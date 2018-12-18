BREAKING: Transcript of James Comey Testimony to Joint House Committee Round #2 – (Full transcript pdf)…

Posted on December 18, 2018 by

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared December 17th, 2018, for a second round of questions by a joint House committee oversight probe into the DOJ and FBI conduct during the 2016 presidential election and incoming Trump administration.

The Joint House Committee just released the transcript (full pdf below):

.

This was just released.  Analysis to follow.

  1. lurker2 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I have to go buy some toothpicks to jam under my fingernails before I read this.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    December 18, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    First goodlat says Comey is under oath. Then Comey said he’s not under oath and goodlat agrees. Is that a typo? Gosh I hope so.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Streak 264 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    and, Mr. Comey, do you understand that the questions you were asked at the beginning of the first day of interviews all still apply and that you are under oath? Mr. Comey. Yes, sir. This is not under oath, but I have an obligation to tell the truth. Chairman Goodlatte. Correct.

    Am I missing something here? Goodlatte say’s under oath Comey say’s not and Goodlatte confirms to Commey “correct”
    Conflicting? Yes sir, This is NOT under oath

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Streak 264 says:
      December 18, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      Comey pulled a fast one on Goodlatte

      Like

      Reply
      • David A says:
        December 18, 2018 at 4:56 pm

        Weird, and no one clear headed would fall for that if Comey was under oath.

        Like

        Reply
      • Randolph Scott says:
        December 18, 2018 at 6:50 pm

        It is like the Weasel, Mueller and the rest of the deep state have the Dark Side Mind Control. Of course the retarded Republicans don’t have much mind to control making it rather easy for the Dark Side to control their, the Republicans, feeble minds.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sprawlie says:
      December 18, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      From the first day:
      Goodlatte – Mr. Comey, you should also understand that, although this interview is not under oath, you are required by law to answer questions from Congress truthfully

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Randolph Scott says:
        December 18, 2018 at 6:54 pm

        So,, he didn’t. Does anyone think the Weasel cares?He lies at every turn. He will continue to lie and obfuscate the truth each and every time. Why should he tell the truth, no one is going to make him. Always with some smirky assurance that he will suffer no consequences.

        Like

        Reply
    • Lost says:
      December 18, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      Nothing pulled over on anyone. It’s inartful wording. He hasn’t sworn anything, but it’s still part of a Congressional Investigation where being untruthful is grounds for federal perjury charges.

      Flynn wasn’t under oath, you know.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Luke Adachi says:
        December 18, 2018 at 6:07 pm

        ohhh… flynn wasn’t under oath, but still on the hook for what he said. Comey would be also ? what’s the difference between lies under oath, or , lies which are perjury by statute ?

        Like

        Reply
    • mimbler says:
      December 18, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      The penalties for perjury to Congress do not require being under oath. So he isn’t under oath since he isn’t sworn in, but he has to tell the truth or he can be prosecuted.

      Same as you aren’t under oath talking to the FBI, but if you are a Republican they can still send you to prison for lying.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ristvan says:
        December 18, 2018 at 5:41 pm

        The distinction DOES make a difference. Lying to Congress not under oath (or the FBI—Flynn) is felony 18USC1001, punishable by a maximum of one year per incident. Goodlatte ‘correct’ Lying under oath is perjury, felony 18USC1621, punishable by a maximum of 5 years per incident. Comey not under oath but still criminally liable for testimony falsehoods
        The McCabe ‘lack of candor’ criminal referral, interestingly, is for both felonies since he was eventually put under oath by IG Horowitz per SOP.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • CN says:
        December 18, 2018 at 6:31 pm

        Who’s gonna prosecute him? Nobody.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • VegasGuy says:
      December 18, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      I read that differently….”THIS” is not under oath…referring to the next utterance of .Comey’s statement…..” but I have an obligation to tell the truth” (Yeah right,,,LOL).

