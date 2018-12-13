Special Counsel Team Erased Lisa Page and Peter Strzok Phones After Being Notified of Biased Messages by Inspector General…

Another Inspector General Michael Horowitz report; ..another exercise in futility.
The DOJ Office of Inspector General has filed a 35-page report (full pdf below) outlining the issues with recovery of text messages from devices belonging to FBI attorney Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok.
Page and Strzok transferred to the special counsel team when Robert Mueller took over the counterintelligence investigation, ie. “muh Russia”. Within the report the IG notes that after the special counsels office was notified of the biased text messaging identified by Strzok and Page; and after Mueller removed them from the investigative team; the phones issued to Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok were reset removing any communication during their time on the special counsel team from discovery. Here’s the pertinent part:
The full IG report is below.
.
At this point it really is an exercise in futility to hold out hope that any corruption within the DOJ and FBI will be brought to the surface by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
As Horowitz goes through the details and circumstances surrounding the efforts undertaken by his office to retrieve the messages; and against the backdrop of almost identical conclusions within his prior two reports on McCabe leaking and FBI bias; the IG ends by saying all standard procedures were followed and there’s no evidence of bad intentions by the participants.
Nothing to see here…. move along, move along.
Where’s the NSA when you need them? I’ll bet they know what was in those text messages.
You bet they know… every last word of all of it.
Do you think Trump knows the NSA has them?
Admiral Rogers does, so Trump Does.
Who, Specifically, “reset” the phones?
Obstruction of Justice? Not when Criminals head the DOJ and FBI.
I would vote for the first person to run for President that promised to hang the dirty filth that invests the so-called halls of “Justice”.
I will be running in 2024 I hope you will keep your word and vote for me. The NSA has all of this info and we know it. The whole thing is a sham and the whole Gov. is corrupt and the whole judicial system is a good o’l boy network and this is why I left L.E. and this is why I have complete disdain for what these criminals have done to the Greatest Nation in the history of the world.
The cellular service provider also has them…subpoena time!
Exactly! Verizon has everything for a year.
The OIG report addressed that issue. They went to the service provider – Verizon in this case – and were told that text messages are kept on their systems for only 3 to 5 days and sometimes up to 7.
I told a lot of my friends (jokingly, but not so much) that the day after Hillary lost the election, there was a run on paper shredders all over DC.
“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” said Trump in an interview with Reuters.”I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would *revolt if that happened.”
can anyone explain to me WTF Whitiker hasn’t unrecused Berman of the SDNY???????
LikeLiked by 3 people
haven’t heard one thing e has done. yawn.
I could really use an “edit”..of course, that is “he” — above.
What is a “Whitiker”?
any other person would be hauled off to jail for obstruction of justice and destruction of evidence! this whole thing needs to be thrown out by a REAL JUDGE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
yes. and re:report…there were still people saying — just wait for…. don’t we know by now that that is bs???
The entire Muh Russia, Mueller, Corrupt FBI, Corrupt DOJ, BHO, Comey, McCabe etc. realize that one man and the decision he makes next week will determine their fates. If Judge Sullivan goes along and allows the Flynn charge to stand, they are cleared to continue their Witch Hunt.
However, if he throws the charges out on Prosecutorial Malfeasance, this entire Witch Hunt will be closed by the start of the New Year and a Special Counsel will be assigned to investigate the investigators.
This one man has that much power right now!
I hope someone is looking out for Judge Emmet.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just hope this crowd doesn’t have dirt on Judge Sullivan—doesn’t have to be factual, could be completely innocent, but we’ve seen how this crowd can twist anything.
Unfortunately, this cabal has tentacles that run so deep and have tails on anyone trying to get to the truth. A mole in the OIG’s office tipped them that he was going for those phones. Enter Bleachbit. Exit incriminating evidence.
