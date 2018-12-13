Special Counsel Team Erased Lisa Page and Peter Strzok Phones After Being Notified of Biased Messages by Inspector General…

Another Inspector General Michael Horowitz report; ..another exercise in futility.

The DOJ Office of Inspector General has filed a 35-page report (full pdf below) outlining the issues with recovery of text messages from devices belonging to FBI attorney Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Page and Strzok transferred to the special counsel team when Robert Mueller took over the counterintelligence investigation, ie. “muh Russia”. Within the report the IG notes that after the special counsels office was notified of the biased text messaging identified by Strzok and Page; and after Mueller removed them from the investigative team; the phones issued to Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok were reset removing any communication during their time on the special counsel team from discovery. Here’s the pertinent part:

The full IG report is below.

.

At this point it really is an exercise in futility to hold out hope that any corruption within the DOJ and FBI will be brought to the surface by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

As Horowitz goes through the details and circumstances surrounding the efforts undertaken by his office to retrieve the messages; and against the backdrop of almost identical conclusions within his prior two reports on McCabe leaking and FBI bias; the IG ends by saying all standard procedures were followed and there’s no evidence of bad intentions by the participants.

Nothing to see here…. move along, move along.