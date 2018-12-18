BREAKING: Transcript of James Comey Testimony to Joint House Committee Round #2 – (Full transcript pdf)…

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared December 17th, 2018, for a second round of questions by a joint House committee oversight probe into the DOJ and FBI conduct during the 2016 presidential election and incoming Trump administration.
The Joint House Committee just released the transcript (full pdf below):
.
This was just released. Analysis to follow.
I have to go buy some toothpicks to jam under my fingernails before I read this.
lurker- I started reading the transcript. You don’t need any toothpicks. Comey’s testimony is excruciating beyond words.
That exchange between Comey and Gowdy about whether Comey sent the agents to interview Flynn was cringeworthy. He is such a weasel- Comey was trying to change the meaning of “I sent them”. Gowdy was all over him. Dante has a place in his Inferno for this complete scumball.
The fact that he wanted to show on record he didnt know which agents would be going to WH makes him and the FBI look guilty as hell
First goodlat says Comey is under oath. Then Comey said he’s not under oath and goodlat agrees. Is that a typo? Gosh I hope so.
Rules are Republicans; exceptions are for Democrats…
and, Mr. Comey, do you understand that the questions you were asked at the beginning of the first day of interviews all still apply and that you are under oath? Mr. Comey. Yes, sir. This is not under oath, but I have an obligation to tell the truth. Chairman Goodlatte. Correct.
Am I missing something here? Goodlatte say’s under oath Comey say’s not and Goodlatte confirms to Commey “correct”
Conflicting? Yes sir, This is NOT under oath
Comey pulled a fast one on Goodlatte
Weird, and no one clear headed would fall for that if Comey was under oath.
It is like the Weasel, Mueller and the rest of the deep state have the Dark Side Mind Control. Of course the retarded Republicans don’t have much mind to control making it rather easy for the Dark Side to control their, the Republicans, feeble minds.
From the first day:
Goodlatte – Mr. Comey, you should also understand that, although this interview is not under oath, you are required by law to answer questions from Congress truthfully
So,, he didn’t. Does anyone think the Weasel cares?He lies at every turn. He will continue to lie and obfuscate the truth each and every time. Why should he tell the truth, no one is going to make him. Always with some smirky assurance that he will suffer no consequences.
Nothing pulled over on anyone. It’s inartful wording. He hasn’t sworn anything, but it’s still part of a Congressional Investigation where being untruthful is grounds for federal perjury charges.
Flynn wasn’t under oath, you know.
ohhh… flynn wasn’t under oath, but still on the hook for what he said. Comey would be also ? what’s the difference between lies under oath, or , lies which are perjury by statute ?
The penalties for perjury to Congress do not require being under oath. So he isn’t under oath since he isn’t sworn in, but he has to tell the truth or he can be prosecuted.
Same as you aren’t under oath talking to the FBI, but if you are a Republican they can still send you to prison for lying.
The distinction DOES make a difference. Lying to Congress not under oath (or the FBI—Flynn) is felony 18USC1001, punishable by a maximum of one year per incident. Goodlatte ‘correct’ Lying under oath is perjury, felony 18USC1621, punishable by a maximum of 5 years per incident. Comey not under oath but still criminally liable for testimony falsehoods
The McCabe ‘lack of candor’ criminal referral, interestingly, is for both felonies since he was eventually put under oath by IG Horowitz per SOP.
Ristvan, I always look forward to your input into these subjects. Value your input very much!
Mark Levin just talked about 18USC1001 His open was excellent by the way.
Who’s gonna prosecute him? Nobody.
Yes, that appears to be the case,
Yep, and a more questions to add:
Who will investigate him?
Who will prosecute him?
What judge will let it go to trial?
What jury in what city will convict?
What judge will sentence him to anything if convicted?
I read that differently….”THIS” is not under oath…referring to the next utterance of .Comey’s statement…..” but I have an obligation to tell the truth” (Yeah right,,,LOL).
That directly follows Comey acknowledging that he indeed is under oath before uttering that.
Goodlatte’s “correct” is acknowledgment to Comey stating he is obligated to tell the truth.
A bit of slick legalize “speak” there IMO.
VG, not quite. See subcomment immediately above yours.
I believe it simply means they’re not placing him under oath but lying to Congress is still a crime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. See my Lurking Lawyer clarification just above.
Got it….Thanks
Depends upon the party affiliation. Different affiliation, telling the truth is a crime.
Comey was NOT under OATH, however the law states it is illegal to lie to congress. Not swearing to God, but stating to the congress. So no not under oath, yes better not lie.
This is BS. There is no way it shouldn’t have been under oath. {GRRRRRR}
Goodlatte makes the rules Comey doesn’t. If Goodlatte said he was under oath, then he was under oath.
Nope. See technical legal explanation just upthread. Treeper legal education time.
Bottom line: He walks. Democrat criminals walk.
All the rest is noise.
My patience for justice is rapidly approaching it’s end.
The swamp is deeper than we could have imagined.
Comey just forgot what he was told in the first hearing about being truthful . He has early onset Hillarymentia
I don’t see any redactions. Why couldn’t that have been a public hearing exactly Mr. Goodlatte?
Because of the time limit in questioning for each Dem and Republican and the obvious showboating!
I really don’t care what this lying cock roach has to say
LOL- good visual. I hate cockroaches!
There are too many members in the Deep State. If it were to be exposed a big chunk of D.C. would be implicated. I think we have gotten about as far as we’re going to get and it saddens me greatly
Don’t Give UP…Don’t Give In…Never Quit
Yes, for this election cycle. 2018 did not go well; we should expect that we may be as far as we can go with the House now in the hands of the Dems. But, POTUS will still get things done. Remember and smile: HRC is not POTUS and NAFTA is dead. Those two things alone are HUUUUGGGEEE ! lol
I read through a few pages. Gowdy was asking IMO very good questions, then Jordan too, but Comey was constantly obfuscating and either could not recall or could not answer (for whatever unstated reason.) Gowdy and Jordan very seldom challenged him as to why he could not answer when he gave that reply.