Since Mueller has abandoned Muh Russia in favor of Muh Middle East, I can only hope since this is about meddling in elections he nails O’failure for meddling in the Israeli elections. Oops, if O’failure was meddling there, Mueller was probably in on it. Commie, Clap-trap, Johnny Boy Brennan were for sure. Can’t go there.
It is a sad day for this country when a cabal out to use this country for their own enrichment can set out to destroy the one man in 30 years who honestly wants the COUNTRY to succeed is attacked routinely by people who have padded their own coffers at the expense of the COUNTRY.
We the people need to demand audits of EVERY PERSON IN UPPER LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT (Congress, executive, career management in agencies, etc). Full audits (including overseas accounts, family members included) to see how wealth was attained while on the federal dole! Foundations as well.
PDJT said it to Ninny—TRANSPARENCY!!!!!
It’s ridiculous to ascribe so much power to one judge.
Yes, he stood up for Ted Stevens years ago in a similar case but that was an entirely different issue, a mere senator, as opposed to the right-hand man of a sitting president that the entire justice system, political establishment, Ene-Media is determined to destroy.
Why should Emmet risk everything for the sake of doing the right thing?
No one does that anymore. And it would be painting a huge target on his back.
Don’t forget the fact that he will have his name attached to this long after he is gone from this Earth. That is a very powerful and he absolutely knows it.
He may know that but he
s still ON this earth, probably has family, and will not put them and himself in harm’s way.
IMO
There is not a REAL judge left in America, I hate to tell you, NOT ONE! In fact I doubt there is a honest person left in this country in the judicial or in the political arena! I believe that it is now or should now be obvious to all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the exercise in futility part is “the people” expecting a corrupt DOJ and FBI to rat itself out! In other words expecting and hoping Government will eventually do the right thing is akin to watching paint dry! Meanwhile “the people “ are apathetic and their only recourse is to complain! There is a law for “you and me “but not for “the!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
For something a little less depressing than Horowitz, check out the Clinton Foundation hearing today and the whistle blowers. Although prosecutor Huber looks like another spectacular dud, the sheer size of this fraud may be too big to sweep under the carpet. Thanks God for Judicial Watch.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The only reason the republicans are paying attention is because of JW, without them both parties would bury the corruption in someone else’s back yard and frame them for the Clinton’s crimes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely. Hat tip—and contribution—to Judicial Watch and Tom Fitton. If he were not so good there, I would love to see him as SC for all things Clinton, Obama, Comey, Mueller, Brennan and Clapper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget there are a lot of angry Haitians that is helping with Justice enertia! Sometimes miracles happen where you are least likely to expect one! Haiti qualifies as someone else’s backyard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t wait for Sundance’s report on the two whistleblowers testimony today and especially on the number of times these guys reached out to Huber specifically and only heard back 2 weeks ago when they knew the whistleblowers were coming before the committee.
If the IG was an exercise in futility, I can’t wait to read his choice of words on Huber’s action or lack of.
teeheeman- that was a pretty incredible hearing. I have more faith in Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan than I do in Phantom Huber.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Geez, not even close! I’m a Jordan/Nunes 2018 girl.
The two whistleblowers testimony today was interesting and hilarious with the bald women Congress lady ms Norton ,.
Looking ridiculous, She was incoherent at best and because of her fraudulent nature she kept hiding behind her hand like a lying child
Poor body language and poor health as she kept on coughing non stop ,and if you listen closely you could hear metal stuff falling out of her.
furthermore the outside whistle blower had to keep schooling her like she was a simpleton , to hide her foolishness she started crying that she didn’t have all the documents that republicans had which was another fraud, she did this while hiding under her hand again peeking between her fingertips, in other words >because the whistle blower had her IQ exposed, she looked rabid and said Look A Squirrel .
A pathetic show of a moron and the female version of Elijah Cummings .
Obstruction of justice?????? Hello???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obstruction of justice?????? Hello???
