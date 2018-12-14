Special Counsel Responds to Judge Sullivan Request for FBI Notes – Fails to Submit Agent Pientka January Interview Notes…

The curious case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn gets even more curious as Robert Mueller doesn’t deliver the FBI notes (FD-302) from the January 2017 interview of Flynn, as requested by Judge Emmet Sullivan, and instead submits notes from an internal July 19th, 2017, interview with FBI agent Peter Strzok.
The filing by the special counsel team (full pdf below) is a must read.
The special counsel begins their filing by criticizing the approach taken by the Flynn defense in the defense sentencing memo; and attempts to validate/justify their charges against the accused. The details in their response to the judge’s request tell quite a story.
The attachments are very interesting. They begin with notes by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe outlining the contacts with Michael Flynn prior to the FBI interview on January 24, 2017. McCabe did not inform main justice, Sally Yates, until after FBI agents were dispatched. The documents reveal Yates was not happy with McCabe’s decision.
FBI agent Peter Strzok and agent Joe Pientka were sent to the White House to interview Flynn only a few minutes after McCabe called Flynn. There was obviously a plan in place.
From the second attachment we discover that agent Strzok did all the questioning and agent Pientka took all the notes (screen-grab below). Those FD-302 interview notes, written by Pientka on January 24th, 2017, are part of the what Judge Sullivan ordered to be submitted. However, those notes are not included in the responsive Mueller filing.
“Strzok conducted the interview and [Pientka] was primarily responsible for taking notes and writing the FD-302.”
Where did Joe Pientka’s FD-302 notes go? They are not in the responsive filing despite the judge’s request.
Instead what we see is that FBI Agent Peter Strzok was interviewed internally by the FBI on July 19th, 2017. The FD-302 notes of that interview were written on July 20th, 2017 and submitted for entry on August 22nd, 2017. This is around the time that Strzok was working for the special counsel, and Robert Mueller was informed of the strongly biased text messages retrieved by the DOJ inspector general.
The July 19, 2017, interview notes with Strzok are the only FD-302 notes submitted with the filing.
Here’s the filing from the Special Counsel:
.
Link to pdf Cloud – Link to pdf scribd
I’ll follow-up with more.
Remember, Strzok was hired by the special counsel on July 13th, 2017.
Strzok was interviewed by an FBI official on the special counsel team on July 19th, 2017 about the Flynn interview that took place six months earlier (January, 2017).
It was previously reported that Strzok was “fired” from the special counsel team in late July after the IG informed Mueller of the Strzok/Page issues. If true, that means Strzok gave this interview and was fired before it became an official FBI/Special Counsel record on August 22nd.
This time-frame deserves further scrutiny.
The American Star Chamber grinds on.
We need our own “Star Chamber.”
Didn’t the same thing happen about Rosenstein’s instructions to the Special Counsel?
And it went away……
IMO we are getting played.
I plan to apologize if I am wrong.
My preference is to be wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are wrong my name is Fred Flintstone and it’s NOT!
getting played is a serious understatement and complete misunderstanding of the lawlessness taking place daily
you are not wrong , just very naive
Just how do these entitled slugs get by with not bringing what the judge asked for? If I pulled something like that, they’d put me in jail for contempt.
They are all in cahoots, the Judges (Lawyers), the Lawyers (Lawyers), the FBI (Lawyers)- it’s a brotherhood – always has been and always will be —- Get it? Got it? Good!
I got it. And it’s killing me to know it.
357336-William-Shakespeare-Quote-The-first-thing-we-do-let-s-kill-all-the.jpg
If the judge in this case is in cahoots, why even bother asking for something Mueller won’t supply?
It’s all a show – it’s a brotherhood (LAWYERS) – nothing will happen!
#JAIL FOR JUDGES
You’re entirely correct. This is pathetic bull crap.
This is the same judge that was presiding over the Clinton email server investigation, I believe. Same thing happened with that investigation; judge would ask for material by a certain date, and the reply would be slow walked or ignored. Then the judge would admonish them from the bench and move along from there.
