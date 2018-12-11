Known Wolfe: Terrorist Attacks Christmas Market in Strasbourg France – Two Dead, 11 Injured, Gunman on the Loose…

A known individual on a “terror watch list” opened fire at a Christmas Market in Strasbourg France.
[Via NBC] Two people are dead and at least 11 injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the French city of Strasbourg, with police searching for a suspect who is on a terrorist watch list.
The shooting took place around 8 p.m. near a Christmas market in the French-German border city of Strasbourg that attracts millions of tourists every year.
As of about 10:45 p.m. local time, the suspect was still at large, and police were engaged in a firefight in the neighborhood of Neudorf in Strasbourg. It wasn’t immediately clear if the firefight was connected to the deadly shooting, officials said.
Of the 11 wounded in the incident, seven had serious injuries and four had minor injuries, officials said. (read more)
Definition of Terror Watch List: Watch this guy and you’ll see some terror.
Sad. 😦
I’m just a terrorist monitor.
Yep. He’s a terrorist.
Too true, alas. Elric.
Same was true here in USA under BHO and crew. Remember Nidal Hasan was well known to FBI and numerous military agencies from the many complaints filed against him long before he was allowed to commit his workplace violence at Ft Hood ? And he is still alive and well ?
Then of course there were many events where the perps were well known ahead of time, interviewed and still allowed to commit their acts, Boston, several in Florida and of course the couple in San Berdoo ? All we interviewed and released to do their deeds by guess who ? FBI !
Whys is all of it swept under the rug as if it never happened ?
Well, he couldn’t have timed THAT better. Not meaning to degrade the dead, injured, or their families. Macron is going to have his hands full again. People are fed up to their back teeth that they can’t go Christmas shopping in safety without one of these lunatics attacking.
My cynical self says “activated”. Enabled and activated to cut down on yellow-vest protests.
Same thoughts cross my mind..you put it well.
It could be the radical Islamists are imported for these very instances. Fear. Frighten the citizen back to submission so the EU can continue as overlords safe in their castles.
Is not going to work. the people are woke, and angry because in part of this stuff.
Macron is in Morocco signing or going to sign the UN Migrant treaty.
He’s gone in two weeks-hopefully with his head attached..
The people would have to be pretty stoopid to believe that staying in the EU would protect them from terror attacks.
The EU is the entity that’s encouraging this crap.
Amish?
Seeing the headline initially, I tho’t this was going to be about another Known Wolfe. Wasn’t he supposed to get his walking papers today?
Frances’ diversity is showing their strength.
Another BIG REASON as to why Macaroni needs to go. Bring in Le Pen, close France’s borders and deport the damn Islamic troublemakers.
Look, it just confirms we need as many 3rd world infidel hating muslim immigrants as can be pushed onto inbound airlines.
And the administration agrees with me, record numbers as we speak.
Thank goodness those yellow jackets lare locked up. Who knows what they might have done?
On agenda free tv…on you tube he is showing photos of shooter and said police went to arrest him this morning he was gone but left two hand gernades …
Lowering the price of fuel aint gonna make this go away.
How stupid/cowed are those of us in Europe/UK/USA to listen to one more politician, the UN, the Pope, and whoever, calling for open borders and deeming it our humanitarian, moral duty to allow the whole world to squat illegally in our sovereign countries?
Squat, as in take a dump on our front lawn!
It was only a matter of time before it happened again.
The target, timing, and M.O. were entirely predictable. Authorities are now saying the suspect is a 29 year old, which is within the typical age range of the individuals who carry out such attacks, and I will be shocked if he doesn’t fit the rest of the amateur profile I’ve come to develop over the years. He was on the watch list, and yet he still managed to carry out an act of terrorism. Shameful.
Given these facts, the current official lines smell entirely of massive damage control. Per the Daily Mail:
“The suspect had previously been wounded by a soldier close to the Christmas market and has now been cornered by police.”
and
“Le Figaro has reported that the suspect was due to be arrested on Tuesday morning for previous criminal acts, but was not at home when police arrived to arrest him. ”
So very conveniently for the already embattled Macron, the public is being told the French LEOs were very proactive, but the rascally jihadi *just* managed to slip through their fingers, twice, with the implication being that somehow makes this security failure less bad.
Vive le gilets jaunes.
Thank’s Macron, you incompetent communist traitor!
My apologies, I forgot to thank Merkel for making this all possible too!
Why is it that over 90% of the shootings the people were people of interest with nothing being done about them…Wow the travel shows make Christmas in Europe look so beautiful. However when reality hits, even Europe is not safe anymore.
Attention fellow citizens of France! Please stay indoors and ensure that you think only pure thoughts of diversity and tolerance. We will inform you when you may come outside. That is all.
Death toll up to 4.
Horrible… At a Christmas market… Prayers for the victims and their Families
Was just about to post this.
Sa·cré bleu!
How can he have a gun if they were watching him?
Where did he get a gun if he was being watched?
If that’s a birthmark on his forehead, this guy is easy to identify.
The vid. at Katie Hopkins tweet that SD posted says the market is on the island in the middle of Strasbourg and that people needed to check thru “heavy” security (like an airport) to even get on the island.
So either security is not that heavy, or one or more of their security checkers is involved.
ISIS said they were going to do this…Stay safe and if possible, armed…
they threaten US too…
An aside-if any one tried at my little Baptist church they’d be dead before they reached the choir pew..
Immigration, immigration, immigration! When will they ever learn??