Will there ever be justice or is that a thing of the past?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Horowitz is no doubt under enormous pressure do a whitewash on the Russia investigation. If his report exonerates DOJ and the FBI of major wrongdoing, it will become a powerful tool to suppress further questioning of officials involved. The MSM will accept such a report as a sacred scroll because it would provide cover for their misreporting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh FFS… This is the worry also about the original 302’s on Flynn and god knows what else as far as evidence Mueller and thugs do not want coming to light. Its horrifying as when we know that Mueller was put in place specifically to cover it all up, Occam’s Razor does the rest of the cutting of our throats in our search for evidence. You put in a cover-up man, he covers up. Simple.
That this has happened before with Weisman destroying 302’s as in the Federalist article yesterday speaks volumes about what they may have been up to in this last few years. It seems ‘the very very SPECIAL Counsel’ has special powers.
“Of course, this all assumes that the special counsel’s office still has copies of the initial 302s created, which might not be the case given that when Mueller’s “pitbull,” Andrew Weissmann, led the Enron Task Force, his team, among other things, systematically destroyed draft 302s.”
https://thefederalist.com/2018/12/13/federal-judge-overseeing-michael-flynns-sentencing-just-dropped-major-bombshell/
and yet that vile pos Veißmannnn was never fired or prosecuted. so likely nothing will happen now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes that’s about it!
Nor was he disbarred. ABA—do you have standards?
The better question is…..
What is Judge Sullivan going to do…. He knows based on Comey’s testimony that there was an initial 302 filed before May. And he has requested ALL 302’s and notes.
So I don’t think he will take kindly if the FBI comes back with only the August 302.
Look for a whooper of a story explaining this……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope Sullivan has security.
AAAAAARGHHH!
The same sick feeling as I had hearing Comey outline all of HRC’s criminal activity, followed by a comment that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case”.
Who among our leaders is going to put an end to the charade and really take action against all of these criminals? Someone… anyone… are those crickets I hear?
Enough with the useless hearings, the hand-wringing, the pretending to care about upholding laws… do we not have even one person with the authority and the will to take action? Why must it all be on PDJT to take ALL the incoming fire for us?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because, we apparently have a government full of cowards!
What A F**ked day.
1 – Huber and Hoirowitz exposed as pure swamp.
2 – Senate deliberately and publicly gives a big FU to POTUS by signing the Resolution condemning Saudi Arabia and also passing a bi-partisan something or other to withdraw support from SA’s war efforts against Yemen.
3 – SDNY announces yet ANOTHER POTUS investigation, this time into the Inaugural Committee.
4 – Nancy and Chuckie are celebrating their “victory” over POTUS Wall. (The Intelligence community has 6 ways from Sunday of getting back at you).
Meanwhile, Comey, Mueller, Ene-Media, RINOS, Demonrats are laughing their butts off over how successfully their Destroy POTUS campaign is proceeding.
🤬🤬🤬
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wyntre: Well at least the taxpayer funded politically incorrect Xmas party for the fake media was cancelled!
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂😂😂
I’m sure getting tired of all this winning…………
Welcome to the United States Soviet Republic, Wyntre. Schumer who once was POTUS’s friend warned him. I don’t think POTUS understood just hiw deep down the toilet our country went these last 30 years. I certainly didn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I knew it was bad but I’m beginning to think it’s FUBAR.
Sec. Clinton did you wipe the server? You mean wipe it with a cloth Henry? Can it get any better? I’m actually surprised they got what they did before all the evidence was destoyed. Shouldn’t the phone providers have all of this on a server somewhere? I doubt there is no digital record of it somewhere. Nothing vanishes completely anymore. Ask the Russians. If they don’t have it the Chinese should, They have everones credit card information already, along with a whole lot more I’m sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It just seems to me that the swamp/deep state doesn’t care what is revealed because if you try to tell other people about the deep state’s abuses of power, these brainwashed people quickly say it is your conservative attitude that is the problem!
LikeLike
Bout time, this “consverative attitude” has these crooks making Little Rock’s out of big rocks forever.