Judge Sullivan is a lot like Trey Gowdy in that regard.
The FBI is going back at Papadopoulos again!!!
Hold the press! Our Lion 🦁 brought in the Biggest Gun Out There for this WAR!
Mulvaney knows where every single taxpayer’s penny goes, so I suppose we’ll be seeing a budget battle next, along with this Russian witch hunt.
Hot Diggity!
Now who will replace Mick at OMB?
Great choice. Mulvaney is awesome.
Major ass kicking coming up soon.
The Top Dog brought in a pit bull 🙂
I love Mulvaney. He held 2 jobs at once and was marvelous. I always thought it should be Mulvaney for 2024. I have watched him speak. Powerful and persuasive. He is very good and very likeable. I am in a toss up over Pompeo or Mulvaney for 2024. Either one would be amazing. Now, Mulvaney was so good at his job (in some ways) I hate to see him leave it. But he will be great for Team Trump. He is a fighter, he is smart and well spoken. This is great news. We can trust him.
Flep: that is indeed very good news! This is the same guy who has totally incapacitated Elizabeth Warren’s Consumers Protection Agency shakedown racket established in 2010 by Obama.
All of the fines businesses paid to Elizabeth were funneled to the Democratics!
Since he couldn’t kill the agency he did the next best thing! How he has gone about tying this agency into knots, with a little help from some friends, is absolutely hilarious!
IF true, we should be able to know WHO in the FBI made this decision.
Did Mueller refer this? Or is the rogue FBI doing this on their own?
Does everyone realize JUST HOW MANY civil rights violations we have here committed by the DOJ, FBI, and Special Counsel? HUNDREDS at a minimum, if you ignore the abuse of the NSA database. Thousands if you include it.
People need to be charged with treason.
SC is required by law to be supervised by DOJ. That means Whitaker.
He is either not doing his job or is complicit.
He can’t possibly have higher priorities than following the law to supervise a rogue SC that is pursuing a coup against the president.
IMO.
I’m not sure I quite understand the working details between the DOJ and Mueller.
Whitaker seems to not be in the job yet. Maybe Rip Van Sessions put a spell on him, too.
I’m not inclined to cut Whitaker any slack because he was already in place as Sessions COS, and should have been ready to spring into action with no learning period required.
-If- he had been chafing under the poorly managed DOJ prior to being put in charge.
I thought it was reported that Whitaker has seen the scope letter that Rosey modified for Mueller and saw no issues with the investigation scope?
Am I dreaming?
I hadn’t seen that, but disheartening as that would be, it wouldn’t surprise me.
I’ve been surprised by how Whitaker has overwhelmingly been accepted as a white hat, when he was picked by Sessions to be his SOS, and served silently in that position.
Still hoping he will be what people think he is, but I’m not holding my breath.
I’m just wondering if this was in the barrel knowing that the Flynn case was about to blow up in their faces. Chaff and countermeasures? More signs of absolute desperation?
1. Can someone please tell me who in the world is going to arrest the corrupt highest law enforcement FBI officers in the country?
2. Can someone please tell me who is going to arrest the corrupt DOJ officials in the country?
3. Can someone please tell me who is going to arrest the corrupt judges at the top of our judicial system?
4. Can someone please tell me one person in all of these positions of those offices who is not corrupt?
*If there is not one that is not corrupt there is not a soul to arrest any of them
* if not one person is going to arrest them this will never be resolved properly
* If this is not going to be addressed the corruption is simply continuing and will continue for eternity
********IF THIS CORRUPTION IS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE THE REPUBLIC IS DONE!
Too, too sad!
Rule of law died. This CPR attempt appears futile.
The United States Marines
As of lately, I question one of my former HEROES “Mad Dog Mattis” – So unfortunately I seriously doubt what you say is true!
“Firearms stand next in importance to the Constitution itself. They are the American people’s liberty,teeth and keystone under independence.” – George Washington
Time to stock up more “Ammo”methinks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Declare Marshall Law, have military round up all these thugs. The entire government in my opinion is so corrupt I do not see how we can survive as a Democratic Republic!
