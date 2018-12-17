James Comey Talks To Media Following Round #2 Congressional Hearing (Video)…

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the media at the conclusion of his second day of testimony before a joint House committee conducting DOJ and FBI oversight.
By prior agreement the transcript of the hearing will be made public within 24 hours. So we should be able to read the testimony sometime tomorrow.
Will he break his prior record of I don’t know & I don’t recall?
Probably, although Comey’s face looked as if the committee gave him a one-legged stool to sit on, turned upside down.
I don’t need to read the transcripts. Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
Yes, and maybe one of the committee pointed that out and mocked him for it. He is a spoiled brat as well as a snake
New drinking game in D.C. Everytime he says “I don’t know” you take a shot.
“I swear to drunk I’m not God.”
That’s one way to drain the swamp.
Watching him with his in our faces smugness and hubris is hazardous to my health and/or my electronics.
And his valley girl inflections are just too much to bear.
Blech!
He always looks like he’s just had a
facial or a skin peel. Weird complexion
for a man his age.
Wouldn’t be surprised, but I can’t focus on him too closely. Must look away for sanity’s sake.
Yeah but his teeth are still too yellow for indoor camera shots.
Lol
You’d think we all that money he made at the FBI, he’d get his teeth straightened. Comey is a scumbag. Former director of the FBI blatantly calling the current president a liar.
POTUS needs his DOJ to start charging these vermin – otherwise trust and credibility will never be restored. As long as this remains political vs criminal, the potential for this country to become chaotic, because there is no Rule of Law, continues. Some day there will be a reckoning.
slightly longer statement:
Lol. Gee thanks, Sundance. As if the shorter version wasn’t enough of a gag inducer…
Dear God, please cart Comey away in handcuffs. George Washington is turning over in his grave.
Has anyone, anywhere been able to verify whether or not Comey has been offered immunity from prosecution from DOJ/Mueller or from Congress?
He talks like a man who has immunity to spare.
Barf.
Literally.
This guy is straight scumbag. I wish I could get in a room with this corrupt worm. He has about a foot on me in height and arm length but I don’t think he would know how to deal with my cold anger. This man disgusts me. He deserves a long prison term but I would settle for a genuine backwoods redneck ass whoopin.
Wow…….. his hubris is amazing.
Saying “I don’t know” when you do know is a lie, Director Comey.
Comey cones from a Congressional hearing and his primary statement is anti Trump and anti Republican? What the hell does that have to do with anything? The institution of the FBI does not need his protection, as much as he would think otherwise. God he makes my skin crawl. As a lawyer, I am appalled by ALL of this.
As an American, the lying sleazy weasel he is makes my skin crawl. I just wanted to see him arrested on the spot.
“As a lawyer, I am appalled by ALL of this.”
As I wrote to an attorney friend last night…
This whole thing will have a long-term devastating effect on the legal establishment. Take just the SDNY rifling Cohen’s files. What are the implications for client-attorney privilege? The opportunity cost is immeasurable. How many clients across the country removed their files from their attorneys’ ‘safekeeping’? Where’s the ABA to assert some restraint for the long-term health of the profession? The loss in ‘balance sheet goodwill’ to the profession is incalculable. And yet the contempt for Trump was so acute, all sense of measure went out the window. Did the legal profession itself come down with derangement syndrome?
His response…
“the big firms that cooperated with the HRC campaign and the FBI to sink Trump undoubtedly outrank Michael Cohen in the legal pecking order, so you might say the profession already voted to take its chances with corrupt favoritism. ‘We’re big and close to the FBI, we’ve got nothing to worry about.’ Maybe we need to keep prosecutors off the bench. The prosecutors can only get away with what the judges let them get away with.”
Comes. Dammit.
He is such a show dog. He loves this attention and he is absolutely basking in it. What a phony show off. Did I forget to mention he is so full of sh*t!
The hiding of the truth through the veil of the law is sickening. Such a dishonest man and he will walk away with millions
I want 5 minutes in a room alone with this POS. He’s tied to a wall and I have a bat.
Listening to this freak, all I can think of is what kind of sociopath was running the FBI? Clearly Comey has some very deep psychological problems. Also seems like he’s probably all hopped up on drugs- maybe Adderol?
Director Comey, how is it you came to have a transcript of Flynn’s phone calls?
You’ve admitted that you, as head of the FBI and having signed off on various rounds of FISA warrants, never verified the evidence you sent to the FISA Court. Why did you break FBI protocol to get the warrant?
FISA rules say that material ommissions MUST be corrected with the FISA Court. Why is it, Director Comey, that you violated the FISA rules and failed to disclose the source and funding for the Pee Dossier?
Is it true that Republicans lose subpoena power when the dams take control?
I could correct my typo, but dam describes them better.
What good has come from subpoena power with the republicans anyway.
They’re worthless.
Yes…but senate still has power.
Comey is proud of how the people in those mug shots Sundance posted above the comment section handled these “matters”. Jeesh.
Dis-ban the FBI…give all their duties to US Marshall.
think it has been clear for a very long time that this …creepo zoid is ..certifiable!!!!!!!!
I didn’t watch the clips, I’ll wait and read tomorrow. Just wanted to drop in and post f#$# you Mark meadows. So sick of all the clowns putting on a circus. Either do something, or shut the $#$k up. Take Nunez and gowdy with you, and Jordan, and…come on folks..help me out…who else is in on the act…miss Lindsey. I can’t believe there is a enough people who give a sh#$ what these fools think, to fund an entire network. Cut the cable, stop the enable. Get your news and opinion online. Smooshes to shavits and issa too. Enjoy your lobbying millions now that your out boys. I hear Lockheed and Raytheon are hiring.
Take your Crap somewhere else… Lol
What exactly is the point of the House interviewing Comey again now twice?
Oh lovely, ow trump is bailing out agriculture. This sucks. Rah rah rah meadows is our man, if he can’t do it, Judge Sullivan can…rah rah rah..Devon Nunes knows the plan, If he can’t fix it whitaker can, rah rah rah trumps in a jam, if he can’t do it, maybe pence will pass an immigration ban. Rah rah…my Pom poms awe worn out.
Comey is a sociopath, incapable of guilt or remorse.
The world according to Comey: Criticism of the FBI and the court system is a threat to democracy, while a DOJ/FBI motivated by politics to disregard the law is somehow not a threat.
Wrap your head around that.
How many Comey Go-Arounds is this? An even dozen? Or more?
The part that is hardest to understand is why the public continues to listen to this drivel.
Background noise.
Where is Rosenstein and his testimony?
Yes. Once again we have been tricked.
I see Comey’s still sticking with his sometimes bemused faux patriotic outrage wrapped in sanctimony act.
