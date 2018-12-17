James Comey Talks To Media Following Round #2 Congressional Hearing (Video)…

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the media at the conclusion of his second day of testimony before a joint House committee conducting DOJ and FBI oversight.

By prior agreement the transcript of the hearing will be made public within 24 hours.  So we should be able to read the testimony sometime tomorrow.

  1. Bogeyfree says:
    December 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Will he break his prior record of I don’t know & I don’t recall?

  2. f.fernandez says:
    December 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    New drinking game in D.C. Everytime he says “I don’t know” you take a shot.

  3. ezpz2 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Watching him with his in our faces smugness and hubris is hazardous to my health and/or my electronics.

    And his valley girl inflections are just too much to bear.
    Blech!

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      December 17, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      He always looks like he’s just had a
      facial or a skin peel. Weird complexion
      for a man his age.

      • ezpz2 says:
        December 17, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        Wouldn’t be surprised, but I can’t focus on him too closely. Must look away for sanity’s sake.

        • Car says:
          December 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm

          Yeah but his teeth are still too yellow for indoor camera shots.

          • ladypenquin says:
            December 17, 2018 at 5:46 pm

            You’d think we all that money he made at the FBI, he’d get his teeth straightened. Comey is a scumbag. Former director of the FBI blatantly calling the current president a liar.

            POTUS needs his DOJ to start charging these vermin – otherwise trust and credibility will never be restored. As long as this remains political vs criminal, the potential for this country to become chaotic, because there is no Rule of Law, continues. Some day there will be a reckoning.

  4. sundance says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    slightly longer statement:

  5. tav144 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Barf.
    Literally.

  6. texastrumper says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    This guy is straight scumbag. I wish I could get in a room with this corrupt worm. He has about a foot on me in height and arm length but I don’t think he would know how to deal with my cold anger. This man disgusts me. He deserves a long prison term but I would settle for a genuine backwoods redneck ass whoopin.

  7. CarolynH says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Wow…….. his hubris is amazing.

  8. sundance says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:10 pm

  9. Justin Green says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Saying “I don’t know” when you do know is a lie, Director Comey.

  10. Love22 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Comey cones from a Congressional hearing and his primary statement is anti Trump and anti Republican? What the hell does that have to do with anything? The institution of the FBI does not need his protection, as much as he would think otherwise. God he makes my skin crawl. As a lawyer, I am appalled by ALL of this.

    • ladypenquin says:
      December 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      As an American, the lying sleazy weasel he is makes my skin crawl. I just wanted to see him arrested on the spot.

    • Full Spectrum Domino says:
      December 17, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      “As a lawyer, I am appalled by ALL of this.”

      As I wrote to an attorney friend last night…

      This whole thing will have a long-term devastating effect on the legal establishment. Take just the SDNY rifling Cohen’s files. What are the implications for client-attorney privilege? The opportunity cost is immeasurable. How many clients across the country removed their files from their attorneys’ ‘safekeeping’? Where’s the ABA to assert some restraint for the long-term health of the profession? The loss in ‘balance sheet goodwill’ to the profession is incalculable. And yet the contempt for Trump was so acute, all sense of measure went out the window. Did the legal profession itself come down with derangement syndrome?

      His response…

      “the big firms that cooperated with the HRC campaign and the FBI to sink Trump undoubtedly outrank Michael Cohen in the legal pecking order, so you might say the profession already voted to take its chances with corrupt favoritism. ‘We’re big and close to the FBI, we’ve got nothing to worry about.’ Maybe we need to keep prosecutors off the bench. The prosecutors can only get away with what the judges let them get away with.”

  11. Love22 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Comes. Dammit.

  12. Michaela says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    He is such a show dog. He loves this attention and he is absolutely basking in it. What a phony show off. Did I forget to mention he is so full of sh*t!

  13. Bullseye says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    The hiding of the truth through the veil of the law is sickening. Such a dishonest man and he will walk away with millions

  14. jahealy says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I want 5 minutes in a room alone with this POS. He’s tied to a wall and I have a bat.

  15. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Listening to this freak, all I can think of is what kind of sociopath was running the FBI? Clearly Comey has some very deep psychological problems. Also seems like he’s probably all hopped up on drugs- maybe Adderol?

  16. Justin Green says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Director Comey, how is it you came to have a transcript of Flynn’s phone calls?

    You’ve admitted that you, as head of the FBI and having signed off on various rounds of FISA warrants, never verified the evidence you sent to the FISA Court. Why did you break FBI protocol to get the warrant?

    FISA rules say that material ommissions MUST be corrected with the FISA Court. Why is it, Director Comey, that you violated the FISA rules and failed to disclose the source and funding for the Pee Dossier?

  17. southernmom19 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Is it true that Republicans lose subpoena power when the dams take control?

  18. Phil aka Felipe says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Comey is proud of how the people in those mug shots Sundance posted above the comment section handled these “matters”. Jeesh.

  19. burnett044 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Dis-ban the FBI…give all their duties to US Marshall.

  20. Annie says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    think it has been clear for a very long time that this …creepo zoid is ..certifiable!!!!!!!!

  21. Mark says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    I didn’t watch the clips, I’ll wait and read tomorrow. Just wanted to drop in and post f#$# you Mark meadows. So sick of all the clowns putting on a circus. Either do something, or shut the $#$k up. Take Nunez and gowdy with you, and Jordan, and…come on folks..help me out…who else is in on the act…miss Lindsey. I can’t believe there is a enough people who give a sh#$ what these fools think, to fund an entire network. Cut the cable, stop the enable. Get your news and opinion online. Smooshes to shavits and issa too. Enjoy your lobbying millions now that your out boys. I hear Lockheed and Raytheon are hiring.

  22. benifranlkin says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    What exactly is the point of the House interviewing Comey again now twice?

  23. Mark says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Oh lovely, ow trump is bailing out agriculture. This sucks. Rah rah rah meadows is our man, if he can’t do it, Judge Sullivan can…rah rah rah..Devon Nunes knows the plan, If he can’t fix it whitaker can, rah rah rah trumps in a jam, if he can’t do it, maybe pence will pass an immigration ban. Rah rah…my Pom poms awe worn out.

  24. joeknuckles says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Comey is a sociopath, incapable of guilt or remorse.

  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    December 17, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    The world according to Comey: Criticism of the FBI and the court system is a threat to democracy, while a DOJ/FBI motivated by politics to disregard the law is somehow not a threat.

    Wrap your head around that.

  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 17, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    How many Comey Go-Arounds is this? An even dozen? Or more?

    The part that is hardest to understand is why the public continues to listen to this drivel.

    Background noise.

    Where is Rosenstein and his testimony?

    Yes. Once again we have been tricked.

  27. PreppiePlease says:
    December 17, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    I see Comey’s still sticking with his sometimes bemused faux patriotic outrage wrapped in sanctimony act.