Answer: we didn’t. It’s already gone.
Constitutional Republic.
You know that feeling when you close your car door, at at that moment you realize your keys are still inside?….. how everything moves in slow motion, but there is nothing you can do to stop the inevitable calamity?
That’s how this Mueller investigation feels to me.
Yes, and you’re also in an awful neighborhood with a history of violent crime…with your keys locked in your car… and your cellphone too? What are we gonna do? I do my best in daily life but this one is beyond me. I pray a lot, that helps. We need help and we also need self-reliance
As the dnc, GOPe are starting to print the filled in presidential ballots for 2020. Gearing up for maximum 2019; Soros, Bloomberg, CoC, MSM directed chaos. Justice Department the new observer.
You’ll recall that, immediately after Flynn’s guilty plea in front of Judge Contreras, that judge was “recused” on some unknown person’s initiative (speculatively because of a close social relationship with and possible ex parte communications with Strzok), the matter reassigned to Judge Sullivan, who immediately, on his own motion, ordered the Special Counsel to turn over to the Defendant all Brady materials, i.e., all materials that might tend to exculpate the defendant.
The Plentke 302 seems like a Brady item, so should’ve been turned over then. General Flynn knew of this 302, in preparing his motion to the court, he mentions it, and asks that it be turned over to the court. So why continue to hide it? To keep it from becoming public?
This looks to be some sort of Kibuki Theatre, in which those trying to cover up the DOJ/FBI Resist misdeeds, continue to incriminate themselves further, (and/or seemingly try to get themselves held in contempt by Judge Sullivan).
look up the dates! Vault 7 exposed the coup so Deep State cant release the docs!! its obvious that the “pings” report from Trump Tower was Uniparty Deep State Think Tank Black Op…connect the dots and you will see Deep State has Catch 22 dilemma…
Re: the July 14th memo above why is there Redaction of the name of someone who congratulated Strzok on his appointment to Mueller’s investigation?
To avoid embarrassment or to avoid connecting the dots of sedition?
Who was it?
and who is the other person whose name was redacted? Lisa Page?
It is a matter of extreme deep top secrecy, such that if enemies of our country learned this person’s congratulatory name, it would pose extreme danger to our national security, and our “sources and methods”. Sort of like the $74,000 table for the FBI which was highly classified REDACTED information.
Deep State surveilled Cleveland! Now, they have to show why?? they cant because the FISA Trump Campaign evidence was planted and EXPOSED BY VAULT 7…thats why Mueller is desparate to include Wikileaks and muddy the waters!
This is it Patriots. This is the proverbial turning point in the war with the Deep State. If the judge accepts Mueller’s pathetic response, then game over they win. Weismann just stuck his thumb in the Judge’s eye and essentially told to him ‘we are untouchable’.
Please dear God, give those who care about our future and our country the courage and strength to stand up, step up and stop this insanity called the Mueller investigation.
According to Soloman’s story, PT does not know about the DIA document that provided exculpatory evidence for Flynn.
My suggestion is we bombard whitehouse.gov with our requests for him……..
TO ORDER THE RELEASE OF THIS DIA DOCUMENT IMMEDIATELY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
Forgive me if I’m off base here, but if the judge, based on the failure of the Mueller team to respond to his order, doesn’t throw out Flynn’s conviction and plea, then I’m afraid the deep state is never going to be unseated. OTOH, if he does, then it’s real progress and a move toward transparency and truth. Mueller gets it in the dishonest eyeball, or we’re in trouble.
Yep
Now we know why POTUS exclaimed… General Mattis might even be a Democrat…
Grassley requested Mattis release the DIA documents Related to Flynn in August 25, 2017. The exculpatory evidence that exonerated him.
The DIA general addressed in the Grassley letter was appointed by Obama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How long is PT going to allow this crap to continue?
How about ordering the immediate release of the DIA document with exculpatory evidence of Flynn for starters!!!
Mr. President, it is time!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would love for the judge to come back and say well since you don’t have any evidence we are tossing the guilty plea, General Flynn cannot be charged for trying again, and y’all can go take a long walk off a short pier for all I care.
