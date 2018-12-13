President Trump Calls Out Democrat Border Hypocrisy in Video Message…

President Donald Trump goes on offense with a video message on border security. President Trump highlights the past statements by democrat leaders Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for a border security wall.
President Trump knows his position on the border security wall is the majority view within the American electorate. He is coaxing his political opposition into a corner. Additionally, in an effort to prop-up their ideological allies, the corporate media will avoid this.
Smart man. My President
LikeLiked by 15 people
Your President, my President, America’s President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“My President”.
Feels SO GOOD in the heart. “My President”… How very fortunate we are.
LikeLike
so simple Fools!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President is playing with his prey before he goes for the kill!
The DOD stated yesterday that they could allocate the $25 billion from the budget because our President signed a National Emergency Declaration nearly a year ago. There is nothing Congress or the Courts can do about it.
However, he is doing exactly what SD said. You have Kamala Harris on record that she will never vote for the WALL. Nancy Pelosi took the bait and said today she will close the government down indefinitely and won’t give the President his WALL.
Other Democrat hopefuls for 2020 will be issuing statements shortly against the WALL. Our President will have the government shutdown for a period of time knowing the Democrats will be destroyed every single day it stays closed. He will allow it to go for a period of time.
At some point he will say enough is enough and the Military will take care of the entire WALL. He will make sure a few hundred miles are not completed before the 2020 Election. The Democrat Candidate will say he/she will make sure it never gets completed and our President will say in order for the remaining portion to be done, he will need to be reelected.
Republicans and Independents will be camping out to vote for him in 2020 because they see 80% of it completed and many like myself will plan a trip to see it with my own eyes. The effects of the WALL will show a 90%+ decrease in crossings proving it works.
PDJT moves on from the Election KAG!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope you are right.
LikeLike
From the article linked above:
The Pentagon said Tuesday that there is no current plan for the military to build sections of the border wall, but suggested that the law would allow the Defense Department to fund doing so in some cases.
“To date, there is no plan to build sections of the wall. However, Congress has provided options under Title 10 U.S. Code that could permit the Department of Defense to fund border barrier projects, such as in support of counter drug operations or national emergencies,”
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is about economic development of the WEST! its a gold mine of unlimited potential! look at America at night…looks like NK vs SK!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That big dark area must be North Korea. Gee what happened?
LikeLike
No oil.
No juice.
LikeLike
This photo should be saved for future once President Trump and Kim start on the new NK and investors find opportunity to make life much better for all. The lights will show the path of our President on peaceful development for all mankind. Godbless
LikeLike
There’s a lot of farm land and mountains in that dark area. It shouldn’t be all lit up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a resident of that “dark area” I would say it’s more ranches than farms. It’s vast empty, rolling grasslands and prairie. Huge chunks of my home state are empty because the land won’t support anything but the mining industry, and there aint much water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Real breadbasket of Asia, I suppose…
LikeLike
Amen, covfefe999! It takes wide-open space to farm, and ranch. Farming and ranching are lifestyles, not jobs. And, these ‘dark areas’ help feed the rest of the country and the world. Everyone loves to eat and farmers and rancher love to feed them.
LikeLike
oops……………….’spaces’ and ‘ranchers’…………..sorry.
LikeLike
But we’re going to be in trouble if cows figure out how to use computers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats are already teaching them how to vote.
LikeLike
You’re thinking Blue Cities.
Think “below ground”.
LikeLike
It is called H…..l dnc owns it with rentals to CoC & GOPe.
LikeLike
Couldn’t agree more. Good grief, let’s not equate economic growth lighting everything up.
Think Chicago. Think the endlessly lit-up east coast or Southern California.
Yikes. Been there done that. Having everything lit up so that it looks bright from space simply is not a rational goal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!!!
LikeLike
Don’t tell anyone! We have our lights off out West hoping that the Easterners will think nobody is home, and will go away and leave us alone. The last group of Easterners ended up on our west coast and made a mess of the place!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
Nah, don’t think so. Feeling rather good about the lack of big city lights…in the desert.
Not so well lit areas are wonderful. Wide open deserts, farms and the like are just fine the way they are.
Not so many big city folks. Feel free to keep your big cities.
Promise, I promise won’t infringe.
LikeLike
LOVE those photos. Such great graphics for those on the West Coast who wonder why everything we order online ships from the East Coast. Thanks Publius.
LikeLike
GREATEST.PRESIDENT.EVER
LikeLiked by 9 people
Git ‘Er Done! Period! Full Stop! IMHO … National Security gives PDJT the right to activate the MCB’s to build it. The SeaBees … “CAN DO!” They WILL get it done, in record time, and are trained to work in “adverse” conditions. Turn them loose Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stand your ground President Trump, we are with you 100%
MAGA, KAGA AND MASA
LikeLiked by 9 people
Short, direct and effective. I hope it runs as an ad, because I don’t see the MSM running it on their own!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wall also benefits Mexico, because it forces southbound Cartel smugglers (weapons and drug money) to enter Mexico thru ports of entry, where there is a good chance of intercepting them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great video!
America thanks you, Mr. President!
God Bless you, your family, and team, and May God Continue to Bless and Protect America, by His grace…
MAGA
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ive really been down lately about a lot of things going on but damn this man doesn’t quit. Keep fighting Mr President!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know! He’s the most amazing person! He’s been the target of an insane number of attacks by some powerful organizations and he’s still able to be a great President!
LikeLiked by 5 people
POTUS knows the truth about all of them.
He comes from a position of confidence and strength.