Bingo! Huber, Horowitz, and these whistle blowers know the dem leadership will Squash anything DOJ/FBI related that threatens the globalist plain. they are just running the clock out till the leadership changes. Sessions was the useful idiot that allowed longtime DOJ corrupt leadership to install Huber as a faux special council in secret, so a real special council would never be put in place to look into what s really been going on at the DOJ. Things aren’t looking very good people, better get prepared.
BOOM!
Rep. Meadows: Do you think it might have had to do with you coming here to testify?… They were fully aware because we had asked them to come and be a witness at this particular hearing. Then all of the sudden you get a phone call from what, Mr. Huber’s second in command. Is that correct?
Mr. Moynihan: He was clearly the assistant US Attorney dealing directly with Mr. Huber.
Who is “second in command”? A filter between evidence collection and Huber? Is destruction of evidence a crime?
We can only hope this is part of a trap about to be sprung, or all is lost.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There will be no boom. There is no trap or plan. We just need to make sure Trump survives at this point. And pray that Barr is confirmed and puts Mueller out of business and opens up some investigations of his own..
And let me once again say how much I hate that stupid voters lost the House majority. This is going to make things so much worse for Trump. Stupid stupid voters who thought that their Representatives were local and didn’t consider the impact of allowing the GOP candidates to lose.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember, too, a large section of of those “stupid voters” in a separate category called “election fraud.” Geez, Snipes did it right in front of us, and nobody blinked an eye. And she had done it before and didn’t get fired by the GOP governor…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Previous White Knights that were to ride in and save the Republic:
Sessions
Mueller
Rosenstein
Huber
Adm. Rogers
Priestap
Horrowitz
Sullivan
Ellis
Collier
Whitaker
Now Barr? Am I missing anyone? Almost like we’re being gaslighted, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s pretty fitting that the video in Sundance’s tweet shows an empty seat for Huber.
The institutionally corrupt DOJ has been MIA when it comes to equal justice.
A bit more detail on the wiping of the messages here – details matter on this. Horowitz never got them.
Note this – “The 11-page report reveals that almost a month after Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team, his government-issued iPhone was wiped clean and restored to factory settings by another individual working in Mueller’s office. The special counsel’s Record’s Officer told investigators that “she determined it did not contain records that needed to be retained.”
“She noted in her records log about Strzok’s phone: ‘No substantive texts, notes or reminders,’” the report states.”
https://thefederalist.com/2018/12/13/doj-destroyed-missing-strzok-page-text-messages-before-ig-reviewed-them/
LikeLiked by 2 people
What. Laugh. Whoever ‘she’ is…knew.
Dang—Hilliary been out with that cloth again?
Ha! Half a year’s work with that government phone and no substantive text, notes or reminders?
That isn’t even slightly credible.
Bout time for charges filed for destruction of evidence, collusion with witness, obstruction of justice, incompetence of duty to uphold the oath taken, coverup of evidence by selected loss, erasing or misplacing evidence, spending taxpayer funds for shoddy investigative procedures, failure to protect all information, documents, phone calls, messages or devices used in the commission of these crimes in the same state as when taken into custody. Misrepresentation of your office and responsibility to the citizens paying for the position you accepted. For attorneys, MSM, DNC, GOPe, office holders or anyone connected to the Clintons, Seth Rich, Vince Foster, Uranium One, cash for Iran, F & F, Benganzhi….feel free to add ASAP
LikeLiked by 5 people
And who’s going to file them , much less investigate them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question! Only possible person DJT. I see no other males or females with the integrity or moxie to step up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS tweets more than the IG report in 240 characters. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller is personally as guilty of collusion, coverups and obstruction of justice as anyone who has ever lived. He is about the last person who should be judging anyone. America has followed Alice down the rabbit hole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
arguably, the very fact that mueller never interrogated strzok and page (and mccabe etc) based on the texts he was shown is obstruction of justice in itself.
