accept/reject should the senate say well will give 1 billion toward border security – not the 5 the house bill authorized.
LikeLike
I’m a small penny ante negotiatior (lol) and he’s obviously the world’s greatest, but if it were ME, I’d settle for a little more than what we got last year, which was 1.6 billion. 1 billion would be unacceptable. It has to be more this year.
Now, depending on timing, and what else he’s thinking, what he’s trying to accomplish, he may go hard as hell on them and want the full 5.
So he could play little games like telling them he wants at least 6, the number has gone up to 6, etc. they say “You said 5!” and then he can come back with “O.K., I’ll take your offer of 5, done deal!”
🙂
LikeLike
“Do not go gentle into that good night”
Trump is making them sweat. All of them. Every single senator and representative.
“Hey, we’re going home for Christmas!”
Nope. Here comes President Trump…. and BOY DOES HE LOOK PISSED!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Commander in Chief can PT reroute excess money left from the Syrian escapade, assuming we leave, to wall up Mexico’s northern border?
LikeLike
Absolutely. He’s already going to build the damn wall, in 2019, it’s a done deal. He’ll just use the Military.
He’s trying to get the money through the border patrol though so that they can use it as they see fit, we need funding for more agents, etc. not just the wall.
Come hell of high water though that wall is getting done in 2019.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Why should the Trumpet care to acknowledge that Corker spent one term too many in the US Senate?
LikeLike