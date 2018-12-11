Known Wolfe: Terrorist Attacks Christmas Market in Strasbourg France – Two Dead, 11 Injured, Gunman on the Loose…

A known individual on a “terror watch list” opened fire at a Christmas Market in Strasbourg France.

[Via NBC] Two people are dead and at least 11 injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the French city of Strasbourg, with police searching for a suspect who is on a terrorist watch list.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. near a Christmas market in the French-German border city of Strasbourg that attracts millions of tourists every year.