his mandate was to investigate muh russia and any issues that arise from this..that vague and all-encompassing language has been used to bring in cohen manafort etc etc..yet, it wasnt used to investigate obviously probable FBI malfeasance and obstruction.
ive been saying this for almost a year.. sessions (and then) whitaker should have shut down mueller probe based on this issue alone and should have charged mueller and his crew with obstruction…maybe its a winner, maybe its not..but its certainly worth the charge…
Thank You Jeff Sessions
I never trusted you after you recused yourself and stabbed Trump in the back
LikeLiked by 5 people
The worst possible thing to happen was specifically BOB MUELLER’S appointment. Him being an ex director means he knows the ins and outs of every aspect of the FBI not to mention his decades long experience. He is manipulating everything to his advantage and although everything he’s doing is extremely unethical he has made sure to blur the lines of legality. The longer he is there the more that will be covered up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT didn’t realize how deep the scum layer was in DC. Most Americans didn’t either and the Socialist leftist Dims don’t care.
The very reason he was chosen.
Coup d’Etat
LikeLiked by 2 people
Herr Müller would prefer the term PUTSCH!!!!!
My theory on all this corruption and not one damn thing being done is as follows.
1. There is a reason no white hats are hitting back because, there are no white hats in our government and DC.
2. The intelligence agencies have infiltrated and gotten leverage over every elected official and SES employees in DC.
3. The intelligence agencies and FBI have gotten every piece of dirt on every judge in our judicial system.
4. A handful of congress people, FBI and CIA have committed a coup already and they control this country and the shadow fight is on with President Trump and his handful of MAGA helpers.
5. People the situation is so dire, that is why POTUS said he could not release all the material because he knows millions would die in the United States.
6. Also I believe the POTUS is holding the information back waiting for we the people to become so pissed off at DC that we do march on DC and that is when he will have the cover to bring the roof down on our corrupted government, and we can sweep the ashes of the CIA,FBI,NSA, and all the other 3 letter agencies away. That would leave us the opportunity for the states to take back control and clean out all the corrupt legislative, judicial, and the Obama holdovers in the executive branch.
Just a theory as I said.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“There is a reason no white hats are hitting back because, there are no white hats in our government and DC.”
Diogenes looked for months and even he wasn’t able to find any.
Johnny, I have stated more than once that I believe President Trump is waiting on us.
Will we stand? Will we never give up? Never give in? Will we fight unto victory?
President Trump is in it for the long haul. He nor his family will be allowed to live in peace if he leaves office. He has risked it all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are exactly correct, President Trump has risked everything. The corrupt DC swamp will destroy the President as soon as he leaves office, if we do not help the only man that had the guts and money to take on the power of the corrupted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem I see with your theory (and it is fairly popular here), is the assumption that PDJT has all this damaging information on the DS.
Where would he have obtained this? After all, if he doesn’t control DOJ/FBI, etc. due to deep state involvement (which I agree is the case), they certainly aren’t going to flow incriminatory evidence up to the president.
Just my opinion, though.
No that is a fair observation. Somebody told Devin Nunnes where to look. So someone was digging and I believe it was the military. I think they figured out the coup.
My fantasy theory is that Trump and the military know everything and are allowing the civilian system to try to work it out properly. If it reaches a critical mass and the military and president can rightly say that the court system is not functioning, they release all information and start military tribunals.
J. Edgar Hover even during his time had extensive paper records so why would the tradition not continue? Temptation and no fear of punishment.
What good did it do to fire Sessions?
Things are, if possible, even worse for POTUS now than before Mr. McGoo “resigned,” and the rats, sensing weakness, swarm in for the kill.
Whitaker is not doing anything!
A new AG confirmation seems months away.
And this is the WORST possible time for POTUS to have ZERO legal representation and support!
All of congress seems to be salivating at the prospect of a POTUS takedown. The Senate went along with the demonrat anti-SA resolution with GLEE. Did you hear the sainted Mike Lee of Utah pontificating about morality and standing up for what’s right? (BARF!)