I just could not read on much farther and will go back later to skim through some more of it. But life is short and 175 pages of “I don’t recall…” ……..
” Gowdy and Jordan very seldom challenged him as to why he could not answer when he gave that reply.”
I think that might have been a wise strategy on their part, considering the limited amount of time available. Why press Mr. Comey for details on a few items when you can ask a whole lot more. The higher number of questions asked and not answered – the worse Mr. Comey looks in long run. He is not looking too good.
Matthew 12:36 But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.
So we’re willing to let God punish Comey, as Whitaker is too slimey?
just read a page or so. the smugness of Comey is overwhelming even in this short burst. he will get whats coming to him…
We lost our country long ago.
We’ve lost this country only when sites like this are shut down on the basis of ‘hate speech’. If that happens, the time for speech will be over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I disagree- how did PDJT get elected? If HRC had succeeded in stealing the election (with BHO & VJ down the street), then most likely we would have “lost our country”. At least that is what I have told my adult children that are too busy working to keep up with all the nuances of these details. I just keep them apprised of the most important details, like sending them sundance’s economic explanation posts to read.
Starting to understand the character from “The Matrix” whom wished he had never taken the red pill and was back asleep in Wonderland. Its so depressing to finally know the truth of this world yet known you are powerless to stop the evil. That perhaps, there truly are not enough good people in power to make a difference. I will admit this though: I’ve never been drawn closer to God before in my life. When you realize how truly evil this world is you have no other choice but to have faith.
If I can offer this idea: Yes, it is okay to be a bit depressed and want to go back to sleep. That is understandable; you are at a funeral for your belief in innocence. But, be joyous too because, before, you were blind to the battle raging unknown and unseen around you. Now, you see the battle — you have put away childish things — and can learn the rules and can join the fight.
And there it is…… : “Because she had been involved in conversations about what to do about the apparent false statements that the Vice President was making publicly and felt that she should’ve been consulted before agents were dispatched to interview Flynn” .
I think I’ve identified my Numero Uno James B. Comey Weasellism: “I’m hesitating”.
It’s a personal thing, I know. Lots to choose from, but that’s definitely mine. It’s better than “I don’t know”, or “Not that I recall”, or “I wasn’t really paying attention to my job when I was Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation”, and so many others. Because it’s so…. weaselly.
And it lends nicely to a new Twitter nickname: The Very Hesitant James B. Comey.
Has a bit of a literary tenor, no?
He needs to be branded as “Jimmy the Weasel” for all of history. How can we ensure that happens?
Maybe Whitaker can unseal some of those ridonculous thousand sealed indictments and make a move on the DOJ/DNC? Nah, he’s too busy letting Rosenstein run the show. How stupid is this administration? Now, don’t give me anymore fairytales about Horowitz, all he does is chase his tail and find ways to exonerate bureaucrats.
Why does he (comey) keep saying “ gosh I hope I don’t screw this up ) like talking to himself out loud ? Like he’s been coached on what to say ? Weirdo
“I never saw any evidence — and if you have it, I would love to see it — that a foreign adversary gained access to Hillary Clinton’s email server” – Comey
hence crowdstrike
Comey is easier to deal with when you picture him wearing a long flowery sunday dress with eye makeup and heavy blush. Tallest cross dresser around.
Favorite parts of Transcript: Comey talks about 1) “the heart of the Steele dossier” and 2) “unverified”.
Funny how “unverified” did not seem to mean an effort to determine who paid for it.
pg. 136-7 from the December 17, 2018 Comey transcript
Mr. Comey. I don’t remember using the term in an email, so that solves the classified problem. But I think we talked about this last time. The Bureau began an effort — the information was from a credible source, was in its center consistent with other information we already have, right. The heart of the Steele dossier is the Russians are coming to mess with our election. That was consistent with other information we had. But it had lots of spokes off of that, and so that was from a credible source with a known source network. The Bureau was trying to replicate the entire thing, see how many of those sources we could make our own, and that was an effort under way when I left. And so I think when the term — at least to my recollection, the term “unverified” means we haven’t finished that work. We can’t say this is now our work. It remains source information that we have not replicated.
Related Comey:
(From Comey memo dated 1/28/2017 – dinner in the Green Room with President Trump the night before)
“He said he thought maybe he should ask me to investigate the whole thing to prove it was a lie. I did not ask any questions. I replied that was up to him, but wouldn’t want to create a narrative that we were investigating him, because we are not and I worried such a thing would be misconstrued. I also said that it is very difficult to disprove a lie”
And the chorus sang “I don’t I don’t I don’t know…..”
How does someone that stupid rise to the top, he can’t remember details but had the ability to write a book about himself. His sense of arrogance and self importance is gagging.
The James Comey song…
Well I don’t know so I can’t say
and I don’t know too much
You might say I’m stupid
but it works in the clutch
i know nothing about this
and know nothing about that
Hell I don’t even know where the hell I am at
Well I might know but I can’t say
So you’re wasting your time
We’ll do what we want
On the taxpayers dime
It’s easy to get away with whatever we do
Because some have the power and sure in hell ain’t you
We’ll double talk,we’ll lie and act ignorant
But those on the top share a covenant
We don’t talk about our business or the things that we do
We run the government and you’ll find that it’s true
If the taxpayers don’t like it
Here’s our message “F**K YOU!”
