It is hard to believe this was written a year ago; time flies. However, we are repeating a FISA-702 explanation thread below because as the year has evolved; and understanding FISA-702 process abuse is now the specific focus of Inspector General Michael Horowitz; there is an aspect to the FISA-gate story that must be expanded.
The United States intelligence community, writ large, will likely never allow the structural abuse of the FISA-702 system by the Obama administration to surface. Consider it a third rail of unspoken agreement. A similar motive for the DIA to keep the Flynn file under wraps. However, before going into the complexities of the FISA conundrum, which would also envelop any Horowitz report, it is important to revisit the basics.
We’ll break down the term: “ FISA-702(16)(17) ” into the elements that will help make sense of this story in the future.
- FISA – Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
- 702 – An American caught up in the process of Foreign Surveillance
- (16) – A search query based on “TO” and/or “FROM”
- (17) – A search query based on “ABOUT” (now removed)
Again, to repeat, there are differing FISA rules for use of the NSA or FBI database depending on the originating intelligence compartment.
If a search is conducted from an intelligence compartment within the U.S. government whose objective is to ensure “National Security” there are different FISA rules than a search from an intelligence compartment not engaged in “National Security”.
The DOJ has a “National Security Division”. Their compartment rules on FISA searches and reviews are different from the DOJ “Civil Rights Division”. There are 30 DOJ divisions.
The FBI (a department within the DOJ) has a Counterintelligence Division that focuses on terrorism threats etc. A FISA search from within the Counterintelligence Division has different rules than a FISA search from the Science and Technology Division.
So, We Begin: FISA searches can be conducted on any foreign person without issue. All non-U.S. citizens on the entire planet can be searched 24/7/365 no issues. FISA searches on foreign people have no restrictions at all.
However, when the FISA search returns data identifying a U.S. citizen, everything changes. Those changes are under the identifying term “702”. A “702” is an American person associated with the FISA process; and that person has 4th amendment rights.
All U.S. citizens are protected by the fourth amendment against unlawful search and seizure. All searches of U.S. people must have a valid reason. Title III says any search for a potential criminal investigation must have a judicial warrant. Additionally, any criminal search of the FISA database must also have a warrant (technically, ‘approval’).
Any FISA searches of foreign subjects, might need FISA Court approval if the returned data includes a U.S. subject (“702”).
However, When a FISA-702 search is conducted based on the need for “national security” no approval from the FISA court is needed. Search away. If the FISA search is because of a “vital national security interest” the resulting search data can be opened, and all ‘upstream’ connections explored, without seeking permission from the FISA court.
♦A “FISA-702(16)” Search Result – would be a search result of the FBI (counter terrorism) database or NSA database that returns an American person as a result of a “To” or “From” (16) type data search.
EXAMPLE: Querying phone data (phone number) TO: Operator BadGuy or FROM: Operator BadGuy – might return a list of phone numbers that also contains an American persons’ phone number. That American person is protected by the fourth amendment. To look at the “upstream” connections of the American Person to other people, likely more Americans, the search operator would need to ask permission of the FISA Court to review the upstream results.
This is the minimization process. The U.S. person must be minimally exposed, or protected, to avoid having any specific rights violated.
[NOTE: *Exception* – the search was vital to national security. If so, the upstream phone numbers could be reviewed without asking FISA permission.]
♦A “FISA-702(17)” Search Result – would be a search result of the FBI (counter terrorism) database or NSA database that returns an American person (702) as a result of an “ABOUT” (17) type data search.
EXAMPLE: Querying everything in email ABOUT: Mohammed BadGuy – might return communication of an American who wrote a letter about Mohammed BadGuy or maybe he told a friend in a text to check out a media story about Mohammed BadGuy. To look at the email or text of the American, the search operator would need to ask permission of the FISA Court to see the email/text content.
[NOTE: *Exception* – the search was vital to national security?. If So, the email and text could be looked at without asking permission]
The “about queries” are exceptionally problematic. The user can input a phone number, an ip address, a name, an email account, or virtually anything related to the identity of a person or group and receive thousands of search results to sort and filter.
November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702(17) “About Queries”, returns from searches, were identified by NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, being conducted by the intelligence community (FBI), by “contractors” and “individuals” for reasons that: •were unauthorized; •were directly related to U.S. persons; •and had nothing to do with National Security; •and were conducted by people who did not request FISA Court Approval.