Meanwhile Mueller seems to be ramping up his investigation, not winding it down. There’s a NEW target (besides the Inaugural Committee) in the form of investigating middle East influence on the 2016 election! (Just heard it on Dobbs).
And the braying asses of the Ene-Media are in their element! The two-minute HATE has been extended indefinitely to consume every waking minute of every waking hour of every single day to go on forever until they destroy POTUS.
If it takes until 2020, or even 2024, so be it.
The brutal, relentlesss assault against the American People’s presidential Choice will go on until he’s driven out and then they will turn their insatiable malevolence on we, the Deplorables.
I have NEVER seen anything like this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
” Did you hear the sainted Mike Lee of Utah pontificating about morality and standing up for what’s right? (BARF!)”
And he actually does think he’s a saint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Un-freaking-believable. https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/mueller-middle-eastern-influence-politics
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has gone global, according to a Thursday morning report from the Daily Beast.
Court documents that Mueller plans to file in 2019 will highlight the special counsel’s expanded probe into Middle Eastern countries’ efforts to influence American politics, according to three sources familiar with the new development who spoke to the Daily Beast.
Hello AG Whitaker?? What’s going on here?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t care what congress does/does not do anymore. They are no longer a legitimate governing body in my eyes.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have to vote in better people. Who are the dummies who voted for Romney? McCain? Ryan? Flake? Sasse?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I respect your comments and your intelligence since I have been coming here for about a year, but if I might disagree with your comment.
I do not believe that voting is going to fix this. This is full blown insurrection going on right now.
As another member has said, “This will not end well”
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a few exceptions I view Congress as a writhing mess of slovenly preening and primping for another dolla in their G-string. Blunt, but it’s the truth.
“I have NEVER seen anything like this.”
That’s because you never lived in Nazi Germany.
Or Bolshevik Russia. We live in a velvet police state. No need to put us in gulags, banning from social media accomplishes the same thing. But what us happening to our lion is exactly what happened to Stalin’s and Lenin’s enemies. We did him no favors electing him.
Let me restate:
I have never seen anything like this in the U.S.
We never really had a vote. We just thought we did.
It was supposed to be Jeb and Hillary and she was supposed to win, but if she didn’t no big deal…he would have gotten us to tbe same new world order only slower.
Donald Trump came as a complete surprise. Now they are taking him down. Look at the photograph here connected with the Harris Faulkner interview. He looks haggard. He looks like he knows he has the entire Federal Government aligned against him. None of the great things he has done matter. It is all about power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Mueller will stay in place until at least 2020 to make D@MN sure the WRONG person is not elected again.
Pretend inferiority and incur his arrogance.
Sun Tzu
Did anyone else who saw the testimony of the whistleblowers today get the feeling that these guys were just begging some organization to go after the CF and hire them and thus they would get the 6000 pages of papers/evidence they dug up on the CF to support their cause?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understood that they were investigating the Clinton Foundation on “spec” (speculative). The idea is that if they bring good info on tax fraud to a prosecuting body e.g. IRS or FBI, and the gov’t successfully collects back taxes, then these guys are entitled to some percentage (they referenced a range for 10% to 30%?) of the take.
They stated that in their estimation, the CF was responsible for $400 million and $1.? billion (number escapes me) of taxable income. 20% of $1 billion is $200 million. That is what they are after.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it is 20 percent of the required tax on the billion dollars, but it is still a lot of money they are after.
And I hope they get it,
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when is the release date for all federal prisoners? There is no legitimate authority to be holding any federal prisoners. Not anymore.
LikeLike
Well folks, Trump is still President and it’s still a heck of a lot better than Hillary being President. But these are trying times, that’s for sure.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tell the truth: when you first saw IG Horowitz, did you really look at him and feel confident that he was some kind of Knight in Shining Armor who was going to vanquish the bad guys with his super powers?