Big Ugly comin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I want for Christmas is the Big Beautiful Ugly
Gifts for Christmas: Orange Vests and a bottle of Red Winnamins that is labeled: Take daily to Fortify a Winner’s Attitude & Counteract Commie Media Psyops.
To Supplement the build up of your inner American Spirit & Strength
LikeLike
What about ending birthright citizenship? We need more than a physical barrier, we need to remove the incentives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks to the stupid people who lost the House majority, that’s probably not a possibility now. Not unless Trump wins again in 2020 and we can win him both House and Senate majorities too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing will happen there without a Supreme Court decision, I believe. While the “right” way is to legislate around it, I think an executive order may get the desired result as well (the original ruling everyone cites was a child of legal aliens at the time).
But, we probably don’t do that until RGB is replaced on the SC
LikeLike
I think some of the loses were due to massive voter fraud
LikeLiked by 1 person
And E-verify.
LikeLike
“In 2016 the wall was [completed] and in 2017 they raised the height and there was not ONE Illegal immigrant who made it through the southern border into Israel.” – David Rubin, former mayor of Shiloh, Israel
@5:00
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somehow I can’t see the House Democrats including the Wall in their continued resolution (the concept of budget is seemingly obsolete) for the next 2 years and even longer if they manage to retain the house in 2020. I hold Rat Ryan responsible for the failure to fully fund the wall. 2 years wasted. Next 2 years are going to be a nightmare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The cost of a wall is a bargain in comparison…
(Source: earlier link c/o @RetiredEE)
https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump hit the nail on the head: Hypocrites.
Our Lion never gives up! We will never give up either. The Swamp will never get it done. So what do We the People need to do?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lion2017, I sent an email to our President at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ to find out how we can help get this wall built.
Dear President Trump:
After watching: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSBXv6kNTR8&feature=youtu.be and reading comments at The Conservative Treehouse “President Trump Calls Out Democrat Border Hypocrisy in Video Message…” https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/13/president-trump-calls-out-democrat-border-hypocrisy-in-video-message/ (on 12/13/2018), what can we the people do to help this wall get built; how can we specifically help you at this time?
Thank you for all you are doing for us. We are all praying every day for you and for everyone working so hard to help Make America Great Again.
GBYA
LikeLike
I trust we will get the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t really matter if we get the wall right now. If we don’t, we get a shutdown and troops at the border. We will get the wall. I just think President Trump would prefer a shut-down just so he will have the Dems begging him to reopen. Then he will get the wall and more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to put on your Rally hat Mr. President…Next Friday December 21st would be a perfect date, either for a Rally or a speech to the nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the information President Trump. It’s amazing how all this has affected our lives without our understanding it.
Sincerely!
LikeLike
The dems are a target rich environment on this issue.
How many wealthy dems live in gated/walled mansions? Illegals, despite the claims that they work like ants and are a boon to the economy are net users of taxpayer funded welfare programs. They aren’t motivated to learn the language and assimilate. And finally, the question that should be asked over and over: if the illegals tended to vote R instead of D would the dems still dig in their heels on funding a wall?
LikeLike
What bothers me is the seemingly high costs to build this wall. It is cheaper to build a four lane divided highway than the wall! Something is very seriously wrong costwise with building this wall. Israel built over 500 miles of wall for $2.4 billion. I am for building the wall but common sense seems to have gone out the window!
If building a 4 lane divided highway is cheaper then build the highway! Then populate the highway with self driving cars designed to hit anything crossing their path!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, build it Israel-style
Dual fencing with razor wire and no-man’s-land, electronically monitored and with quick-response teams and drones for visual overview and directing resources
In that “Electronically Monitored Zone” between the fences (2nd illustration from top) here’s what I’d like to see … except big enough robots to “hoover up” the illegal immigrants
LikeLike
“the seemingly high costs to build this wall.”
Somewhere yesterday I came across something stating it is idiocy to rely of the corrupted CBO to score things the “government way”. An example given was the ice skating rink in NYC. The city wasted millions and 6 years, DJT got it done for under budget of $500,000 and six months.
Private industry, or even public/private partnerships could drastically reduce the cost, especially if red tape regulations are cut. The main focus was NOT to rely on CBO numbers for anything PDJT wants to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The same people who want open borders also want universal health coverage. The cost of transportation to the US is far less than the cost of treating many diseases. There would be nothing to stop the seriously ill from coming to the US and claiming asylum. I can’t think of a more impractical set-up.
LikeLike
The 150 foot “enforcement area” should have bullseyes painted all over.
“Incoming!!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Thank you Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love my President Trump! No one works harder day and night, 24/7, 365/12 than our President at resolving Political/Economic/Cultural issues of We Forgotten People Of The United States of America. Not in my lifetime have I seen a President so connected to the average Main Street citizen. We are truly blessed. There will be a time when we will need to step up and defend this President from the Swampy, Leftist/Globalist, Atheiest, Mongrels trying to destroy our Culture and Constitution. I for one, will be there!! This guy is amazing! MAGA ON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a 2-Stage Shut Down [🤫]:
• Border [Trade] first.
• Then [Non-Essential] Government.
How long will the shut-down last with ZERO Mexican/USCOC exports under the Shut Down?
LikeLike
Tell me any republican let alone republican president that would call out the blatant hipocracy like that! Exposed again and you will probably find some video of republicans that will not want the wall that once did as well! They don’t want a shut down (code for I don’t really want the wall so I’ll just say we shouldn’t shut down the government). Way to have the presidents back, again! No guts, no glory!
LikeLike