Oh, and you refused a court order. Contempt. Fines. Loss of legal license.
And criminal charges for destruction of evidence, civil rights violations, and theft of property.
1% chance the judge does anything about this.
“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”
I guess we will find out if he tries to do the right thing and has a “weight lifting accident” or becomes a victim of a “botched robbery”.
if he survives, hes going to write scathing ruling on gestapo tactics…
From Wikipedia: Senator Ted Stevens case…
On April 7, 2009, Sullivan set aside the conviction and appointed a lawyer to investigate the prosecution team for criminal contempt.[9] Subsequently, one of the four prosecutors held in contempt committed suicide.[10] Ultimately, Sullivan dismissed the civil contempt charges,[11] and no additional charges were brought against the prosecutors.[12]
Did Page leave the SCO because Strzok was coming onto the SCO? (Congratulations email to Strzok dated July 14, 2017…Lisa Page left SCO July 15, 2017.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies. Didn’t mean to put the whole tweet stream..just the Linus Stokes tweet.
Lawyer motto: Don’t ask questions if you know yo won’t like the answer.
” Why did Mueller’s FBI investigators question Peter Strzok about the Flynn interview, BUT NOT question Joe Pientka? ”
This is a very good question indeed. Maybe it is a simple as Pientka was questionable in their mind as trustworthy.
What you’re saying is that Pientka could not be counted on to be dishonest and deceitful and LIE? Wonder if he’s been assigned to some kind of undercover operation in Fumbuck, Egypt?
Isn’t interviewing someone based on a previous interview hearsay and not allowed in criminal trials. Why did they need his hearsay evidence and not use the original notes?
I don’t -think- that it would be hearsay, because it would be interviewing him as to his direct observations.
Who ever answers, “don’t recall”, “regarding the matter” to many matters of matter about matters, does it at this point reall matter. And the great judges and investigators AWOL.
Hmmm, could Joe Pentka be one of the often fabled, rarely seen, honest FBI agents?
Might not deliver the narrative they need.
Rank? He didn’t fit the narrative/scheme? Anyone can take notes but only those connected/in to the whole coup will be listened to IMO! I’m sorry SD but it is all a mystery to me, and that my friend is why I am here, for your insight! Very Good Question!
I SALUTE YOU! GOD SPEED!
I guess Judge Sullivan is just going to accept Attachment A from McCabe as the gospel truth? Didn’t the IG Issue a report finding that McCabe “lacked candor” on four occasions with internal investigators. In addition to the 302s, or lack thereof, how can a Judge take anything as fact from McCabe who has been referred by the IG for criminal prosecution to US Attorneys? McCabe “lacked candor” according to the IG, or as I prefer to say lied under oath.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Predictable enough for ye?
If I were Judge Sullivan I would want a closed door (SCIF) session with Joe Pientka AND NO ONE ELSE to explain exactly what went on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
makes too much sense……
The judge should toss the case. If the Mueller team cannot provide the documents needed to assure this was a full and fair investigation/prosecution, the case should be tossed and Mueller should be publicly dressed down and humiliated for the corrupt POS he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IF the Judge dismisses the charges, remember this is a SENTENCING hearing, meaning the Prosecutor had already obtained a guilty plea, and either turned over to the defence this material, making it clear they didn’t have the original 302, as part of Brady, or FAILED to turn it over, despite an obligation to do so, reiterated by a specific order from the Judge.
My point is, if he exonerates Flynn, he HAS to go after Mueller, big time.
The Judge has clear evidence of subornation of perjury, misprison of Felony, obstruction of Justice,. being exposed right in front of him.
I just don’t see him allowing such behavior to go unpunished.
I’ll have to remember how all this works
If I ever find myself in court and the judge orders me to bring important documents relevant to my case to the next hearing, I’ll just inform him or her that I don’t have those documents, but I do have my grocery shopping list from last month
I guess I’ll be told that’ll suffice
And the list is kind of redacted because you cross things off when you purchase them, right?!