As someone who grew up in New York’s Lower East Side, Horowitz reminded me more than anything of the innumerable deli owners and purveyors of lox, bagels and knishes I used to see on Houston and Delancy streets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Horowitz belongs to the same club as Rosenstein.
Hard to believe a human countenance could ever appear this evil…made even more bewildering by merit of the fact that it is real.
Anthony Hopkins could never pull off as demonic a stare….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh goody. Another report!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it past the time to issue a list of grievances as our founders did??!! You know what that means??
You have legislators swear an oath to uphold the constitution and equal justice under the law!!
Justice Roberts heads the FISA court, re wrote Obamacare, Dept of Justice has a list to long to record, Ruby Ridge, Waco, Bundys, Finicum and the kill list, IRS, Fast and Furious, EPA plus the eleven that have lost their jobs, but NO ONE, NO NOT ONE PERSON HAS BEEN HELD TO ACCOUNT!
Anybody want to try any of that in private sector and see what happens??
Something has to give!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know my feelings here do not matter but…I hope President Trump does a “reset” of his own and exposes their crimes. Even if it means impeachment and turmoil because the corruption will only get worse if it is not exposed. Even if all have a job, the corruption is still there rubbed in our faces daily. The country can’t last like that. The DOJ and FBI need to be dismantled because they are unlawful in their work. I am beginning to hate these institutions and have never felt that way. I am just a regular person and if I feel that way and it is an uncomfortable reality to me. I do not see a way to save evil people drunk on power. I see us needing a “reset” and not surviving without it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are not wrong
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like him to simply use the power of the Presidency. Release FISA
LikeLike
It was not suddenly bred.
It will not swiftly abate.
Through the chilled years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the Saxon began to hate.
– Kipling
Who do these idiots think believes this bunch of Bull , I don’t believe the FBI issues you a used phone ,. A gun maybe but not a phone .
LikeLiked by 1 person
The federal agency I worked for certainly recycled its phones to other employees, just like the rest of the electronic equipment (laptops, etc.).
“Who do these idiots think believes this bunch of Bull….”
As long as they are in charge, directly or indirectly, it doesn’t really matter to them whether anybody believes it or not.
Oh, how convenient.
The House just adjourned and won’t be in session again until next Wednesday.
No border wall for you!
POS Ryan gets in his final digs at POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE Title to This Blog Post Should BE!
MULLER OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE
this should be banged home
Why does the President have nobody there in the administration From VICE PRES
PRESS shop to anyone in congress and Senate fight back to this endless witch hunt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
time for the nation, the union, to split up. This is so beyond ridiculous it’s a farce. Do I really consider the likes of Weisman, Preet Bahara, et al, as my fellow countrymen? I wouldn’t shed a drop of blood defending our corrupt government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the funniest thing today. While looking up the Communist Party USA, I read that they had a newspaper published but their headquarters in NYC untill 1988, and it was published in Yiddish!
Who knew?!
Nothing funny about that, as far as I can see.
BTW, if we’re expecting the Flynn judge to ride in on a white horse and save the day, forget it. He maybe a great Judge, looks like he is. But in a situation like this the CIA, DOJ, FBI will get to him. No way they don’t pull out all stops to threaten and intimidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll see. Tucker is covering this at the moment.
We will know soon enough, judgement day is December 18th.
This being the case, as it is. When you lay down in your cozy bed tonight to go to sleep say your prayers and think about how many innocent people are locked away or are on death row or have been put to death by this corrupt cabal over the past 10 years or more! I can’t imagine how we all could sit back and do nothing to stop the injustice happening to fellow Americans let alone our own President and we expect others to handle it who are just as corrupt as those we are reading about.
It is a complete unimaginable atrocity. May God have mercy on their souls!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe that’s one of several reasons the DOJ/FBI is in cover-up mode. At the end of 2017, there were about 184,000 federal inmates.
If there’s convincing evidence found that the DOJ/FBI has been thoroughly corrupted, can you imagine the flood of requests for new investigations and trials? It would clog an already overloaded system for decades.