Director Mike Rogers discovered FBI contractors doing FISA-702 “About Searches” that resulted in returns providing information on Americans. Those results were passed on to people outside government.
Pg 83. “FBI gave raw Section 702–acquired information to a private entity that was not a federal agency and whose personnel were not sufficiently supervised by a federal agency for compliance minimization procedures.”
Someone inside the FBI was giving FISA-702 search results on U.S. individuals to a private entity that had nothing to do with government. Those 702 (American Citizen) results were not “minimized” and exposed the private data of the American citizen(s).
In addition, NSA Director Mike Rogers, who is also in charge of Cyber Command, discovered people within the intelligence community were doing “searches” of the NSA and FBI database that were returning information (a non-compliant rate of 85%), that had nothing to do with “Foreign Individuals”.
Rogers requested a full FISA-702 Compliance Review.
As an outcome of that review, the DOJ/FBI compliance officer noted FISA violations. Again, the FISA Court (page 84):
We do not know how exactly many FISA-702 violations took place prior to NSA Mike Rogers initiating the full FISA-702 review in April 2016. [There were thousands during the period reviewed by the compliance audit] Nor do we know who the insider FBI individuals were; or what results were passed on; or what was done with the results.
However, given the nature of what was taking place at the time (March, April, May, 2016) it appears likely this was part of the DOJ/FBI/Fusion-GPS collision to gather information on the candidacy of Donald Trump.
CTH received a tip that Fusion GPS [either ‘individuals’ (Nellie Ohr) or the company] were one of the “contractors” mentioned, additionally the “private entity” could also be inside the Fusion GPS network (think Daniel Richman). Another “contractor” could possibly be CrowdStrike. From all appearances there were multiple people involved.
These ‘passed-along’ FISA-702 raw search results appear to be the seeds which were fertilized by Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacobs, Nellie Ohr; “unmasked” by Obama administration officials; and enhanced/laundered by Christopher Steele – to end with a “Steele Dossier” returned to the FBI via Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, and DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page, for their “insurance policy”.
The DOJ and FBI then took the dossier, full circle, back to the FISA Court to gain 702 surveillance authority and approval (media says ‘warrant’), upon the Trump Campaign (October 2016), and President-Elect (after November 8th, 2016).
In October 2016, immediately after the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for a valid FISC application, the head of the DOJ National Security Division, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job. Carlin’s exit came as the DOJ-NSD and Admiral Rogers informed the FISC that frequent unauthorized FISA-702 searches had been conducted. Read Here.
All research indicates the intelligence information the DOJ and FBI collected via their FISA-702 queries, combined with the intelligence Fusion GPS created in their earlier use of contractor access to FISA-702(17) “about queries”, was the intelligence data manipulated by Nellie Ohr, and laundered by Christopher Steele for use in creating “The Russian Dossier”.
God I love your work. National Treasure = Sundance
If someone can explain this mess succinctly, it would be greatly appreciated. I started reading and while I recognized the words, I can’t make head or tale of the meaning. Thanks.
I’ll take a crack at it. Federal officials can do whatever they want and get away with it, as long as they are not associated with Trump. If they are associated with Trump, they will be framed for the crimes committed by the ones that are not associated with Trump.
Revolution when?
Joeknuckles, Perfect analysis; good job!!!
its like a google search with super computers…each search requires advance approval on specific terms…however, Deep State has now contracted out the actual INTELLIGENCE WORK to private companies so now, there is widespread abuse!! Remember, Snowden was a “contractor” and not actual US employee.
I understand the big picture, but the details are too convoluted for a fast read. Thanks everybody. Why do you think Trump just didn’t ask for resignations from all Obama’s people?
Simply there are not enough replacements. Patriots are greatly outnumbered.
Many were reclassified right before the inauguration as Career Employees, so they cannot just be fired. There would need to be Cause.
And this just might be it.
It means that there is no such thing as a Justice System, only a legal system controlled by the swamp.
“The United States intelligence community, writ large, will likely never allow the structural abuse of the FISA-702 system by the Obama administration to surface. Consider it a third rail of unspoken agreement. A similar motive for the DIA to keep the Flynn file under wraps…(and) envelop any Horowitz report…”
That is what you need for now. The details you can figure out later.