      That directly follows Comey acknowledging that he indeed is under oath before uttering that.

      Goodlatte’s “correct” is acknowledgment to Comey stating he is obligated to tell the truth.

      A bit of slick legalize “speak” there IMO.

      Like

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      December 18, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      I believe it simply means they’re not placing him under oath but lying to Congress is still a crime.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Crabby says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      Comey was NOT under OATH, however the law states it is illegal to lie to congress. Not swearing to God, but stating to the congress. So no not under oath, yes better not lie.

      Like

      Reply
  4. auscitizenmom says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    This is BS. There is no way it shouldn’t have been under oath. {GRRRRRR}

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bo3484 says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Bottom line: He walks. Democrat criminals walk.

    All the rest is noise.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. f.fernandez says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    My patience for justice is rapidly approaching it’s end.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Comey just forgot what he was told in the first hearing about being truthful . He has early onset Hillarymentia

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Jues says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I don’t see any redactions. Why couldn’t that have been a public hearing exactly Mr. Goodlatte?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Nigella says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    I really don’t care what this lying cock roach has to say

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. William Petty says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    There are too many members in the Deep State. If it were to be exposed a big chunk of D.C. would be implicated. I think we have gotten about as far as we’re going to get and it saddens me greatly

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • arete55 says:
      December 18, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Don’t Give UP…Don’t Give In…Never Quit

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Uncompliant says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      Yes, for this election cycle. 2018 did not go well; we should expect that we may be as far as we can go with the House now in the hands of the Dems. But, POTUS will still get things done. Remember and smile: HRC is not POTUS and NAFTA is dead. Those two things alone are HUUUUGGGEEE ! lol

      Like

      Reply
  11. GB Bari says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    I read through a few pages. Gowdy was asking IMO very good questions, then Jordan too, but Comey was constantly obfuscating and either could not recall or could not answer (for whatever unstated reason.) Gowdy and Jordan very seldom challenged him as to why he could not answer when he gave that reply.

    I just could not read on much farther and will go back later to skim through some more of it. But life is short and 175 pages of “I don’t recall…” ……..

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      ” Gowdy and Jordan very seldom challenged him as to why he could not answer when he gave that reply.”

      I think that might have been a wise strategy on their part, considering the limited amount of time available. Why press Mr. Comey for details on a few items when you can ask a whole lot more. The higher number of questions asked and not answered – the worse Mr. Comey looks in long run. He is not looking too good.

      Matthew 12:36 But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Luminary says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    just read a page or so. the smugness of Comey is overwhelming even in this short burst. he will get whats coming to him…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. TXRaider says:
    December 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    We lost our country long ago.

    Like

    Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      We’ve lost this country only when sites like this are shut down on the basis of ‘hate speech’. If that happens, the time for speech will be over.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      “lost our country”

      I disagree- how did PDJT get elected? If HRC had succeeded in stealing the election (with BHO & VJ down the street), then most likely we would have “lost our country”. At least that is what I have told my adult children that are too busy working to keep up with all the nuances of these details. I just keep them apprised of the most important details, like sending them sundance’s economic explanation posts to read.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. TXRaider says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Starting to understand the character from “The Matrix” whom wished he had never taken the red pill and was back asleep in Wonderland. Its so depressing to finally know the truth of this world yet known you are powerless to stop the evil. That perhaps, there truly are not enough good people in power to make a difference. I will admit this though: I’ve never been drawn closer to God before in my life. When you realize how truly evil this world is you have no other choice but to have faith.

    Like

    Reply
    • Uncompliant says:
      December 18, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      If I can offer this idea: Yes, it is okay to be a bit depressed and want to go back to sleep. That is understandable; you are at a funeral for your belief in innocence. But, be joyous too because, before, you were blind to the battle raging unknown and unseen around you. Now, you see the battle — you have put away childish things — and can learn the rules and can join the fight.