I’m with you100%! Pitchforks anyone AND hi viz yellow vests. I am in 💪👍
LikeLike
Coup d’Etat
LikeLiked by 1 person
The point of this report seems to be that the IG’s forensics efforts recovered about 20,000 texts from the missing period that had previously escaped the production process, and some undisclosed number of previously un-discovered texts from outside of the missing period. The IG’s report is silent on the content of the recovered texts. Presumably, someone will review the content and see if the attempt to hide them was worth the effort and embarrassment of the DOJ (assuming they care capable of being embarrassed). I hope a report on the analysis of the text’s content will be forthcoming. At the rate they are currently working, I’m assuming it will be just after the 2020 election.
The ramping up of attacks against POTUS reminds me of the run-up to the 2016 election.
Every day, every week, every month the salacious tales of sexual innuendo flooded the air-waves, the internet, the Ene-Media.
That didn’t work.
For PHASE 2 of the War Against President Donald Trump they’ve dragged out all the BIG GUNS.
The entire (anti) Justice Community, the entire government bureaucracy, the entire GLOBAL CABA is in lock-step toward their shared objective – annihilate POTUS!L.
Every day a NEW accusation that POTUS has engaged in ILLEGAL activities hits the news. I’m sure they’ve got one ready for every day now, for as long as it takes.
Death by 1,000 cuts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This does seem to be their plan.
Especially today with the news articles about Mueller now planning to go after the monies spent on the President’s Inaugural costs, another where his team will be filing documents in 2019 to go after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel for messing with the US election, and am sure like you say it will be a daily drip, drip drip.
There’s always a possibility this is fake news meant to dishearten Pres. Trump’s base; but it does seem like we will need a revised Bluto list that shows upcoming ‘oh no’s he’s finished this time for sure!”
Americans will put up with just so much of this stuff. That’s one thing buried within the Dem/GOPe/DeepState blinding hatred, they are in the process making President Trump the living embodiment of every underdog this country has ever witnessed. And American’s ALWAYS pulls for the underdog. Always. It’s built into our nation’s heart and soul.
Americans are also going to notice that, amidst all the narrative engineering the media is piling on, that their paychecks are getting bigger, industries are returning, friends/family/ neighbors are starting to make a better living and that the constant barrage of negativity the media keeps on pushing out like mental opiods is damaging our nation’s interests at home and abroad and that will be when we will know that the blind haters have over played their hand. Again, our President is a Very Stable Genius seeing around corners and years ahead who and what games are going to be played and we can look back and see how his pointing out the falseness of the national media was going to be a necessary and constant highlight for him to maneuver these dark times of our nation’s history.
“It’s always darkest before the dawn” is still a true saying.
I admire Sundance and all the Treepers who were able to hang in there and watch today’s hearing and then let us who couldn’t watch it know what happened.
Hillary destroyed evidence and state property.
Comey destroyed 302 reports.
Mueller destroyed evidence.
Enough is enough, dammit.
The Israelis have their Sampson Option just in case things get too bad. Trump may need his and may already be putting it together.
December 18 may be the day that Mulehead’s grand inquisition begins to unravel if Judge Sullivan sides with General Flynn and allows him to tell his story on those manufactured 302’s by McCabe and Peter Strzok.
I give you a great analysis from Imperator Rex and Thomas Wictor’s blog as follows:
https://quodverum.com/2018/12/346/general-flynn-s-vindication-approaches-18-december-is-day-one.html
If you have a chance read the rest of the blog, some very uplifting stuff.
https://quodverum.com/
Never has the Republic depended so much on one man as it now depends on Judge Sullivan.
Cliff Notes condensed history:
Sessions went into a self-induced coma.
The Nazi like Rosenstein appointed the even more Nazi like Mueller as Dark Ages Grand Inquisitor of the Big Club Reich.
Herr Eichmann Muller is now committing genocide on the American System of Justice.