Try that with Judge Judy. She’d be hotter than damnit and ask if you thought you were coming to a picnic. No nonsense!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I reviewed the Submission of the SCO. IT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY 302 of the interview of Flynn in the Whiter House. Attachment A is McCabe’s notes on his phone call to set up the interview. The August 2017 Attachment B is a record of an interview of Strzok by the SCO concerning his six month earlier interview of Flynn. HOWEVER: the 302 of the actual interview of Flynn was NOT produced.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m still mighty curious about who reassigned the Flynn case to Sullivan’s docket….
Also curious why Mueller team didn’t give the can another kick? After all, delayed this sentancing hearing 4 times, with Defence and Prosecution making a joint request, why not again?
Did Flynn say “no more”, or did Sullivan say “enough is enough”?
The most heart wrenching thing about all of this is that it shows very clearly that AG Whitaker is a nothing. He could stop this and he isn’t.
Possibly this self-destruction discredits and destroys Mueller’s Coup a mite bit better than the Administration’s man “obstructing justice” by firing said Criminal?
You have to know that hundreds of articles decrying Mueller’s firing are already written and itching to go.
Don’t get to ‘heart wrenched’ over this.
Its POSSIBLE that Whitaker still has a role to play, and THAT role can’t be jeapordised by wading into this fight.
Actually, WHY would we WANT Whitaker to ‘wade in’, at this point?
Mueller has dug himself into a YUGE hole, with this Flynn case. The LAST thing you want to do is throw him a ladder.
LikeLike
If PT is paying attention he has them in check mate IMO.
1) Judge orders ALL exculpatory evidence and all 302’s and notes submitted
2) SC ignores the request and does not submit the original 302
3) Soloman’s report suggests their is a DIA document that would exonerate Flynn
4) it has been suggested by Sundance and Bongino today that this DIA document may have been shared to Obama and his team via the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB)
5) So is there anyone on the SC team who also may have served in the Obama Administration who was aware of this DIA document via the PDB?
6) IF the above answer is yes, then the SC team may have held back BOTH the 302 and the knowledge of this DIA document.
7) So PT’s checkmate move IMO, is to order the immediate release of this DIA document which should exonerate Flynn but more importantly begin the questioning and investigation of just how many other unmasking and surveillance documents of Americans made it into the PDB including those in the Trump campaign.
I wish Sundance and Bongino could pick up the phone and walk PT through this.
We’d like to see the initial 302 and interim drafts.
No. We destroyed them.
We’d like to examine Stzrok and Page’s cell phones.
No. We smashed them with hammers.
Sound familiar? Democrats don’t mind destroying or fabricating evidence. They’re moral degenerates.
Justin- it’s not just that they’re moral degenerates. They’re moral degenerates who seem to have all the Power.
I’m so sick of this crap. Wake me up if and when everything gets redacted.
Joe- I think you mean “unredacted.”
I’m so sick of this crap. Wake me up if and when everything gets redacted.
Hillary is not going to like the Judge noticing this. Maybe he needs to be reminded her maiden name is Rodham, an old big name in Chicago.
Judge Sullivan don’t play like that!
Why haven’t we ‘heard’ anything, from Joe? Seems to me Joe wrote a ‘straight’
302, indicating that while subject gave incorrect answers, agents saw no evidence of intentional lieing.
Then, Mueller and Stroxz wanted to chamge thst narrative. Why not just go to Joe, and have him write a NEW, REVISED 302, backdated to the interview date?
Most reasonable answer is cause they either knew Joe wouldn’t ‘go for it’, or they asked him, and he told them no.
From his testimony, it sounds like Comey saw or was awarevof the ORIGINAL 302, when he testified “the agents didn’t believe Flynn lied”.
Seems like either the left hand didn’t know what the far left hand was doing,
or someone got their wires crossed.
We wait till Tuesday, to see how Sullivan reacts. In the meantime, we are still left with the quandary; is this Hubris we see, or desperation (on the part of Mueller, etc.)?