      Like

      Reply
  15. andy says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    And there it is…… : “Because she had been involved in conversations about what to do about the apparent false statements that the Vice President was making publicly and felt that she should’ve been consulted before agents were dispatched to interview Flynn” .

    Like

    Reply
  16. mr.piddles says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    I think I’ve identified my Numero Uno James B. Comey Weasellism: “I’m hesitating”.

    It’s a personal thing, I know. Lots to choose from, but that’s definitely mine. It’s better than “I don’t know”, or “Not that I recall”, or “I wasn’t really paying attention to my job when I was Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation”, and so many others. Because it’s so…. weaselly.

    And it lends nicely to a new Twitter nickname: The Very Hesitant James B. Comey.

    Has a bit of a literary tenor, no?

    Like

    Reply
  17. CN says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Maybe Whitaker can unseal some of those ridonculous thousand sealed indictments and make a move on the DOJ/DNC? Nah, he’s too busy letting Rosenstein run the show. How stupid is this administration? Now, don’t give me anymore fairytales about Horowitz, all he does is chase his tail and find ways to exonerate bureaucrats.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Tina says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Why does he (comey) keep saying “ gosh I hope I don’t screw this up ) like talking to himself out loud ? Like he’s been coached on what to say ? Weirdo

    Like

    Reply
  19. andy says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    “I never saw any evidence — and if you have it, I would love to see it — that a foreign adversary gained access to Hillary Clinton’s email server” – Comey

    Like

    Reply
  20. andy says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Comey is easier to deal with when you picture him wearing a long flowery sunday dress with eye makeup and heavy blush. Tallest cross dresser around.

    Like

    Reply
  21. recoverydotgod says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Favorite parts of Transcript: Comey talks about 1) “the heart of the Steele dossier” and 2) “unverified”.

    Funny how “unverified” did not seem to mean an effort to determine who paid for it.

    pg. 136-7 from the December 17, 2018 Comey transcript

    Mr. Comey. I don’t remember using the term in an email, so that solves the classified problem. But I think we talked about this last time. The Bureau began an effort — the information was from a credible source, was in its center consistent with other information we already have, right. The heart of the Steele dossier is the Russians are coming to mess with our election. That was consistent with other information we had. But it had lots of spokes off of that, and so that was from a credible source with a known source network. The Bureau was trying to replicate the entire thing, see how many of those sources we could make our own, and that was an effort under way when I left. And so I think when the term — at least to my recollection, the term “unverified” means we haven’t finished that work. We can’t say this is now our work. It remains source information that we have not replicated.

    Related Comey:

    (From Comey memo dated 1/28/2017 – dinner in the Green Room with President Trump the night before)

    “He said he thought maybe he should ask me to investigate the whole thing to prove it was a lie. I did not ask any questions. I replied that was up to him, but wouldn’t want to create a narrative that we were investigating him, because we are not and I worried such a thing would be misconstrued. I also said that it is very difficult to disprove a lie”

    Like

    Reply
  22. f.fernandez says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    And the chorus sang “I don’t I don’t I don’t know…..”

    Like

    Reply
  23. Rose says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    How does someone that stupid rise to the top, he can’t remember details but had the ability to write a book about himself. His sense of arrogance and self importance is gagging.

    Like

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 18, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    The James Comey song…

    Well I don’t know so I can’t say
    and I don’t know too much
    You might say I’m stupid
    but it works in the clutch

    i know nothing about this
    and know nothing about that
    Hell I don’t even know where the hell I am at

    Well I might know but I can’t say
    So you’re wasting your time
    We’ll do what we want
    On the taxpayers dime

    It’s easy to get away with whatever we do
    Because some have the power and sure in hell ain’t you
    We’ll double talk,we’ll lie and act ignorant
    But those on the top share a covenant

    We don’t talk about our business or the things that we do
    We run the government and you’ll find that it’s true
    If the taxpayers don’t like it
    Here’s our message “F**K YOU!”

    Like

    Reply