They were spying on of the communications of Trump and other people affiliated with him. They had no lawful reason to be doing that. They also allowed rope from outside of the FBI and DOJ to use the system to spy on people, People with no vetting or security clearances. People like Christopher Steele. Christopher Sterl runs Fusion GPS. He, and others, were using this system to gather information on Trump and his affiliates. They could do it by simply typing in someone’s name. From this information, he made the peepee dossier. This was all illegal. Then they went to the FISA court and got approval to spy on Trump and others by using the same dossier. The same dossier that was fabricated by them allowing unauthorized people to use the DOJ’s system for spying on people.
Here’s a short clip from the Snowden movie that explains how they can target people:
In a search box connected to the big database, type: type and run QUERY “to” or “from” “erp.”
Result: erp posted a comment on CTH (and every other email, text, message, phone call that erp has sent or received in 10 years)
That’s a FISA 702(16) search.
Next: type: type and run QUERY “about” “erp”
Result: erp had eggs for breakfast, bought gas at the corner BP station, has $1 million in the bank and is being discussed in real time on the CTH.
That’s a FISA 702(17). The “702” is a reference to a statutory section of the I believe the Patriot Act.
If erp is an American, the government needs authorization (media calls it a warrant) from the FISC to run the queries unless erp relates to “national security.”
If erp is — say — a Brit, then no authorization/warrant needed. The US government can search everything about erp (and then, with the sharing agreement between the Five Eyes countries, five all that info to MI6; and that works in reverse too).
Non-government folks are not supposed to run queries.
In late 2015 through at least May 2016, two problems: non-government types (private citizens called “contractors”) were either running queries or were given the results of queries or both and (ii) government employees were running queries that were gathering info on Americans without a warrant/authorization.
The conundrum is what to do about all this data that the government collects and the abuses that took place/ that might still be taking place?
The Deep State likes its free and easy access. Exposing the abuse risks a tightening up of the procedures. But all this information in the hands of the Deep State is dangerous to We The People, both as individuals and collectively.
And .. all of this has a lot to do with Trump and “muh Russia.”
The intelligence community has been abusing an intelligence tool to violate an untold number of US citizens’ constitutional rights against unlawful search.
In the most egregious example we know of, the FBI used it to spy on President Trump and anyone connected to him. Most likely, they wanted to find something to keep him from becoming president.
They are now attempting to hide what they did by claiming all evidence of their crimes must stay classified for “national security” reason.
It is not hyperbole to call this a coup attempt.
This is why there’s a 2nd Amendment
remember 21st century surveillance is digital and INFRARED, sonar, 3D, video, audio, all encompassing! The Insurance Plan was the planting of evidence on Trump Campaign…Deep State coup was exposed with Vault 7! there are teams of spooks in addition to the FISA surveillance!!
This truly is the whole bowl of wax! If what occurred here got out to the American public, they will have an uproar on their hands by the Right and Left. I truly believe that Representative Devin Nunez that day in early February 2017 got to see with his own eyes the extent of the abus that was taking place.
Remember he went to the White House to speak with our President. I believe there are a bunch of politicians that have no clue about the abuses. The Gang of 8 would have the ability if they were willing to do what Devin did. Remember that Shitty was petrified to go and see it himself.
I believe our President is fully aware but is struggling on what to do about it given how destructive it would be to our country. Our President is an absolute Patriot that loves his country with every ounce of blood in his body. He knows that if this gets out, our country will be on the verge of a revolution.
Not sure he wants to see our country destroyed under his watch.
Flep…..bingo. The rot is so deep and wide that exposure could truly damage the country.
However….if not public trials and perp walks, surely the President can do SOMETHING to stop what appears to be still happening.
And surely there is more than one Mike Rogers?
To be honest, I don’t know.
By getting it out, we can heal, otherwise it will fester and our country as we know it will be no more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is why I will never ever be able to forgive Jeff Sessions! He could have been the one. I can’t blame our President for his disdain towards Jeff Sessions.
“I only hire the best people.”
(American democracy and rule of law dies)
Well, he has to make a decision soon. 2020 is on the line. Where is Dan Coates in all this?
Really? If this all comes out, “.. our country will be on the verge of a revolution.” That is bull***t. Fear mongering of this sort enables those who want to keep this all secret. I know you are popular on this board, but seriously, stop spreading nonsense like this.
“The United States intelligence community, writ large, will likely never allow the structural abuse of the FISA-702 system by the Obama administration to surface. Consider it a third rail of unspoken agreement. A similar motive for the DIA to keep the Flynn file under wraps. “
So we certainly now know who our rulers are as – Of, by and for the People – has become – Of, by and for the ‘Intelligence Community” and their Axis of Evil partners the FBI and DOJ. And with the DOD’s DIA now with them, the Axis of Evil now has a fourth member, the DOD.