I still come down on the side of desperation, otherwise they wouldn’t have postponed this sentencing long past any reasonable time.
And, I can’t see Sullivan accepting this b.s., given his record. I am expecting him to lower the hammer, bigtime.
If he does, it COULD be game over, for Mueller.
We’ll see what happens,…
Plus, adding to the desperation evidence, Herr M went from asking for leniency in the sentencing to declaring Flynn doesn’t merit it in the space of a couple of days I guess the General didn’t roll over and play dead as expected.
Stunning! The SC used the following to justify the “Flynn lied” to the FBI narrative:
1) statements to the media – the same media that privileged information was leaked to;
2) statements to the Vice President, and;
3) statements to the Presidential Transition Team.
If lies to the media and coworkers are criminal the swamp will rain itself!! Seeing how our government exercises it’s law enforcement functions is disheartening to say the least.
These people belong in prison for the rest of their lives at their very least. Their corruption and immorality is almost inconceivable.
We are not currently a nation under rule of law – we are a banana republic at best.
Am I wrong but are they saying that in late July Storzk “created / recreated” a ( subsitiute ?) 302 for the original January interview 302 ? That seems pure BS and can’t be viewed as credible evidence or in keeping with Court’s order . Oh yea , for Mueller team it all doesn’t matter how they got there and how messy their procedures were because Flynn pleaded guilty ( sarcasm )
Even Sidney Freakin’ Powell says that this Judge Sullivan is one of the BEST and that he has been heroic in fighting the likes of Mueller, Weissmano, et al in precisely this kind of situation.
How is it then remotely possible that the Judge will just let this fly while Mueller gives him the big middle finger??
If Judge Sullivan does not throw out this case and put a big hurt on Herr Mueller & Co. then I really do give up any slight belief I still have in the “rule of Law.”
Wouldn’t Strzok’s notes six months later be considered hearsay and not actual evidence, why did they not submit the original notes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For you and i, yes, for them, it is sworn testimony.
Comey to Strzok: Pete, I can’t even remember the last time I took a dump. Do you take any supplements to have such a great memory?
LikeLiked by 1 person
An FD-302 is NOT sworn testimony. It is NOT admissible in evidence for the truth asserted but it can be used in a lot of ways, including impeachment of the FBI witness testifying to an alleged lie.
LikeLike
They weren’t sufficiently damning or included inconvenient facts or opinions.
At this point, anything any FBI agent or DOJ official says must be questioned if not backed up with irrefutable evidence. They are the least credible people on the planet.
another event of defying the real law as they please
Key point:
Gee, wonder if Comey was the LAST person to SEE the pientka 302?
And then there was a burning smell, coming from his office,….
I did not see a claim in the SCO Submission that the 302 of the January 2017 Interview is missing. If I were Judge Sullivan, I would demand that Mueller and the January 2017 FD-302 be produced in his courtroom on Monday Morning at 9:30 AM. If they are not produced: instant dismissal of the charges for failure to meet the Court’s Minute Order.
PT is in the perfect spot.
He gets to order the immediate release of the DIA document because a Federal Judge has ordered any exculpatory evidence of Flynn be provided and now that PT is aware of this document thanks to Soloman, he gets to say he was obligated and sworn under oath to comply with a Federal Judge’s order and the laws of this land.
No Russian interference or obstruction as he has a sworn duty to act and the Judge has ordered this type of information be submitted. He is merely complying!
It is not a substiute 302. There may be a 302 of the White House Interview of Flynn, but it was NOT produced in the SCO Submission to Judge Sullivan. Two attachments were submitted:
A) a typed up set of McCabe’s notes on the telephone call that set up the FBI Interview of Flynn at the White House; and
B) an FD-302 setting forth the July 19, 2017 interview of Peter Strzok conducted by a SCO lawyer and a Supervisory FBI Special Agent (names redacted) regarding Strzok’s January Interview at the White House.
BOTTOM LINE: the DOJ/SCO has NOT produced the FD-302 of the January 2017 Flynn Interview.
Key dates:
Is Mueller criminal thru and thru?
Nothing….ever….happens.