You really believe the military want globalism and turning us into the Borg?
A likely reason why this never gets exposed is because it has been happening for a long time, and senior members of both parties knew and/or directed it.
What the corrupt FBI and DOJ did related to Trump was not new. The only aspect that was different was that the target was a Presidential candidate, and then President. They got away with it after his election because, bluntly, many in tne GOP were, and are, part of the Resistance.
Sure am missing Sundance’s Micky. love that little dude.
This has the ring of truth and understanding under my admittedly dated knowledge of the way ‘it’ works. As you know, Sundance, you left out the YUGE, five eyes loop hole to the 4th Amendment, Brits can spy on US citizens – but can they use the database? – who knows, but probably.
It appears to me that numerous persons, even Donald J. Trump, have had their 4th Amendment rights violated. If only there was recourse under our judicial system.
We seem to now be living under CIA/FBI/DOJ/DIA rule. When it comes to liberty and justice, we have gone, and rather quickly, from the Shinning City oh a Hill to something the Founding Fathers would not even recognize as being remotely American.
So who are we voting for in 2020? Obviously not Captain Twitter. His inaction is an insult to the people who voted for him.
Rand?
Chelsea sounds perfect… LOL…. HAHAHAHAAHA
Ayn?
what’s share blue paying these days to post such drivel?
With all the evil arrayed against him, now even the DOD’s DIA, it is almost a miracle the man is still standing. I doubt Rand would even survive it this long.
Congrats. Stupid post of the day award.
https://www.debatepolitics.com/attachments/polls/67186532d1435698138-political-correctness-stupid-post-award-jpg
I hope the right people are reading your excellent work .I want to see Warner examined under oath .
I note Sundance has retweeted Kim Dotcom’s tweet today with comment, confirming the Five Eyes spy on each other’s citizens, and share the Intel, with FISC being critical to this.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1074059733898878976
I’m still waiting for Dotcom to reveal the evidence he says he has, proving it was Seth Rich who gave the DNC emails to Wikileaks! (The assertion is that his MegaUpload system was used for the huge data transfer).
The key information thgt Sundance presents here (and has previously poresented) is that the fabricated Dossier and the abuse of the FISA 702(17) searches are simply examples of the abuse of the system that were inadvertently exposed to sunlight due to the election of President Trump.
As Sundance writes,
“We do not know how exactly many FISA-702 violations took place prior to NSA Mike Rogers initiating the full FISA-702 review in April 2016. [There were thousands during the period reviewed by the compliance audit] Nor do we know who the insider FBI individuals were; or what results were passed on; or what was done with the results.”
This is the realization that is the motive behind the Deep State’s extreme efforts to keep this information from ever reaching sunlight. Should any quantity of that historical information be exposed, along with the history of what would have potentialy been illegal actions taken by the DOJ in previous cases, the Deep State’s grip upon this nations governmental power would be compromised.
While THAT would be a positive step in the eyes of most of us Deplorables, we could well be left temporarily without a functioning federal LEA or at the minimum, be thrown into some serious legal and dangerous chaos for a short period of time. I don’t know if our current President has developed a plan for the mass removal of a large number of LEA officers and high level personnel, and their immediate replacement.
You can start here.
https://www.dps.texas.gov/texasrangers/
We are a heavily policed country. There are lots of people who have lots of skills and law enforcement backgrounds. It is not as if we would have to start from scratch.
Besides that, it seems that the rot is concentrated in the National Security Division. The whole DOJ and FBI would not need to be blown up.
I would dearly love some medieval style Justice. Just execute them and put their heads on pikes all around D.C. as a warning to any other deep state swamp creatures. It would be gruesome, but it would send one hell of a needed message.
We know everyone on the 7th floor of FBI is corrupt. We know senior DOJ are corrupt. NSA, CIA all corrupt. Who initialed the coup?
The 400 lb guy in his bedroom.
Do you have a diet and exercise program?
Merry Christmas Sundance.
Just love this.
“Again, to repeat, there are differing FISA rules for use of the NSA or FBI database depending on the originating intelligence compartment.”
Then there are the investigators, representatives, judges, departments etc that hourly decide to uphold or violate the rules. To date only violators all others AWOL.
Very well said…including “Merry Christmas Sundance”.
